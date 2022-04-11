- Home
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill 5560 South 48th Street
No reviews yet
5560 South 48th Street
Lincoln, NE 68516
Appetizers
As App
Bacon Ranch Fries
Beer-battered fries smothered with our special cheddar cheese ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, and crispy bacon bits
Boneless Wings
1/2 pound portion of boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese sticks lightly battered and fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce or ranch
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled or crispy cajun chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and choice of shredded cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries
One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce
Chips & Dips
Tortilla chips served with choice of homemade salsa, or aged cheddar cheese sauce
Dipidy Fries
One pound of our crispy beer battered fries topped with parmesan cheese. Served in a cone with your choice of 3 dipping sauces. Choose from: any of our delicious wing sauces, salad dressings, marinara, nacho cheese, or homemade salsa
Fried Cauliflower
Fried chicken gizzards, served with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Fried chicken gizzards, served with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Mushrooms and Cauliflower
Garlic Cheese Bread
Baked garlic bread topped with provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce or ranch
Gizzards
Fried chicken gizzards, served with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of homemade salsa, ranch, or sour cream
Mini Chili Relleños
Dice, roasted poblano peppers blended with a decadent mozzarella and cotija cheese blend. Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high with chili, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream. Served with side of salsa. Choice of shredded cheddar or aged cheddar cheese sauce
Philly Fries
One pound of golden fries topped with shredded ribeye steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with homemade salsa
Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips piled with slow-cooked pulled pork, smoked bacon, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream and drizzled with your choice of any of our BBQ sauces
Pretzel Sticks
Soft pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce and celery
Southwest Eggrolls
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with a southwest mix served with celery and choice of dipping sauce
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger
Big Ben Roethlis Burger
Breakfast Burger
Brisket Burger
Budweiser BBQ Burger
Burger of the Month
Butt Burner Burger
Char Burger
Char Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger Sliders
Chili Deluxe Burger
Double Cheeseburger
Double Hamburger
Fiesta Burger
French Onion Burger
German Burger
Italian Burger
Mac & Cheese Burger
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
PB Bacon ChsBrgr
Reuben Burger
Southwest Burger
Ultimate Burger
Cappy's Pizza Pies
Entrees & Baskets
8 oz Sirloin Steak
Boneless Wing or Gizzard Basket
Chicken Fried Chicken
Tender chicken breast fried in a cornflake breading topped with country skillet gravy
Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce
Dipped Strips
Breaded strips of chicken breast fried and dropped in your choice of any of our mouth-watering wing sauces. Served with choice of dipping sauce
Fried Alaskan Pollock
Half pound of beer battered Alaskan pollock strips fried and served with our tangy tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
Boneless breast of chicken seasoned and grilled to perfection - try it smothered and grilled with one fo our homemade sauces
Mac & Cheese bowl
Side Sauce
Smothered Enchilada
Beef & cheese enchilada smothered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Includes chips and salsa and a choice of soup or salad
Hoagies & Sandwiches
4x4 Melt
4 Meats and 4 cheeses! Ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni, Swiss, American, pepper jack, and provolone. On white, wheat, or rye bread
Baked Chicken Salad Hoagie
White chunk chicken salad and provolone cheese
Baked Club Hoagie
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American, and hint of BBQ
Baked Italian Hoagie
Ham, pepperoni, provolone, and marinara
Baked Mobster Hoagie
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, provolone, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Baked Veggie Hoagie
Cucumber, black olives, mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, and Swiss cheese. Topped with ranch or marinara sauce
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Tender strips of slow-cooked beef brisket. Piled high on a kaiser bun & topped with homemade BBQ sauce and sliced pickles
BBQ Brisket Sliders
Each topped with coleslaw
BBQ Pork Sliders
Each topped with coleslaw
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/2 Pound of Cappy's very own BBQ pulled pork. Slow-cooked in his homemade BBQ sauce, served on a gourmet split-top bun with crispy sliced pickles
Beef Sliders
Beef Sliders
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Crispy strips of chicken with bleu cheese dressing and our original buffalo sauce
Chicken Club
Juicy grilled breast fo chicken with smoked thick-cut bacon, grilled ham, American & Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a hint of BBQ, piled between three layers of white and wheat toast
Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and grilled onions. Served on white, wheat, or marble rye
Chicken Philly Hoagie
Slices of grilled chicken, onion, and Swiss cheese
Chx Bacon Ranch
Chicken fried chicken topped with bacon, ranch pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a gourmet bun
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast
Classic Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a hint of BBQ. Served on white, wheat, or marble rye toast
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Crispy strips of chicken, mayo, and lettuce
French Dip
Thin slices of slow-cooked roast beef piled high with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus
Grilled Cheese
American and Swiss cheese melted between white, wheat, or marble rye bread
Chicken Sandwich
6 oz grilled seasoned chicken breast served on a gourmet bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Or choose from cajun, lemon-pepper, or any of our BBQ or wing sauces. No mayo if any sauces added
Philly Steak Hoagie
Half pound of shredded ribeye steak with onion and choice of cheese
Poor Boy Fish Hoagie
Beer-battered strips of Alaskan pollock fried and topped with lettuce, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Reuben Philly Hoagie
Corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled white, wheat, or marble rye bread
Roast Beef Melt
Thin slices of juicy roast beef piled high with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing on white, wheat, or marble rye
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled breast of chicken topped with BBQ sauce, smoked thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack cheese served on a gourmet split-top bun with lettuce and tomato
Hot Dog
All American Dog
perfectly plain
Back Woods Dog
pecan wood smoked bacon diced onions • BBQ sauce cheddar cheese
BC Dog
pecan wood smoked bacon cheddar cheese
BLT Dog
pecan wood smoked bacon lettuce • tomato • mayo
Breakfast Dog
fried eggs • smoked bacon choice of aged cheddar cheese sauce or country gravy
Budweiser Chipotle Dog
budweiser chipotle bbq sauce grilled onions and green peppers bacon • cheddar cheese
Cheddar Cheese Fry Dog
aged cheddar cheese sauce • bacon french fries • diced onions
Chili Cheese Dog
homemade chili • diced onions choice of shredded cheddar cheese or cheddar cheese sauce
Fiesta Dog
diced tomatoes • jalapenos • salsa sour cream • choice of shredded cheddar or aged cheddar cheese sauce
German Dog
sauerkraut • grilled onions dijon mustard
Godfather Dog
pepperoni • marinara mozzarella cheese
Junkyard Dog
grilled onions • sauerkraut pecan wood smoked bacon diced tomatoes • pickle relish cheddar cheese
New Yorker Dog
pickle relish • diced onions diced tomatoes
Philly Dog
grilled onions • green peppers swiss cheese • seasoning
Redneck Dog
pulled pork • BBQ sauce
Reuben Dog
corned beef • sauerkraut swiss cheese • thousand island
Side Sauce
Little Cappy's Meals
Open Lunch Special
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our classic chicken salad kicked up a notch with our original buffalo wing sauce
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Salad
Fresh crisp leaf lettuce topped with strips of mouth-watering grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and onion
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy strips of white chicken on leaf lettuce with tomato, cheese, onions, cucumber, and croutons
Dinner Salad
Fresh crisp leaf lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and onion
Mango Habanero Chicken Salad
Parmesan Garlic Chicken Salad
Side Sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Thai Chili Chicken Salad
Sides
Snacks
Soups
Baja Chicken Enchilada
Brisket Stew
Broccoli Cheese
Chicken and Potato
Chicken and Spanish Rice
Chicken Noodle
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Tortilla
Chili
Chx Wild Rice
Clam Chowder
Corn Chowder
Creamy Tomato
Ham and Bean
Italian Wedding
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Lobster Bisque
Pot Roast
Potato Au Gratin
Potato Bacon
Sausage Beer Cheese
Soup of the Day
Taco Soup
Tomato Basil
Vegetable Beef
Vegetable Soup
White Chicken Chili
Wisconsin Cheese
St. Pat's Special
Wings
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and bleu cheese dressing
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, ranch, cheese, Italian dressing, and black olives
Reuben Wrap
Pieces of marble-rye bread, corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, & Thousand Island
Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo. Hint of BBQ
Chicken Salad Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, Italian dressing
Side Sauce
Sloppy Joe & Chips
Sunday Specials
SUN Cheeseburger Sliders
SUN Big Ben Roethlis Burger
SUN Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high with chili, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream. Served with side of salsa. Choice of shredded cheddar or aged cheddar cheese sauce
SUN Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled or crispy cajun chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and choice of shredded cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream
SUN Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips piled with slow-cooked pulled pork, smoked bacon, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream and drizzled with your choice of any of our BBQ sauces
Extras
Au Jus
Extra American Cheese
Extra Bacon
Extra BBQ Pork
Extra Black Olives
Extra Brown Gravy
Extra Burger Patty
Extra Celery
Extra Cheddar Cheese
Extra Chicken Breast
Extra Chili Toping
Extra Corn Bread/ Roll
Extra Country Gravy
Extra Cream Cheese
Extra Cucumbers
Extra Egg
Extra Green Pepper
Extra Ham
Extra Hash Brown
Extra Irish Roll
Extra Itialian Sausage
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Kraut
Extra Lettuce
Extra Memphis/Coleslaw
Extra Mozzerella Cheese
Extra Mushrooms
Extra Peanut Butter
Extra Pepper Jack
Extra Pepperoni
Extra Pickles
Extra Pico
Extra Provolone
Extra Ranch
Extra Reg Onions
Extra Relish
Extra Sauteed Onions
Extra Sauteed Shrooms
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Swiss
Extra Texas Toast
Extra Tomatoes
Extra Turkey
Extra Veggies
Sauces
1 Quart upcharge
1/2 Quart upcharge
1000 Island
Apricot Bourban Blast
Beer Chz Sauce
Blue Cheese
Budweiser Chipotle BBQ
Butt Kickin' BBQ
Caribbean Jerk
Cheese Sauce
Chipotle BBQ Dry Rub
French
French onion dip
Garlic Habanero BBQ
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Horsey Sauce
Insanity
Italian
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Mango
Marinara
Mayo
Mild BBQ
Parmesian Garlic
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter Thai
Pineapple Blaze
Ragin Cajun
Ranch
Red Hot Cream
Reggie
Salsa
Spiced Rum BBQ
Spicy Cajun Dry Rub
Spicy Parmesan Garlic
Spicy Ranch
Tarter Sauce
Teriyaki
Thai Chili
Whiskey BBQ
XXX Hot
Great food, entertainment, & atmosphere. Famous for our wings & small town feel.
5560 South 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516