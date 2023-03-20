Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

24 Reviews

20 Commerce Park

Milford, CT 06460

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Acai Bowl
Breakfast Parfait

Food

Acai Bowls

Your choice of 5 different flavored fruit bases, and blended with fruit & yogurt, topped with your choice of 4 toppings.
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Each Bowl is a Crushed Fruit Base blended with Yogurt & fruit, topped with fresh fruit or your choice of toppings. Choose your base- Acai, 4 Berry, Pineapple, Mango or Strawberry & Choose 4 toppings.

Parfaits and Fruit Bowls

Breakfast Parfait

Breakfast Parfait

$7.00

Served All Day! Vanilla low-fat yogurt with your choice of 3 toppings, and your choice of 6 different types of granola!

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Your choice of 3 items!

Sandwiches

Toasted Sandwiches made with fresh ingredients!
Not Your Average Toast

Not Your Average Toast

$5.00

Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey

Banana Nut Toast

Banana Nut Toast

$5.00Out of stock

Toasted Artisan Bread, Almond or Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey

The Loaded Toast

The Loaded Toast

$6.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Bacon, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey

Cheese Toast

$5.00

Toasted Artisan Bread and Melted Cheddar Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

$5.00

Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$5.50

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$6.50

Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Salads

Fresh Ingredients!
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens with your choice of toppings!

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing

Bagels

Plain

Plain

$1.50
Everything

Everything

$1.50

Protein Overnight Oats

Build Your Own Protein Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Made with Oats , Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave and Vanilla soaked in Oat Milk overnight. Choose 2 additional toppings. Topped with Vanilla low-fat yogurt and honey drizzle.

Coffee and Drinks

Coffee

Fresh and Delicious!
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.25

Made with our UC Bold Rain Forest Alliance Certified Beans!

Hot Brew

Hot Brew

$2.25

Rain Forest Alliance Certified

Hot Flavored Brew

Hot Flavored Brew

$2.25
Cold Flavored Brew

Cold Flavored Brew

$2.25

Tea

Black Tea

Black Tea

$2.25

Lipton Black Tea steeped in the shop!

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.25

Lipton Black Tea steeped in the shop!

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.25

Green Tea steeped in the shop!

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Chai Tea and Milk

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00
Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte

Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00

Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!

Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free

Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free

$2.25
Passion Tea - Caffeine Free

Passion Tea - Caffeine Free

$2.25

Plunge into a paradise with lush hibiscus, orange peel & rose hips.

Chamomile Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free

$2.25

Protein Coffee

Protein Hot Coffee

Protein Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot RFA regular coffee blended with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein powder. 20 Oz.

Iced Protein Cold Brew

Iced Protein Cold Brew

$5.50

Homemade Iced Cold Brew blended with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein Powder. 20 Oz

CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee

CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee

$3.50

RFA certified Omar Coffee, BULLETPROOF brand MCT Oil, and ghee mixed in the blender to make a frothy cup of coffee. This coffee works with the paleo diet, low-carb and keto diets, as well as intermittent fasting and OMAD (One Meal a Day). Bulletproof Coffee helps with appetite suppression because it is made with healthy fats!

Espresso Drinks

Americano

Americano

$2.50

Espresso and Hot Water

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk Foam

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Strawberry Shortcake Latte

Strawberry Shortcake Latte

$4.25

Strawberry Syrup, Vanilla, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Iced Refreshers

Real Fruit Juice & Green Tea Extract
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.50

Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries 20 oz.

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$4.50

Crisp Cucumber Blended with Sweet Watermelon finished with a hint of Mint. 20 oz.

Wildberry Hibiscus

Wildberry Hibiscus

$4.50

Hibiscus Floral Notes blended with Sweet & Tart berries for a crisp Flavor Experience 20 oz.

Dragon Fruit Lychee

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.50

Boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a boost of energy thanks to green coffee extract. 20 oz.

Iced Tea Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Made with our homemade iced black tea mixed with a sweetened blend of sun-kissed lemons - 100% crushed fruit & no added sugar. 20 oz.

Peach Mango

$4.50

EnerGino Drinks

Made with Red Bull, these drinks will boost your energy and are delicious!
EnerGino Refreshers - 20 Oz

EnerGino Refreshers - 20 Oz

$5.75

Red Bull paired with our Iced Refresher Drinks! A perfect match for energy and flavor! Comes with Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull.

EnerGino Pineapple - 20 Oz

EnerGino Pineapple - 20 Oz

$5.75

Red Bull paired with our Pineapple Blend Puree! Pineapple, Coconut and Banana mixed with Red Bull! Comes with Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull.

Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.00

Sugar Freed Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.00

Crushed Juice

Pineapple, Coconut and Banana served over ice. It is 100% Fruit & No Sugar Added. Made with water, or choose to mix it up with Coconut Water, Iced Tea, or Refresher Flavor.
Pineapple Blend Crushed Juice

Pineapple Blend Crushed Juice

$5.00

Pineapple, Coconut and Banana. 100% Fruit & No Added Sugar, Over Ice. Tastes like a virgin PINA COLADA!

FrozenGino

Espresso, milk, sugar and your choice of flavor blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream!
FrozenGino

FrozenGino

$4.25

Espresso and smooth caramel or chocolate blended together and served frozen. Top it with whipped cream and more chocolate for the perfect coffee “milkshake."

Matcha

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00

Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!

Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte

Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00

Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!

Other Drinks

Diet Coke can

$2.00

Coke can

$2.00

Orange Juice 15oz

$3.00

14oz. Tropicana Orange Juice. No Pulp.

Water Bottle

$2.00

20 oz Poland Spring

Shakes

Meal Replacement

Banana Nut Blast

Banana Nut Blast

$7.50

Choice of Liquid*, Peanut Butter & Banana with 40g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & Peanut Butter with 20g Chocolate & 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup - Lite

Peanut Butter Cup - Lite

$7.50

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Satisfy Your Cravings - Sweet Shakes

Choice of Liquid & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Frosty

$7.00

Choice of Liquid* & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate Whey Protein and 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Thinny Mint

Chocolate Thinny Mint

$7.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate, Mint & ‘Get Lean’ with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein

Cookie Crunch

Cookie Crunch

$7.00

Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Organic Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Cracker Jax

Cracker Jax

$7.00

Choice of Liquid, Sea Salt, Organic Caramel, PB Lite & Oatmeal with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Fuel Your Body - Fruit and Veggie Shakes

Berry Berry Good

Berry Berry Good

$7.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Hawaiian Harvest

Hawaiian Harvest

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

I Love Veggies

I Love Veggies

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Island Impact

Island Impact

$8.00

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, Banana and Coconut Water with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst

Mango Berry Burst

$7.00

Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Lean

Strawberry Lean

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Slam

Strawberry Slam

$7.00

Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Boost Your Energy - Caffeine Shakes

Java Jolt

Java Jolt

$8.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Coffee & Organic Chocolate with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

The Caffeinator

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Espresso Beans, Organic Coffee & Organic Chocolate with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Signature Shakes - Created by our Team

Alabama Slam

Alabama Slam

$8.00

ROLLLLLLL TIDE!! Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate and Sandwich Cookies, yogurt, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

The CappuGino

The CappuGino

$8.00

Introducing Our Signature Shake, The CappuGino! Light and refreshing and it tastes like Fruit Loops! Coconut Water, Banana, Mango, Lemon, Almond Butter and Vanilla Whey Protein.

The Glow Coast

The Glow Coast

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, dragon fruit, 20g of vanilla whey protein and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Spring Menu

Strawberry Lavender

$8.00

Strawberry, more strawberries & lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Grand Slam

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Caramel, Sea Salt, PB Lite & Vanilla, and 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Berry Hibiscus

$8.00

Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, yogurt, & hibiscus with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Blushing Blooms

$8.00

Pineapple, coconut, raspberries, Agave and Rosewater with 20g Whey Protein.

Fall Menu

Creamy Pumpkin Spice

Creamy Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Chai Spices, Yogurt & Cinnamon with Pumpkin Whey Protein.

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Chai Spices, Organic Coffee, Organic Coffee & All Spice with Pumpkin Whey Protein.

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Cinnamon & Flax Seed Oil with Vanilla Whey Protein.

Skinny Chai

Skinny Chai

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Organic Chai Spices with Vanilla Whey Protein.

PB & Jam

PB & Jam

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Winter Menu

Healthy Holiday Nog (Copy)

Healthy Holiday Nog (Copy)

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.

Peppermint Mocha

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond milk, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, Yogurt & Mint with Vanilla Whey Protein

Double Chocolate Chai

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, Organic Chai Spices &Cinnamon with Chocolate & Vanilla Whey Protein

Ginger Spice

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate & Ginger with Vanilla Whey Protein

The Resolution

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Spinach, Lemon & "Get Lean' with Vanilla Whey Protein

Shakes of the Month

Shamrockin'

Shamrockin'

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Raspberry Recharge

Raspberry Recharge

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Raspberries, ‘Get Energized’ & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Stronger Together

Stronger Together

$8.50

Dragon Fruit, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Strawberries, 20 g Vanilla Whey Protein, topped with Whipped Cream and Purple and Pink Sprinkles! Taste like cake batter!

Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Healthy Holiday Nog

Healthy Holiday Nog

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.

Chocolate Heart-Beet

Chocolate Heart-Beet

$8.00

The Chocolate Heart-Beet is made with strawberries. cacao and beets with 20g of chocolate whey protein.

Chocolate Covered Marshmallow

Chocolate Covered Marshmallow

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate, yogurt, 30g of chocolate whey protein, and FLUFF!

Fireworks

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, more strawberries & lemon with 20g vanilla whey protein.

PB & Jam

PB & Jam

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Off the Menu, Menu

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Yogurt, Organic Chocolate, Beets & Vanilla with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein

NY Strawberry Cheescake

NY Strawberry Cheescake

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Yogurt, & Apple Cinnamon Granola with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Buster

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, PB Lite, Vanilla & Hemp Seeds with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Create-A-Shake

Create-A-Shake

$8.00

Keto Friendly

Vanilla Almond Milk, PB Lite & Flax Seed Oil with 20g Vanilla & 20g Chocolate Whey Protein. 330 calories, 15g Carbohydrates and 4g of sugar
Keto-rific

Keto-rific

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cocoa

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Smooth Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Get it topped with Whipped Cream!

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Smooth White Chocolate flavor and steamed milk.

Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz

Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz

$4.75

Enjoy our delicious Hot Cocoa with crushed ice and whipped cream! Available in Chocolate and White Chocolate.

Frozen Hot Cocoa

Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz

Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz

$4.75

Enjoy our delicious Hot Cocoa with crushed ice and whipped cream! Available in Chocolate and White Chocolate.

Frozen White Hot Chocolate - 20oz

Frozen White Hot Chocolate - 20oz

$4.75

Enjoy our delicious Hot Cocoa with crushed ice and whipped cream!

Protein Hot Chocolate

Orgain Plant Protein Peppermint Hot Cocoa- 12oz

$5.00

With 21g of organic, plant-based protein and no added sugar*, our Organic Peppermint Hot Cocoa Protein Powder packs all the nutrition with none of the guilt.

Other Food and Snacks

Biscotti

Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Chocolate Chip

Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Lemon White Chocolate

Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Lemon White Chocolate

$4.00

Bars

Nature's Bakery Bar - Apple Cinnamon

$2.00Out of stock

Nature's Bakery Bar - Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Nature's Bakery Bar - Raspberry

$2.00

Nature's Bakery Bar - Fig

$2.00

Nature's Bakery Bar - Blueberry

$2.00Out of stock

Clif Bar- Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Swag

Apron

$20.00

Winter Hat

$15.00

Masks

$10.00

Re-usable Cup

$30.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$10.00

Silicone Straw

$2.00

Scarf

$10.00

Tumbler

$5.00Out of stock

Beans , Ground Coffee & Coffee Gifts

Cup of Joe Regular Coffee - RFA Certified

1 pound Regular Coffee - Ground

$12.00

1 pound Regular Coffee - Beans

$12.00

UC Bold Coffee - RFA Certified

1 pound Bold Coffee - Ground

$12.00

1 pound Bold Coffee - Beans

$12.00

Specialty Flavored Coffee

We sell our packets of flavored coffee! Each packet makes 1/2 gallon of coffee or scoop some into your single use container!

Chocolate Coconut - 1 packet

$2.00

Hazelnut - 1 packet

$2.00Out of stock

Espresso

1 pound - Espresso Beans

$12.00

1 pound - Espresso Ground

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.

Website

Location

20 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460

Directions

Gallery
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes image
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes image
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes image

Map
