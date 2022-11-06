Capo Deli imageView gallery

Capo Deli

review star

No reviews yet

715A Florida Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Combo Sub- Large
Italian Combo Sub- Small
Roast Turkey Sub- Small

Cold Subs

Capo Special Sub- Small

Capo Special Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Italian Combo Sub- Small

Italian Combo Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Caprese Sub- Small

Caprese Sub- Small

$11.25
Roast Turkey Sub- Small

Roast Turkey Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub- Small

Roast Beef Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Prosciutto Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Chicken Salad Sub- Small

Chicken Salad Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub- Small

Tuna Salad Sub- Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham Sub - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Genoa Salami - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham & Genoa Salami - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Turkey & Capicola - Small

$11.25

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Capo Special Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Italian Combo Sub- Large

Italian Combo Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Caprese Sub- Large

Caprese Sub- Large

$14.50

Roast Turkey Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub- Large

Roast Beef Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Prosciutto Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Chicken Salad Sub- Large

Chicken Salad Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub- Large

Tuna Salad Sub- Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham Sub - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Genoa Salami - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham & Genoa Salami - Large

Ham & Genoa Salami - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Turkey & Capicola - Large

$14.50

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.25

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.25

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Chicken Fontina Sub- Small

$12.25

fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli