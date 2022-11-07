Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino

review star

No reviews yet

700A Franklin Avenue

700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups

Butternut Squash

$6.25+

Chicken Noodle

$6.25+

Cream of broccoli

$6.25+

Cream of Tomato Soup

$6.25+

Lentil

$6.25+

Pasta Fagioli

$6.25+

Stratciatella Soup

$6.25+

Tortellini enbrodo

$6.25+

Lobster Bisque

$6.25+Out of stock

House Salads

Stagione

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers with balsamic dressing

Bietole

$12.00

Mixed greens, roasted red beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, roasted corn, and tomatoes with honey dijon dressing

Insalata Con Funghi

$12.00

Mixed greens, Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, toasted sunflower seeds, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing

Insalata Di Pere

$12.00

Mixed greens, red pears, gorgonzola, and toasted pecans with lime dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, shaved Parmigiano, tomato, and Caesar dressing

Tricolore

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salads

Avocado Salad

$14.50

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded mozzarella, avocado, toasted almonds, and cherry tomatoes with balsamic dressing

Rucola Caprino E Pollo

$13.75

Grilled chicken, baby arugula, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted walnuts with balsamic dressing

Rucola E Farro

$13.75

Grilled chicken, baby arugula, barley, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, hot cherry peppers, and hearts of palm with honey dijon dressing

Insalatina Di Pollo

$13.75

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, Gaeta olives, red onions, carrots, and toasted almonds with balsamic dressing

Pollo E Guacamole

$14.75

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, hot cherry peppers, shredded mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes with lime dressing

Chicken Cutlet Salads

Parma Salad

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, romaine hearts, tomatoes, Gaeta olives, red onions, roasted peppers, and shaved Parmigiano with balsamic dressing

Sam Salad

$13.50

Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, and tomatoes with roasted garlic vinaigrette

Di Capelli Salad

$13.50

Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and goat cheese with balsamic dressing

Betsy Salad

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, hot cherry peppers, roasted corn, gorgonzola, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing

Buffala Saltina

$13.75

Buffalo chicken cutlet, iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomato, and bleu cheese

Roasted Turkey Salads

Ruchetta Con Zola E Tacchino

$14.25Out of stock

Roasted turkey, baby arugula, endive, toasted pecans, and gorgonzola with roasted garlic vinaigrette

Spinaci E Tacchino

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, baby spinach, goat cheese, sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and crispy bacon with raspberry dressing

Iceberg E Tacchino

$14.75Out of stock

Fresh Roasted turkey, iceberg lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, marinated red onions, gorgonzola, roasted peppers, and roasted corn with roasted garlic vinaigrette

Steak Salads

Bistecca E Zola

$15.00

Black angus prime steak, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Gaeta olives, marinated red onions, and gorgonzola with balsamic dressing

Bistecca E Farro

$15.00

Black angus prime steak, baby spinach, crispy bacon, barley, marinated artichoke hearts with roasted garlic vinaigrette

Insalta Bistecca Romana

$15.00

Black angus prime steak, romaine lettuce, artichokes, corn, red peppers, grilled zucchini, and shaved parmigiano

Seafood Salads

Gamberoni E Guacamole

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, and hot cherry peppers with lime dressing

Insalata Di Calamari

$15.25

Mixed greens, sun-dried tomato, Gaeta olives, capers, scallions, grilled calamari, and lime dressing

Roasted Salmon Salad

$14.50

Roasted salmon, mixed greens, diced butternut squash, and spicy wasabi peas with lime dressing

Romana con Gamberoni

$14.75

Grilled shrimp, romaine hearts, fresh mozzarella, raisins, toasted walnuts, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing

Salmone E Guacamole

$15.75

Roasted salmon, mixed greens, guacamole, hearts of palm, and toasted sunflower seeds with honey dijon dressing

Salmone E Pere

$14.50

Roasted salmon, baby spinach, endive, red pears, toasted pecans, roasted beets, and cherry tomatoes with raspberry vinaigrette

Tonno Insalatina

$15.25Out of stock

Cajun-spiced fresh pan-seared tuna over mixed greens with cherry tomato, chopped cucumber, goat cheese, and raspberry dressing

Made Up Salad

Made Up Salad Iceberg

$6.00

Made Up Salad Arugula

$7.00

Made Up Salad Romaine

$6.00

Made Up Salad Spinach

$7.00

Made Up Salad Mixed Greens

$6.50

Appetizers

our (meatball recipe) substituting eggplant for meat

Brushetta (3)

$7.00

Brushetta (6)

$13.00

Choose 2 different type of brushetta 25 pieces on a 12"platter

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Eggplant meatballs

$10.25

Fried Macaroni & Cheese Balls

$7.50

Gringo beef empanada

$3.25

Gringo buffalo chicken empanada

$3.25

Gringo chicken empanada

$3.25

Italian Egg Roll

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks

$8.50

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$15.50

Rice balls (4)

$10.00

Rice balls (8)

$18.00

Contorini

Broccoli Rabe

$9.25

Chicken cutlet piece

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$10.75

Garlic Bread

$6.75

Gorgonzola Bread

$6.75

Grilled chicken piece

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.75

Pizza Fries

$8.75

Side Mixed Vegetable

$8.00

Side of Meatballs

$8.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.75

Truffle Parmisan Fries

$8.25

Tuscan Fries

$6.75

Chicken

Prato Panini

$14.25

Chicken cutlet, pepper cheese, roasted red onion, roasted pepper, spicy artichoke sauce on ciabatta

Pepe Panini

$14.25

Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, roasted pepper, mozzarella, herb mayo on ciabatta

Pepperoni Panini

$13.75

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, roasted pepper, red onion on ciabatta

Coteletta Panini

$14.25

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, herb mayo on ciabatta

Piccante Panini

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, mixed greens, spicy salsa aioli on ciabatta

Ancona Panini

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper, tomato on ciabatta

Buffala Panini

$14.25

Chicken cutlet with buffalo wing sauce, gorgonzola, romaine lettuce, and tomato on rustic hero

Cured Meats

Prosciutto di Parma with roasted peppers, burrata cheese , balsamic glaze on a hero roll.

Bobby Panini

$15.25

Salami, hot sopressata, iceberg, red pepper, mozzarella, balsamic mayo

Capo Panini

$15.00

Parma ham, sopressata, genoa salami with red onion, tomato, provolone, arugula and balsamic mayo rustic hero

Ferrara Panini

$14.50

Parma ham, mozzarella, tomato, spicy roasted pepper sauce, on ciabatta

Friuli Panini

$14.50

Hot sopressata, smoked mozzarella, broccoli rabe on ciabatta

Kyle Panini

$14.50

Salami, provolone, hot peppers, fried eggplant tomatoes, and baby arugula on ciabatta

Matteo Manini

$14.50

Parma ham, mozzarella, tomato, herb mayo, romaine, roasted pepper, balsamic on ciabatta

Orlando Panini

$14.75

Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, spicy salsa aioli, red onion, Gaeta olives, hot cherry peppers on ciabatta

Parma Dolce Panini

$14.50

Fig spread, prosciutto, and brie on krispina

Parma Pear Panini

$14.50

Prosciutto, red pears, and gorgonzola on krispina

Prosciutto Panini

$14.00

Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, tomato on ciabatta

Paisano

$16.50

Prociutto Di Parma , burrata cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers, and balsamic glaze rustic hero

Crudo

$14.00

Caltanissetta

$15.00

Messina

Grilled Chicken

Trieste Panini

$14.25

Grilled chicken, black olive paste, grilled zucchini, mozzarella on ciabatta

Tony Panini

$13.50

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, baby arugula, balsamic on krispina

Pollo Panini

$14.25

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, smoked mozzarella on ciabatta

Tesla Panini

$14.50

Grilled chicken, Parma ham, mozzarella, baby arugula on krispina

Udine Panini

$14.25

Grilled chicken, roasted red onion, tomato , and mozzarella

Cuneo Panini

$13.50

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, grilled zucchini, roasted pepper on ciabatta

Savona Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatillo, tomato on ciabatta

Pop Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, marinated artichoke, sun-dried tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto on ciabatta

Perugia Panini

$14.25

Grilled chicken, guacamole, chopped iceberg, mozzarella on rustic hero

Greco Panini

$14.25

Grilled chicken, spinach, avocado, fontina on wheat with balsamic

Pork

Anix Panini

$14.00

Sausage, red pepper sauce, sautéed onion, provolone, hot pepper, and arugula hero

Ariccia

$13.75

Slowly roasted porchetta, fontina, onion, baby arugula on round rustic

Ascoli Panini

$13.75

Slowly roasted porchetta, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, hot cherry pepper on round rustic

Bari Panini

$14.00

Sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, black olive paste on round rustic

Cubano Panini

$14.25

Thinly sliced porchetta with ham, pickle, fontina cheese, dijon mustard on rustic hero

Gela Panini

$13.75

Slowly roasted porchetta, provolone, roasted pepper baby arugula on round rustic

Sardegna Panini

$13.50

Sweet sausage, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper on round rustic

Trentino Panini

$13.75

Slowly roasted porchetta, sautéed mushroom, smoked mozzarella on round rustic

Roasted Turkey

Frosinone Panini

$14.25

Fresh Roasted turkey, crispy bacon, smoked mozzarella, sautéed onion, herb mayo on krispina

Laquila Panini

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, provolone, roasted pepper, herb mayo on ciabatta

Pescara Panini

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, broccoli rabe, Gaeta olives, spicy artichoke sauce on whole wheat

Salerno Panini

$13.75

Roasted turkey, chopped iceberg, tomato, fontina, guacamole on rustic hero

Sanremo Panini

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper, guacamole on ciabatta

Seafood

Pan seared tuna, tomato , arugula and olive oil

Agrigento Panini

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, marinated artichoke, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on round rustic

Asti Panini

$14.50

Grilled shrimp, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper on ciabatta

Ava Panini

$15.50

Fried buffalo shrimp, gorgonzola, mixed greens, tomato

Napoli Panini

$14.50

Grilled shrimp, salsa aioli, baby arugula on round rustic

Salmone Burger

$15.25

Seared Salmon tomatillo sauce tomato, provolone on round rustic

Tonno Panini

$15.50

Pan seared tuna spicy mayo arugula, tomato, round rustic

Cod Fish Panini

$15.25

Steak

Black angus prime beef, mozzarella, sautéed onion, sautéed mushroom, crispy bacon, tomato, mixed greens, spicy artichoke sauce on round rustic

Bistecca Panini

$15.75

Black angus prime steak, sautéed onion, smoked mozzarella on ciabatta

Bistecca E Mozzarella Panini

$15.75

Black angus prime steak, mozzarella, roasted pepper on ciabatta

Bistecca E Funghi Panini

$15.50

Black angus prime steak, fontina, sautéed mushrooms on ciabatta

Niko Panini

$16.25

Black angus prime steak, avocado, hot cherry pepper, romaine, tomato, red onion on garlic ciabatta

Hamburger Classica

$14.50

Black angus prime beef, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, baby arugula, spicy aioli, on round rustic

Hamburger Moderna

$15.25

Black angus prime beef, mozzarella, sautéed onion, sautéed mushroom, crispy bacon, tomato, mixed greens, spicy artichoke sauce on round rustic

Vegetarian

Caprese Panini

$9.75

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic on krispina

Portobello Panini

$12.75

Roasted portobello, tomato, mozzarella on whole wheat

Terra Panini

$13.50

Roasted portobello, broccoli rabe, roasted pepper, grilled zucchini, Asiago cheese on whole wheat

Potenza Panini

$12.50

Fried eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, basil on krispina

Foggia Panini

$13.00

Fried breaded eggplant, smoked mozzarella, black olive paste, sun dried tomato on krispina

Sicilia Panini

$12.50

Fried eggplant, mozzarella, and roasted peppers on krispina

Melanzana Panini

$11.75

Made Up Panini

Made Up Panini Ciabatta

$5.00

Made Up Panini Krispina

$5.00

Made Up Panini Whole Wheat

$5.00

Made Up Panini Round

$5.00

Made Up Panini Rustic Hero

$5.00

Made Up Panini Gluten Free

$7.00

Parm Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

$15.00

Breaded cutlet, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese and fresh mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.75

Breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese and fresh mozzarella

Meatball Parm Hero

$15.00

Capo's famous meatballs, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese and fresh mozzarella

Shrimp Parm Hero

$15.75

Breaded shrimp, marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese, fresh mozzarella

Pasta

El Capo

$18.50

Lasagna

$17.50

Meat lasagna with ricotta and béchamel sauce

Lou Cona

$16.50

Angel hair pasta with san Marzano tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella

Penne alla Vodka

$22.50

Sautéed shallots. prosciutto and fresh with tomato sauce and cream parmesan cheese

Penne Bolognese

$22.00

Penne pasta with our traditional veal, pork and beef meat sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.50

Our famous veal, beef and pork meatballs in a marinara sauce over spaghetti

Zucchini Pasta

$19.50

Ferraro Ravioli

$21.00

Lola Pasta Pesto and shrimp

$23.00

Entrees

Chicken Parm dinner

$25.00

Chicken Sorrentino

$27.00

Sauteed chicken breast with a tomato and wine sauce topped with fried eggplant, Prosciutto di Parma and our fresh mozzarella

Cod Oreganato

$23.50Out of stock

Wild Atlantic Cod in a white wine lemon sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Drunken Chicken

$27.00

Chicken Cutlet topped with ala vodka sauce topped with fresh mozzarella served with pasta

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$22.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.50

Eggplant breaded and fried, filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked. Served with sauteed vegetable

Pork Milanese

$18.50

Salmone

$22.00

Pan Roasted Salmon with a roasted garlic and plum tomato broth. Served with sauteed vegetable and pasta, mashed, or roasted potato

Shrimp Francese

$27.50

Egg dipped shrimp sauteed with a lemon butter and wine sauce with parsley. severd with vegetables and a side

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$26.50

Children's Menu

Nona Panini

$8.50

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella on rustic hero

Bino

$8.25

Parma Ham, mozzarella on rustic hero

Willy G

$9.75

Hamburger, mozzarella, ketchup and tomato on round bread with fries

Ingrid

$7.25

Nutella on flat bread with banana

Kids Pasta

$10.75

Pasta with your choice of marinara, garlic and oil or butter sauce

Kids Raviolini

$9.50

Fun shaped ravioli with your choice of marinara, garlic and oil or butter sauce

Chicken fingers and fries

$10.75

ava grave kids risotto with chicken

$10.00

bambino will

$12.00

Grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella and sauteed broccoli

Desserts

Capos Cannoli

$6.00

Our Cannoli tower with chocolate sauces and a lot of cannoli cream

Cheech's Chocolate Chip

$7.50

Cheech's Original Chocolate Chips

$7.50

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Cravingz Cake Balls (4 pcs.)

$8.00Out of stock

Cravingz Cake Balls (6 pcs.)

$10.00Out of stock

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Smores

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Will's Bread Pudding

$6.75

Will's prepared bread pudding with powdered sugar, served warm

Nutella Pizza

$7.25

Soft Drinks

20oz Soda

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$6.00

Pellegrino

$2.75

Aranciata

$2.75

Unsweetened ICed Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot coffee

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Hot Beverages

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Beer

Heineken

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay glass

$11.00

Gavi bottle

$35.00

Gavi glass

$11.00

Montepulciano bottle

$30.00

Montepulciano glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Pinot noir bottle

$45.00

Pinot noir glass

$12.00

Rose bottle

$35.00

Sangria

$10.00

20oz Cold Brew Free Trade Peruvian Coffee

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.00

Wild Bills Craft Soda

Black cherry

$2.75

Orange creamy

$2.75

Vanilla cream

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Appetizer

Cod Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Lightly battered cod with pepper jack cheese, spicy coleslaw, pickle & tomato on a hero

Crab Cake Panini Or Salad

$12.00

Our homemade crab cake with provolone, arugula, avocado & tomato

Pasta

Fresh Pappardelle Pasta

$22.00

Wild mushroom and asparagus ragu with rosemary and brandy sauce

Cavatelli Pasta

$22.00

Chopped hot cherry pepper, sausage, broccoli rabe, and garlic with extra virgin olive oil

Paccheri Pasta

$21.00

Chicken sauteed with wild mushroom and marsala wine sauce

Fettuccini Pasta

$23.00

With jumbo shrimp

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.50

Gorgonzola and walnut cream sauce

Rigatoni Pasta

$24.00

Braised short rib ragu with cheese filled rigatoni

Beggars Purse

$24.00

Pasta pouch with 4 cheeses, cherry tomato, spinach, olive oil, white wine and butter

Dressing Sides

Artichoke Sauce

$2.50

Balsamic

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Caesar

$1.50

Creamy Balsamic

$1.50

Garlic Dressing

$1.50

Herb Mayo

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Lime Dressing

$1.50

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Olive Paste

$2.50

Pesto

$2.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Raspberry Dressing

$1.50

Red Pepper Sauce

$1.50

Red Wine Vinegar

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50

Vodka Sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Panini, Salads, Soups, Pasta and dessert. Take-out,Delivery,Curbside, and Catering On-line ordering

Location

700A Franklin Avenue, 700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

John Anthony Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 149
1056 Franklin ave Valley stream, NY 11580
View restaurantnext
Ruffino
orange starNo Reviews
139 Lakeview Avenue Lynbrook, NY 11563
View restaurantnext
Press 195 - Rockville Centre
orange star4.6 • 5,697
22 N Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Island Provisions - 96-13 Springfield Blvd
orange star4.0 • 4
96-13 Springfield Blvd Queens Village, NY 11429
View restaurantnext
Famous Pita- Off the Diet
orange star4.5 • 57
1305A Broadway Hewlett, NY 11557
View restaurantnext
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in 700a Franklin Avenue

Cheng Du
orange star4.1 • 686
947 Hempstead Tpke Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Primo's Italian Street Food
orange star5.0 • 16
719 Hempstead Turnpike Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near 700a Franklin Avenue
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Queens Village
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston