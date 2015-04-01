- Home
Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria 79 Falling Springs Drive
79 Falling Springs Drive
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Popular Items
16" Cheese PIE (Build Your Own)
Our signature pizza just got bigger and better, 16" pie with crushed Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Pecorino Romano. (Limited to 4 toppings)
12" Margherita
Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, olive oil, fresh basil. Only one additional topping may be added.
12" Cheese Pizza
Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, whole milk mootz (mozzarella), pecorino.
Calzones
Food
ANTIPASTI
Side Bread
Burratta & Anchovies
Spinach Gnudi
Spinach & ricotta Gnudi with a brown butter & sage sauce and pecorino.
Meatballs
Capp's house meatballs, house marinara, mozzarella, parmigiano.
Garlic Knots
6 garlic knots tossed in our special garlic butter, served with a side of marinara for dipping.
Country Sourdough Loaf
House-made Country sourdough loaf baked fresh EVERYDAY!
Capp's Jumbo Wings
Calabrian Chili, Vietnamese, Buffalo or Sesame Terriyaki. Mixed Wingette and Drumette.- Please NO substitutions.
Calamari Fritti - Spicy Providence Style
Fresh crispy fried calamari served providence style with HOT cherry peppers and SPICY house marinara.
Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts & shallots dressed in Calabrian chili (SPICY), pecorino & lemon vinaigrette.
Arancini Balls
Crispy, cheesy risotto balls (6) served with house marinara
Caprese
Local tomatoes from Screech Owl Greenhouses, Burrata, balsamic glaze, micro-basil.
Zucchini Blossoms
Fried zucchini blossoms stuffed with mozzarella and parmigiano. (3) Served with house Pink sauce.
INSALATE
Calamari Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Capp's Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano and topped with fried calamari and our Spicy Remoulade sauce.
Butternut Squash Salad
Mista Salad
Fresh and local mixed seasonal field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers with an 18 year aged balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Capp's Caesar dressing, herbed croutons, shaved Parmigiano. Cantabrian anchovies available per request.
WEEKLY SPECIALS
16" Bianca e Verde
Béchamel sauce, spinach, garlic, house sausage, mozzarella.
12" Bianca e Verde
Béchamel sauce, spinach, garlic, house sausage, mozzarella.
12" Tuscan Kale
Roasted garlic puree, Tuscan kale, Etxegarai, mozzarella, speck.
12" Cherry Bomb
Mozzarella, prosciutto, rosemary, Gorgonzola and Bing cherries.
16" Tuscan Kale
Roasted garlic puree, Tuscan kale, Etxegarai, mozzarella, speck.
Pesto Risotto
Carnaroli rice risotto with Genovese pesto, arugula, black truffles.
Shrimp Risotto
Carnaroli rice risotto with Sauteed Shrimp & Arugula.
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Carnaroli rice risotto, Shiitake & Oyster mushrooms with black truffles.
12" BIANCO APIZZA
12" Cipolle Funghi
Caramelized onion, oven roasted crimini mushroom, fontina, mozzarella, finished with post oven arugula & truffle oil.
12" Bianca
Mozzarella and Parmigiano, post oven arugula & Grana Padano & 24 month San Danielle prosciutto.
12" Filetti
Fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil/mozzarella, pecorino, garlic-chilie oil
12" Burbank
Mashed potatoes, mozzarella, Cabot 3 year cheddar, pecorino, green onion & apple-wood bacon.
12" Pesto
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted peppers (contains nuts).
12" White Clam
Fresh chopped garlic, littleneck clams, oregano, pecorino Option: Add bacon for a memorable experience
12" The Ladou
House-made BBQ sauce, oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, shaved red onion, smoked Gouda cheese & cilantro.
12" ROSSO APIZZA
12" Plain Pizza
Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, garlic, pecorino.
12" Cheese Pizza
Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, whole milk mootz (mozzarella), pecorino.
12" Margherita
Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, olive oil, fresh basil. Only one additional topping may be added.
12" Buffalo Margherita
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Imported from the Campania region of Italy, olive oil, fresh basil, pecorino
12" Pepperoni
Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni
12" Napoli
Bianco DiNapoli sauce, mozzarella, garlic, capers, red onion, Scalia anchovy fillets from Italy.
12" Bee Bomb
Bianco DiNapoli sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, Capp's hot chili honey. (sweet & spicy).
12" Mama Mia (SPICY)
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, house meatballs, red onion, Serrano peppers (spicy).
12" B.O.G.
Fresh crushed tomato sauce sauce, mozzarella, garlic, red onion, apple-wood bacon, Sicilian oregano.
12" Pork Love
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made Italian sweet sausage, natural casing pepperoni.
12" Sweet Italian
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, fire roasted sweet peppers
12" Capricciosa
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian baked herb ham, fire roasted mushrooms, artichoke hearts, cerignola olives & fresh rosemary.
12" Tre Porcellini (Three Little Pigs)
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni and applewood smoked bacon.
16" BIANCO APPIZA
16" Cipolle Funghi
Caramelized onion, oven roasted crimini mushroom, Fontina, mozzarella, finished with post oven arugula & truffle oil.
16" Bianca
Mozzarella and Parmigiano, post oven arugula & Grana Padano & 24 month San Danielle prosciutto.
16" Filetti
Fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil/mozzarella, pecorino, garlic-chilie oil
16" Burbank
Mashed potato, mozzarella, Cabot 3 year cheddar, pecorino, green onion & bacon.
16" Pesto
House made Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted peppers (Contains nuts).
16" White Clam
Fresh chopped garlic, littleneck clams, oregano, pecorino Option: Add applewood smoked bacon for a memorable experience
16" The Ladou
House-made BBQ sauce, oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, shaved red onion, smoked Gouda cheese & cilantro.
16" ROSSO APIZZA
16" Cheese PIE (Build Your Own)
Our signature pizza just got bigger and better, 16" pie with crushed Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Pecorino Romano. (Limited to 4 toppings)
16" Pepperoni
Our signature pizza but bigger, 16" pie with crushed Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, natural casing pepperoni, pecorino Romano.
16" Plain Pizza
16" Margherita
16" Buffalo Margherita
16" Sweet Italian
16" Pork Love
16" B.O.G.
16" Mama Mia (SPICY)
16" Bee Bomb
16" Napoli
16" Capricciosa
16" Abbondanza
Fresh crushed tomato, mozzarella, house Italian sausage, pepperoni, Applewood bacon, red onion, mushrooms, basil, oregano, Serranos. Please NO substitutions or additions.
16" Tre Porcellini (Three Little Pigs)
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni and applewood smoked bacon.
ENTREES
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with house marinara.
Beef Ravioli
Braised shortrib beef ravioli with house marinara.
Pasta Marinara
House pasta with marinara. (Penne, Gemelli, or Linguine)
Pasta Alfredo
House pasta with Alfredo sauce.
Penne al Forno
Our house-made penne pasta, oven baked with our creamy marinara sauce with ricotta, fresh mozzarella.
Pasta Carbonara
Our take on the Roman classic, fresh house linguine, Vacche Rosse Parmigiano, Locatelli Pecorino, Testa pancetta, Sarawak black pepper.
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared scallopini of chicken breast with mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce. Served over house penne pasta.
Chicken Picatta
Pan seared chicken breast in a sauce of lemon, butter, capers served over house penne pasta.
Pesto Chicken
Capp's house-pesto & cream sauce with oven roasted chicken over gemelli pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy chicken breast, melted mozzarella & house marinara over penne pasta
Penne Arrabiata (SPICY)
House-made penne pasta & spicy house Italian sausage marinara.
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp in garlic, lemon, white wine sauce over fresh house-made linguine
Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, spinach, shrimp, tossed with fresh house made linguine.
Linguine Alle Vongole
Fresh house-made linguine with with little neck clams & garlic in white or red sauce.
Dolce
Double Corn Cookies
Think: "Captain Crunch" in a corn cookies. House-made.
Zucchini Bread
House made Zucchini bread with Zucchini from Gladstone Trail.
Berry Panna Cotta
House-made Buttermilk Panna Cotta topped with a fresh Raspberry and strawberry sauce.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Limoncello soaked sponge cake with a mascarpone icing & shaved white chocolate
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
House-made sweet ricotta cream with chocolate chips.
Pasticiotti
House-made Italian pastry filled with chocolate custard.
Extra Sides
Round of Beer for the Kitchen
Buy a beer for our hardworking staff!
Side of Pecorino
2oz of Locatelli Pecorino Romano
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side of Balsamic Dressing
2oz of our house balsamic vinaigrette
Side of Citrus Vinaigrette
2oz of our house citrus vinaigrette.
Side of Maple Citrus Dressing
2oz of our house made citrus vinaigrette
Side Ranch
2oz of house made buttermilk ranch dressing.
Side Blue Cheese
2oz of our chunky blue cheese dressing.
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken cutlet. Can be sold separate or added onto chicken parm pasta.
Burratta
Side of Red Pepper Flakes
Crushed red pepper flakes
Hot Honey Bottle 4 oz.
4oz of our house made hot honey made with chili peppers and honey from our very own Gladstone Acres Farm.
Side of Hot Honey (1 oz)
1oz of our house made hot honey made with chili peppers and honey from our very own Gladstone Acres Farm.
Dough Ball
House-made dough balls from locally sourced flour fermented naturally with our starter.
2 Slices house bread.
Side Olive Oil
Side of Marinara
4 oz of our very special house Marinara. (Vegan)
Beverage
N/A Beverages
Mexican Coke
Boylan Birch Beer
Soda Can
Can of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale
Fentimans Victorian Lemonade
Fentimans Ginger Beer
S.Pellegrino (750ml)
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Aqua Panna
Big Bens Birch Beer
Blenheim Ginger Ale
Boylan Root Beer
Cappuccino
Coffee
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Juice
Milk
Liquid Death Sweet Tea
San Pellegrino Soda
Extra Sweet Tea
BEER
Steam Beer
Anchor Brewing Co. ABV 4.9% Deep amber color, thick, creamy head, and rich with a blend of pale and caramel malts.
Michelob Ultra
Heineken Alcohol Free
Gotta Get Up To Get Down
Wiseacre Brewing- Coffee Milk Stout
Attention Please Double IPA
4 pack Attention Please Double IPA
4 - 16oz cans of Attention Please Double IPA
Pint of Peroni
Pint of IPA
Farmhouse Cider - Botanist & Barrel
12oz can, Wild fermented, Seriously dry, ABV 6.9%
Stella Artois
12oz can of Belgium classic
Maduro 16oz Draft
Tunnel Vision 16oz Can
Whitestreet Kolsch 16oz Draft
Hummingbird
WS Merideum
Vino Bianco
Vino Rosso
Vino Della Casa Rosso
Montepulciano
Impostino Ottava Rima Maremma Blend
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Dark berry | Toasty mocha | Dark berry - California
Podere Ruggieri Corsini Barolo
Monforte D'alba CN, Italy- Cinnamon | Vanilla | Tobacco | Hazelnut | Licorice
Rocca di Castagnoli Chianti
Tuscany, Italy -- Full Body | Cherry | Spicy
La Follette Pinot Noir
Sonoma County, California- Peach | Pear | Yellow Apple | Brioche
Remo Farina Valpolicella Ripasso
Verona, Italy -- Cherry | Earthy | Full
Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre
Veneto, Italy -- Rich | Dark Berry | Smooth | Spicy
Renato Ratti Marcenasco Barolo
Piemonte, Italy -- Dried Flowers | Cherry | Fresh Spices
Sterparo Primativo Basilicata Primitivo
Basilicata, Italy- Violets | Cherries | Raspberries
Fede Barbera d'Asti
Piemonte, Italy- Intense | Strawberry | Raspberry | Sour Cherries
Il Corzanello Toscano Cab Sauv
Head High Three Sticks PN
Reunion Malbec
L'Olivet Pinot Noir
Langhe Nebbiolo
Spumante & Rosé
84 Extra Dry Prosecco
Veneto, Italy- Floral Notes | Citrus | Honey
Gorghi Tondi Palmares Rose- Sparkling
Mazara dell Vallo, Italy- Red Fruits | Strawberries | Crisp | Sparkling
Gorghi Tondi Rosa Dei Venti Rose
Mazara dell Vallo, Italy- Violet | Sea Breeze | Red Berries
Villa Elvira - Fattoria IL Muro
Vibrant and clear on the nose it exploses with aromas of ripe red berries and hints of flowers. Fruity, crispy and elegant on the palate, it has long lively finish, with developing flavours of red fruits.
IL NIDO Rose
The wine is a medium intensity rosè, with bright pink shades. The scent is pronounced and persistent, recall wild berries.
Raza Vinho Verde Rose Btl
79 Falling Springs Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27516