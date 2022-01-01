Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.

No reviews yet

16 Wilmington West Chester Pike

Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Pork Classic
Pork Italiano

Pulled Pork

Pork Classic

$12.75

Slow Roasted Pork prepared in Italian herbs and spices served in house Au Jus

Pork Italiano

$15.75

Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone with sweet red pepper sauce

Bay of Pigs

$16.50

Topped with imported ham & swiss cheese with pickles, pepperoncini and ground mustard on a toasted roll

Italian Cowboy

$14.75

Raw onions, pickle chips, house-made Italian BBQ sauce and mild provolone

Passyunk Ave

$14.75Out of stock

Pulled pork cheese steak with fried onions, pepperoni and provolone whiz

Sausage

The Original

$13.25

Pepper and onions with Capo's sauce (hot or mild)

Sausage Italiano

$15.75

Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone with sweet red pepper sauce (hot or mild)

Sausage Parma

$15.25

House marinara, shaved parmesan and fresh mozzarella (hot or mild)

Sausage Medigan

$14.50

Raw onions, tomatoes, cooper sharp cheese with garlic-dill mustard (hot or mild)

Sausage Bambino

$14.75

Slathered with peanut butter and roasted red pepper jam, melted aged cheddar cheese (hot or mild)

Cutlets

Cutlet Home style

$13.75Out of stock

Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden crisp

Cutlet Italiano

$15.75Out of stock

Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone with sweet red pepper sauce

Cutlet Parma

$15.25Out of stock

House marinara with shaved parmesan and fresh mozzarella

Cutlet Caprese

$15.25Out of stock

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula dressed with Italian salsa verde and shaved parmesan

The Buffalino

$16.25Out of stock

Italian chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce served on a garlic bread roll with fresh mozzarella, sliced onion, arugula and topped with crumbled gorgonzola cheese

Roast Beef

Tender sliced beef served in our house Au Jus
Roast Beef

$15.50Out of stock

Tender sliced beef served in our house Au Jus

Meatballs

Mom's recipe served in house marinara with shaved parmesan and mozzarella
Meatballs

$14.25Out of stock

Mom's recipe served in house marinara with shaved parmesan and mozzarella

Sides

Fries

$4.75

Cheese Fries

$5.25Out of stock

Provolone whiz or cheese whiz

Gravy Fries

$5.25

Pork or beef

Parmesan fries

$6.00

Oil and garlic with parsley & shaved parmesan cheese

Hot Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Crumbled hot sausage and diced long hots with provolone whiz

Broccoli Rabe

$3.50

Long Hots

$2.50Out of stock

Roasted Red Peppers

$1.50

Provolone Whiz

$0.80Out of stock

Pickles

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

$1.00

Red Pepper Jelly

$0.80

Beef Gravy

$0.80

Pork Gravyy

Spicy Prov Whiz

$0.80Out of stock

Pork Gravy

$0.80

Spicy Provolone Whiz

$0.80Out of stock

Water

Dasani

$2.00

Soda, Tea

Coke

$2.25

Coke Glass Bottle

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Peak Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Directions

Gallery
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co. image
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co. image
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co. image

