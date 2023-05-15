Main picView gallery

Capo Deli 7731 Tuckerman Lane

No reviews yet

7731 Tuckerman Lane

Potomac, MD 20854

FOOD

Cold Subs

Capo Special Sub- Small

Capo Special Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Italian Combo Sub- Small

Italian Combo Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Caprese Sub- Small

Caprese Sub- Small

$11.99
Roast Turkey Sub- Small

Roast Turkey Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub- Small

Roast Beef Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Prosciutto Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Chicken Salad Sub- Small

Chicken Salad Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub- Small

Tuna Salad Sub- Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham Sub - Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Genoa Salami - Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Turkey & Capicola - Small

$11.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Capo Special Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Italian Combo Sub- Large

Italian Combo Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Caprese Sub- Large

Caprese Sub- Large

$14.99

Roast Turkey Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub- Large

Roast Beef Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Prosciutto Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Chicken Salad Sub- Large

Chicken Salad Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub- Large

Tuna Salad Sub- Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Ham Sub - Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Genoa Salami - Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Turkey & Capicola - Large

$14.99

sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.99

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.99

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Chicken Fontina Sub- Small

$12.99

fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli

Classic Cuban Sub- Small

$12.99

swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard

Grilled Chicken Sub- Small

$12.99

Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon

Italian Beef Sub- Small

Italian Beef Sub- Small

$12.99

marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Small

$12.99

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Roast Pork Sub - Small

$11.99

provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.99

buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

California Cheesesteak Sub - Small

California Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese

Capo Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.99

onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,

Original Cheesesteak sub - Small

$12.99

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$12.99

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large

$15.99

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large

$15.99

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Chicken Fontina Sub- Large

$15.99

fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli

Classic Cuban Sub- Large

$15.99

swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard

Grilled Chicken Sub- Large

$15.99

Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon

Italian Beef Sub- Large

Italian Beef Sub- Large

$15.99

marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Large

$15.99

with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese

Roast Pork Sub - Large

$14.99

provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.99

buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

California Cheesesteak Sub- Large

California Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese

Capo Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.99

onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,

Original Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.99

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.99

onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese

Build Your Own

All Subs come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Italian Dressing

Small

$11.99

Large

$14.99

Italian Dishes

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$8.00+
Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$15.00Out of stock
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.50+

Eggplant Parmigiana Platter

$12.00
Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

$3.50
Tri-Color Pasta

Tri-Color Pasta

$7.00+
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.50+

Meatballs

$4.00

Deli Sides

Chips BBQ

Chips BBQ

$2.00
Chips Dorito Cool Ranch

Chips Dorito Cool Ranch

$2.00
Chips Dorito Nachos

Chips Dorito Nachos

$2.00
Chips Lays Regular

Chips Lays Regular

$2.00

Chips Miss Vicky's Jalapeno

$2.00
Chips Miss Vicky's Salt & Vinegar

Chips Miss Vicky's Salt & Vinegar

$2.00Out of stock

Italian Seeded Bread

$3.49

Pickle

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cannoli Large

$4.50

Cannoli Small

$3.00

Cheesecake Raspberry

$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Mini Cookies

$1.00

Oreo Cookie Mousse 0.5LB

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Buttercakes

$5.00

Deli Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00Out of stock
Boylan Cane Cola

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00
Boylan Creme Soda

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.00
Boylan Diet Cane Cola

Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$3.00
Boylan Ginger Ale

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00
Boylan Orange

Boylan Orange

$3.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
S. Pellegrino 500ml

S. Pellegrino 500ml

$2.50
San Pelli Aranciata

San Pelli Aranciata

$2.50
San Pelli Lemonata

San Pelli Lemonata

$2.50
San Pelli Rossa

San Pelli Rossa

$2.50

Capri Sun - Pacific Cooler

$2.00

Capri Sun Strawberry Kiwi

$2.00

Capri Sun Fruit Punch

$2.00

Apple & Eve

$2.00

Apple & Eve

$2.00

Apple & Eve

$2.00

Boars's Head Deli Meat & Cheese

Ham

$7.00+

Genoa salami

$6.00+

Capicola

$7.50+

Honey Turkey

$9.00+

Honey Ham

$8.50+

Mortadella

$7.00+

Turkey

$8.50+

Prosciutto

$11.00+

Roast beef

$11.00+

Sopressata

$10.00+

Cheese American Yellow

$5.50+

Cheese Swiss

$7.00+

Cheese Provolone

$6.00+

Cheese Fontina

$8.00+

Cheese Pepper Jack

$7.00+

Cheese Mozzarella

$8.00+

Plastic Bag

Plastic Bag

$0.05

BAR- TO GO

Capo Cocktails

Espresso Martini Bottle

Espresso Martini Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Capo Signature Espresso Martini Bottled 10 servings

The Original Fauci Pouchy

$14.00Out of stock

vodka, elderflower, capo mint lemonade, grapefruit

Fauci Pouchy Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00Out of stock

strawberry infused gin, barrow's ginger liqueur, lemon, pineapple

Fauci Pouchy Passionfruit Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

tequila, chacho, passionfruit, mango, lime, agave, spice

Fauci Pouchy Espresso

$14.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$14.00Out of stock

Bourbon, sugar, angostura and orange bitters

Capo Cocktails 4 Pack

$50.00Out of stock

Enjoy a 4 pack of our cocktails at a discount. Please write in the memo if you want multiples of the same pouch.

Capo Cocktails 10 Pack

$120.00Out of stock

Enjoy a 10 pack of our cocktails at a reduced price. Please write in the memo if you want multiples of the same pouch.

Fun Size Fauci - Lemondrop

$3.00Out of stock

Fun Size Fauci - Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

jameson, peach, lime

Fauci Pouchy Special Delivery

$14.00Out of stock

Rum, Coconut, Pineapple, Blue Curacao

Beer & Wine (To Go)

Mini Stella

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Stella 6 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

Stella 1 Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Stella 6 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Bouchard

$20.00Out of stock

Radley Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Della Scala Pinot Grigio

$20.00Out of stock

Orlana Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Zolo Malbec

$20.00Out of stock

Robertson Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00Out of stock

Nicholas Pinot Noir

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
7731 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

