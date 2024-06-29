- Home
Cappadocia Mediterranean Grill 9400 Waukegan Road
Cappadocia Mediterranean Grill 9400 Waukegan Road
9400 Waukegan Road
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Featured Items
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Hummus ( turkish style )
It’s like a chickpea dip, or spread, or sauce... something like that.$5.99
- Turkish Eggplant Dip
Smoked eggplant, parsley, garlic, olive oil, yogurt, tahini and fresh lemon juice.$5.99
- Ezme
Spicy salad of finely chopped tomatoes, roasted bell peppers and walnuts.$5.99
- Falafel
Crispy, crunchy, donut shaped chickpea fritters, served with a side of tahini.$5.99
- Vegetarian Combination
Oh, you can’t decide on what you want? Ezme, Hummus, Falafel and Eggplant dip all on one plate.$16.99
- Dolma
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions and mint. Served with a lemon wedge.$7.99
- Crispy Cheese Rolls
Crispy Turkish cheese rolls, known as sigara boregi (or cigarette borek), are made from thin phyllo dough and an herby cheese filling with chopped parsley.$7.99
- Pink Sultan$5.99
Soups and Salads
- Lentil Soup
Red lentils imported from Turkiye, perfectly cooked with herbs and spices.$5.99
- Shepard Salad
Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parsley tossed in our in-house made vinaigrette, served with olives and a lemon wedge.$9.99
- Greek Salad
Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and parsley tossed in our in-house made vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese, served with olives and a lemon wedge.$11.99
Sandwiches - Pita or Wrapped
- Chicken Kebab Sandwich
Our juicy, tender marinated chicken kebab on a toasted pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and our garlic sauce. Comes with yogurt sauce on the side.$9.99
- Chicken Doner Sandwich
Our flavorful, Tender, marinated Chicken Doner served on a toasted Pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and garlic sauce. Comes with yogurt sauce on the side.$9.99
- Beef Kebab Sandwich
Our tender ribeye beef kebab served on a toasted pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with Lettuce, tomato, and red onion.Comes with Yogurt Sauce on the side.$12.99
- Turkish Doner Sandwich
Turkish Doner served on a pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Comes with yogurt sauce on the side.$11.99
- Adana Kebab Sandwich
Our tender Lamb Adana Kebab, grilled over an open flame, served on a Pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with yogurt sauce on the side.$10.99
- Kofte Sandwich
2 Kofte patties Grilled over an open flame, served over a toasted pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with Lettuce tomato and red onion. Comes with yogurt sauce on the side$10.99
- Falafel Sandwich
3 crispy falafels, served over a toasted Pita bread or wrapped in a lavash bread. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Comes with yogurt sauce on the side.$7.99
Main Courses
- Chicken Kebab
Mouth watering, tender, marinated chicken. Grilled over an open flame. Served with rice and house salad.$14.99
- Beef Kebab
6-7oz of our tender ribeye beef Kebab in each skewer, marinated and grilled over an open flame.$17.99
- Chicken Doner
Extra Flavorful, tender Marinated Chicken Thighs Grilled over an open flame, served over rice with a side salad and garlic sauce on the side.$15.99
- Doner
Slices of seasoned, minced beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie.$15.99
- Adana Kebab
The famous Turkish Adana Kebab; a skewer of ground lamb mixed with red pepper and Turkish seasonings grilled over an open flame.$15.99
- Beyti Kebab
Hand chopped lamb shoulder, seasoned, skewered, wrapped in flat bread, served with fries,rice yogurt and butter sauce.$21.99
- Kofte Kebab
Ground lamb and beef mixed with turkish inspired herbs and spices grilled over an open flame.$16.99
- Mix Grill
We somehow fit them all on one plate; Chicken kebab, Beef kebab, Adana Kebab, Chicken Kofte Kebab, Beef Kofte Kebab and Doner Kebab.$29.99
- Turkish Iskender
Our fresh baked bread, buttered and toasted, topped with our doner meat. Topped with our in-house made tomato sauce and served with a large side of yogurt.$21.99
- Lamb Chop
Herb crusted Colorado lamb, oven roasted served with basmati rice.$27.99
- Imam Bayildi
Roasted baby eggplant stuffed with red pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, almonds, served with rice pilaf.$16.99