Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria 79 Falling Springs Drive

review star

No reviews yet

79 Falling Springs Drive

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

16" Cheese PIE (Build Your Own)

16" Cheese PIE (Build Your Own)

$18.00

Our signature pizza just got bigger and better, 16" pie with crushed Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Pecorino Romano. (Limited to 4 toppings)

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$14.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, olive oil, fresh basil. Only one additional topping may be added.

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, whole milk mootz (mozzarella), pecorino.

Calzones

A classic calzone with mozzarella, ricotta and Sopressata.Served with a side of house marinara.
Calzone

Calzone

$15.00

Whole milk mozzarella, whole milk ricotta , sliced soppressata, pecorino. Served with 4oz side of house marinara. - Can be without the meat, just make a note 'No Meat'

Food

ANTIPASTI

Side Bread

Side Bread

$2.00
Burratta & Anchovies

Burratta & Anchovies

$12.00
Spinach Gnudi

Spinach Gnudi

$13.00

Spinach & ricotta Gnudi with a brown butter & sage sauce and pecorino.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

Capp's house meatballs, house marinara, mozzarella, parmigiano.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

6 garlic knots tossed in our special garlic butter, served with a side of marinara for dipping.

Country Sourdough Loaf

Country Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

House-made Country sourdough loaf baked fresh EVERYDAY!

Capp's Jumbo Wings

Capp's Jumbo Wings

$10.00

Calabrian Chili, Vietnamese, Buffalo or Sesame Terriyaki. Mixed Wingette and Drumette.- Please NO substitutions.

Calamari Fritti - Spicy Providence Style

Calamari Fritti - Spicy Providence Style

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh crispy fried calamari served providence style with HOT cherry peppers and SPICY house marinara.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Brussels sprouts & shallots dressed in Calabrian chili (SPICY), pecorino & lemon vinaigrette.

Arancini Balls

Arancini Balls

$9.00

Crispy, cheesy risotto balls (6) served with house marinara

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00Out of stock

Local tomatoes from Screech Owl Greenhouses, Burrata, balsamic glaze, micro-basil.

Zucchini Blossoms

Zucchini Blossoms

$11.00

Fried zucchini blossoms stuffed with mozzarella and parmigiano. (3) Served with house Pink sauce.

INSALATE

Calamari Caesar Salad

Calamari Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce tossed with Capp's Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano and topped with fried calamari and our Spicy Remoulade sauce.

Butternut Squash Salad

Butternut Squash Salad

$12.00
Mista Salad

Mista Salad

$8.00

Fresh and local mixed seasonal field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers with an 18 year aged balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce tossed with Capp's Caesar dressing, herbed croutons, shaved Parmigiano. Cantabrian anchovies available per request.

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00Out of stock

Local tomatoes from Screech Owl Greenhouses, Burrata, balsamic glaze, micro-basil.

WEEKLY SPECIALS

16" Bianca e Verde

16" Bianca e Verde

$29.00

Béchamel sauce, spinach, garlic, house sausage, mozzarella.

12" Bianca e Verde

12" Bianca e Verde

$19.00

Béchamel sauce, spinach, garlic, house sausage, mozzarella.

12" Tuscan Kale

12" Tuscan Kale

$18.00

Roasted garlic puree, Tuscan kale, Etxegarai, mozzarella, speck.

12" Cherry Bomb

12" Cherry Bomb

$18.50

Mozzarella, prosciutto, rosemary, Gorgonzola and Bing cherries.

16" Tuscan Kale

16" Tuscan Kale

$29.50

Roasted garlic puree, Tuscan kale, Etxegarai, mozzarella, speck.

Zucchini Blossoms

Zucchini Blossoms

$11.00

Fried zucchini blossoms stuffed with mozzarella and parmigiano. (3) Served with house Pink sauce.

Pesto Risotto

Pesto Risotto

$19.00Out of stock

Carnaroli rice risotto with Genovese pesto, arugula, black truffles.

Shrimp Risotto

Shrimp Risotto

$24.00Out of stock

Carnaroli rice risotto with Sauteed Shrimp & Arugula.

Wild Mushroom Risotto

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$20.00Out of stock

Carnaroli rice risotto, Shiitake & Oyster mushrooms with black truffles.

12" BIANCO APIZZA

Mozzarella and Parmigiano, post oven arugula & Grana Padano & 24 month San Danielle prosciutto.
12" Cipolle Funghi

12" Cipolle Funghi

$18.00

Caramelized onion, oven roasted crimini mushroom, fontina, mozzarella, finished with post oven arugula & truffle oil.

12" Bianca

12" Bianca

$17.50

Mozzarella and Parmigiano, post oven arugula & Grana Padano & 24 month San Danielle prosciutto.

12" Filetti

12" Filetti

$16.00

Fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil/mozzarella, pecorino, garlic-chilie oil

12" Burbank

12" Burbank

$16.50

Mashed potatoes, mozzarella, Cabot 3 year cheddar, pecorino, green onion & apple-wood bacon.

12" Pesto

12" Pesto

$16.00

Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted peppers (contains nuts).

12" White Clam

12" White Clam

$17.00

Fresh chopped garlic, littleneck clams, oregano, pecorino Option: Add bacon for a memorable experience

12" The Ladou

12" The Ladou

$16.50

House-made BBQ sauce, oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, shaved red onion, smoked Gouda cheese & cilantro.

12" ROSSO APIZZA

12" Plain Pizza

12" Plain Pizza

$12.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, garlic, pecorino.

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, whole milk mootz (mozzarella), pecorino.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$14.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, olive oil, fresh basil. Only one additional topping may be added.

12" Buffalo Margherita

12" Buffalo Margherita

$17.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Imported from the Campania region of Italy, olive oil, fresh basil, pecorino

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$15.50

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni

12" Napoli

12" Napoli

$16.00

Bianco DiNapoli sauce, mozzarella, garlic, capers, red onion, Scalia anchovy fillets from Italy.

12" Bee Bomb

12" Bee Bomb

$16.50

Bianco DiNapoli sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, Capp's hot chili honey. (sweet & spicy).

12" Mama Mia (SPICY)

12" Mama Mia (SPICY)

$17.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, house meatballs, red onion, Serrano peppers (spicy).

12" B.O.G.

12" B.O.G.

$17.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce sauce, mozzarella, garlic, red onion, apple-wood bacon, Sicilian oregano.

12" Pork Love

12" Pork Love

$18.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made Italian sweet sausage, natural casing pepperoni.

12" Sweet Italian

12" Sweet Italian

$17.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, fire roasted sweet peppers

12" Capricciosa

12" Capricciosa

$18.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian baked herb ham, fire roasted mushrooms, artichoke hearts, cerignola olives & fresh rosemary.

12" Tre Porcellini (Three Little Pigs)

12" Tre Porcellini (Three Little Pigs)

$19.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni and applewood smoked bacon.

16" BIANCO APPIZA

16" Cipolle Funghi

16" Cipolle Funghi

$32.00

Caramelized onion, oven roasted crimini mushroom, Fontina, mozzarella, finished with post oven arugula & truffle oil.

16" Bianca

16" Bianca

$31.00

Mozzarella and Parmigiano, post oven arugula & Grana Padano & 24 month San Danielle prosciutto.

16" Filetti

16" Filetti

$28.50

Fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil/mozzarella, pecorino, garlic-chilie oil

16" Burbank

16" Burbank

$29.00

Mashed potato, mozzarella, Cabot 3 year cheddar, pecorino, green onion & bacon.

16" Pesto

16" Pesto

$28.50

House made Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted peppers (Contains nuts).

16" White Clam

16" White Clam

$30.00

Fresh chopped garlic, littleneck clams, oregano, pecorino Option: Add applewood smoked bacon for a memorable experience

16" The Ladou

16" The Ladou

$29.00

House-made BBQ sauce, oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, shaved red onion, smoked Gouda cheese & cilantro.

16" ROSSO APIZZA

16" Cheese PIE (Build Your Own)

16" Cheese PIE (Build Your Own)

$18.00

Our signature pizza just got bigger and better, 16" pie with crushed Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Pecorino Romano. (Limited to 4 toppings)

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$23.00

Our signature pizza but bigger, 16" pie with crushed Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, natural casing pepperoni, pecorino Romano.

16" Plain Pizza

16" Plain Pizza

$21.50
16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$26.00
16" Buffalo Margherita

16" Buffalo Margherita

$30.00
16" Sweet Italian

16" Sweet Italian

$30.00
16" Pork Love

16" Pork Love

$31.50
16" B.O.G.

16" B.O.G.

$30.00
16" Mama Mia (SPICY)

16" Mama Mia (SPICY)

$30.00
16" Bee Bomb

16" Bee Bomb

$29.00
16" Napoli

16" Napoli

$28.50
16" Capricciosa

16" Capricciosa

$31.50
16" Abbondanza

16" Abbondanza

$36.00

Fresh crushed tomato, mozzarella, house Italian sausage, pepperoni, Applewood bacon, red onion, mushrooms, basil, oregano, Serranos. Please NO substitutions or additions.

16" Tre Porcellini (Three Little Pigs)

16" Tre Porcellini (Three Little Pigs)

$30.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni and applewood smoked bacon.

ENTREES

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese ravioli with house marinara.

Beef Ravioli

Beef Ravioli

$15.00

Braised shortrib beef ravioli with house marinara.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$12.00

House pasta with marinara. (Penne, Gemelli, or Linguine)

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

House pasta with Alfredo sauce.

Penne al Forno

Penne al Forno

$16.00

Our house-made penne pasta, oven baked with our creamy marinara sauce with ricotta, fresh mozzarella.

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$16.00

Our take on the Roman classic, fresh house linguine, Vacche Rosse Parmigiano, Locatelli Pecorino, Testa pancetta, Sarawak black pepper.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Pan seared scallopini of chicken breast with mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce. Served over house penne pasta.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Pan seared chicken breast in a sauce of lemon, butter, capers served over house penne pasta.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$19.00

Capp's house-pesto & cream sauce with oven roasted chicken over gemelli pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Crispy chicken breast, melted mozzarella & house marinara over penne pasta

Penne Arrabiata (SPICY)

Penne Arrabiata (SPICY)

$18.00

House-made penne pasta & spicy house Italian sausage marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Large shrimp in garlic, lemon, white wine sauce over fresh house-made linguine

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, spinach, shrimp, tossed with fresh house made linguine.

Linguine Alle Vongole

Linguine Alle Vongole

$19.00

Fresh house-made linguine with with little neck clams & garlic in white or red sauce.

Side Bread

Side Bread

$2.00

Dolce

Double Corn Cookies

Double Corn Cookies

$5.00

Think: "Captain Crunch" in a corn cookies. House-made.

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$10.00

House made Zucchini bread with Zucchini from Gladstone Trail.

Berry Panna Cotta

Berry Panna Cotta

$8.00

House-made Buttermilk Panna Cotta topped with a fresh Raspberry and strawberry sauce.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.50

Limoncello soaked sponge cake with a mascarpone icing & shaved white chocolate

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$4.50

House-made sweet ricotta cream with chocolate chips.

Pasticiotti

Pasticiotti

$4.50

House-made Italian pastry filled with chocolate custard.

Extra Sides

Round of Beer for the Kitchen

Round of Beer for the Kitchen

$5.00

Buy a beer for our hardworking staff!

Side of Pecorino

Side of Pecorino

$1.50

2oz of Locatelli Pecorino Romano

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00
Side Balsamic Glaze

Side Balsamic Glaze

$2.00
Side of Balsamic Dressing

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$2.00

2oz of our house balsamic vinaigrette

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

$2.00

2oz of our house citrus vinaigrette.

Side of Maple Citrus Dressing

Side of Maple Citrus Dressing

$2.00

2oz of our house made citrus vinaigrette

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$2.00

2oz of house made buttermilk ranch dressing.

Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$2.00

2oz of our chunky blue cheese dressing.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$7.50

Fried Chicken cutlet. Can be sold separate or added onto chicken parm pasta.

Burratta

Burratta

$4.50
Side of Red Pepper Flakes

Side of Red Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Crushed red pepper flakes

Hot Honey Bottle 4 oz.

Hot Honey Bottle 4 oz.

$5.00

4oz of our house made hot honey made with chili peppers and honey from our very own Gladstone Acres Farm.

Side of Hot Honey (1 oz)

Side of Hot Honey (1 oz)

$1.00

1oz of our house made hot honey made with chili peppers and honey from our very own Gladstone Acres Farm.

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$6.00

House-made dough balls from locally sourced flour fermented naturally with our starter.

Side Bread

Side Bread

$2.00

2 Slices house bread.

Side Olive Oil

Side Olive Oil

$1.00
Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$3.00

4 oz of our very special house Marinara. (Vegan)

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.75+

Boylan Birch Beer

$3.75

Soda Can

$1.50

Can of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

$3.75

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$3.75

S.Pellegrino (750ml)

$4.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.50

Aqua Panna

$4.50

Big Bens Birch Beer

$3.75

Blenheim Ginger Ale

$3.75

Boylan Root Beer

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.50

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Liquid Death Sweet Tea

$5.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.50

Extra Sweet Tea

$4.50

BEER

Steam Beer

$6.00

Anchor Brewing Co. ABV 4.9% Deep amber color, thick, creamy head, and rich with a blend of pale and caramel malts.

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Heineken Alcohol Free

$2.00

Gotta Get Up To Get Down

$6.00

Wiseacre Brewing- Coffee Milk Stout

Attention Please Double IPA

$7.50

4 pack Attention Please Double IPA

$21.99

4 - 16oz cans of Attention Please Double IPA

Pint of Peroni

$6.00

Pint of IPA

$7.00

Farmhouse Cider - Botanist & Barrel

$7.00

12oz can, Wild fermented, Seriously dry, ABV 6.9%

Stella Artois

$4.50+

12oz can of Belgium classic

Maduro 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tunnel Vision 16oz Can

$7.50

Whitestreet Kolsch 16oz Draft

$6.00

Hummingbird

$6.00

WS Merideum

$5.00

Vino Bianco

Vino Della Casa Bianco

Vino Della Casa Bianco

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

Impero Chardonay

$12.00+

The Seeker Sauvingnon Blanc

$8.00+

Tenuta Degli Ultimi "Ciacola" Brut Prosecco

$10.00+

Vino Rosso

Vino Della Casa Rosso

Vino Della Casa Rosso

$8.00+

Montepulciano

Impostino Ottava Rima Maremma Blend

$12.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Dark berry | Toasty mocha | Dark berry - California

Podere Ruggieri Corsini Barolo

$18.00+

Monforte D'alba CN, Italy- Cinnamon | Vanilla | Tobacco | Hazelnut | Licorice

Rocca di Castagnoli Chianti

$10.00+

Tuscany, Italy -- Full Body | Cherry | Spicy

La Follette Pinot Noir

$48.00

Sonoma County, California- Peach | Pear | Yellow Apple | Brioche

Remo Farina Valpolicella Ripasso

$42.00Out of stock

Verona, Italy -- Cherry | Earthy | Full

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre

$47.00

Veneto, Italy -- Rich | Dark Berry | Smooth | Spicy

Renato Ratti Marcenasco Barolo

$89.00

Piemonte, Italy -- Dried Flowers | Cherry | Fresh Spices

Sterparo Primativo Basilicata Primitivo

$40.00

Basilicata, Italy- Violets | Cherries | Raspberries

Fede Barbera d'Asti

$9.00+

Piemonte, Italy- Intense | Strawberry | Raspberry | Sour Cherries

Il Corzanello Toscano Cab Sauv

$42.00

Head High Three Sticks PN

$42.00

Reunion Malbec

$36.00

L'Olivet Pinot Noir

$54.00

Langhe Nebbiolo

$60.00Out of stock

Spumante & Rosé

84 Extra Dry Prosecco

$10.00+

Veneto, Italy- Floral Notes | Citrus | Honey

Gorghi Tondi Palmares Rose- Sparkling

$10.00+

Mazara dell Vallo, Italy- Red Fruits | Strawberries | Crisp | Sparkling

Gorghi Tondi Rosa Dei Venti Rose

$10.00+

Mazara dell Vallo, Italy- Violet | Sea Breeze | Red Berries

Villa Elvira - Fattoria IL Muro

$40.00

Vibrant and clear on the nose it exploses with aromas of ripe red berries and hints of flowers. Fruity, crispy and elegant on the palate, it has long lively finish, with developing flavours of red fruits.

IL NIDO Rose

$28.00

The wine is a medium intensity rosè, with bright pink shades. The scent is pronounced and persistent, recall wild berries.

Raza Vinho Verde Rose Btl

$28.00

Vino Dolce

La Sueca Sangria (1L)

$38.50+

Catalunya, Spain - - Ripe fruits, Orange Peel, Spice

Gianni Moscato d' Asti

$39.96Out of stock

Piemonte, Italy- Pear | Apple | White Peach | Apricot

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

79 Falling Springs Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
orange star4.7 • 352
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food
orange starNo Reviews
11620 US Highway 15 501 North CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Ta Contento - Food Truck - 11620 US Highway 15 501 North
orange starNo Reviews
11620 US Highway 15 501 North Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 409
5925 Farrington Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Sal's NY Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50010 Governors Drive Unit 10 Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Market and Moss
orange star4.1 • 15
700 Market St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill (NC)
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston