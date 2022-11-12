Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Capo Restaurant & Supper Club

review star

No reviews yet

443 West Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BEER, SELTZER, & CIDER

Bud Light

Bud Light

$6.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$6.00

Castle Island White Ale

$8.00
Corona

Corona

$7.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

Glutenberg Pale Ale

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Magner's Cider

$8.00

Springdale Rotating Sour

$8.00
Truly

Truly

$7.00

wild berry

High Noon

$8.00
White Claw

White Claw

$4.00

black cherry

VIVA Tequila Seltzer

$9.00

Costa Brava

$9.00

WINE

LIMIT 2 PER ORDER
Mionetto, Prosecco

Mionetto, Prosecco

$48.00

"Pail of Prosecco" Mimosa Kit

$50.00Out of stock

A bottle of Mionetto Prosecco with 3 juices/purées

Sparkling Rose, "Jeio"

Sparkling Rose, "Jeio"

$48.00

Lambrusco, Cantina della Volta

$56.00
Pinot Grigio, Benvolio

Pinot Grigio, Benvolio

$44.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Tohu

Sauvignon Blanc, Tohu

$48.00
Chardonnay, Landmark

Chardonnay, Landmark

$52.00

Riesling, Leitz

$48.00

Grüner Veltliner, Abbazia di Novacella

$48.00
Il Rosé di Casanova, Spinetta

Il Rosé di Casanova, Spinetta

$60.00

Cannonau/Monica, Aragosta

$48.00

Miraval Rosé

$68.00

Pinot Noir, Pike Road

$48.00

Pinot Noir, Les Hexagonales

$48.00
Pinot Noir, Starmont

Pinot Noir, Starmont

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, The Critic

$52.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Requiem

Cabernet Sauvignon, Requiem

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Huntsman

$60.00

Chianti Classico, Basilica Caffagio, Single Estate

Super Tuscan, Altesino

$60.00

Super Tuscan, Piccolomini

$48.00

Merlot, Stomo, Brandolini

$52.00

Montepulciano, Dama

$52.00
Red Blend, "The Prisoner"

Red Blend, "The Prisoner"

$90.00
Brunello di Montalcino, Castiglion del Bosco

Brunello di Montalcino, Castiglion del Bosco

$95.00

Italian Specialties

Sauce by the Pint

Pasta by the Pound

Cheese

Desserts

Cookie Dough Tub

Cookie Dough Tub

$12.00

Makes (10) cookies, choice of funfetti or chocolate chip

Gelato Pint

$7.00

6" Chocolate Cake

$40.00

6" Funfetti Cake

$30.00

1/2 Pint Fudge Sauce

$5.00

Bag Of Bones

$5.00

Cocktails

32oz

This item must be ordered with food

Kits

Pizza Kit

$14.00

Cannoli Kit

$12.00

Easter Basket

$75.00

Valrhona Chocolate Bunny, Funfetti Cake Pops, Sugar Cookies, Macarons, Valrhona Chocolate Bonbons, Honey Lavender and Lemon Marshmallow Peeps

Pinata Chocolate Eggs

$15.00

Valrhona Chocolate Bunnies

$15.00

House Fee

House Fee

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on West Broadway in South Boston, Capo Restaurant is a rustic neighborhood gathering place that serves fine Italian food and spirits in an energetic and comfortably classic setting.

Website

Location

443 West Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
Capo Restaurant image
Capo Restaurant image
Capo Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stats Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
77 Dorchester St South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
412 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Worden Hall
orange starNo Reviews
22 West Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Boston

Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Sorellina
orange star4.7 • 6,161
One Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston