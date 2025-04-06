Seafood
"Cappys" 479 Deale Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
479 Deale Rd, Deale, MD 20751
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
No Reviews
4114 7th street North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurant
Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk
4.5 • 2,199
10092 Southern Maryland Blvd Dunkirk, MD 20754
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant