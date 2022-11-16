Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capone's Italian Cucina

No reviews yet

19688 Beach Blvd #10

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC BREAD
INSALATA CESARE
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

APPETIZERS

BRUSHETT CAPONES

$15.00

Grilled ciabatta, diced fresh tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oi

OLIVE MARINATO

$14.00

A selection of marinated Castelvatrano, Kalamata, Cerignola & Rose olives

POLPETE AL FORNO

$15.00

Mamma's meatballs, housemade marinara, fresh buffalo mozzarella chesse

BURRATA & SAN DANIELLE

$22.00

Prosciutto & toasted ciabatta

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$18.00

Lightly breaded fried squid, shrimp, side of spicy marinara sauce

SCAMPI DI PARMA

$18.00

Prosciutto wrapped tiger shrimp, lemon cream sauce

AFETTATI MISTI

$22.00

Italian cold cuts, imported cheese, marinated olives, toasted ciabatta

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00

Deep fried with pancetta, lemon zest

Artichoke CARCIOFI FRITTI

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried artichoke hearts, lemon cajun aioli

COMBINAZONE SCICILIANA

$22.00

Chef's Dino Ferraro most favorite dish, with mussels, clams and calamari. Slightly spicy, SLECT RED OR WHITE WINE SAUCE

MELISSA`S SHRIMP FRITTI

$25.00

Mussels Vino Bianco

$12.00

SOUPS

PASTA FAGIOLI

$12.00

Classic Italian bean & pasta soup

MINESTRONE

$12.00

ZUPPA VONGOLE

$16.00

Fresh clam soup in spicy tomato broth

ZUPPA GAMBERI

$16.00

Fresh shrimp soup in spicy tomato broth

SALADAS

INSALATA CAPONE'S

$7.00+

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, italian dressing

INSALATA CAPRESE

$8.00+

Ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella , fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar

INSALATA CESARE

$8.00+

Crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, housemade Caesar dressing

INSALATA DI PERA

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, baby mixed greens, pears, Gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette

INSALATA POMODORI

INSALATA POMODORI

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, burratta cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic

INSALATA RUCOLA

$18.00

Baby arugula, Kalamata olives, red onions burrata cheese, diced tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

PASTA & RISOTTO

RISOTTO SALSICCIA E PORCINI

$28.00

Italian arborio rice, italian sausage, porcini mushroom sauce

RISOTTO CON GAMBERI

$29.00

Italian arborio rice, tiger shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, housemade pesto

RISOTTO CON SPINACI E POLLO

$27.00

Italian arborio rice, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, marinara sauce, touch of cream

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$17.00

Housemade marinara sauce

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Traditional Bolognese sauce

SPAGHETTI GRECIA

$23.00

Pancetta, pine-nuts, red onions, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta

SPAGHETTI MESSINA

$24.00

Mamma's meatballs, light spicy marinara, fresh creamy burrata

CAPELLINI FRESCA

$24.00

Angel hair pasta, diced roma tomatoes, mushrooms, basil, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, EVO, balsamic vinegar

PENNE CON PETITE DE POLLO

$25.00

Dino’s Signature dish of penne pasta, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, chicken, rosemary, red onions, creamy balsamic sauc

TORTELLINI VENETO

$24.00

Cheese-filled hat shaped pasta, pancetta, green peas, cream sauce

PAPPARDELLE

$25.00

Long flat pasta, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, touch of cream Marsala wine glaze

FARFALLE O' SOLE MIO

$25.00

Dino’s Signature dish of bow tie pasta, chicken sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, creamy Marsala sauce

PENNE SALSICCIA PEPPERONI

$25.00

Capone’s Favorite, penne pasta, onions bell peppers, Italian sausage, marinara sauce

RAVIOLI SPINACI

$23.00

Housemade spinach & ricotta cheese raviolis, creamy pink sauce, fresh spinach

RAVIOLI MARINARA

$23.00

Housemade cheese raviolis, marinara sauce mozzarella cheese (oven baked)

RAVIOLI BREVE COSTOLA

$24.00

Rubino’s Favorite Short rib filled raviolis, rosemary mushroom sauce

RAVIOLI ZUCCA

$23.00

Butternut squash raviolis, brown butter sage sauce

RAVIOLI FICHI

$23.00

Fig & goat chesse filled raviolis, brown butter sage sauce, crumbled goat cheese crispy prosciutto, toasted walnuts, baby arugula

LASAGNA CAPONE'S

$22.00

Housemade small meatballs, ricotta cheese, Bolognese sauce, mozzarella cheese

GNOCCHI

$24.00

House made potato dumplings,

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$24.00

Sliced to order lightly breaded eggplant, baked with marinara and mozzrella cheese, side pasta marinara

PENNE PESTO

$23.00

House made pesto sauce, cream, tomatoes Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes

Linguini Scampi

$28.00

Linguini pasta with shrimp in a lemon garlic cream sauce.

Penne Arrabiata

$22.00

CAPELLINI SCAMPI

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

CHICKEN

POLLO PARMIGIANO

$27.00

Lightly breaded hand pounded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella cheese, pasta marinara

POLLO MARSALA

$27.00

Hand pounded pan-roasted chicken breast, mushrooms, flambe with Sicilian Marsala wine, a dash of cream, pasta aglio e olio

POLLO PICATTA

$27.00

Hand pounded pan-roasted chicken breast, artichoke hearts, lemon cream caper sauce, pasta aglio e olio

Pollo Rucula

$27.00

VEAL

VITELLO PARMIGIANO

$29.00

Milk-fed breaded veal scallopini, marinara, mozzarella cheese, pasta marinara

VITELLO MARSALA

$29.00

Milk-fed veal scallopini, mushrooms, flambe with Sicilian Marsala wine, dash of cream, pasta aglio e olio

VITELLO PICATTA

$29.00

Milk-fed veal scallopini, artichoke hearts, lemon caper cream sauce, pasta aglio e olio

MEAT

FILETTO PORTO

$46.00
RACK OF LAMB

$33.00+

New Zealand rack of lamb, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs, Chianti wine sauce, roasted vegetables

BISTECCA E PATATINE (RIBEYE)

$52.00

16oz bone-in prime Rib-eye, charcoal grilled to perfection, green peppercorn sauce, Truffle garlic fries

OSSOBUCO DI VITELLO

$42.00

Braised veal shank in hearthy tomato sauce, saffron risotto, roasted vegetables

PETITE FILET

$27.00Out of stock

FISH

LINGUINE FRUTTI DI MARE

$32.00
CIOPPINO DINO

$40.00

Dino’s Signature Italian fish stew, fresh clams, mussels, calamari, scallops, shrimp, fish of the day, and lobster meat in a spicy tomato saffron broth

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$28.00

Large clams, white wine garlic sauce, diced fresh tomatoes

LINGUINE CON POLLO

$29.00

Chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, red onion, creamy cajun sauce

SALMONE LIMONE

$29.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon, creamy lemon caper sauce, angel hair pasta

SEA BASS UMIDO

$42.00

Filet of Chilean Sea Bass, caramelized onions, aged balsamic vinegar, roasted vegetables

Salmon Grilled W Veggies

$26.00

PIZZA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil

PIZZA DINO

$21.00

Dry mission figs, Gorgonzola & mozzarella cheese, walnuts, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh arugula

PIZZA SALSICCI

$21.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausages, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

PIZZA CAPONE'S

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bell peppers, red onions, fresh basil, garlic, mushrooms

PIZZA PERA

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, sliced fresh pears, prosciutto di Parma, extra virgin olive oil, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

PIZZA "YOUR WAY" up to 8 toppings

$22.00

Pizza base with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$18.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$17.00

KIDS MENU - "Small portions for 12 yrs old and under"

BAMBINO PASTA MARINARA

$9.00

Pasta with our classic Capones Marinara sauce. Please select pasta type

BAMBINO PASTA BOLOGNESE

$9.00

Pasta with our classic Capones meat sauce sauce. Please select pasta type

BAMBINO PASTA ALFREDO

$9.00

Pasta with classic Alfredo sauce. Please select pasta type

BAMBINO PASTA BUTTER

$9.00

Pasta with just butter. Please select pasta type

BAMBINO RAVIOLI

$9.00

Capone's fresh house made raviolis (3 pieces) with our classic marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

BAMBINO PIZZA

$9.00

Capone's fresh made pizza dough with mozzarella cheese

BAMBINO FILET MIGNON

$24.00

4oz Filet Mignon with sea salt

CAPONE'S SIDES

CAPONE'S VEGETABLES

$8.00

Seasonal vegetables, garlic & olive oil

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

3 slices of our ciabatta bread, garlic, Parmesan cheese and herbs

SIDE MEAT BALLS

$6.00

Beef & Pork 50/50% house made Mamma's meat balls, marinara sauce & basil. Meat balls contains bread crumbs, eggs, parmesan cheese, buttermilk and Italian herbs

SIDE SAUSAGES

$7.00

T SHIRTS (My Favorite)

Over 20 years, Jose has mixing and shaking cocktails at Capones’s, we have created a T shirt with he’s phrase “you are my favorite”, wear this T every time you visit Capone’s and receive a complimentary delicious surprise by JB

My Favorite T-Shirt

$29.00

CATERING APPETIZERS *Click on item to reveal pricing & size options

Brushetta Capone's

$55.00+

Homemade bread topped with olive oil, garlic, basil and diced fresh tomatoes.

Carciofi Dino

$60.00+

Tender artichoke hearts saut ed with Cajun spices and touch of cream.

Capone's Grilled Vegetables

$70.00+

Fresh vegetables grilled and seasoned with fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and splash of balsamic vinegar.

VONGOLE E COZZE AL SUGHETTO

$90.00+

Clams and mussels saut ed with garlic, spices white wine and marinara sauce

SCAMPI DI PARMA

$70.00+

Shrimps wrapped in prosciutto and saut ed with garlic in creamy lemon sauce.

COMBINAZIONE SICILIANA CAPONE

$90.00+

Bolognese Sauce

$16.00

Party Charcuterie board

$90.00

Italian cold cuts, imported cheese, marinated olives,

Large charcuterie board

$150.00

Long charcuterie board

$550.00

CATERING SOUPS *Click on item to reveal pricing & size options

Pasta e Fagioli

$40.00+

Homemade Italian beans soup served with short pasta.

Minestrone Soup

$40.00+

CATERING SALADS *Click on item to reveal pricing & size options

Insalata Ceasar

$60.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese in our homemade ceasar dressing.

Insalata Caprese

$70.00+

Slices of tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, spices and basil, topped with olive oil and a touch of balsamic vinegar.

Insalata Antipasto Mixto

$80.00+

Salad, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and Italian cold cuts tossed in our home made Italian dressing.

INSALATA CAPONES

$45.00+

Pera Salad

$52.00+

CATERING SIDES *Click on item to reveal pricing & size options

POLPETTE (Meat Balls)

$36.00+

SALSICCIA (Italian Sausages)

$65.00+

SCAMPI (Grilled Shrimp)

$75.00+

POLLO (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$42.00+

GARLIC BREAD

$16.00+

CLASSICS

TIRAMISU

$14.00
CHOCOLATE BUTTERCAKE

$18.00

Decadente Buttercake for two… pre-heat instructions at your home. - Microwave for 1 minute - Add sauces provided - Garnish with fresh berries at taste ** berries are not provided

VANILLA BUTTERCAKE

$18.00

Decadente Buttercake for two… pre-heat instructions at your home. - Microwave for 1 minute - Add sauces provided - Garnish with fresh berries at taste ** berries are not provided

CANNOLI

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Capone's Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant located conveniently in Huntington Beach on Beach Blvd. Chef Dino's experience and mastery in the kitchen take your palette on a journey to exquisite flavors. The only thing that may outdo his passion for cooking is his creativity. A true artist when it comes to creating dishes and blending flavors. Come and join countless others who have already discovered the tastes of Capone's Italian Cucina!

Website

Location

19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

