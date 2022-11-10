Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Capriccio Restorante

359 Reviews

$$

5001 w Pauline Whitaker

Rogers, AR 75758

Popular Items

Insalata Di Caesar
Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken Parmigiana

APPETIZERS

Calamari Fritti

$9.00Out of stock

Bruschetta Al Pomodoro

$6.00Out of stock

Portobello Capriccio

$9.00Out of stock

Antipasto for Two

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch

$45.00Out of stock

Mussels Alla Marinara

$12.00Out of stock

SALADS

Arugula Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed Green Berry Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Insalata Di Caesar

$8.00Out of stock

Insalata Della Casa

$8.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Burrata and Procsciutto

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Calamari and Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Side Berry Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Arugula Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Insalata Caesar

$3.00Out of stock

Side Insalata Casa

$3.00Out of stock

PASTA

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

Fettuccini Bolognese

$13.00Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatball

$13.00Out of stock

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$12.50Out of stock

Gnocchi Verde

$12.50Out of stock

Ravioli Alla Ricotta

$12.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Primavera

$12.00Out of stock

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00Out of stock

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$11.00Out of stock

Linguini Al Bongole

$12.00Out of stock

Risottodi Funghi

$13.00Out of stock

Farfalle Con Salmone

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken

Pollo Griglia

$12.00Out of stock

Pollo Marsalla

$13.50Out of stock

Pollo Piccata

$13.50Out of stock

Pollo Parmigiana

$13.50Out of stock

Pollo Putanesca

$13.50Out of stock

Pollo Genovesse

$13.50Out of stock

SEAFOOD

Gamberoni Scampi

$14.00Out of stock

Gamberoni Fradiavolo

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon Capriccio

$15.00Out of stock

Linguini Pescatore

$15.00Out of stock

SOUP

BOWL PASTINA

$6.00Out of stock

CUP PASTINA

$3.50Out of stock

SPECIALS

Canelloni

$14.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$12.00Out of stock

Linguini Marimonte

$14.00Out of stock

Penne Salmon

$12.00Out of stock

Tortellini

$12.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Aca'i Sorbet

$5.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Mixed Green Berry Salad

$6.00

Insalata Di Caesar

$6.00

Insalata Della Casa

$6.00

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$10.00

Fresh Burrata and Procsciutto

$12.00

Grilled Calamari and Shrimp

$14.00

Dinner Salad

$14.00

PASTA

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccini Bolognese

$22.00

Spaghetti and Meatball

$22.00

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$19.00

Gnocchi Al Pomodoro

$18.00

Gnocchi Verde

$18.00

Ravioli Al Ricotta

$16.00

Penne Primavera

$16.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Penne With Sausage

$20.00

Risotto

$18.00

Side Of Sauce

$2.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00

CHICKEN

Chicken Putanesca

$22.00

Chicken Marsalla

$22.00

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken Genovesse

$22.00

SEAFOOD

Red Snapper Marechiara

$30.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Salmon Capriccio

$29.00

Linguini Pescatore

$38.00

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$24.00

Linguini With Clams

$28.00

STEAKS

NY Strip 12oz

$45.00

Filet Alla Capriccio

$46.00

Ribeye

$45.00Out of stock

Veal

Vitello Marsala

$26.00

Vitello Alla Parmigiana

$26.00

Vitello Picatta

$26.00

Vitello Saltimbocca

$28.00

Veal Milanesa

$26.00

Veal Putanesca

$26.00

Valentine's Day Menu

Calamari Friti

Brushetta

Caesar

House

New York Strip

$75.00

Cannelloni

$75.00

Labster Fradiabolo

$75.00

Salmon

$75.00

Chicken Rollatina

$75.00

Mix Dessert

SPECIAL

Veal & Shimp Special

$34.00

Linguini Crab

$36.00

Red Snapper Aragosta

$42.00

Mahi Mahi

$35.00

Tertollini

$20.00

Gnocchi Special

$24.00

Veal Tenderloin

$38.00

Penne Special

$24.00

Linguini Marimonte

$24.00

Ossobucco

$45.00

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Aca'i Sorbet

$5.00

Crambule

$8.00

Mango Sobet

$5.00

Wildberry Sorbet

$5.00

Vanella Gelato

$5.00

Spumoni Gelato

$5.00

Kids Pasta

Kid Spag Meatballs

$10.00

Kid Penne Butter

$8.00

Kid Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Kid penne Red Sauce

$6.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$10.00

Kid Ravioli

$8.00

Chicken Milanese

$10.00

Kid Kid Chicken milanese

Kid /bolognese

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Dt Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappucinno

$3.50

San Pellegrino Large

$5.00

Small Pelegrino

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Evian

$5.00

Milk

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Family Dinner 4-6

Family Spaghetti Meatballs

$50.00

Family Penne Ala Vodka

$50.00

Family Penne Bolognaise

$50.00

Family Chicken Parmesean With Spaghetti

$60.00

Family Riccotta Raviloi With Pink Sauce

$50.00

Family Sausage And Peppers And Penne

$55.00

Family Fettuccini Alfredo

$50.00

Family Chicken Milanese

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
5001 w Pauline Whitaker, Rogers, AR 75758

