Cappy's Pasta-Parm-Pizza

Yuka Fries

$5.00

What Is Yuca? If you are not familiar with this ingredient, Yuca (pronounced YOU-ka) is a starchy root vegetable or tuber with a waxy outer skin and a starchy center. How Does Yuca Taste Like? It’s very similar to potatoes but lighter in flavor and chewier texture. It has a mild, slightly sweet, somewhat nutty flavor. If you like potatoes, you most likely will like yuca.