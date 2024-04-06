Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

$5.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Food

Sandwiches

Toasted Sandwiches made with fresh ingredients!
Avocado Toast

$5.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Artisan Bread and Melted Cheddar Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

$5.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$7.50

Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BLT

$5.00

Artisan Bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Gino Burrito

$9.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Salsa and a Hash Brown wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Cutlet

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Italian Seasoning on a hard Roll.

Pizza Rollup

$4.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Marinara rolled in a toasted tortilla.

Other Food

Breakfast Combo

$7.50

2 Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & a Hash Brown.

Nachos

$5.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips with Melted Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Hamburger

$5.00

Beef Patty with Lettuce & Tomato on a Bun.

Popcorn

$3.00

From the Fryer

French Fries

$5.00

Seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic parmesean.

Hot Dog

$5.00

Deep fried!

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Hash Brown

$1.50

Coffee and Espresso Drinks

Coffee

Fresh and Delicious!
Hot Brew

$2.25

Rain Forest Alliance Certified

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.50

Espresso and Hot Water

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk Foam

Espresso

Espresso - Single Shot

$2.50

Espresso - Double Shot

$2.75

Our Espresso is made from Omar Coffee’s Italian Beans.

Tea

Tea

Black Tea

$2.25

Black Tea steeped in the shop!

Green Tea

$2.25

Green Tea steeped in the shop!

Chai

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Chai Tea and Milk

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte with a shot of espresso.

Protein Shakes

Meal Replacement Protein Shakes

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & Peanut Butter with 20g Chocolate & 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

PB Lite

$8.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Sweet Protein Shakes

Choice of Liquid & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Frosty

$8.00

Choice of Liquid* & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate Whey Protein and 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Thinny Mint

$8.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate, Mint & ‘Get Lean’ with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein

Fruit and Veggie Protein Shakes

Berry Berry Good

$7.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst

$8.00

Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Slam

$8.00

Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Iced Refreshers

Real Fruit Juice & Green Coffee Extract
Strawberry Acai

$4.50

Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries 20 oz.

Peach Mango

$4.50

A refreshing blend of Peach & Mango.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cocoa

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

$4.00

Smooth Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Get it topped with Whipped Cream!

Grab & Go

Candy

M & Ms

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Rease's Peanut Butter Cup

$2.00

Peanut M & Ms

$2.00

Twizzlers

$2.00

Ring Pop

$0.50

Swedish Fish - 5

$1.00

Rope

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Chuckles

$2.00

Airheads Extreme

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Airheads - 3

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Sour Punch straws

$2.00

Bubble Tape

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Fruit Snacks

$3.00

Cliff Bar

$3.50

Chips

Doritos

$1.00

Lays

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.00

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Popcorn

$3.00

Drinks

Nesquick

$3.00

Pepsi - Bottle

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper - Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew - Bottle

$2.00

Ginger Ale - Bottle

$2.00

Crush Orange - Bottle

$2.00

Diet Pepsi - Bottle

$2.00

Starry - Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade - Blue

$3.00

Gatorade - Orange

$3.00

Gatorade - Red

$3.00

Pepsi - Can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.00

Mug Root Beer - Can

$1.00

Yoohoo - Can

$2.00

Water -20oz

$2.00

brisk Iced Tea - Bottle

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Celsius Energy Drink - Orange

$3.50

Celsius Artic Vibe

$3.50

Celsius Mango Passionfruit

$3.50