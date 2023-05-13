Main picView gallery

Capones

2520 Halligan Drive

North Platte, NE 69101

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.49

Our Homemade chicken fried steak, smothered in sausage gravy, with 2 eggs, Hashbrowns and choice of toast


Traditional Breakfast

$10.49

$10.49

choice of meat, 2 eggs, Hash browns and choice of toast

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.49

Our Homemade chicken fried steak, smothered in sausage gravy, with 2 eggs, Hashbrowns and choice of toast

Hamburger steak and eggs

$13.99

Our Hamburger Steak served with 2 eggs, Hashbrowns, and choice of toast

Corned Beef hash and eggs

$12.99

served with 2 eggs, Hashbrowns, and choice of toast

8oz Flat Iron Steak and eggs

$16.99

8 oz flat iron, served with 2 eggs, Hashbrowns, and choice of toast

1 egg, HB, Toast

$6.49

2 eggs, HB, Toast

$7.29

1/2 Biscuit and gravy

$6.39

1 biscuit Smothered in our Sausage gravy

Full Biscuit and gravy

$7.49

2 biscuits smothered in our Sausage gravy

1/2 French Toast

$6.49

2 pieces of our Homemade French toast cut into triangles

French Toast

$7.99

3 pieces of our homemade french toast Cut into triangles

Pancake

$4.99

Short

$6.29

2 of our delicious pancakes!

Stack

$7.49

3 of our delicious pancakes!

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

canadian bacon, 2 basted eggs on an english muffin served with hollandaise sauce and paprika sprinkled over the top served with Hashbrowns

Country Benedict

$12.99

Sausage patty with 2 basted eggs on an english muffin, smothered in sausage gravy with some shredded cheese sprinkled on top. Served with Hashbrowns

Hashbrown Scrambler

$10.99

Hashbrowns Loaded up with green peppers, onions, and cheese with 2 eggs on top. choice of meat on top with a side toast.

Breakfast sandwich

$8.99

Choice of ham, bacon or Sausage wrapped in 2 scrambled eggs with american cheese. Served on homemade white toast

Burrito

$11.99

Sausage, eggs, hashbrowns, green peppers, cheese all wrapped in a tortilla and smothered in our homemade pork green chili. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with ham and cheddar cheese. served with Hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast

Mushroom and Swiss Omelette

$9.49

3 egg omelette with Mushrooms and swiss cheese, served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Veggie Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Denver

$11.49

3 egg omelette served with Ham, green peppers, and onions. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Loaded ham and cheese omelette

$11.49

3 egg omelette with thinly sliced deli ham, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese. With Hashbrowns and choice of toast. Served with side of salsa and sour cream.

Philly Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with sliced roast beef, onions, green peppers, and swiss cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of toast.

3 meat Omelette

$11.49

3 egg omelette with ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Boss omelette

$12.49

4 egg omelette, with sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Build Your own Omelette

$8.49

Sausage and cheese omelette

$10.49

Breakfast sides

Oatmeal

$5.49

1 Egg

$1.49

1/2 Meat

$3.25

1/2 order of Toast

$2.19

Loaded Hashbrowns

$4.99

2 Eggs

$2.98

Biscuit

$2.99

Side Meat

$4.79

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Dinner Roll (1)

$0.50

Dinner rolls- (6)

$2.50

Hashbrowns with Sausage gravy

$5.99

One Piece French Toast

$3.25

Side Blueberries

$1.00

Side Of Strawberries

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Pork chili

$3.79

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.29

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Toast

$2.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side fruit

$1.49

Side cb hash alone

$6.99

Hashbrowns loaded With Sausage Gravy On Top

$6.28

Side Ranch

$0.75

Quart of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$14.00

Sweets

Slice of pie

$4.49

Pie a la mode

$5.49

Caramel Roll

$4.49

Pecan Roll

$4.49

Cup of Ice cream

$2.99

Bowl of Ice cream

$4.99

Whole Pie

$22.00

slice Pecan Pie

$4.99

Strawberry cheesecake

$5.49

Chocolate cake

$5.99

Kids breakfast

Bear pancake

$7.00

Pancake with choice of 2 sausage links or two strips of bacon

Cadillac

$7.25

one egg, 2 Links, 1 pc toast

Breakfast Specials

10" Breakfast Pizza

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, Sausage gravy, franks red hot, mozzarella cheese and bacon

16" Breakfast Pizza

$23.99

2x2x2

$10.49

Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Breakfast Casserole

$11.99

peppers Onion Eggs Hashbrowns Cheese Served with Toast

Breakfast Nachos

$11.99

Onion Peppers Sausage Chips Cheese Sauce

Breakfast Pasta

$11.99

Sausage, onion, peppers, eggs, Mac and cheese. served with toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Cinnamon Apple French Toast

$10.99

Cinnamon roll French toast

$10.49

Country Omelette

$10.49

Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Smothered with Sausage Gravy Served with Hashbrowns and Toast

Elvis French Toast

$11.49

Fruit and Nut Pancakes

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

2 eggs, refried beans, tortilla, hashbrowns, ranchero sauce

Jelly Donut Pancake

$10.99

Monty Cristo French Toast

$9.99

Ham Swiss Cheese Strawberries On 1/2 French Toast

Pumpkin Pancake

$9.49

Red white and blue Pancake

$10.99

Strawberry Banana French Toast

$10.99

Strawberry Banana pancake

$10.99

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$10.49

Strawberry crepe

$9.99

Strawberry crepe alone

$6.49

Stuffed French toast

$10.49

Sunrise omelette

$11.49

Ultimate B&G

$11.99

Ultimate breakfast

$13.99

Ultimate Burrito

$13.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Hashbrowns, Eggs

Triple Platter

$13.99

3 eggs, Choice of Links, Ham or Bacon, Hashbrowns and 3 small pancakes.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Have a taste of Capones, a culinary crime drama. Featuring all day breakfast, a plethora of lunch menu items, Dinner entree, Pizzas and Appetizers.

Location

2520 Halligan Drive, North Platte, NE 69101

Directions

