Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capo Deli Tysons

review star

No reviews yet

8359 Leesburg Pike Ste B

Vienna, VA 22182

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Combo
Roasted Turkey
Chicken Parmigiana

Cold Subs

Capo Special

$11.25+

Premium imported Italian soppressata and mortadella (contains pistachios) and provolone cheese. The sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$11.25+

Capocollo and Genoa salami sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing

Maple Honey Turkey

Maple Honey Turkey

$11.25+

Thinly Sliced Boar's Head maple glazed turkey breast and provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$11.25+

Thinly Sliced Boar's Head roasted turkey breast and provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$11.25+

Thick Sliced Beefsteak tomatoes, wedges of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil drizzled with balsamic reduction

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.25+

Thinly Sliced Boar's Head roast beef and provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Roast Beef & Turkey

Roast Beef & Turkey

$11.25+

Thinly Sliced Boar's Head turkey breast, roast beef, and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Prosciutto

$11.25+

Premium Italian prosciutto and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Maple Honey Ham

Maple Honey Ham

$11.25+

Thinly sliced Boar's Head maple honey ham and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Ham

$11.25+

Thinly Sliced Boar's Head ham topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, and Capo Italian dressing.

Genoa Salami

$11.25+

Thinly shaved imported Genoa salami and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Ham & Genoa Salami

Ham & Genoa Salami

$11.25+

Thinly shaved imported Genoa salami, Boar’s Head ham, and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.25+

Cubes of roasted chicken breast, diced red onion, sliced celery, salt and pepper, Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.25+

Chunk of Tongol Tuna, diced red onion, sliced celery, oregano, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Capo Italian dressing.

Roast Pork

$11.25+

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.25+

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.25+

Beef meatballs, marinara, mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.25+

Fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Fontina

$12.25+

Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, arugula, basil aioli, fontina cheese

Classic Cuban

Classic Cuban

$12.25+

Roast pork, ham, pickles, mustard, swiss cheese

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$12.25+

Roast beef, garlic, marinara, pecorino romano cheese, mozzarella cheese

Original Cheesesteak

$12.25+

Steak, mixed bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese

Capo Cheesesteak

$12.25+

Steak, mixed bell peppers, marinara, onions, provolone cheese

California Cheesesteak

California Cheesesteak

$12.25+

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.25+

Chicken, mixed bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.25+

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken

$12.25+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, arugula, tomatoes, caesar dressing

Build Your Own

Small Sub

$11.25

Large Sub

$14.50

Italian Dishes

Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$8.50+

Meatballs

$5.00+

House made beef meatballs with marinara sauce

Chicken Parm

$13.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$8.00+
Tri-Color Pasta

Tri-Color Pasta

$6.00+
Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

$4.00+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00
Boylan Cane Cola

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00
Boylan Creme Soda

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.00
Boylan Diet Cane Cola

Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$3.00
Boylan Ginger Ale

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Grape

$3.00
Boylan Orange

Boylan Orange

$3.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Light

$3.00

S Pellegrino 500ml

$2.50
Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.50
Sanpellegrino Limonata

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.50

San Pelligrino Rosso

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

Sides

Dorito's Cool Ranch

Dorito's Cool Ranch

$1.82
Dorito's Nachos

Dorito's Nachos

$1.82

Italian Seeded Bread

$3.50
Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

$1.82
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.82
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.82
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.82

Pickle

$2.00

Desserts

Brownie

$3.25

Cannoli Large

$4.00

Cannoli Small

$2.50

Oreo Cookie Mousse 0.5LB

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Mini Cookies

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Dessert special

$5.00Out of stock

Buttercake

$5.00

Beer & Cocktails

Menabrea Ambrata

Menabrea Ambrata

$9.00
Menabrea Bionda

Menabrea Bionda

$8.50
Peroni

Peroni

$7.00Out of stock
Passionfruit Margarita

Passionfruit Margarita

$14.00

4 Pack Pouchy

$50.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$35.00Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00
The Original

The Original

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reminiscent of the old school, traditional Italian delis found in NY, Philly and Boston.

Website

Location

8359 Leesburg Pike Ste B, Vienna, VA 22182

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tasty Kabob Tyson
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Boro Place Mc Lean, VA 22101
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8357 Leesburg Pike, Suite A Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
INGLE KOREAN STEAKHOUSE - 8369 - a Leesburg Pike
orange starNo Reviews
8369 - a Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Chain Bridge Road Tysons, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Cafe - Breakfast on the Blvd - Cisco's Birds & Burgers - Miko's Steaks & Melts
orange starNo Reviews
8180 Greensboro Drive West Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2001 International Drive #1856G Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vienna

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Vienna
orange star4.7 • 5,677
160 Maple Ave. W Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
NOSTOS GREEK RESTAURANT
orange star4.7 • 4,716
8100 Boone Blvd Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Plaka Grill - Vienna
orange star4.8 • 4,547
110 Lawyers Rd NW Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Roll Play Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Roll Play - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,655
8399 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vienna
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston