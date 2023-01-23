Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capriccio - Doral

9551 NW 41st street

Doral, FL 33178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$18.00

served arugula, shaved parm and lemon

Octopus Carpaccio

$20.00

served with fennel salad, capers, shallots and lemon

Fried Calamari

$24.00

Crisp to perfection served with zucchini and marinara sauce

Truffle Fries

$12.00

parmigiano and parsley

Cheese Tequeño

$8.00

served with house aioli  (5 pcs)

Vitello Tonnato

$20.00

roasted veal, capers, arugula, tomato, and tuna sauce

Burrata Tomaca

$16.00

over fresh tomato, oil, sal & pepper

Burrata e' Focaccia

$22.00

perfect DUO with a touch of rosemary

Burrata Caponata e Prosciutto

$22.00

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$8.00

meatballs, couscous & spinach in checken broth

Soup of the Day

$10.00

ask our staff

Salads

Del Bosco

$20.00

Mixed greens, fresh strawberry, balsamic pears, dry apricots, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese with creamy balsamic berry vinaigrette

Mediterranea

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, red peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olives, artichokes, beets, chick peas and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette

Frascati

$18.00

Romaine, chicken, grapes, candied walnuts, apples, gorgonzola cheese and celery in balsamic vinaigrette

Asiana

$18.00

Mixed greens, mandarin segments, Roma tomato, crispy noodles, cabbage, carrots, sliced toasted almonds and grilled chicken with sesame ginger dressing

Stracciatella Salad

$18.00

Romaine, spinach, ham, chicken, corn, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, tomato in aioli dressing

Classic Cesar

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons with Cesar dressing

Volcano

$21.00

Mixed greens, pineapple, mandarin, soy beans, chick peas, cabbage, red peppers, sesame seeds, shaved almonds, cucumber, feta cheese, corn and hot chicken breast

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

served with sesame seeds and Asiana 

Capressa Salad

$15.00

Rissottos

Beef Risotto

$30.00

Tenderloin, fresh mushrooms and truffle oil

DiMare Risotto

$32.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and fresh tomato

Salmone Risotto

$32.00

Grilled Salmon with sundried tomato & zuchini

Gamberi Risotto

$32.00

Shrim & Fresh Tomato

Risotto Scampi

$29.00

Risotto Funghi

$27.00

Risotto Vegetali

$25.00

Pizza 12"

12" Tradizionale

$16.00

house rosso sauce and mozzarella

12" Brooklyn

$18.00

Artisanal NY Pepperoni with signature red sauce and mozzarella

12" L’Americano

$19.00

Mini meat balls, Parmacotto ham, pancetta, shallots, Brooklyn pepperoni

12" Rusticana

$20.00

Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, signature red sauce and roasted peppers

12" Moretti

$22.00

Stracciatella, mortadella, mozzarella and pistachio

12" Quatro Formaggi

$22.00

gorgonzola, provolone, mozzarella and Stracciatella topped with balsamic pears and crushed wallnuts

12" Pizza Truffle

$23.00

mushroom and truffle puree, mozzarella and parmacotto & Arugula

12" Pizza Roma

$18.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, basil, mozzarella and Stracciatella

12" San Danielle

$24.00

Arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomato with signature red sauce

12" Calabrese

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, mortadella, burrata, cherry tomatoes

12” Hawaiian

$22.00

Garlic Knots

$9.00

12” White Pizza Picinisco

$23.00

12” Pipo Pizza

$24.00

12” Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Pizza 18"

18" Tradizionale

$23.00

house rosso sauce and mozzarella

18" Brooklyn

$25.00

Artisanal NY Pepperoni with signature red sauce and mozzarella

18" L'Americano

$28.00

Mini meat balls, Parmacotto ham, pancetta, shallots, Brooklyn pepperoni

18" Rusticana

$29.00

Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, signature red sauce and roasted peppers

18" Moretti

$31.00

Stracciatella, mortadella, mozzarella and pistachio

18" Quatro Formagi

$31.00

gorgonzola, provolone, mozzarella and Stracciatella topped with balsamic pears and crushed wallnuts

18" Pizza Truffle

$32.00

mushroom and truffle puree, mozzarella and parmacotto & Arugula

18" Pizza Roma

$27.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, basil, mozzarella and Stracciatella

18" San Daniele

$36.00

Arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomato with signature red sauce

18" Calabresse

$38.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, mortadella, burrata, cherry tomatoes

Pizza Pala Combo

$52.00

18” Hawaiian

$31.00

18” White Pizza Picinisco

$32.00

18” Pipo Pizza

$33.00

18” Veggie Pizza

$28.00

From Our Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Capressa

$23.00

served with Capressa Salad

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$23.00

seasonal vegetables and roasted sweet potato

Chicken Parmigiano

$23.00

served with penne pomodoro

Beef Milanese

$24.00

served with roasted potatoes and arugula salad

Salmon Arancio

$26.00

Baked salmon served over roasted vegetables in mandarin ginger sauce

Eggplant Parmigiano

$22.00

Fresh grilled eggplant, tomato sauce and parmigiana topped with melted provolone

Surf & Turf

$70.00

Fruto di mare & NY Steak woth Roasted Potato

Side Tenderloin

Child Chicken and Fries

$15.00

Child Tenderloin and Fries

$17.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$140.00

NY Paccheri Special

$40.00

Half Tray Lasagna

$70.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$25.00

Eggplant Rolletini Special

$25.00

NY Steak

$36.00

Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Penne Pink Bologna

$18.00

creamy meat sauce

Spaghetti Vongole

$29.00

Gnocchi Tenderloin

$28.00

served with mushrooms and beef with white wine sauce

Gnocchi Alla Checca

$23.00

fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella in garlic and oil

Portobello Ravioli

$22.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, white wine, garlic topped with fresh arugula

Fig Ravioli

$23.00

with gorgonzola sauce, arugula and biscotti crumbs

Fiochetti Pear & Cheese

$23.00

Stuffed pasta with gorgonzola sauce and walnuts

Spaghetti DiMare

$32.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari  with fresh tomato

Spaghetti

Penne

Gnocchi

Paccheri

Child Spaghetti

Child Penne

32 Ounce Meat Sauce/ Pink Bologna

$22.00

Paccheri Ragu Stracciatella

$28.00

Paccheri Salmone

$27.00

Cartoccio Tenderloin

$29.00

Paccheri Portobello And Truffle

$27.00

Gnocchi Pistachio Pesto

$25.00

Rustic Bread

Capri

$20.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil served in rustic bread

Capriccio

$18.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, provolone cheese and house pesto served in rustic bread

Bistecca

$18.00

seared thin sliced rib eye, provolone cheese, tomato, caramelized onions, arugula

Ruspante

$17.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, mozzarella, fresh cilantro and avocado in a rustic flatbread

Milano

$19.00

Breaded Beef Milanese topped with parsley cioppino salad

Steak, Peppers, and Cheese

$19.00

seared thin sliced rib eye with peppers and onions with provolone

Mucca

$22.00

Seared beef tenderloin, shredded mozzarella, potato stixs, arugula and cilantro aioli

Veggie & Cheese

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, spinach and caramelized onion

Bronx

$23.00

Cotto ham, prosciutto, mortadella, and provolone

Tenderloin Panino

$24.00

seared tenderloin with stracciatella and tomaca with arugula 

Steak & Cheese

$17.00

Autogrill

$19.00

Tonno

$19.00

Extra Aioli

$1.00

Rustic Bread

$2.50

Extra Focaccia (First One On Us)

$3.50

Portafoglio Mortadela Stracciatela

$25.00

Focaccia Rosemary

$7.00

Whole Focaccia

$18.00

Whole Truffle Focaccia

$25.00

Quattro Formaggi Panini

$19.00

Dolce

Sicilian Cannoli

$12.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Marquesa

$11.00

Pistacchio and Nutella Calzone

$18.00

Gelato

$11.00

Marscapone

$11.00

Crema Catalana

$11.00

Profiteroles

$11.00

Torta Nocciolla

$11.00

Pistacchio Calzone

$18.00

Nutella Calzone

$18.00

Pizza Nutella

$15.00

Full Tiramisu

$60.00

Half Tiramisu

$30.00

Market

Vincenzi Grisbi

$7.95

Mulino Bianco Galletti

$6.95

Molino Bianco Pan Di Stelle

$7.95

Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar Silver

$20.00

Molino Bianco Batticuori

$7.95

Molino Bianco Baiocchi

$7.95

Quadrantini

$7.95

Spicy Oil Long Bottle

$22.00

Kimbo Aroma Gold

$13.95

Kimbo Antica Tradizzione Red

$12.95

Basso Truffle Oil 250ml

$18.75

Frandoia Olive Oil Sicilia

$25.00

Calabria Chili Oil

$19.00

Calabria Chili Peppers In Oil

$21.00

Carciofi Gambos Napoli

$21.00

Passata Vetro Classica

$6.00

Friarielli Napoli

$21.00

Pomodori Secchi Napoli

$15.00

Pepperoni Arrostiti Napoli

$12.00

Pesche Sciroppo Napoli

$7.00

Datterini Gialli Acqua Napoli

$18.00

Mehari Passalacqua Gusto

$35.00

Lorenzo 5 Nocelara Olive Oil

$29.00

Stila Olive Oil

$12.00

Tre Marie Panettone

$29.95

Sperlari Torrone Tenero Chiocolato

$23.00

Sperlari Zanzibar Hazelnut

$23.00

Giorella Scamorza

$15.95

Tri Marie Pera E Cioccolato

$37.00

Tri Marie Pera Del Sud

$37.00

Antipasto Per Pound

$23.00

Taralli

$4.00

Kimbo Espresso Bag

$37.00

Capriccio Olive Oil

$22.00

Kimbo Cold Sparkling Espresso

$4.00

Sapori Cantucci Dark Choco

$6.50

Bacci Di Dama

$5.00

Bauli Pandoro

$22.00

Masa Pizza 12"

$2.75

Masa Pizza 18"

$5.75

Catch U ( Sugar Free Cookies)

$9.95

Mignon Cheese

$32.00

Loison Pasticceri Limone

$15.00

Bauli Creazioni Di Pandoro Cioccolato

$33.00

Bauli Creazioni Di Panettone Pistacchio

$33.00

Loison Canestrello

$15.00

Loison Pasticceri Bacetto

$15.00

Antonio Mattei Biscotti

$15.00

Bauli Budino

$25.00

Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinagrete Gold

$22.00

Glass White

Costamolino Vermentino Glass

$9.00

Riff Pinot Grigio Glass

$5.00

Tramin Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Glass Red

Barbera D'Asti Glass

$10.00

Coltibuono Chianti Glass

$5.00

Di Majo Norante Cabernet Glass

$10.50

Negro Amaro- Primitivo Glass

$11.00

Sangiovese Glass

$5.00

Pinot Noir 90 Pts Glass

$11.00

Eva Luna Glass

$11.00

Sean Minor Glass

$12.00

Chianti Classico Glass

$11.00

Clumbe Barbera D'asti Glass

$10.00

Nero D' Avola

$10.00

Aglianico Barolo Of The South

$11.00

831 Petit Syrah

$11.00

Pietro Rinaldi Dolcetto D'alba

$11.00

Cabernet Frank Glass

$12.00

Montecucco Riserva Glass

$12.00

La Fiera Montepulciano Glass

$10.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Glass

$11.00

Virna Barbera D'asti Glass

$11.00

Glass Rose

Charii Rose Glass

$9.00

Glass Sparkling

Monteliana Prosecco Glass

$8.50

Mimosa Glass

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Red Wine Spritz

$12.00

Sangue Di Giuda Glass

$7.00

Bottle White

Tramin Chardonay

$34.00

Riff Pinot Griggio

$21.00

Marco Feluga Pinot Griggio

$36.00

Italo Cescon Pinot Griggio Bottle

$30.00

Costamolino Vermentino Bottle

$26.00

Bottle Red

Di Majo Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$27.00

Damiliano Barolo Lecinquevigne Bottle

$63.00

Sant Antonio Amarone Bottle

$71.00

Anabella Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$37.00

Chappellet Signature Cabernet Bottle

$98.00

Chianti Classic Bottle

$40.00

Barbera D' Asti Bottle

$36.00

Poliziano Rosso Montepulciano Bottle

$33.00

Valpolicella Superiore Bottle

$35.00

Barolo Of The South Bottle

$45.00

Nero D' Avola Bottle

$30.00

Pietro Rinaldi Dolcetto D' Alba Bottle

$40.00

La Fiera Montepulciano Bottle

$30.00

Montecucco Riserva Bottle

$45.00

Ripasso Valpolicella Bottle

$36.00

Virna Barbera D' Alba Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir 90 Pts Bottle

$36.00

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$50.00

Sean Minor Bottle

$40.00

831 Petite Syrah Bottle

$40.00

Cabernet Frank Bottle

$45.00

Negro Amaro - Primitivo Bottle

$36.00

Eva Luna Bottle

$40.00

Bottle Rose

Chiarii Brut Rose Spumante Bottle

$33.00

Bottle Sparkling

Montelliana Prosecco Bottle

$31.00

Lambrusco Bottle

$31.00

Sangue Di Guida Bottle

$25.00

Bottled Beer

Peroni

$5.00

Menabrea

$7.50

Modelo

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Mastri Azzurra Beer

$7.50

Cakege

$18.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Keller Pils Italian Beer

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Becks

$5.20

Heineken

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Non Alcohol Beer

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Amstel

$5.00

Prision Pals Can Beer

$5.00

3 Beer

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortadito

$4.00

Moccachino

$5.50

Capuccino Nutella

$9.00

Double Cappuccino

$5.50

Mocha Nocciolino

$7.00

Double Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino Pistacchio

$9.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$1.95

Panna Water 750ml

$6.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$5.95

Aranciata Rossa Pelegrino

$3.00

San Benedettto Peach

$4.00

San Benedetto Lemon

$4.00

San Benedetto Green Tea

$4.00

Pompelmo Pelegrino

$3.00

Pomegrana/Arancio Pelegrino

$3.00

Limonata Pelegrino

$3.00

Clementine Pelegrino

$3.00

Chinotto

$3.00

Snapple

$2.50

Red Bull Regular

$4.00

Diet Red Bull

$4.00

Martinelli's

$3.95

YOGA Italian Juice

$2.50

Bitter Rosso

$4.25

Cordino

$4.25

Evian

$2.75

Mango Nectar

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.25

Orangina

$4.00

Ginger And Lemon Shot

$3.50

Sparkling Ice

$2.25

Chicha Il Barbone

$8.00

Perrier

$2.50

Pelegrino Sparkling Small Glassbottled

$2.50

Nathalie's Juice

$5.75

Water Panna Small

$3.25

Natalie's Large

$8.00

Mott's Apple Juice

$3.95

La Nostra Gazzosa Lemon

$4.00

Wine Cork Fee

$27.00

Tablas

Tier 1

$27.00

Tier 2

$36.00

Tier 3

$45.00

Tabla Deposit

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
