Cappadona's Pizza 244 Delaware Ave

review star

No reviews yet

244 Delaware Ave

Delmar, NY 12054

Popular Items

Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheese Pizza (24-Cut Square)
Cheese Pizza (12-Cut Square)

Traditional Pizzas

Cheese Pizza (6-Cut 12")

$10.99

Cheese Pizza (8-Cut 18")

$14.75

Cheese Pizza (12-Cut Square)

$15.25

Cheese Pizza (24-Cut Square)

$24.99

Cheese Pizza (12" 6-Cut GF)

$11.99

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Bacon Tomato Ranch

Deluxe White

Supreme

Margherita

Meat Lovers

Chicken Broccoli Ranch

Veggie Lovers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Parmesan

The 244

Hawaiian

Chicken Wings

10 Boneless wings

$9.99

20 Boneless wings

$19.99

30 Boneless wings

$29.99

40 Boneless wings

$39.99

10 Wings

$12.50

20 wings

$24.99

30 Wings

$37.99

50 Wings

$62.50

Everyday Specials

8-cut Pizza & 10 Wings Special

$22.49

12-cut Pizza, 20 Wings, 2L Soda Special

$34.99

24-cut Pizza, 40 Wings, 2L Soda Special

$56.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.50

Fried Ravioli

$6.50

Tender & Fry Combo

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Cheesy Breadsticks

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.50

Calzones

Calzone

$9.50

All Calzones come with ricotta and mozzarella

Wraps

Crispy chicken wrap

$8.99

Buffalo chicken wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken wrap

$8.99

Chicken Caesar wrap

$8.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.25

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Antipasto

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Dinners

Chicken Parm Dinner

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$9.50

Baked Ziti

$8.99

Spagheti & Meatballs

$9.50

Side of Meatballs

$3.99

12" Garlic Bread

$5.50

Cold Subs

Turkey

$8.25

Ham

$8.25

Italian Mix

$8.25

Hot Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Desserts

Slice of cheesecake

$3.25

Dozen Cinnabites

$7.25

1/2 Dozen Cinnabites

$3.99

Drinks

2 Liter

$2.75

Can of Soda

$1.00

Energy Drink

$2.49

Tea/Sports drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Local family owned pizzeria

244 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054

