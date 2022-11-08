Cappy's Pasta-Parm-Pizza
741 State Rd
Plymouth, MA 02360
Popular Items
Small Pizza/Calzone
Small Cheese
Sm Fig & Prosciutto
Fig Jam topped with baby Arugula, Prosciutto and Gorgonzolla Cheese (Italian Blue Cheese)
Sm Sweet Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarela, Basil topped with Balsamic Glazed
Sm Arrabbiata
Tomato sauce, Cheese and Peperoni served with drizzle Hot Honey Sauce
Sm Vera Italiana
Fresh Mushroom & Onion Sauce, Cheese, Prosiutto, Hot Capicolo, Salami
Sm Cinque Formaggio
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarela, White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago and Provolone Cheeses
Sm Veggie Special
Tomato sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Black Olive, Broccoli
Sm Portuguese
Linguica, Bacon, Ham, Onion, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Oregano and Egg
Sm Cappy's Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Onions, Peppers and Mushroom
Sm Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Ham, Linguiça and Bacon
Sm Steak Bomb
Loaded with Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms
Sm Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Sm Chicken Parmesan
Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
Sm Eggplant Parm Pizza
Loaded with Eggplant, Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
Sm Meatball Special
Marinara sauce, Meatball, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
White Pizza made with Ranch Sauce, Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Bacon Bits
Sm BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Grill chicken and Buffalo sauce.
Gluten Free Pizza
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Sm Genovian Tuna Special
Delicious pizza very popular in Italy. Cheese pizza with red sauce topped with Tuna, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive and Fresh Italian Parsley
Large Pizza/Calzone
Large Cheese
Lg Fig & Prosciutto
Fig Jam topped with baby Arugula, Prosciutto and Gorgonzolla Cheese (Italian Blue Cheese)
LG Arrabbiata
Tomato sauce, Cheese and Peperoni served with drizzle Hot Honey Sauce
LG Vera Italiana
Fresh Mushroom & Onion Sauce, Cheese, Prosiutto, Hot Capicolo, Salami
Lg Cinque Formaggio
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarela, White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago and Provolone Cheeses
LG Veggie Special
Tomato sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Black Olive, Broccoli
LG Sweet Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarela, Basil topped with Balsamic Glazed
LG Portuguese Pizza
Linguica, Bacon, Ham, Onion, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Oregano and Egg
Lg Cappy's Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Onions, Peppers and Mushroom
Lg Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburguer, Ham, Linguiça and Bacon
Lg Steak Bomb
Loaded with Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms
Lg Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Lg Hawaiian
Lg Chicken Parmesan
Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
Lg Eggplant Parm
Loaded with Eggplant, Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
Lg Meatball Special
Marinara sauce, Meatball, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Cheese Pizza topped with Buffalo Grill chicken served with side of Blue Cheese Dressing.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce
Lg Chix Bacon Ranch
Lg Genovian Tuna Special
Delicious pizza very popular in Italy. Cheese pizza with red sauce topped with Tuna, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive and Fresh Italian Parsley
Lg Vegetarian Delight
Spinach, Broccoli, Onion, Olives, Artichoke and Tomato
Stromboli
Subs
Supreme Italian Piadina
Mediterranean Flat Bread served with Salami, Prosciutto, Hot Capocolo, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Pesto Mayo.
Turkey & Pancetta Piadina
Smoked Turkey, Pancetta (Italian version of bacon), Tomatoes, Lettuce and Mayo served in a Meditteranean Flat Bread
Chicken Greek Wrap
Side garden salad, feta cheese, kalamata olives and Grill Chicken on a white wrap.
Chicken Caesar wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese served on a wrap.
Chips
B.L.T. Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, American cheese. Also served with Buffalo, Teriaki or BBQ
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, American cheese
Hamburguer Sub
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice
Italian Sub
Beef Bologna, Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese
Linguica Sub
Linguica, American cheese
Salami Sub
Salami, Provolone
Sausage Sub
Sausage, American cheese
Turkey Sub
Smoked Turkey, American cheese
Chicken Salad Sub
Tuna Salad Sub
Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
Steak Bomb Sub
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
Chicken Parm Sub
House-Made Chicken Parm, Herbed Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Eggplant, Marinara sauce, Provolone cheese
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball, Marinara sauce, Provolone cheese
Vegetarian Sub
BYO Sub. Choose between this list of veggies: Lettuce Tomatoes Olives Green Peppers Cucumbers Hot Pepper Relish Pickles Onions Spinach Mushroom Banana Pepper Roasted Red Pepper
Chicken Stir Fry Sub
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Cheese is optional.
Greek Gyro Sub
Gyro Meat, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Tzatziki Sauce served on gyro bread.
Chicken Gyro Sub
Grill Chicken, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Tzatziki Sauce served on gyro bread.
Bologna Sub
Bologna Meat
Chicken Tender Sub
Chicken Finger. Also served with Buffalo, Teriaki or BBQ
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Carrots and Green Peppers
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese
Greek Salad
Garden salad with feta cheese and kalamata olives.
Antipasto Salad
Garden salad with Ham, Mortadela, Salami and Provolone Cheese
Tuna Salad Salad
Garden salad with Tuna Salad
Chef's Salad
Garden salad with Ham, Turkey, American Cheese
Steak Tip Salad
Garden salad with 4oz of Steak Tip
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce
Cobb Salad
Garden salad with boiled Egg, Bacon, Jack n' Cheddar, Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Garden salad with Grilled Chicken
Shrimp Ceasar Salad
Sauteed marinated Shrimp, served on top of House Made Ceasar Salad
Appetizers
Yuka Fries
What Is Yuca? If you are not familiar with this ingredient, Yuca (pronounced YOU-ka) is a starchy root vegetable or tuber with a waxy outer skin and a starchy center. How Does Yuca Taste Like? It’s very similar to potatoes but lighter in flavor and chewier texture. It has a mild, slightly sweet, somewhat nutty flavor. If you like potatoes, you most likely will like yuca.
House-made Soup - Carol's Shrimp Brisque
Small Chicken Tenders
4 Pieces
Large Chicken Tenders
8 pieces
Chicken Wings by Pound (1lb per order)
Mozzarella Sticks 8Pc
Fried Polenta
Jalapeño Poppers 8
Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla bread with grilled Chicken, Jack n` Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and diced Tomatoes
Plain Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Sm French Fries
Lg French Fries
Onion Rings
House made vodka battered
Supreme Platter
Mix of: Onion Rings, Chicken Wings, Mozzarella Sticks and Jalapeño Poppers
Side Garden Salad
Side Garden Salad served with 2oz of dressing
Side Greek Salad
Side Garden salad with Feta Cheese and Black Olives
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese
Side Sauce
2oz cup of chosen sauce
Meatballs (3)
3 Meatballs served with signature marinara sauce with mozzarela cheese
Side Of Broc
Mashed Potatoes
Bolognese Sauce Side
12oz Cup of low-simmered meat and marinara sauce
Side Of Grilled Zucchini
Eggplant Pisa Tower
Breaded Eggplant topped with signature marinara sauce and mozzarela cheese
Side Rice
Dinners One Side
Dinner Two Sides
Steak Tip
Steak (8oz) served with two sides of you choice and garlic bread
Chicken Stir Fry
Home-marinated Grilled Chicken grilled with Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Onion served with two sides of you choice and garlic bread
Steak Sirloin
Salmon - Easter Weekend Special
8oz of Oven-Baked Atlantic Salmon topped with capers sauce, served with 2 sides of your choice.
Angelica's Fish & Shrimp Special
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Pasta and Sauce
Homemade Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta and parmesan cheese
Pasta And Butter
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Pasta tossed with House Made Alfredo Sauce, broccoli, and sauteed chicken
Carbonara
Sauteed seasoned bacon and choice of pasta tossed in a creamy white sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp in a scampi butter, white wine and garlic sauce with diced tomatoes served over pasta
Bolognese
Penne or Spaghetti served with slow-simmered meat marinara sauce
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed Chicken with lemon, capers and white wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken with roasted mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Parm
Homemade Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta, cheese, and chicken breast.
Pasta And Meatballs
Homemade Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta and parmesan cheese topped with 6oz of House-Made Meatball
Eggplant Parm
House made Herbed Marinara Sauce, pasta, cheese, and eggplant.
Baskets
Kids Finger
Bacon Blue Burger Basket
Hand-pressed burger patty topped with bacon bits, caramelized onion, blue cheese, white cheddar cheese, mayo and shredded lettuce
BYO Chicken Sandwich Basket
Handcraft breaded chicken served on Brioche with toppings of your choice and Fries or Onion Rings
BYO Burguer Basket
Haddock Sandwich Basket
Seafood
Fish & Chips
Fresh Haddock battered and deep fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Marinated shrimp battered and deep fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce. (9 Shrimps)
Calamari Basket
Fresh calamari and banana pepper rings battered and deep fried with french fries and tartar sauce.
Specials
Two Large 2-Topping Pizzas & 2-Liter Soda Special
Large Fingers + Cheese Garlic Bread + Lg Cheese Pizza + 2 L Soda
Sunday Family Meal
Sunday Family Meal feeds a family of 4-6. Includes: Pasta Dinner of your choice, Garden or Caesar Salad, Cheese Pizza, Garlic Bread. Pasta Dinners: * Chicken Parm * Meatballs * Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Served with Ziti or Spaghetti Served Family Style on Sundays Only 12-4pm. For Dine-in and Take-Out Only.