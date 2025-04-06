A map showing the location of "Cappys" 479 Deale RdView gallery
Seafood

"Cappys" 479 Deale Rd

review star

No reviews yet

479 Deale Rd

Deale, MD 20751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

479 Deale Rd, Deale, MD 20751

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4114 7th street North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk
orange star4.5 • 2,199
10092 Southern Maryland Blvd Dunkirk, MD 20754
View restaurantnext
The Crab Shack - Edgewater
orange star4.6 • 25
3111 Solomons Island Rd Edgewater, MD 21037
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Ste 2 Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Middleton Tavern - 2 Market Space
orange starNo Reviews
2 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Deale

South County Cafe
orange star4.6 • 265
5960 Deale Churchton Rd Deale, MD 20751
View restaurantnext
South County Cafe - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 265
5960 Deale Churchton Road Deale, MD 20751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deale
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston