Capo Deli Western Market Capo Deli
No reviews yet
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW
Washington, DC 20006
Cold Subs
Capo Special Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Caprese Sub- Small
Roast Turkey Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Prosciutto Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Chicken Salad Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham Sub - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Genoa Salami - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham & Genoa Salami - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef & Turkey - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Turkey & Capicola - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Capo Special Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Caprese Sub- Large
Roast Turkey Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Prosciutto Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Chicken Salad Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham Sub - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Genoa Salami - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham & Genoa Salami - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef & Turkey - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Turkey & Capicola - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Hot Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Chicken Fontina Sub- Small
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
Classic Cuban Sub- Small
swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard
Grilled Chicken Sub- Small
Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon
Italian Beef Sub- Small
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Small
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Roast Pork Sub - Small
provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small
buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
California Cheesesteak Sub - Small
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
Capo Cheesesteak Sub - Small
onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,
Original Cheesesteak sub - Small
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Chicken Fontina Sub- Large
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
Classic Cuban Sub- Large
swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard
Grilled Chicken Sub- Large
Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon
Italian Beef Sub- Large
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Large
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Roast Pork Sub - Large
provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large
buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
California Cheesesteak Sub- Large
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
Capo Cheesesteak Sub- Large
onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,
Original Cheesesteak Sub- Large
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
Italian Dishes
Deli Beverages
Bottled Water
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylan Cane Cola
Boylan Creme Soda
Boylan Diet Cane Cola
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Orange
Boylan Root Beer
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi
Red Bull
Red Bull Light
S Pellegrino 500ml
San Pelli Aranciata
San Pelli Lemonata
Sprite
San Pelli Rossa
Deli Sides
Desserts
Boars's Head Deli Meat & Cheese
Build Your Own
Plastic Bag
Catering
Capo Cocktails
Espresso Martini Fauci
The Original Fauci Pouchy
Strawberry Lemonade
Passionfruit Margarita
Old Fashioned
Capo Cocktails 4 Pack
Capo Cocktails 10 Pack
Fun Size Fauci - Green Tea
jameson, peach, lime
Fun Size Fauci - Lemondrop
Fun Size Fauci - Espresso Martini
Fun Size Pack of 10
Blue Beard Pride Pouch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20006