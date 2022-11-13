Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cappy's Seminole Heights

review star

No reviews yet

4910 N Florida Ave

Tampa, FL 33603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large New York Style Cheese
Large Greek Salad
Small New York Style Cheese

New York Style Pizza

Our traditional hand tossed New York style crust, mozzarella, and marinara
Small New York Style Cheese

Small New York Style Cheese

$11.50
Large New York Style Cheese

Large New York Style Cheese

$14.50
Small New York Style Veggie

Small New York Style Veggie

$18.50

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, Black Olive

Large New York Style Veggie

Large New York Style Veggie

$22.50

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, Black Olive

Small New York Style Cappy

Small New York Style Cappy

$20.50

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Large New York Style Cappy

Large New York Style Cappy

$24.50

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Small New York Vegan Cappy

Small New York Vegan Cappy

$26.50

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Tempeh, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Large New York Vegan Cappy

Large New York Vegan Cappy

$30.50

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Tempeh, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza

Authentic Chicago style pan baked crust, mozzarella, and chunky tomato sauce
Small Chicago Style Cheese

Small Chicago Style Cheese

$10.50
Medium Chicago Style Cheese

Medium Chicago Style Cheese

$13.50
Large Chicago Style Cheese

Large Chicago Style Cheese

$17.50
Small Chicago Style Veggie

Small Chicago Style Veggie

$17.50

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, Black Olive

Medium Chicago Style Veggie

Medium Chicago Style Veggie

$18.50

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, Black Olive

Large Chicago Style Veggie

Large Chicago Style Veggie

$21.50

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, Black Olive

Small Chicago Style Cappy

Small Chicago Style Cappy

$18.50

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Medium Chicago Style Cappy

Medium Chicago Style Cappy

$20.50

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Large Chicago Style Cappy

Large Chicago Style Cappy

$23.50

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Small Chicago Style Vegan Cappy

Small Chicago Style Vegan Cappy

$24.50

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Tempeh, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Medium Chicago Style Vegan Cappy

Medium Chicago Style Vegan Cappy

$26.50

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Tempeh, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Large Chicago Style Vegan Cappy

Large Chicago Style Vegan Cappy

$29.50

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Tempeh, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Starters

Served with marinara on the side
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$5.50
Bread Stix

Bread Stix

$4.50

Vegan Cheese Bread

$7.50

Vegan Bread Sticks

$4.50

Calzones

Oven baked folded pizza topped with garlic butter and parmesan served with marinara
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.50
Cappy Calzone

Cappy Calzone

$18.00

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$16.75

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, Black Olive

Salads

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$7.00
Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$12.00
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00
Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00
Small Tossed Salad

Small Tossed Salad

$6.00
Large Tossed Salad

Large Tossed Salad

$11.00

Extras

Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.50
Crushed Red Pepper

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25
Greek Dressing

Greek Dressing

$0.50
Marinara

Marinara

$0.50
Parmesan

Parmesan

$0.25
Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

N/A Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Seltzer

$2.75

Fruit punch

$1.50

IBC Cream Soda

$3.25

IBC Diet Root Beer

$3.25Out of stock

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

Jarritos Lime

$3.25Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Bottled Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Angry Orchard Rose

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Harp

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$4.00

Molson

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$6.00Out of stock

Peroni

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$5.00

Scofferhofer Grapefruit

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$6.00

Sol

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Canned Beer

3 Daughters Fl Orange IPA

$6.00

3 Daughters Oktoberfest

$6.00

3 Daughters Watermelon Wheat

$6.00

7th Sun Graffiti Orange

$6.00

7th Sun Headbanger

$6.00

Angry Chair Spacegrass

$6.00

Bell's Light Hearted

$6.00

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

Blue Moon Mango Wheat

$6.00

Brew Bus You're My Boy Blue

$6.00

Brew Hub Rome City

$6.00

CCB Frost Proof

$6.00

CCB Gueyabera

$6.00

CCB Jai Alai

$6.00

CCB Maduro

$6.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Coppertail Free Dive

$6.00

Coppertail Night Swim

$6.00

Coppertail Unholy

$6.00

Cycle Cream and Sugar Please

$6.00

Cycle Old Millwise

$6.00

Dogfish Head Sea Quench

$6.00

Escape Other West Coast

$6.00

Fl Ave Tangerine Splash

$6.00Out of stock

Founders All Day

$6.00

Founders Vacay

$6.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$6.00

Green Bench Sunshine City

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

J Dubs Poolside Fl Ale

$6.00

Lagunitas Daytime

$6.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin'

$6.00

Miller Lite Can

$4.00Out of stock

Motorworks Adoptable

$6.00

Motorworks Pulp Friction

$6.00

Narragansett

$4.00

Oscar Blues Dale's Pale Ale

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

PBR N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Pirate Republic Gold and Haze

$6.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Sierra Nevada White Powder Day IPA

$6.00

St Pete Brewing Orange Wheat

$6.00

TBBC Gourds Gone Wild

$6.00

TBBC Hop Silo 17

$6.00Out of stock

TBBC Last Days Of Summer

$6.00Out of stock

TBBC Old Elephant Foot

$6.00

TBBC Old Elephant Foot

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

Truly Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Warsteiner

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Wicked Weed Coastal Love Hazy IPA

$6.00

Wicked Weed Dr. Dank

$6.00Out of stock

Wicked Weed Dragonfruit Watermelon Burst

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.00

Yuengling Can

$5.00

Wine

101 North Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$26.00

101 North Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Riunite Lambrusco Bottle

$22.00

Merch

Sticker

Sticker

$0.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tampa’s favorite pizza joint since 1995

Location

4910 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ichicoro Ramen - www.ichicororamen.com/
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Ichicoro Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Mandarin Heights - Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
5901 N. Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Social House
orange starNo Reviews
6310 N Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
King Of The Coop
orange star4.6 • 1,221
6607 N Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Cres Community - 5101 N Rome Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5101 N Rome Avenue Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston