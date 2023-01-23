Capriccio - Doral
9551 NW 41st street
Doral, FL 33178
Appetizers
Carpaccio Di Manzo
served arugula, shaved parm and lemon
Octopus Carpaccio
served with fennel salad, capers, shallots and lemon
Fried Calamari
Crisp to perfection served with zucchini and marinara sauce
Truffle Fries
parmigiano and parsley
Cheese Tequeño
served with house aioli (5 pcs)
Vitello Tonnato
roasted veal, capers, arugula, tomato, and tuna sauce
Burrata Tomaca
over fresh tomato, oil, sal & pepper
Burrata e' Focaccia
perfect DUO with a touch of rosemary
Burrata Caponata e Prosciutto
Soups
Salads
Del Bosco
Mixed greens, fresh strawberry, balsamic pears, dry apricots, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese with creamy balsamic berry vinaigrette
Mediterranea
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, red peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olives, artichokes, beets, chick peas and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette
Frascati
Romaine, chicken, grapes, candied walnuts, apples, gorgonzola cheese and celery in balsamic vinaigrette
Asiana
Mixed greens, mandarin segments, Roma tomato, crispy noodles, cabbage, carrots, sliced toasted almonds and grilled chicken with sesame ginger dressing
Stracciatella Salad
Romaine, spinach, ham, chicken, corn, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, tomato in aioli dressing
Classic Cesar
Romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons with Cesar dressing
Volcano
Mixed greens, pineapple, mandarin, soy beans, chick peas, cabbage, red peppers, sesame seeds, shaved almonds, cucumber, feta cheese, corn and hot chicken breast
Tuna Tataki
served with sesame seeds and Asiana
Capressa Salad
Rissottos
Pizza 12"
12" Tradizionale
house rosso sauce and mozzarella
12" Brooklyn
Artisanal NY Pepperoni with signature red sauce and mozzarella
12" L’Americano
Mini meat balls, Parmacotto ham, pancetta, shallots, Brooklyn pepperoni
12" Rusticana
Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, signature red sauce and roasted peppers
12" Moretti
Stracciatella, mortadella, mozzarella and pistachio
12" Quatro Formaggi
gorgonzola, provolone, mozzarella and Stracciatella topped with balsamic pears and crushed wallnuts
12" Pizza Truffle
mushroom and truffle puree, mozzarella and parmacotto & Arugula
12" Pizza Roma
Fresh tomato, pesto, basil, mozzarella and Stracciatella
12" San Danielle
Arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomato with signature red sauce
12" Calabrese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, mortadella, burrata, cherry tomatoes
12” Hawaiian
Garlic Knots
12” White Pizza Picinisco
12” Pipo Pizza
12” Veggie Pizza
Pizza 18"
18" Tradizionale
house rosso sauce and mozzarella
18" Brooklyn
Artisanal NY Pepperoni with signature red sauce and mozzarella
18" L'Americano
Mini meat balls, Parmacotto ham, pancetta, shallots, Brooklyn pepperoni
18" Rusticana
Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, signature red sauce and roasted peppers
18" Moretti
Stracciatella, mortadella, mozzarella and pistachio
18" Quatro Formagi
gorgonzola, provolone, mozzarella and Stracciatella topped with balsamic pears and crushed wallnuts
18" Pizza Truffle
mushroom and truffle puree, mozzarella and parmacotto & Arugula
18" Pizza Roma
Fresh tomato, pesto, basil, mozzarella and Stracciatella
18" San Daniele
Arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomato with signature red sauce
18" Calabresse
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, mortadella, burrata, cherry tomatoes
Pizza Pala Combo
18” Hawaiian
18” White Pizza Picinisco
18” Pipo Pizza
18” Veggie Pizza
From Our Kitchen
Grilled Chicken Capressa
served with Capressa Salad
Grilled Chicken & Veggies
seasonal vegetables and roasted sweet potato
Chicken Parmigiano
served with penne pomodoro
Beef Milanese
served with roasted potatoes and arugula salad
Salmon Arancio
Baked salmon served over roasted vegetables in mandarin ginger sauce
Eggplant Parmigiano
Fresh grilled eggplant, tomato sauce and parmigiana topped with melted provolone
Surf & Turf
Fruto di mare & NY Steak woth Roasted Potato
Side Tenderloin
Child Chicken and Fries
Child Tenderloin and Fries
Full Tray Lasagna
NY Paccheri Special
Half Tray Lasagna
Short Rib Ravioli
Eggplant Rolletini Special
NY Steak
Pasta
Meat Lasagna
Penne Pink Bologna
creamy meat sauce
Spaghetti Vongole
Gnocchi Tenderloin
served with mushrooms and beef with white wine sauce
Gnocchi Alla Checca
fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella in garlic and oil
Portobello Ravioli
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, white wine, garlic topped with fresh arugula
Fig Ravioli
with gorgonzola sauce, arugula and biscotti crumbs
Fiochetti Pear & Cheese
Stuffed pasta with gorgonzola sauce and walnuts
Spaghetti DiMare
Clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari with fresh tomato
Spaghetti
Penne
Gnocchi
Paccheri
Child Spaghetti
Child Penne
32 Ounce Meat Sauce/ Pink Bologna
Paccheri Ragu Stracciatella
Paccheri Salmone
Cartoccio Tenderloin
Paccheri Portobello And Truffle
Gnocchi Pistachio Pesto
Rustic Bread
Capri
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil served in rustic bread
Capriccio
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, provolone cheese and house pesto served in rustic bread
Bistecca
seared thin sliced rib eye, provolone cheese, tomato, caramelized onions, arugula
Ruspante
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, mozzarella, fresh cilantro and avocado in a rustic flatbread
Milano
Breaded Beef Milanese topped with parsley cioppino salad
Steak, Peppers, and Cheese
seared thin sliced rib eye with peppers and onions with provolone
Mucca
Seared beef tenderloin, shredded mozzarella, potato stixs, arugula and cilantro aioli
Veggie & Cheese
fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, spinach and caramelized onion
Bronx
Cotto ham, prosciutto, mortadella, and provolone
Tenderloin Panino
seared tenderloin with stracciatella and tomaca with arugula
Steak & Cheese
Autogrill
Tonno
Extra Aioli
Rustic Bread
Extra Focaccia (First One On Us)
Portafoglio Mortadela Stracciatela
Focaccia Rosemary
Whole Focaccia
Whole Truffle Focaccia
Quattro Formaggi Panini
Dolce
Market
Vincenzi Grisbi
Mulino Bianco Galletti
Molino Bianco Pan Di Stelle
Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar Silver
Molino Bianco Batticuori
Molino Bianco Baiocchi
Quadrantini
Spicy Oil Long Bottle
Kimbo Aroma Gold
Kimbo Antica Tradizzione Red
Basso Truffle Oil 250ml
Frandoia Olive Oil Sicilia
Calabria Chili Oil
Calabria Chili Peppers In Oil
Carciofi Gambos Napoli
Passata Vetro Classica
Friarielli Napoli
Pomodori Secchi Napoli
Pepperoni Arrostiti Napoli
Pesche Sciroppo Napoli
Datterini Gialli Acqua Napoli
Mehari Passalacqua Gusto
Lorenzo 5 Nocelara Olive Oil
Stila Olive Oil
Tre Marie Panettone
Sperlari Torrone Tenero Chiocolato
Sperlari Zanzibar Hazelnut
Giorella Scamorza
Tri Marie Pera E Cioccolato
Tri Marie Pera Del Sud
Antipasto Per Pound
Taralli
Kimbo Espresso Bag
Capriccio Olive Oil
Kimbo Cold Sparkling Espresso
Sapori Cantucci Dark Choco
Bacci Di Dama
Bauli Pandoro
Masa Pizza 12"
Masa Pizza 18"
Catch U ( Sugar Free Cookies)
Mignon Cheese
Loison Pasticceri Limone
Bauli Creazioni Di Pandoro Cioccolato
Bauli Creazioni Di Panettone Pistacchio
Loison Canestrello
Loison Pasticceri Bacetto
Antonio Mattei Biscotti
Bauli Budino
Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinagrete Gold
Glass White
Glass Red
Barbera D'Asti Glass
Coltibuono Chianti Glass
Di Majo Norante Cabernet Glass
Negro Amaro- Primitivo Glass
Sangiovese Glass
Pinot Noir 90 Pts Glass
Eva Luna Glass
Sean Minor Glass
Chianti Classico Glass
Clumbe Barbera D'asti Glass
Nero D' Avola
Aglianico Barolo Of The South
831 Petit Syrah
Pietro Rinaldi Dolcetto D'alba
Cabernet Frank Glass
Montecucco Riserva Glass
La Fiera Montepulciano Glass
Valpolicella Ripasso Glass
Virna Barbera D'asti Glass
Glass Rose
Glass Sparkling
Bottle White
Bottle Red
Di Majo Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Damiliano Barolo Lecinquevigne Bottle
Sant Antonio Amarone Bottle
Anabella Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Chappellet Signature Cabernet Bottle
Chianti Classic Bottle
Barbera D' Asti Bottle
Poliziano Rosso Montepulciano Bottle
Valpolicella Superiore Bottle
Barolo Of The South Bottle
Nero D' Avola Bottle
Pietro Rinaldi Dolcetto D' Alba Bottle
La Fiera Montepulciano Bottle
Montecucco Riserva Bottle
Ripasso Valpolicella Bottle
Virna Barbera D' Alba Bottle
Pinot Noir 90 Pts Bottle
Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Sean Minor Bottle
831 Petite Syrah Bottle
Cabernet Frank Bottle
Negro Amaro - Primitivo Bottle
Eva Luna Bottle
Bottle Rose
Bottled Beer
Peroni
Menabrea
Modelo
Samuel Adams
Stella Artois
Mastri Azzurra Beer
Cakege
Blue Moon
Keller Pils Italian Beer
Yuengling
Becks
Heineken
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Non Alcohol Beer
Corona
Amstel
Prision Pals Can Beer
3 Beer
Estrella
Miller High Life
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Sprite
Water
Panna Water 750ml
San Benedetto Sparkling
Aranciata Rossa Pelegrino
San Benedettto Peach
San Benedetto Lemon
San Benedetto Green Tea
Pompelmo Pelegrino
Pomegrana/Arancio Pelegrino
Limonata Pelegrino
Clementine Pelegrino
Chinotto
Snapple
Red Bull Regular
Diet Red Bull
Martinelli's
YOGA Italian Juice
Bitter Rosso
Cordino
Evian
Mango Nectar
Tropicana Orange Juice
Orangina
Ginger And Lemon Shot
Sparkling Ice
Chicha Il Barbone
Perrier
Pelegrino Sparkling Small Glassbottled
Nathalie's Juice
Water Panna Small
Natalie's Large
Mott's Apple Juice
La Nostra Gazzosa Lemon
Wine Cork Fee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
9551 NW 41st street, Doral, FL 33178