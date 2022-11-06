- Home
Capo Deli
No reviews yet
715A Florida Ave, NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cold Subs
Capo Special Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Caprese Sub- Small
Roast Turkey Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Prosciutto Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Chicken Salad Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham Sub - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Genoa Salami - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham & Genoa Salami - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef & Turkey - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Turkey & Capicola - Small
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Capo Special Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Caprese Sub- Large
Roast Turkey Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Prosciutto Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Chicken Salad Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham Sub - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Genoa Salami - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Ham & Genoa Salami - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Beef & Turkey - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Turkey & Capicola - Large
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing