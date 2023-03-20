- Home
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
24 Reviews
20 Commerce Park
Milford, CT 06460
Popular Items
Food
Acai Bowls
Parfaits and Fruit Bowls
Sandwiches
Not Your Average Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
Banana Nut Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Almond or Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
The Loaded Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Bacon, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
Cheese Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread and Melted Cheddar Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Salads
Protein Overnight Oats
Coffee and Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Black Tea
Lipton Black Tea steeped in the shop!
Iced Black Tea
Lipton Black Tea steeped in the shop!
Green Tea
Green Tea steeped in the shop!
Chai Tea Latte
Chai Tea and Milk
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free
Passion Tea - Caffeine Free
Plunge into a paradise with lush hibiscus, orange peel & rose hips.
Chamomile Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free
Protein Coffee
Protein Hot Coffee
Hot RFA regular coffee blended with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein powder. 20 Oz.
Iced Protein Cold Brew
Homemade Iced Cold Brew blended with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein Powder. 20 Oz
CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee
RFA certified Omar Coffee, BULLETPROOF brand MCT Oil, and ghee mixed in the blender to make a frothy cup of coffee. This coffee works with the paleo diet, low-carb and keto diets, as well as intermittent fasting and OMAD (One Meal a Day). Bulletproof Coffee helps with appetite suppression because it is made with healthy fats!
Espresso Drinks
Iced Refreshers
Strawberry Acai
Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries 20 oz.
Watermelon Cucumber Mint
Crisp Cucumber Blended with Sweet Watermelon finished with a hint of Mint. 20 oz.
Wildberry Hibiscus
Hibiscus Floral Notes blended with Sweet & Tart berries for a crisp Flavor Experience 20 oz.
Dragon Fruit Lychee
Boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a boost of energy thanks to green coffee extract. 20 oz.
Iced Tea Lemonade
Made with our homemade iced black tea mixed with a sweetened blend of sun-kissed lemons - 100% crushed fruit & no added sugar. 20 oz.
Peach Mango
EnerGino Drinks
EnerGino Refreshers - 20 Oz
Red Bull paired with our Iced Refresher Drinks! A perfect match for energy and flavor! Comes with Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull.
EnerGino Pineapple - 20 Oz
Red Bull paired with our Pineapple Blend Puree! Pineapple, Coconut and Banana mixed with Red Bull! Comes with Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull.
Red Bull - 8.4oz
Sugar Freed Red Bull - 8.4oz
Crushed Juice
FrozenGino
Matcha
Matcha Tea Latte
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
Other Drinks
Shakes
Meal Replacement
Banana Nut Blast
Choice of Liquid*, Peanut Butter & Banana with 40g Vanilla Whey Protein
Peanut Butter Cup
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & Peanut Butter with 20g Chocolate & 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Peanut Butter Cup - Lite
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein
Satisfy Your Cravings - Sweet Shakes
Chocolate Frosty
Choice of Liquid* & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate Whey Protein and 10g Vanilla Whey Protein
Chocolate Thinny Mint
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate, Mint & ‘Get Lean’ with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein
Cookie Crunch
Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Organic Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Cracker Jax
Choice of Liquid, Sea Salt, Organic Caramel, PB Lite & Oatmeal with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Fuel Your Body - Fruit and Veggie Shakes
Berry Berry Good
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Hawaiian Harvest
Pineapple, Coconut & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
I Love Veggies
Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Island Impact
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, Banana and Coconut Water with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Mango Berry Burst
Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Strawberry Lean
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Strawberry Slam
Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Boost Your Energy - Caffeine Shakes
Signature Shakes - Created by our Team
Alabama Slam
ROLLLLLLL TIDE!! Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate and Sandwich Cookies, yogurt, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein
The CappuGino
Introducing Our Signature Shake, The CappuGino! Light and refreshing and it tastes like Fruit Loops! Coconut Water, Banana, Mango, Lemon, Almond Butter and Vanilla Whey Protein.
The Glow Coast
Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, dragon fruit, 20g of vanilla whey protein and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Spring Menu
Strawberry Lavender
Strawberry, more strawberries & lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Grand Slam
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Caramel, Sea Salt, PB Lite & Vanilla, and 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Berry Hibiscus
Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, yogurt, & hibiscus with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Blushing Blooms
Pineapple, coconut, raspberries, Agave and Rosewater with 20g Whey Protein.
Fall Menu
Creamy Pumpkin Spice
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Chai Spices, Yogurt & Cinnamon with Pumpkin Whey Protein.
Pumpkin Latte
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Chai Spices, Organic Coffee, Organic Coffee & All Spice with Pumpkin Whey Protein.
Golden Milk
Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Cinnamon & Flax Seed Oil with Vanilla Whey Protein.
Skinny Chai
Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Organic Chai Spices with Vanilla Whey Protein.
PB & Jam
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread
Winter Menu
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.
Peppermint Mocha
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond milk, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, Yogurt & Mint with Vanilla Whey Protein
Double Chocolate Chai
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, Organic Chai Spices &Cinnamon with Chocolate & Vanilla Whey Protein
Ginger Spice
Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate & Ginger with Vanilla Whey Protein
The Resolution
Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Spinach, Lemon & "Get Lean' with Vanilla Whey Protein
Shakes of the Month
Shamrockin'
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein
Raspberry Recharge
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Raspberries, ‘Get Energized’ & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Stronger Together
Dragon Fruit, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Strawberries, 20 g Vanilla Whey Protein, topped with Whipped Cream and Purple and Pink Sprinkles! Taste like cake batter!
Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread
Healthy Holiday Nog
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.
Chocolate Heart-Beet
The Chocolate Heart-Beet is made with strawberries. cacao and beets with 20g of chocolate whey protein.
Chocolate Covered Marshmallow
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate, yogurt, 30g of chocolate whey protein, and FLUFF!
Fireworks
Strawberries, blueberries, more strawberries & lemon with 20g vanilla whey protein.
Off the Menu, Menu
Red Velvet Cupcake
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Yogurt, Organic Chocolate, Beets & Vanilla with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein
NY Strawberry Cheescake
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Yogurt, & Apple Cinnamon Granola with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Peanut Buster
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, PB Lite, Vanilla & Hemp Seeds with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Create-A-Shake
Keto Friendly
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cocoa
Hot Chocolate
Smooth Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Get it topped with Whipped Cream!
White Hot Chocolate
Smooth White Chocolate flavor and steamed milk.
Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz
Enjoy our delicious Hot Cocoa with crushed ice and whipped cream! Available in Chocolate and White Chocolate.
Frozen Hot Cocoa
Protein Hot Chocolate
Other Food and Snacks
Biscotti
Bars
Croissant
Beans , Ground Coffee & Coffee Gifts
Cup of Joe Regular Coffee - RFA Certified
UC Bold Coffee - RFA Certified
Specialty Flavored Coffee
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.
20 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460