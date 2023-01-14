Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caprice Bistro 10 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

10 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

Apps

Calamari Mandelieu

$13.00

Fried and tossed in parmesan & herbs, w/ tomato sauce

Crepe Caprice

$15.00

Spinach, gruyere, parmesan, brie, mushroom cream sauce

Escargots

$14.00

Tender escargot sauteed w/garlic in roquefort cream sauce

Planche De Charcuterie

$21.00

Selection of pates, saucissons, cured meats, rillettes

Planche de Fromages

$21.00

Selection of imported cheeses, please ask

Salad Cou Rouge

$14.00

Grilled romaine, Caesar dressing, pan fried shrimps

Salad de Chicons

$10.00

Belgian endive, goat cheese, nuts, Red Beet vinaigrette

Salad Meli Melo

$7.00

Artisan Lettuce, Verjus vinaigrette, parmesan shaving

Saucisse Lapin

$10.00

Seared Rabbit sausage, caramelized onions, jus

Pomme Frites

$4.00

Caesar

$12.00

Entrees

Beef Bourguignon

$24.00

Beef stew, red wine, lardons, onions, mushrooms, carrots

Carolina Trout

$24.00

Local Trout w lemon, caper vinaigrette, toasted almonds

Chicken

$22.00

Boneless Local Chicken Breast, pan roasted, wild mushroom Jus

Duck Confit

$29.00

Duck legs from Maple leaf farms, cooked crisp, w/artisan lettuce, potatoes, gastrique sauce

Petit Cochon

$26.00

Pork (local) tenderloin, braised Cheeks, Flemish style, bacon, beer...

Pasta Entree

$16.00

Salmon au Vert

$25.00

Seared Norwegian salmon, pistachio crust, herb emulsion

Waterzooi

$25.00

Assortment of fish and seafood in a herb/cream broth

Side Frites

$4.50

Side Potato

$4.50

Side Vegetable

$4.50

Kid's Meal

$10.00

Sub Frites

$2.50

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Cous Cous

$4.50

Desserts

Floating Island

$9.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Cafe Liegois

$10.00

Macarons

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Cake Plate Fee

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Apple Cart

$14.00

Bellini Bisous

$12.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Brown Sugar

$12.00

Cappuccino Tini

$14.00

Espresso Tini

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

French Riviera

$14.00

Fumee et Fleurs

$14.00

Ginger Sparkler

$12.00

Le Caprice

$14.00

Madame St Germain

$12.00

Manhattan To Paris

$14.00

Marie Antoinette’s Left

$14.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Mule en Rouge

$14.00

Queen Anne

$14.00

Rosemary Lemondrop

$14.00

Seb in the City

$14.00

The Dirty Pear

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Brown Sugar

$12.00

Camille

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

C’est la Vie

$14.00

Flowers in the Rye

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Frenchie

$14.00

Fumee et Fleurs

$14.00

Ginger Sparkler

$12.00

Hemingway

$14.00

Irish Coffe

$10.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lavender Gin Fizz

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Lillet Spritz

$12.00

Liquor 43

$9.00

LIT

$13.00

Luxardo

$14.00

Madame St Germain

$12.00

Manhattan to Paris

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Marie Antonette

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

Pain Killer

$14.00

Pimm's Cooler

Pimms

$9.00

Rosemary Lemon

$14.00

Screwdriver

Seven & Seven

$9.00

Side Car

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

White Chocolate Lavender Tini

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

Draft ET Devil's Son IPA

$7.00

Draft ET Pistol Proof

$7.00

Draft Delirium Tremens

$8.00

Draft La Chouffe

$7.00

Chimay Rouge Ale

$10.00

Erdinger (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.50

Lambic Kriek (Cherry)

$12.00

Trappistes Rochefort

$10.00

Duck Rabbit

$6.00

New Years Apps

Lobster Bisque

$50.00

Escargot

$50.00

Frog Legs

$50.00

Petite Charcuterie

$50.00

Salad Nouvel An

$50.00

Foie Gras Terrine Add-On

$50.00Out of stock

New Years Entrees

Duck

Salmon

Beef Short Ribs

Seafood Waterzoi

Lamb Shank

Fish Special

Frites

New Years Eve Desserts

Triplet of Desserts

Creme Brulee

Foie Gras Terrine

Foie Gras Terrine

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

French bistro with a Belgian twist. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

