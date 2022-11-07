- Home
- /
- Franklin Square
- /
- Italian
- /
- Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
No reviews yet
700A Franklin Avenue
700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
House Salads
Stagione
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers with balsamic dressing
Bietole
Mixed greens, roasted red beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, roasted corn, and tomatoes with honey dijon dressing
Insalata Con Funghi
Mixed greens, Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, toasted sunflower seeds, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing
Insalata Di Pere
Mixed greens, red pears, gorgonzola, and toasted pecans with lime dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, shaved Parmigiano, tomato, and Caesar dressing
Tricolore
Grilled Chicken Salads
Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded mozzarella, avocado, toasted almonds, and cherry tomatoes with balsamic dressing
Rucola Caprino E Pollo
Grilled chicken, baby arugula, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted walnuts with balsamic dressing
Rucola E Farro
Grilled chicken, baby arugula, barley, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, hot cherry peppers, and hearts of palm with honey dijon dressing
Insalatina Di Pollo
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, Gaeta olives, red onions, carrots, and toasted almonds with balsamic dressing
Pollo E Guacamole
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, hot cherry peppers, shredded mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes with lime dressing
Chicken Cutlet Salads
Parma Salad
Chicken cutlet, romaine hearts, tomatoes, Gaeta olives, red onions, roasted peppers, and shaved Parmigiano with balsamic dressing
Sam Salad
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, and tomatoes with roasted garlic vinaigrette
Di Capelli Salad
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and goat cheese with balsamic dressing
Betsy Salad
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, hot cherry peppers, roasted corn, gorgonzola, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
Buffala Saltina
Buffalo chicken cutlet, iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomato, and bleu cheese
Roasted Turkey Salads
Ruchetta Con Zola E Tacchino
Roasted turkey, baby arugula, endive, toasted pecans, and gorgonzola with roasted garlic vinaigrette
Spinaci E Tacchino
Roasted turkey, baby spinach, goat cheese, sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and crispy bacon with raspberry dressing
Iceberg E Tacchino
Fresh Roasted turkey, iceberg lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, marinated red onions, gorgonzola, roasted peppers, and roasted corn with roasted garlic vinaigrette
Steak Salads
Bistecca E Zola
Black angus prime steak, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Gaeta olives, marinated red onions, and gorgonzola with balsamic dressing
Bistecca E Farro
Black angus prime steak, baby spinach, crispy bacon, barley, marinated artichoke hearts with roasted garlic vinaigrette
Insalta Bistecca Romana
Black angus prime steak, romaine lettuce, artichokes, corn, red peppers, grilled zucchini, and shaved parmigiano
Seafood Salads
Gamberoni E Guacamole
Grilled shrimp, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, and hot cherry peppers with lime dressing
Insalata Di Calamari
Mixed greens, sun-dried tomato, Gaeta olives, capers, scallions, grilled calamari, and lime dressing
Roasted Salmon Salad
Roasted salmon, mixed greens, diced butternut squash, and spicy wasabi peas with lime dressing
Romana con Gamberoni
Grilled shrimp, romaine hearts, fresh mozzarella, raisins, toasted walnuts, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
Salmone E Guacamole
Roasted salmon, mixed greens, guacamole, hearts of palm, and toasted sunflower seeds with honey dijon dressing
Salmone E Pere
Roasted salmon, baby spinach, endive, red pears, toasted pecans, roasted beets, and cherry tomatoes with raspberry vinaigrette
Tonno Insalatina
Cajun-spiced fresh pan-seared tuna over mixed greens with cherry tomato, chopped cucumber, goat cheese, and raspberry dressing
Made Up Salad
Appetizers
Brushetta (3)
Brushetta (6)
Choose 2 different type of brushetta 25 pieces on a 12"platter
Calamari Fritti
Eggplant meatballs
Fried Macaroni & Cheese Balls
Gringo beef empanada
Gringo buffalo chicken empanada
Gringo chicken empanada
Italian Egg Roll
Mozzarella sticks
Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp
Rice balls (4)
Rice balls (8)
Contorini
Broccoli Rabe
Chicken cutlet piece
Fried Zucchini
Garlic Bread
Gorgonzola Bread
Grilled chicken piece
Mashed Potatoes
Pizza Fries
Side Mixed Vegetable
Side of Meatballs
Side Sauteed Spinach
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Parmisan Fries
Tuscan Fries
Chicken
Prato Panini
Chicken cutlet, pepper cheese, roasted red onion, roasted pepper, spicy artichoke sauce on ciabatta
Pepe Panini
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, roasted pepper, mozzarella, herb mayo on ciabatta
Pepperoni Panini
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, roasted pepper, red onion on ciabatta
Coteletta Panini
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, herb mayo on ciabatta
Piccante Panini
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, mixed greens, spicy salsa aioli on ciabatta
Ancona Panini
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper, tomato on ciabatta
Buffala Panini
Chicken cutlet with buffalo wing sauce, gorgonzola, romaine lettuce, and tomato on rustic hero
Cured Meats
Bobby Panini
Salami, hot sopressata, iceberg, red pepper, mozzarella, balsamic mayo
Capo Panini
Parma ham, sopressata, genoa salami with red onion, tomato, provolone, arugula and balsamic mayo rustic hero
Ferrara Panini
Parma ham, mozzarella, tomato, spicy roasted pepper sauce, on ciabatta
Friuli Panini
Hot sopressata, smoked mozzarella, broccoli rabe on ciabatta
Kyle Panini
Salami, provolone, hot peppers, fried eggplant tomatoes, and baby arugula on ciabatta
Matteo Manini
Parma ham, mozzarella, tomato, herb mayo, romaine, roasted pepper, balsamic on ciabatta
Orlando Panini
Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, spicy salsa aioli, red onion, Gaeta olives, hot cherry peppers on ciabatta
Parma Dolce Panini
Fig spread, prosciutto, and brie on krispina
Parma Pear Panini
Prosciutto, red pears, and gorgonzola on krispina
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, tomato on ciabatta
Paisano
Prociutto Di Parma , burrata cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers, and balsamic glaze rustic hero
Crudo
Caltanissetta
Messina
Grilled Chicken
Trieste Panini
Grilled chicken, black olive paste, grilled zucchini, mozzarella on ciabatta
Tony Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, baby arugula, balsamic on krispina
Pollo Panini
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, smoked mozzarella on ciabatta
Tesla Panini
Grilled chicken, Parma ham, mozzarella, baby arugula on krispina
Udine Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red onion, tomato , and mozzarella
Cuneo Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, grilled zucchini, roasted pepper on ciabatta
Savona Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatillo, tomato on ciabatta
Pop Panini
Grilled chicken, marinated artichoke, sun-dried tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto on ciabatta
Perugia Panini
Grilled chicken, guacamole, chopped iceberg, mozzarella on rustic hero
Greco Panini
Grilled chicken, spinach, avocado, fontina on wheat with balsamic
Pork
Anix Panini
Sausage, red pepper sauce, sautéed onion, provolone, hot pepper, and arugula hero
Ariccia
Slowly roasted porchetta, fontina, onion, baby arugula on round rustic
Ascoli Panini
Slowly roasted porchetta, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, hot cherry pepper on round rustic
Bari Panini
Sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, black olive paste on round rustic
Cubano Panini
Thinly sliced porchetta with ham, pickle, fontina cheese, dijon mustard on rustic hero
Gela Panini
Slowly roasted porchetta, provolone, roasted pepper baby arugula on round rustic
Sardegna Panini
Sweet sausage, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper on round rustic
Trentino Panini
Slowly roasted porchetta, sautéed mushroom, smoked mozzarella on round rustic
Roasted Turkey
Frosinone Panini
Fresh Roasted turkey, crispy bacon, smoked mozzarella, sautéed onion, herb mayo on krispina
Laquila Panini
Roasted turkey, provolone, roasted pepper, herb mayo on ciabatta
Pescara Panini
Roasted turkey, broccoli rabe, Gaeta olives, spicy artichoke sauce on whole wheat
Salerno Panini
Roasted turkey, chopped iceberg, tomato, fontina, guacamole on rustic hero
Sanremo Panini
Roasted turkey, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper, guacamole on ciabatta
Seafood
Agrigento Panini
Grilled shrimp, marinated artichoke, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on round rustic
Asti Panini
Grilled shrimp, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper on ciabatta
Ava Panini
Fried buffalo shrimp, gorgonzola, mixed greens, tomato
Napoli Panini
Grilled shrimp, salsa aioli, baby arugula on round rustic
Salmone Burger
Seared Salmon tomatillo sauce tomato, provolone on round rustic
Tonno Panini
Pan seared tuna spicy mayo arugula, tomato, round rustic
Cod Fish Panini
Steak
Bistecca Panini
Black angus prime steak, sautéed onion, smoked mozzarella on ciabatta
Bistecca E Mozzarella Panini
Black angus prime steak, mozzarella, roasted pepper on ciabatta
Bistecca E Funghi Panini
Black angus prime steak, fontina, sautéed mushrooms on ciabatta
Niko Panini
Black angus prime steak, avocado, hot cherry pepper, romaine, tomato, red onion on garlic ciabatta
Hamburger Classica
Black angus prime beef, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, baby arugula, spicy aioli, on round rustic
Hamburger Moderna
Black angus prime beef, mozzarella, sautéed onion, sautéed mushroom, crispy bacon, tomato, mixed greens, spicy artichoke sauce on round rustic
Vegetarian
Caprese Panini
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic on krispina
Portobello Panini
Roasted portobello, tomato, mozzarella on whole wheat
Terra Panini
Roasted portobello, broccoli rabe, roasted pepper, grilled zucchini, Asiago cheese on whole wheat
Potenza Panini
Fried eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, basil on krispina
Foggia Panini
Fried breaded eggplant, smoked mozzarella, black olive paste, sun dried tomato on krispina
Sicilia Panini
Fried eggplant, mozzarella, and roasted peppers on krispina
Melanzana Panini
Made Up Panini
Parm Heros
Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded cutlet, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese and fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Hero
Breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese and fresh mozzarella
Meatball Parm Hero
Capo's famous meatballs, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese and fresh mozzarella
Shrimp Parm Hero
Breaded shrimp, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese, fresh mozzarella
Pasta
El Capo
Lasagna
Meat lasagna with ricotta and béchamel sauce
Lou Cona
Angel hair pasta with san Marzano tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
Penne alla Vodka
Sautéed shallots. prosciutto and fresh with tomato sauce and cream parmesan cheese
Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta with our traditional veal, pork and beef meat sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Our famous veal, beef and pork meatballs in a marinara sauce over spaghetti
Zucchini Pasta
Ferraro Ravioli
Lola Pasta Pesto and shrimp
Entrees
Chicken Parm dinner
Chicken Sorrentino
Sauteed chicken breast with a tomato and wine sauce topped with fried eggplant, Prosciutto di Parma and our fresh mozzarella
Cod Oreganato
Wild Atlantic Cod in a white wine lemon sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Drunken Chicken
Chicken Cutlet topped with ala vodka sauce topped with fresh mozzarella served with pasta
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant breaded and fried, filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked. Served with sauteed vegetable
Pork Milanese
Salmone
Pan Roasted Salmon with a roasted garlic and plum tomato broth. Served with sauteed vegetable and pasta, mashed, or roasted potato
Shrimp Francese
Egg dipped shrimp sauteed with a lemon butter and wine sauce with parsley. severd with vegetables and a side
Shrimp Parm Dinner
Children's Menu
Nona Panini
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella on rustic hero
Bino
Parma Ham, mozzarella on rustic hero
Willy G
Hamburger, mozzarella, ketchup and tomato on round bread with fries
Ingrid
Nutella on flat bread with banana
Kids Pasta
Pasta with your choice of marinara, garlic and oil or butter sauce
Kids Raviolini
Fun shaped ravioli with your choice of marinara, garlic and oil or butter sauce
Chicken fingers and fries
ava grave kids risotto with chicken
bambino will
Grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella and sauteed broccoli
Desserts
Capos Cannoli
Our Cannoli tower with chocolate sauces and a lot of cannoli cream
Cheech's Chocolate Chip
Cheech's Original Chocolate Chips
Cheese Cake
Cravingz Cake Balls (4 pcs.)
Cravingz Cake Balls (6 pcs.)
Molten Lava Cake
Smores
Tiramisu
Will's Bread Pudding
Will's prepared bread pudding with powdered sugar, served warm
Nutella Pizza
Soft Drinks
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Chardonnay bottle
Chardonnay glass
Gavi bottle
Gavi glass
Montepulciano bottle
Montepulciano glass
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot noir bottle
Pinot noir glass
Rose bottle
Sangria
20oz Cold Brew Free Trade Peruvian Coffee
Wild Bills Craft Soda
Appetizer
Pasta
Fresh Pappardelle Pasta
Wild mushroom and asparagus ragu with rosemary and brandy sauce
Cavatelli Pasta
Chopped hot cherry pepper, sausage, broccoli rabe, and garlic with extra virgin olive oil
Paccheri Pasta
Chicken sauteed with wild mushroom and marsala wine sauce
Fettuccini Pasta
With jumbo shrimp
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Gorgonzola and walnut cream sauce
Rigatoni Pasta
Braised short rib ragu with cheese filled rigatoni
Beggars Purse
Pasta pouch with 4 cheeses, cherry tomato, spinach, olive oil, white wine and butter
Dressing Sides
Artichoke Sauce
Balsamic
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar
Creamy Balsamic
Garlic Dressing
Herb Mayo
Honey Mustard
Lime Dressing
Marinara Sauce
Olive Paste
Pesto
Ranch Dressing
Raspberry Dressing
Red Pepper Sauce
Red Wine Vinegar
Spicy Mayo
Tomatillo Sauce
Vodka Sauce
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Panini, Salads, Soups, Pasta and dessert. Take-out,Delivery,Curbside, and Catering On-line ordering
700A Franklin Avenue, 700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010