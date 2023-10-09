- Home
Capri Pizza & More
7825 Gall Blvd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Full Menu
Daily Specials
#1 2 Cheese Slices
#2 2 Specialty Slices
Choose from what is available at the counter
#3 Any Half Sub & Fries
#4 Soup & Small Salad
#5 Cheese Slice & Small Salad
#6 Half Sub & Small Salad
#7 Half Sub & Soup
#8 Specialty Slice & Small Salad
#9 Cheese Slice & Soup
#10 Specialty Slice & Soup
#11 Manicotti
#12 Stuffed Shell
#13 2 slices pepperoni
Kids Menu
Dessert
Appetizers & Soup
Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
5 pieces
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders
5 pieces
Ranch Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Meatball
1 piece. In tomato sauce
6 Garlic Knots
12 Pieces Garlic Knots
Chicken Wings
Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Homemade Soup
Garlic knots
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Chef's Salad
Ham, salami, turkey, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Tuna Salad
Tuna, mozzarella, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, salami, provolone, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers
Steak Salad
Steak, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, lettuce, Parmesan & croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, lettuce, Parmesan & croutons
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers mozzarella, egg & breaded chicken
Chicken Caliente Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, egg & grilled chicken sautéed in hot sauce & bleu cheese
Italian Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella & pepperoni
Mediterranean Salad
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta & black olives
Stromboli
Mini Boli
Choice of 3 toppings/fillings (serves 1)
Medium Boli
Large Boli
Medium Ham & Cheese Boli
Large Ham & Cheese Boli
Medium Cheesesteak Boli
Steak & onions
Large Cheesesteak Boli
Steak & onions
Medium Vegetarian Boli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli & black olives
Large Vegetarian Boli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli & black olives
Medium Pepperoni Boli
Large Pepperoni Boli
Medium Deluxe Boli
Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms & green peppers
Large Deluxe Boli
Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms & green peppers
Medium Chicken Boli
Chicken & onions
Large Chicken Boli
Chicken & onions
Medium Chicken & Spinach Boli
Large Chicken & Spinach Boli
Medium Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Chicken, garlic & broccoli
Large Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Chicken, garlic & broccoli
Calzone
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Pizza Menu
Build Your Own Pizza
White Pizzas
14" Original White Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano, & mozzarella
16" Original White Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano & mozzarella
14" White Ricotta Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley, oregano, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella
16" White Ricotta Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley, oregano, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella
14" White Veggie Delight
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, Romano & mozzarella
16" White Veggie Delight
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, Romano & mozzarella
14" Romano Ranch Pizza
Fresh garlic, ranch sauce, Romano, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, cubed tomatoes & olive oil
16" Romano Ranch Pizza
Fresh garlic, ranch sauce, Romano, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, cubed tomatoes & olive oil
14" Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, fresh garlic, ranch sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, onions & olive oil
16" Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, fresh garlic, ranch sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, onions & olive oil
14" Tomato Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
16" Tomato Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
14" Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
16" Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
14" Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil, Romano, oregano & mozzarella
16" Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil, Romano, oregano & mozzarella
14”Mediterranean pizza
16”Mediterranean pizza
Combination Pizzas
14" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, ranch, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, & Cheddar
16" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, ranch, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella & Cheddar
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese, hot sauce & mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese, hot sauce & mozzarella
14" Chicken BBQ Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
16" Chicken BBQ Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, & mozzarella
14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella
16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella
14" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil
14" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella
14" Taco Pizza
Special taco meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella & sauce
16" Taco Pizza
Special taco meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella & sauce
14" Hawaiian Style Pizza
Ham & pineapple on top of sauce & mozzarella
16" Hawaiian Style Pizza
Ham & pineapple on top of sauce & mozzarella
14" Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, sauce & mozzarella
16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, sauce & mozzarella
14" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella
16" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella
14" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce & mozzarella
16" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce & mozzarella
Sicilian Pizza
8 Cut Grandma Pizza
Pan pizza with special tomato sauce, fresh basil & mozzarella (one size)
8 Cut Plain Cheese
12 Cut Plain Cheese
8 Cut Sicilian Works
Sicilian works pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions
12 Cut Sicilian Works
Sicilian works pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions
Pizza by the Slice
Gluten free pizza
Subs Menu
Cold Subs
Chicken Subs
Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & American cheese
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
Sautéed with honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese
Chicken Caliente Sub
Sautéed with hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Sautéed with ham & bleu cheese, topped with American cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Crispy Chicken Sub
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
6" Chicken Subs
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Pizza Burger Sub
Burger, baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Cheeseburger Sub
Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
6" Hot Sub
Philly Steaks
No Cheese Steak Sub
With onions & mayo
Cheesesteak Sub
Provolone, onions, & mayo
Cheesesteak Special Sub
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, provolone & mayo
Mushroom Cheesesteak Sub
Onions, mushrooms, provolone, & mayo
Pizza Steak Sub
Onions, mozzarella and tomato sauce, baked in our oven
California Cheesesteak Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & provolone
Half sub phillysteak with onion
half philly sub with mush and onion
Half sub cheesesteak special
Half california
Catering Menu
Catering
Half Tray Italian Salad
Full Tray Italian Salad
Half Tray Chef Salad
Full Tray Chef Salad
Half Tray Antipasta Salad
Full Tray Antipasta Salad
Half Tray Tossed Salad
Full Tray Tossed Salad
Half Tray Garlic Knots
Full Tray Garlic Knots
Half Tray Stuffed Shells
Full Tray Stuffed Shells
Half Tray Manicotti
Full Tray Manicotti
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Half Tray Lasagna
Full Tray Lasagna
Half Tray Meatballs (No Pasta)
Full Tray Meatballs (No Pasta)
Half Tray Chicken Parmesan (No Pasta)
Full Tray Chicken Parmesan (No Pasta)
Half Tray Eggplant Parmesan (No Pasta)
Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan (No Pasta)
Beverages Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
