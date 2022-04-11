Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill

5560 South 48th Street

Lincoln, NE 68516

Appetizers

As App

Bacon Ranch Fries

$6.99

Beer-battered fries smothered with our special cheddar cheese ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, and crispy bacon bits

Boneless Wings

$6.99

1/2 pound portion of boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Mozzarella cheese sticks lightly battered and fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce or ranch

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled or crispy cajun chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and choice of shredded cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce

Chips & Dips

$5.75

Tortilla chips served with choice of homemade salsa, or aged cheddar cheese sauce

Dipidy Fries

$6.99

One pound of our crispy beer battered fries topped with parmesan cheese. Served in a cone with your choice of 3 dipping sauces. Choose from: any of our delicious wing sauces, salad dressings, marinara, nacho cheese, or homemade salsa

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Fried chicken gizzards, served with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried chicken gizzards, served with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Mushrooms and Cauliflower

$8.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Baked garlic bread topped with provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce or ranch

Gizzards

$6.25+

Fried chicken gizzards, served with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.50

Breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of homemade salsa, ranch, or sour cream

Mini Chili Relleños

$5.99Out of stock

Dice, roasted poblano peppers blended with a decadent mozzarella and cotija cheese blend. Served with your choice of one dipping sauce

Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips piled high with chili, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream. Served with side of salsa. Choice of shredded cheddar or aged cheddar cheese sauce

Philly Fries

$9.99

One pound of golden fries topped with shredded ribeye steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with homemade salsa

Pork Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips piled with slow-cooked pulled pork, smoked bacon, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream and drizzled with your choice of any of our BBQ sauces

Pretzel Sticks

$7.50

Soft pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce and celery

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with a southwest mix served with celery and choice of dipping sauce

Burgers

Our half-pound burgers are handmade, char-grilled, and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on Rotella's gourmet Kaiser buns. Includes your choice of side dish Soup or salad substitution for an extra charge Try it Memphis-Style (topped with coleslaw)

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$12.25

Big Ben Roethlis Burger

$13.50

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Brisket Burger

$14.99

Budweiser BBQ Burger

$12.99

Burger of the Month

$10.99

Butt Burner Burger

$13.75

Char Burger

$9.99

Char Cheeseburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

Chili Deluxe Burger

$11.50

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Hamburger

$13.50

Fiesta Burger

$12.50

French Onion Burger

$12.75

German Burger

$11.99

Italian Burger

$11.99

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.75

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$11.50

Patty Melt

$11.99

PB Bacon ChsBrgr

$12.99

Reuben Burger

$12.99

Southwest Burger

$12.75

Ultimate Burger

$12.50

Cappy's Pizza Pies

6" Personal Pizza

$5.99

10" Thin Crust Pizza

$6.99

14" Pizza

$9.50

DESSERT

1 SCOOP SUNDAE

$2.75

2 SCOOP SUNDAE

$4.99

Entrees & Baskets

All entrees & baskets are served with one side dish, Texas toast, and a choice of soup or salad

8 oz Sirloin Steak

$16.99

Boneless Wing or Gizzard Basket

$10.50+

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Tender chicken breast fried in a cornflake breading topped with country skillet gravy

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Crispy chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce

Dipped Strips

$12.25

Breaded strips of chicken breast fried and dropped in your choice of any of our mouth-watering wing sauces. Served with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Alaskan Pollock

$12.99

Half pound of beer battered Alaskan pollock strips fried and served with our tangy tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Boneless breast of chicken seasoned and grilled to perfection - try it smothered and grilled with one fo our homemade sauces

Mac & Cheese bowl

$9.27

Smothered Enchilada

$13.99Out of stock

Beef & cheese enchilada smothered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Includes chips and salsa and a choice of soup or salad

Hoagies & Sandwiches

All hoagies are served on a 9" Rotella's classic white hoagie bun Hoagies are served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and vinaigrette unless noted All hoagies and sandwiches are served with your choice of one side dish

4x4 Melt

$10.25

4 Meats and 4 cheeses! Ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni, Swiss, American, pepper jack, and provolone. On white, wheat, or rye bread

Baked Chicken Salad Hoagie

$10.99

White chunk chicken salad and provolone cheese

Baked Club Hoagie

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American, and hint of BBQ

Baked Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Ham, pepperoni, provolone, and marinara

Baked Mobster Hoagie

$12.75

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, provolone, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Baked Veggie Hoagie

$10.99

Cucumber, black olives, mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, and Swiss cheese. Topped with ranch or marinara sauce

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$11.25

Tender strips of slow-cooked beef brisket. Piled high on a kaiser bun & topped with homemade BBQ sauce and sliced pickles

BBQ Brisket Sliders

$6.50

Each topped with coleslaw

BBQ Pork Sliders

$6.50

Each topped with coleslaw

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

1/2 Pound of Cappy's very own BBQ pulled pork. Slow-cooked in his homemade BBQ sauce, served on a gourmet split-top bun with crispy sliced pickles

Beef Sliders

$6.50

Beef Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$6.50

Crispy strips of chicken with bleu cheese dressing and our original buffalo sauce

Chicken Club

$12.99

Juicy grilled breast fo chicken with smoked thick-cut bacon, grilled ham, American & Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a hint of BBQ, piled between three layers of white and wheat toast

Chicken Melt

$11.75

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and grilled onions. Served on white, wheat, or marble rye

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$11.50+

Slices of grilled chicken, onion, and Swiss cheese

Chx Bacon Ranch

$11.99+

Chicken fried chicken topped with bacon, ranch pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a gourmet bun

Classic BLT

$9.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast

Classic Club

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a hint of BBQ. Served on white, wheat, or marble rye toast

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$6.50

Crispy strips of chicken, mayo, and lettuce

French Dip

$9.99

Thin slices of slow-cooked roast beef piled high with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American and Swiss cheese melted between white, wheat, or marble rye bread

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

6 oz grilled seasoned chicken breast served on a gourmet bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Or choose from cajun, lemon-pepper, or any of our BBQ or wing sauces. No mayo if any sauces added

Philly Steak Hoagie

$10.99+

Half pound of shredded ribeye steak with onion and choice of cheese

Poor Boy Fish Hoagie

$9.99

Beer-battered strips of Alaskan pollock fried and topped with lettuce, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Reuben Philly Hoagie

$11.50+

Corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled white, wheat, or marble rye bread

Roast Beef Melt

$9.99

Thin slices of juicy roast beef piled high with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing on white, wheat, or marble rye

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled breast of chicken topped with BBQ sauce, smoked thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack cheese served on a gourmet split-top bun with lettuce and tomato

Hot Dog

1/4 Pound All Beef Dog Served on a soft hoagie style bun with a side

All American Dog

$6.50

perfectly plain

Back Woods Dog

$9.50

pecan wood smoked bacon diced onions • BBQ sauce cheddar cheese

BC Dog

$8.50

pecan wood smoked bacon cheddar cheese

BLT Dog

$8.50

pecan wood smoked bacon lettuce • tomato • mayo

Breakfast Dog

$10.00

fried eggs • smoked bacon choice of aged cheddar cheese sauce or country gravy

Budweiser Chipotle Dog

$10.00

budweiser chipotle bbq sauce grilled onions and green peppers bacon • cheddar cheese

Cheddar Cheese Fry Dog

$9.25

aged cheddar cheese sauce • bacon french fries • diced onions

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.50

homemade chili • diced onions choice of shredded cheddar cheese or cheddar cheese sauce

Fiesta Dog

$9.25

diced tomatoes • jalapenos • salsa sour cream • choice of shredded cheddar or aged cheddar cheese sauce

German Dog

$7.75

sauerkraut • grilled onions dijon mustard

Godfather Dog

$8.25

pepperoni • marinara mozzarella cheese

Junkyard Dog

$10.00

grilled onions • sauerkraut pecan wood smoked bacon diced tomatoes • pickle relish cheddar cheese

New Yorker Dog

$8.00

pickle relish • diced onions diced tomatoes

Philly Dog

$8.00

grilled onions • green peppers swiss cheese • seasoning

Redneck Dog

$8.50

pulled pork • BBQ sauce

Reuben Dog

$9.50

corned beef • sauerkraut swiss cheese • thousand island

Little Cappy's Meals

Must be 12 years or younger All Little Cappy meals are served with fries, pickle spear, snack, and a bottle of juice or small drink

Little Cappy's Boneless Wings

$6.25

Little Cappy's Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.25

Little Cappy's Chicken Strips

$6.25

Little Cappy's Crispy Chicken Sliders

$6.25

Little Cappy's Fish Strips (Pollock)

$6.25

Little Cappy's Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Little Cappy's Macaroni & Cheese

$6.25

Little Cappy's Pizza

$5.26

Open Lunch Special

Open Lunch Special

$8.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50+

Our classic chicken salad kicked up a notch with our original buffalo wing sauce

Caribbean Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chef Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Fresh crisp leaf lettuce topped with strips of mouth-watering grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and onion

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy strips of white chicken on leaf lettuce with tomato, cheese, onions, cucumber, and croutons

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Fresh crisp leaf lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and onion

Mango Habanero Chicken Salad

$10.50

Parmesan Garlic Chicken Salad

$10.50

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.50

Thai Chili Chicken Salad

$10.50

Sides

Chili Cheese Potatoes

$2.25

Chips

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Fries

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Mashed Tators

$2.25

Onion Chips

$2.25

Onion Rings

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Side Salad

$2.25

Sweet Fries

$2.25

Texas Toast

$0.79

Snacks

Salted Peanuts

$0.75

Cashews

$0.99

Beer Nuts

$1.50

Hot Nuts

$0.75Out of stock

Honey Roasted Nuts

$0.75

Small Jerky Stick

$0.49

Mixed Snacks

$0.79

Bag Of Chips

$0.79

Soups

Baja Chicken Enchilada

$2.25+

Brisket Stew

$4.25+

Broccoli Cheese

$2.25+

Chicken and Potato

$2.25+

Chicken and Spanish Rice

$2.25+

Chicken Noodle

$2.25+

Chicken Pot Pie

$2.25+

Chicken Tortilla

$2.25+

Chili

$2.25+

Chx Wild Rice

$2.25+

Clam Chowder

$2.25+

Corn Chowder

$2.25+

Creamy Tomato

$2.25+

Ham and Bean

$2.25+

Italian Wedding

$2.25+

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$2.25+

Lobster Bisque

$2.25+

Pot Roast

$2.25+

Potato Au Gratin

$2.25+

Potato Bacon

$2.25+

Sausage Beer Cheese

$2.25+

Soup of the Day

$2.25+

Taco Soup

$2.25+

Tomato Basil

$2.25+

Vegetable Beef

$2.25+

Vegetable Soup

$2.25+

White Chicken Chili

$2.25+

Wisconsin Cheese

$2.25+

St. Pat's Special

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.99

Irish Stew Bowl

$6.99

Irish Stew Cup

$2.99

Extra Clover Roll

$0.79

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$10.99

15 Piece Wings

$16.50

20 Piece Wings

$21.75

Platter

$40.99

10 Piece GRILLED Wings

$11.99

15 Piece GRILLED Wings

$17.75

20 Piece GRILLED Wings

$23.25

Platter GRILLED Wings

$42.99

Wraps

Our giant flour tortilla wraps served with one side dish. Soup or salad substitution available for an extra charge

Chicken Wrap

$9.99+

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99+

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and bleu cheese dressing

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, ranch, cheese, Italian dressing, and black olives

Reuben Wrap

$9.99

Pieces of marble-rye bread, corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, & Thousand Island

Club Wrap

$9.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo. Hint of BBQ

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, Italian dressing

Sloppy Joe & Chips

Sloppy Joe & Chips

$2.99

Thursday Dinner

Hard Shell Tacos

$0.80+

Soft Tacos

$1.30+

Beef Fried Tacos

$1.75+

Deluxe Tacos

$2.25+

Steak Tacos

$2.25+

Mex Combo

$2.99

Pico

Side of Refried Beans

$1.50

Side of Spanish Rice

$1.50

Sunday Specials

SUN Cheeseburger Sliders

$5.75

SUN Big Ben Roethlis Burger

$11.99

SUN Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips piled high with chili, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream. Served with side of salsa. Choice of shredded cheddar or aged cheddar cheese sauce

SUN Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled or crispy cajun chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and choice of shredded cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream

SUN Pork Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips piled with slow-cooked pulled pork, smoked bacon, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream and drizzled with your choice of any of our BBQ sauces

Extras

Au Jus

Extra American Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra BBQ Pork

$1.50

Extra Black Olives

$0.50

Extra Brown Gravy

$0.65

Extra Burger Patty

$3.50

Extra Celery

$0.79

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Extra Chicken Breast

$3.25

Extra Chili Toping

$0.99

Extra Corn Bread/ Roll

$0.99

Extra Country Gravy

$0.65

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.75

Extra Cucumbers

$0.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Green Pepper

$0.65

Extra Ham

$1.50

Extra Hash Brown

$0.89

Extra Irish Roll

$0.99

Extra Itialian Sausage

$0.99

Extra Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Kraut

$0.65

Extra Lettuce

$0.25

Extra Memphis/Coleslaw

$0.79

Extra Mozzerella Cheese

$0.50

Extra Mushrooms

$0.99

Extra Peanut Butter

$0.50

Extra Pepper Jack

$0.50

Extra Pepperoni

$0.99

Extra Pickles

$0.25

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.65

Extra Reg Onions

$0.25

Extra Relish

$0.50

Extra Sauteed Onions

$0.99

Extra Sauteed Shrooms

$0.99

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Swiss

$0.50

Extra Texas Toast

$0.79

Extra Tomatoes

$0.25

Extra Turkey

$1.50

Extra Veggies

$0.75

Sauces

1 Quart upcharge

$8.35

1/2 Quart upcharge

$3.85

1000 Island

$0.65

Apricot Bourban Blast

$0.65

Beer Chz Sauce

$0.65

Blue Cheese

$0.65

Budweiser Chipotle BBQ

$0.65

Butt Kickin' BBQ

$0.65

Caribbean Jerk

$0.70

Cheese Sauce

$0.65

Chipotle BBQ Dry Rub

$0.65

French

$0.60

French onion dip

$0.65

Garlic Habanero BBQ

$0.65

Honey BBQ

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65

Horseradish

$0.65

Horsey Sauce

$0.65

Insanity

$0.65

Italian

$0.65

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.65

Mango

$0.70

Marinara

$0.65

Mild BBQ

$0.65

Parmesian Garlic

$0.65

Peanut Butter

$0.65

Peanut Butter Thai

$0.70

Pineapple Blaze

$0.65

Ragin Cajun

$0.65

Ranch

$0.65

Red Hot Cream

$0.65

Reggie

$0.65

Salsa

$0.65

Spiced Rum BBQ

$0.65

Spicy Cajun Dry Rub

$0.65

Spicy Parmesan Garlic

$0.65

Spicy Ranch

$0.65

Tarter Sauce

$0.65

Teriyaki

$0.65

Thai Chili

$0.70

Whiskey BBQ

$0.65

XXX Hot

$0.65

Customer Items

Cappy's T-shirt for Customer

$14.99

Cappy's Razor Back Tank for Customer

$12.99

Cappy's Pull over Hoodie for Customer

$29.99

Cappy's Zip up Hoodie for Customer

$31.99

Employee Items

Employee T-shirt

$10.00

Employee Razor Back Tank

$10.00

Employee Zip Up Hoodie

$29.99

Employee Pull Over Hoodie

$15.99

Token/Coupon Discount Amount

$1.00

-$1.00

$2.00

-$2.00

$3.00

-$3.00

Great food, entertainment, & atmosphere. Famous for our wings & small town feel.

