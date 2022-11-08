Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Cappy's Pasta-Parm-Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

741 State Rd

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Small Cheese
Lg French Fries

Small Pizza/Calzone

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$8.79
Sm Fig & Prosciutto

Sm Fig & Prosciutto

$13.65

Fig Jam topped with baby Arugula, Prosciutto and Gorgonzolla Cheese (Italian Blue Cheese)

Sm Sweet Margherita

Sm Sweet Margherita

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarela, Basil topped with Balsamic Glazed

Sm Arrabbiata

Sm Arrabbiata

$12.99

Tomato sauce, Cheese and Peperoni served with drizzle Hot Honey Sauce

Sm Vera Italiana

Sm Vera Italiana

$14.65

Fresh Mushroom & Onion Sauce, Cheese, Prosiutto, Hot Capicolo, Salami

Sm Cinque Formaggio

Sm Cinque Formaggio

$11.79

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarela, White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago and Provolone Cheeses

Sm Veggie Special

$12.99

Tomato sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Black Olive, Broccoli

Sm Portuguese

Sm Portuguese

$14.05

Linguica, Bacon, Ham, Onion, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Oregano and Egg

Sm Cappy's Supreme

Sm Cappy's Supreme

$13.65

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Onions, Peppers and Mushroom

Sm Meat Lovers

$14.05

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Ham, Linguiça and Bacon

Sm Steak Bomb

$14.05

Loaded with Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms

Sm Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.29

Sm Chicken Parmesan

$13.65

Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese

Sm Eggplant Parm Pizza

$13.65

Loaded with Eggplant, Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese

Sm Meatball Special

$13.65

Marinara sauce, Meatball, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.79

White Pizza made with Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Bacon Bits

Sm BBQ Chicken

$10.25

Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grill chicken and Buffalo sauce.

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.39

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$11.29
Sm Genovian Tuna Special

Sm Genovian Tuna Special

$12.99

Delicious pizza very popular in Italy. Cheese pizza with red sauce topped with Tuna, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive and Fresh Italian Parsley

Large Pizza/Calzone

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$11.89
Lg Fig & Prosciutto

Lg Fig & Prosciutto

$18.65

Fig Jam topped with baby Arugula, Prosciutto and Gorgonzolla Cheese (Italian Blue Cheese)

LG Arrabbiata

LG Arrabbiata

$17.75

Tomato sauce, Cheese and Peperoni served with drizzle Hot Honey Sauce

LG Vera Italiana

LG Vera Italiana

$19.95

Fresh Mushroom & Onion Sauce, Cheese, Prosiutto, Hot Capicolo, Salami

Lg Cinque Formaggio

Lg Cinque Formaggio

$15.89

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarela, White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago and Provolone Cheeses

LG Veggie Special

$17.75

Tomato sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Black Olive, Broccoli

LG Sweet Margherita

LG Sweet Margherita

$17.75

Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarela, Basil topped with Balsamic Glazed

LG Portuguese Pizza

LG Portuguese Pizza

$19.25

Linguica, Bacon, Ham, Onion, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Oregano and Egg

Lg Cappy's Supreme

Lg Cappy's Supreme

$18.65

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Onions, Peppers and Mushroom

Lg Meat Lovers

$19.25

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Ham, Linguiça and Bacon

Lg Steak Bomb

$19.25

Loaded with Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms

Lg Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.15

Lg Hawaiian

$15.39

Lg Chicken Parmesan

$18.65

Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese

Lg Eggplant Parm

$18.65

Loaded with Eggplant, Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese

Lg Meatball Special

$18.65

Marinara sauce, Meatball, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$15.39

Cheese Pizza topped with Buffalo Grill chicken served with side of Blue Cheese Dressing.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.64

Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce

Lg Chix Bacon Ranch

$15.89
Lg Genovian Tuna Special

Lg Genovian Tuna Special

$17.75

Delicious pizza very popular in Italy. Cheese pizza with red sauce topped with Tuna, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive and Fresh Italian Parsley

Lg Vegetarian Delight

$17.75

Spinach, Broccoli, Onion, Olives, Artichoke and Tomato

Stromboli

Italian Stromboli

$10.55

Ham, Genoa Salami, Mortadela, Provolone Cheese, Pizza Cheese.

Stromboli

$9.99

Pizza Cheese and the toppings of your choice served with a side of marinara sauce

Subs

Supreme Italian Piadina

Supreme Italian Piadina

$9.99

Mediterranean Flat Bread served with Salami, Prosciutto, Hot Capocolo, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Pesto Mayo.

Turkey & Pancetta Piadina

Turkey & Pancetta Piadina

$9.49

Smoked Turkey, Pancetta (Italian version of bacon), Tomatoes, Lettuce and Mayo served in a Meditteranean Flat Bread

Chicken Greek Wrap

$9.49

Side garden salad, feta cheese, kalamata olives and Grill Chicken on a white wrap.

Chicken Caesar wrap

Chicken Caesar wrap

$9.49

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese served on a wrap.

Chips

$1.00

B.L.T. Sub

$7.99

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled chicken, American cheese. Also served with Buffalo, Teriaki or BBQ

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham, American cheese

Hamburguer Sub

$7.99

Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice

Italian Sub

$7.99

Beef Bologna, Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese

Linguica Sub

$7.99

Linguica, American cheese

Salami Sub

$7.99

Salami, Provolone

Sausage Sub

$7.99

Sausage, American cheese

Turkey Sub

$7.99

Smoked Turkey, American cheese

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$7.99

Steak and Cheese Sub

$8.99

Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

Steak Bomb Sub

$9.99

Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

House-Made Chicken Parm, Herbed Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$7.99

Eggplant, Marinara sauce, Provolone cheese

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Homemade Meatball, Marinara sauce, Provolone cheese

Vegetarian Sub

$6.50

BYO Sub. Choose between this list of veggies: Lettuce Tomatoes Olives Green Peppers Cucumbers Hot Pepper Relish Pickles Onions Spinach Mushroom Banana Pepper Roasted Red Pepper

Chicken Stir Fry Sub

Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$9.99

Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Cheese is optional.

Greek Gyro Sub

$8.99

Gyro Meat, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Tzatziki Sauce served on gyro bread.

Chicken Gyro Sub

Chicken Gyro Sub

$10.49

Grill Chicken, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Tzatziki Sauce served on gyro bread.

Bologna Sub

$7.99

Bologna Meat

Chicken Tender Sub

$8.99

Chicken Finger. Also served with Buffalo, Teriaki or BBQ

Salads

Fresh Salads served with 4oz of dressing and greek pita.
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Carrots and Green Peppers

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$7.75

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Garden salad with feta cheese and kalamata olives.

Antipasto Salad

$9.80

Garden salad with Ham, Mortadela, Salami and Provolone Cheese

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.80

Garden salad with Tuna Salad

Chef's Salad

$9.80

Garden salad with Ham, Turkey, American Cheese

Steak Tip Salad

$11.00

Garden salad with 4oz of Steak Tip

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.45

Garden salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Garden salad with boiled Egg, Bacon, Jack n' Cheddar, Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Garden salad with Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Sauteed marinated Shrimp, served on top of House Made Ceasar Salad

Appetizers

Yuka Fries

Yuka Fries

$5.00

What Is Yuca? If you are not familiar with this ingredient, Yuca (pronounced YOU-ka) is a starchy root vegetable or tuber with a waxy outer skin and a starchy center. How Does Yuca Taste Like? It’s very similar to potatoes but lighter in flavor and chewier texture. It has a mild, slightly sweet, somewhat nutty flavor. If you like potatoes, you most likely will like yuca.

House-made Soup - Carol's Shrimp Brisque

$5.00

Small Chicken Tenders

$6.50

4 Pieces

Large Chicken Tenders

$10.99

8 pieces

Chicken Wings by Pound (1lb per order)

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks 8Pc

$7.50

Fried Polenta

$7.50

Jalapeño Poppers 8

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Tortilla bread with grilled Chicken, Jack n` Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and diced Tomatoes

Plain Garlic Bread

$2.50

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$3.50

Sm French Fries

$3.00

Lg French Fries

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95

House made vodka battered

Supreme Platter

$9.99

Mix of: Onion Rings, Chicken Wings, Mozzarella Sticks and Jalapeño Poppers

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

Side Garden Salad served with 2oz of dressing

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side Garden salad with Feta Cheese and Black Olives

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese

Side Sauce

$0.25

2oz cup of chosen sauce

Meatballs (3)

$7.50

3 Meatballs served with signature marinara sauce with mozzarela cheese

Side Of Broc

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Bolognese Sauce Side

$4.00

12oz Cup of low-simmered meat and marinara sauce

Side Of Grilled Zucchini

$3.00

Eggplant Pisa Tower

$7.50

Breaded Eggplant topped with signature marinara sauce and mozzarela cheese

Side Rice

$3.00

Dinners One Side

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$9.95

House-made vodka battered finger served with one side of your choice.

Greek Gyro Dinner

$11.45

Dinner Two Sides

Fried Haddock topped with house special Shrimp "Moqueca" souce, served with two sides of your choice.

Steak Tip

$16.99

Steak (8oz) served with two sides of you choice and garlic bread

Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.95

Home-marinated Grilled Chicken grilled with Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Onion served with two sides of you choice and garlic bread

Steak Sirloin

$16.99Out of stock
Salmon - Easter Weekend Special

Salmon - Easter Weekend Special

$15.49Out of stock

8oz of Oven-Baked Atlantic Salmon topped with capers sauce, served with 2 sides of your choice.

Angelica's Fish & Shrimp Special

$19.95

Pasta

Baked Pasta

$11.79

Pasta and Sauce

$9.29

Homemade Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta and parmesan cheese

Pasta And Butter

$9.29

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.49

Pasta tossed with House Made Alfredo Sauce, broccoli, and sauteed chicken

Carbonara

Carbonara

$12.49

Sauteed seasoned bacon and choice of pasta tossed in a creamy white sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$16.49

Sauteed shrimp in a scampi butter, white wine and garlic sauce with diced tomatoes served over pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$12.49

Penne or Spaghetti served with slow-simmered meat marinara sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$15.49

Sauteed Chicken with lemon, capers and white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$15.49

Sauteed chicken with roasted mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$14.29

Homemade Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta, cheese, and chicken breast.

Pasta And Meatballs

$14.29

Homemade Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta and parmesan cheese topped with 6oz of House-Made Meatball

Eggplant Parm

$14.29

House made Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta, cheese, and eggplant.

Baskets

Kids Finger

$5.00
Bacon Blue Burger Basket

Bacon Blue Burger Basket

$11.99

Hand-pressed burger patty topped with bacon bits, caramelized onion, blue cheese, white cheddar cheese, mayo and shredded lettuce

BYO Chicken Sandwich Basket

BYO Chicken Sandwich Basket

$11.65

Handcraft breaded chicken served on Brioche with toppings of your choice and Fries or Onion Rings

BYO Burguer Basket

BYO Burguer Basket

$11.65
Haddock Sandwich Basket

Haddock Sandwich Basket

$12.49

Seafood

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.49

Fresh Haddock battered and deep fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Marinated shrimp battered and deep fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce. (9 Shrimps)

Calamari Basket

$13.49Out of stock

Fresh calamari and banana pepper rings battered and deep fried with french fries and tartar sauce.

Specials

Two Large 2-Topping Pizzas & 2-Liter Soda Special

Two Large 2-Topping Pizzas & 2-Liter Soda Special

$29.00

Large Fingers + Cheese Garlic Bread + Lg Cheese Pizza + 2 L Soda

$25.99
Sunday Family Meal

Sunday Family Meal

$49.99

Sunday Family Meal feeds a family of 4-6. Includes: Pasta Dinner of your choice, Garden or Caesar Salad, Cheese Pizza, Garlic Bread. Pasta Dinners: * Chicken Parm * Meatballs * Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Served with Ziti or Spaghetti Served Family Style on Sundays Only 12-4pm. For Dine-in and Take-Out Only.

Superbowl Party Platter

$44.95Out of stock

Drinks

Natural Passion Fruit Juice

Natural Passion Fruit Juice

$4.90