Capo Deli Western Market Capo Deli

Cold Subs

Capo Special Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Italian Combo Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Caprese Sub- Small

$11.25

Roast Turkey Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Prosciutto Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Chicken Salad Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham Sub - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Genoa Salami - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham & Genoa Salami - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Turkey & Capicola - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Capo Special Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Italian Combo Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Caprese Sub- Large

$14.50

Roast Turkey Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Prosciutto Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Chicken Salad Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham Sub - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Genoa Salami - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham & Genoa Salami - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Turkey & Capicola - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.25

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.25

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Chicken Fontina Sub- Small

$12.25

fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli

Classic Cuban Sub- Small

$12.25

swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard

Grilled Chicken Sub- Small

$12.25

Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon

Italian Beef Sub- Small

$12.25

marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.25

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Roast Pork Sub - Small

$12.25

provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.25

buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

California Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.25

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese

Capo Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.25

onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,

Original Cheesesteak sub - Small

$12.25

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.25

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large

$15.50

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large

$15.50

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Chicken Fontina Sub- Large

$15.50

fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli

Classic Cuban Sub- Large

$15.50

swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard

Grilled Chicken Sub- Large

$15.50

Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon

Italian Beef Sub- Large

$15.50

marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Large

$15.50

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Roast Pork Sub - Large

$15.50

provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.50

buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

California Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese

Capo Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.50

onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,

Original Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.50

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.50

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Italian Dishes

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.50+

Plate Eggplant Parm

$12.00

TUNA SALAD

$8.50+

MEATBALLS

$4.00+

Plate Chicken Parm

$13.00

Deli Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.00

Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Orange

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Light

$3.00

S Pellegrino 500ml

$2.50

San Pelli Aranciata

$2.50

San Pelli Lemonata

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

San Pelli Rossa

$2.50

Deli Sides

Chips BBQ

$1.82

Chips Dorito Coolranch

$1.82

Chips Dorito Nachos

$1.82

Chips Lays Regular

$1.82

Chips Miss Vicky's Jalapeno

$1.82

Chips Miss Vicky's Salt & Vinegar

$1.82

Italian Seeded Bread

$3.50

Pickle

$2.00

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Cannoli Large

$4.00

Cannoli Small

$2.50

Oreo Cookie Mousse 0.5LB

$7.00

Cheesecake Raspberry

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Mini Cookies

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Butter Cakes Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Boars's Head Deli Meat & Cheese

Ham

$7.00+

Genoa salami

$6.00+

Capicola

$7.50+

Honey Turkey

$9.00+

Honey Ham

$8.50+

Mortadella

$7.00+

Turkey

$8.50+

Prosciutto

$11.00+

Roast beef

$11.00+

Sopressata

$10.00+

Cheese American Yellow

$5.50+

Cheese Swiss

$7.00+

Cheese Provolone

$6.00+

Cheese Fontina

$8.00+

Cheese Pepper Jack

$7.00+

Cheese Mozzarella

$8.00+

Build Your Own

Small

$11.25

Large

$14.50

Plastic Bag

Plastic Bag

$0.05

Catering

Room Charge

$600.00

Bartender Charge

$50.00

Dressing Bottle

$8.00

Boxed Lunch

$15.50

Sandwich Box

$110.00

Capo Cocktails

Espresso Martini Fauci

$14.00

The Original Fauci Pouchy

$14.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Capo Cocktails 4 Pack

$50.00

Capo Cocktails 10 Pack

$120.00

Fun Size Fauci - Green Tea

$3.00

jameson, peach, lime

Fun Size Fauci - Lemondrop

$3.00

Fun Size Fauci - Espresso Martini

$3.00Out of stock

Fun Size Pack of 10

$20.00

Blue Beard Pride Pouch

$14.00Out of stock

Beers

MIni Stella Bottle

$4.00

Mini Stella 6 Pack

$20.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Stella 6 Pack

$20.00
