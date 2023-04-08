Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capriccio Blue Lagoon

review star

No reviews yet

5600 Blue Lagoon Dr

STE 9

Miami, FL 33126

Mangia

Appetizers

Salumeria Mista

$33.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$18.00

served arugula, shaved parm and lemon

Octopus Carpaccio

$20.00

served with fennel salad, capers, shallots and lemon

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Crisp to perfection served with zucchini and marinara sauce

Truffle Fries

$12.00

parmigiano and parsley

French Fries

$10.00

Cheese Tequeños

$8.00

served with house aioli  (5 pcs)

Vitello Tonnato

$18.00

roasted veal, capers, arugula, tomato, and tuna sauce

Burrata Tomaca

$16.00

over fresh tomato, oil, sal & pepper

Burrata e' Mortadella Focaccia

$20.00

perfect DUO with a touch of rosemary

Caponata e' Prosciutto

$22.00

Guava & Burratta

$18.00

Salads

Del Bosco

$18.00

Mixed greens, fresh strawberry, balsamic pears, dry apricots, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese with creamy balsamic berry vinaigrette

Mediterranea

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, red peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olives, artichokes, beets, chick peas and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette

Frascati

$18.00

Romaine, chicken, grapes, candied walnuts, apples, gorgonzola cheese and celery in balsamic vinaigrette

Asiana

$18.00

Mixed greens, mandarin segments, Roma tomato, crispy noodles, cabbage, carrots, sliced toasted almonds and grilled chicken with sesame ginger dressing

Stracciatella Salad

$20.00

Romaine, spinach, ham, chicken, corn, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, tomato in aioli dressing

Classic Cesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons with Cesar dressing

Volcano

$18.00

Mixed greens, pineapple, mandarin, soy beans, chick peas, cabbage, red peppers, sesame seeds, shaved almonds, cucumber, feta cheese, corn and hot chicken breast

Tuna Tataki

$22.00

served with sesame seeds and Asiana 

Capressa Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caprese

$20.00

served with Capressa Salad

Risotto

Beef Risotto

$28.00

Tenderloin, fresh mushrooms and truffle oil

Di Mare Risotto

$32.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and fresh tomato

Salmone Risotto

$23.00

Grilled Salmon with sundried tomato & zuchini

Gamberi Risotto

$30.00

Shrim & Fresh Tomato

Risotto Scampi

$29.00

Risotto Funghi

$20.00

Risotto Vegetali

$23.00

Risotto Zucca

$24.00

Pizza 12"

12" Tradizionale

$12.00

house rosso sauce and mozzarella

12" Brooklyn

$16.00

Artisanal NY Pepperoni with signature red sauce and mozzarella

12" L’Americano

$19.00

Mini meat balls, Parmacotto ham, pancetta, shallots, Brooklyn pepperoni

12" Rusticana

$20.00

Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, signature red sauce and roasted peppers

12" Moretti

$20.00

Stracciatella, mortadella, mozzarella and pistachio

12" Quatro Formaggi

$22.00

gorgonzola, provolone, mozzarella and Stracciatella topped with balsamic pears and crushed wallnuts

12" Pizza Truffle

$23.00

mushroom and truffle puree, mozzarella and parmacotto & Arugula

12" Pizza Roma

$18.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, basil, mozzarella and Stracciatella

12" San Danielle

$22.00

Arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomato with signature red sauce

12" Calabresse

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, mortadella, burrata, cherry tomatoes

12” Hawaiian

$22.00

Garlic Knots

$9.00

12” Pipo Pizza

$24.00

12” Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Pizza 18"

18" Tradizionale

$20.00

house rosso sauce and mozzarella

18" Brooklyn

$26.00

Artisanal NY Pepperoni with signature red sauce and mozzarella

18" L'Americano

$29.00

Mini meat balls, Parmacotto ham, pancetta, shallots, Brooklyn pepperoni

18" Rusticana

$30.00

Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, signature red sauce and roasted peppers

18" Moretti

$30.00

Stracciatella, mortadella, mozzarella and pistachio

18" Quatro Formagi

$32.00

gorgonzola, provolone, mozzarella and Stracciatella topped with balsamic pears and crushed wallnuts

18" Pizza Truffle

$32.00

mushroom and truffle puree, mozzarella and parmacotto & Arugula

18" Pizza Roma

$27.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, basil, mozzarella and Stracciatella

18" San Danielle

$36.00

Arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomato with signature red sauce

18" Calabresse

$32.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, mortadella, burrata, cherry tomatoes

Pizza Pala Combo

$52.00

18” Hawaiian

$28.00

18” Pipo Pizza

$33.00

18” Veggie Pizza

$28.00

From the Kitchen

Chicken Paradiso

$20.00

seasonal vegetables and roasted sweet potato

Chicken Parm

$20.00

served with penne pomodoro

Beef Milanese

$20.00

served with roasted potatoes and arugula salad

16 Oz NY Steak

$36.00

Salmon Arancio

$24.00

Baked salmon served over roasted vegetables in mandarin ginger sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Fresh grilled eggplant, tomato sauce and parmigiana topped with melted provolone

Red Snapper

$28.00

Surf & Turf

$70.00

Frutto di mare & NY Steak with Roasted Potatoes

Child Chicken and Fries

$15.00

Child Tenderloin and Fries

$17.00

Eggplant Rolletini

$22.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$18.00

Penne Pink Bologna

$18.00

creamy meat sauce

Spaghetti Vongole

$26.00

Gnocchi Tenderloin

$26.00

served with mushrooms and beef with white wine sauce

Gnocchi Alla Checca

$18.00

fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella in garlic and oil

Gnocchi Pistachio Pesto

$25.00

Portobello Ravioli

$22.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, white wine, garlic topped with fresh arugula

Fig Ravioli

$23.00

with gorgonzola sauce, arugula and biscotti crumbs

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

Spaghetti Di Mare

$32.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari  with fresh tomato

Fiochetti Pear & Cheese

$23.00

Stuffed pasta with gorgonzola sauce and walnuts

Spaghetti

Penne

Gnocchi

Paccheri

Child Spaghetti

Child Penne

Paccheri Ragu Stracciatella

$27.00

Paccheri Salmone

$25.00

Paccheri Portobello And Truffle

$27.00

Rustic Bread

Capri

$18.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil served in rustic bread

Capriccio

$16.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, provolone cheese and house pesto served in rustic bread

Bistecca

$18.00

seared thin sliced rib eye, provolone cheese, tomato, caramelized onions, arugula

Milano

$16.00

Breaded Beef Milanese topped with parsley cioppino salad

Steak, Peppers, and Cheese

$18.00

seared thin sliced rib eye with peppers and onions with provolone

Mucca

$22.00

Seared beef tenderloin, shredded mozzarella, potato stixs, arugula and cilantro aioli

Bronx

$22.00

Cotto ham, prosciutto, mortadella, and provolone

Tenderloin Panino

$22.00

seared tenderloin with stracciatella and tomaca with arugula 

Steak & Cheese

$17.00

Extra Aioli

$2.00

Quattro Formaggi Panini

$19.00

Dolce

Sicilian Cannoli

$12.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Marquesa

$11.00

Pistacchio and Nutella Calzone

$18.00

Gelato

$11.00

Mascarpone

$11.00

Crema Catalana

$11.00

Profiteroles

$11.00

Torta Nocciolla

$11.00

Pistacchio Calzone

$17.00

Nutella Calzone

$15.00

Pizza Nutella

$15.00

Torta Pistacchio - Cioccolato

$12.00

Torta Ricotta & Pears

$11.00

Drink

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortadito

$4.00

Moccachino

$5.50

Double Cappuccino

$5.50

Double Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$1.95

Panna Water 750ml

$6.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$5.95

Aranciata Rossa Pelegrino

$3.00

San Benedettto Peach

$4.00

San Benedetto Lemon

$4.00

San Benedetto Green Tea

$4.00

Pompelmo Pelegrino

$3.00

Arancia & Fico D'india Pelegrino

$3.00

Limonata Pelegrino

$3.00

Clementine Pelegrino

$3.00

Chinotto

$3.00

Snapple

$2.50

Martinelli's

$3.95

YOGA Italian Juice

$2.50

Bitter Rosso

$4.25

Cordino

$4.25

Pelegrino Sparkling Small Glassbottled

$2.50

La Nostra Gazzosa Lemon

$4.00

Melograno & Arancia San Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata San Pellegrino

$3.00

San Benedetto Lemon

Take out Special

Pasta

Lasagna

$15.00

Cheese Ravioli Vodka

$15.00

Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$15.00

Chicken Parm & Penne Pomodoro

$15.00

Spaghetti Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Rustic Bread

Capriccio

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, provolone cheese and house pesto served in rustic bread

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Prosciutto

$15.00

Salad

Chicken Caprese

$15.00

served with Capressa Salad

Chicken Ceasar

$15.00

Pizza 12"

12" Tradizionale

$15.00

house rosso sauce and mozzarella

