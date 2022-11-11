  • Home
  • /
  • East Lansing
  • /
  • Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill - 219 East Grand River Road
Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill imageView gallery

Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill 219 East Grand River Road

review star

No reviews yet

219 East Grand River Road

East Lansing, MI 48823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hoagies

226 Club

226 Club

$9.79

Fried chicken fingers, apple wood smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, homemade buttermilk ranch

The Gumade

The Gumade

$9.79

Shaved rib eye steak, grilled onion, jalapeno nacho cheese, crushed jalapeno kettle chips, cilantro lime aoli

CB Cheesesteak

CB Cheesesteak

$9.79

Shaved rib eye steak, grilled onion, lettuce, American cheese, pickle chips, thousand island dressing

Capo's Cheesesteak

Capo's Cheesesteak

$9.29

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onion, swiss cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.29

Shaved chicken, grilled onion, swiss cheese

Omerta

Omerta

$9.79

Fried chicken fingers, grilled onion, ranch marinara, lettuce, tomato, blanco habanero queso

Pazzo

Pazzo

$9.79

Shaved Rib eye steak, grilled onion, banana pepper, Jalapeno pepperjack cheese, pepperoni, ranch marinara

Madonn'

Madonn'

$9.79

Shaved rub eye steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, green pepper and banana pepper topped with jalapeno nacho cheese

White Lighting

White Lighting

$9.79

Shaved Chicken, grilled onion, spicy peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, blanco habanero queso, chipotle aoli

Combo Hoagies

226 Club

$9.79

Fried chicken fingers, apple wood smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, homemade buttermilk ranch

The Gumade

The Gumade

$9.79

Shaved rib eye steak, grilled onion, jalapeno nacho cheese, crushed jalapeno kettle chips, cilantro lime aoli

CB Cheesesteak

CB Cheesesteak

$9.79

Shaved rib eye steak, grilled onion, lettuce, American cheese, pickle chips, thousand island dressing

Capo's Cheesesteak

Capo's Cheesesteak

$9.29

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onion, swiss cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.29

Shaved chicken, grilled onion, swiss cheese

Omerta

$9.79

Fried chicken fingers, grilled onion, ranch marinara, lettuce, tomato, blanco habanero queso

Pazzo

Pazzo

$9.79

Shaved Rib eye steak, grilled onion, Jalapeno pepperjack cheese, pepperoni, ranch marinara

Madonn'

Madonn'

$9.79

Shaved rub eye steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, green pepper and banana pepper topped with jalapeno nacho cheese

White Lighting

White Lighting

$9.79

Shaved Chicken, grilled onion, spicy peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, blanco habanero queso, chipotle aoli

Sides/Starters

Cajun Dusted Fries

Cajun Dusted Fries

$3.29

Shoe string fry, dry cajun seasoning

Cheese Fry

$4.99

Shoe string fry, liquid nacho cheese

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$9.49

Chicken fingers, french fry

Fries

$3.29

shoe string french fry, season salt

Mac N' Cheese Bites

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.49

Mac N cheese breaded and deep fried

Mozzarella Sitcks

Mozzarella Sitcks

$7.49

Mozzarella breaded and deep fried

Pretzel Bites

$7.49

Soft pretzels deep fried and salted

Ranch Dusted Fries

$3.29

Shoe string fry, dry ranch seasoning

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Waffle fry, seasoned salt

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$7.49

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Hand pattied burger

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

hand pattied burger

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$8.49

Hnad pattied burger, Swiss cheese, home made olive dressing

Queso Burger

Queso Burger

$8.49

Hand pattied burger, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, Blanco habanero queso

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$7.99

Hand pattied burger, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, BBQ, grilled onion

Shroom & Swiss Burger

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$8.49

Hand pattied burger, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, fresh grilled mushrooms

Combo Burgers

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Hand pattied burger

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

hand pattied burger

Olive Burger

$8.49

Hnad pattied burger, Swiss cheese, home made olive dressing

Queso Burger

Queso Burger

$8.49

Hand pattied burger, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, Blanco habanero queso

Rodeo Burger

$7.99

Hand pattied burger, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, BBQ, grilled onion

Shroom & Swiss Burger

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$8.49

Hand pattied burger, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, fresh grilled mushrooms

Walking Around Fries

Jalapeno Overload

Jalapeno Overload

$7.99

French fries, sliced jalapeno, jalapeno nacho cheese, pickled radish, grilled onion, chipotle aoli

The Daredevil

$7.99

French fries, spicy peppers, blanco habanero queso, pickled radish, grilled onion

The Kitchen SInk

The Kitchen SInk

$8.25

French fries, grilled onion, mixed Spicy peppers, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, grilled mushroom, fried onion straw, jalapeno nacho cheese, cajun lime aioli

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake Bites

Raspberry Cheesecake Bites

$7.49

Creamy cheesecake and raspberry filling in a sweet and crispy tortilla, then deep fried to golden perfection, served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Dessert Pretzel Bites

Dessert Pretzel Bites

$7.49

Bravarian pretzel bites deep fried then covered in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.49

Deep fried dessert cake fries covered in powdered sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Mushrooms

$0.79

Side Sauce

$0.29

Spicy Peppers

$0.79

mixed spicy peppers

Jalapeno

$0.29

Banana Pepper

Green Pepper

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:35 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:35 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:35 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 East Grand River Road, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

That's What Cheese Said
orange starNo Reviews
551 E. Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Poké Fresh
orange starNo Reviews
551 E. Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
No Thai East Lansing!
orange starNo Reviews
403 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - East Lansing
orange starNo Reviews
437 East Grand River East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Bells Greek Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1135 East Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Barrio - East Lansing
orange starNo Reviews
202 Albert St. East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Lansing

Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing
orange star4.6 • 2,188
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Lou and Harrys
orange star4.4 • 679
211 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
orange star4.6 • 666
254 W Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Mitten Raised - East Lansing
orange star4.7 • 317
1331 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Lansing
Lansing
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Okemos
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston