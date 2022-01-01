  • Home
Capricho cantina y parrilla mexicana LLC 3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M

No reviews yet

3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M

Brownsville, TX 78526

Order Again

Appetizers

Beetroot Carpaccio

$5.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Tuetanos

$8.99

Esquite

$8.99

Asparagus with Cheese

$3.99

Champinoñes al Ajillo

$7.99

Portobello Mushrooms

$6.99

Portobello Crown

$8.99

Portobello, shrimp and cheese

Charro Beans

$2.99

Frijoles con Veneno

$2.99

Panchos

$11.99

Capri veggie

$8.99

Vegetales

$2.00

Side aguacate

$3.00

Quesos

Queso Flameado

$6.99

Queso Capricho

$7.99

Beans, nopales

Queso Especial

$7.99

Mushrooms, chorizo

Panela Cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese, ancho chili

Soup

Tlalpeño

$5.99

Azteca

$5.99

Tacos

Ribeye Taco

$2.50

Gobernador

$2.99

Shrimp, cheese

Taco Arrachera

$1.99

Matamoros

$1.99

Steak, avocado, cheese

De Chile

$1.99

Jalapeño, cheese, bacon

Octopus Taco

$2.99

Taco Barbacoa

$3.99

Los de la Casa Specialties

Chicharron de Ribeye

$17.99

Costra de Queso

$9.99

Piña Capricho

$17.99

1/2 pineapple, cheese, pastor

Arrachera Bites

$10.99

Baguette, arrachera, cheese, caramelized onion

Taco Azul

$3.99

Ribeye, blue corn tortilla, pico de gallo

Taquero

$17.99

1 costilla, 1 bone marrow

Botanero

$12.99

Sausage marinated in mustard, 4 bacon wrapped jalapeños, 4 quesadillas, 4 charro beans

Tostadas

Octopus Tostada

$3.99

Shrimp Tostada

$3.99

Ceviche

$3.99

Volcan

$2.99

Capricho Reinventado La Cantina

Ribeye with Octopus

$29.99

Ribeye Aguachile

$24.99

Millionaire

$69.99

Lobster tail, cabreria steak, shrimp, callo de hacha

Picanha with Shrimp

$29.99

Chicken Breast with Shrimp Brocheta

$21.99

parrillada capricho

$75.00

Tuétano individual

$2.50

Molcajetes

Arrachera Molcajete

$23.99

Guacamole, house sauce, nopales, panela cheese

Surf & Turf Molcajete

$25.99

Fajita, shrimp, chicken, cheese

Seafood Molcajete

$23.99

Octopus, shrimp, steak

Cortes Pura Carnita

Picanha

$24.99

Ribeye

$24.99

Cabreria

$25.99

Costillas

$19.99

Arrachera

$19.99

Chicken Fajita

$12.99

parrillada evento

$75.00

Filete en costra

$20.00

Seafood

Green Aguachile

$17.99

Red Aguachile

$17.99

Grilled Octopus

$25.99

Tropical Cocktail

$9.99

Desserts

Cornbread

$9.99

S'mores

$13.99

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Copa de nieve

$7.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

water

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Topo chico 1.5lt

$9.00

Jarra limonada

$16.99

Topo chico vidrio

$2.99

Vaso de agua

Mineral preparada

$4.00

Limonada fresa 🍓

$4.00

Cafe

$1.50

Beers

Nacional

$3.99

Importada

$4.99

Shots

Mr. Satan

$12.99

Blue Bufanda

$9.99

Goodbye My Love

$9.99

Black Bufanda

$9.99

Purple

$9.99

Capricho

$7.99

Luces de Cereza

$7.99

Tutsi

$7.99

King

$7.99

Queen

$7.99

Devil

$7.99

Jager Bomb

$7.99

Astronauta

$6.99

Cielito Lindo

$9.99

Picapiedra

$7.99

Vilma

$7.99

Black Pearl

$7.99

Manguito

$6.99

Bufanda

$9.99

Brain

$7.99

Mazapan

$9.99

Vegas Bomb

$7.99

Medusa

$7.99

Derrame

$7.99

Melon Ball

$5.99

Lemon Drop

$7.99

Jaeger Berry

$7.99

Pandita Shot

$6.99

Platanito

$6.99

Dead Pool

$7.99

Blowjob

$9.99

Dino

$9.99

Revolver

$9.99

Dracula

$7.99

Scooby Snacks

$9.99

Casa Dragones Blanco

$14.99

Casa Dragones Joven

$50.00

400 conejos mezcal

$11.99

Don julio 70

$11.99

Maestro dobel

$11.99

Don julio Reposado

$7.99

818 blanco

$10.99

818 reposado

$12.99

grey goose vodka

$7.99

mexican candy

$7.99

vegas boom

$7.99

Don julio blanco

$7.99

Liquid marihuana shot

$6.99

Patron silver

$11.99

818 añejo

$13.99

Casa dragones dr. Ponce

$35.00

Don julio 1942

$25.00

Smirnoff tamarindo

$6.99

Cocktail

Piña Colada

$5.99

Margarita

$7.99

Martini

$6.99

Apple Martini

$6.99

Cosmo Golden

$8.99

Cosmopolitan

$9.99

Carajillo

$9.99

Classic Mojito

$6.99

Strawberry Mojito

$6.99

Berries Mojito

$9.99

Gin Tonic Classico

$10.99

Gin Tonic

$10.99

Vampiro

$7.99

Paloma

$7.99

Michelada

$2.99

Clamato Preparado

$5.99

Chelada

$3.99

Cuba

$6.99

Chocolatini

$6.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.99

White Russian

$6.99

Vodka Tonic

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$9.99

Pineapple Malibu

$9.99

Chamochela

$4.99

Tequila Soda

$8.99

Whiskey Preparado

$8.99

Whiskey Sour

$9.99

Medias de Seda

$9.99

Colada

$8.99

Alkseltzer

$7.99

Mojito Maracuya

$9.99

Daiquiri

$7.99

macallan 12 vaso

$11.99

buchanans 18 vaso

$12.99

whisky divorciado

$10.99

gin hendricks

$10.99

glenfiddich

$11.99

vodka arandano

$8.99

old fashioned

$12.99

etiqueta azul vaso

$34.99

copa de vino

$5.99

amaretto sour

$8.99

Etiqueta dorada vaso

$11.99

glenlivet 12

$11.99

Perro salado

$7.99

Moscow mule

$7.99

Baileys

$7.99

Zacapa

$8.99

Aceitunas preparadas 🫒

$2.00

Cerezas 🍒

$2.00

Mixology

Miguelita

$11.99

Wuami

$12.99

Mezcal Caribeño

$9.99

Caprichosa

$11.99

Whitexican

$9.99

Mezcal Fresh

$9.99

Gin Red

$9.99

Labios Rojos

$10.99

Mezcal Green

$9.99

Mezcal Capri

$9.99

Dinamita Rim

$8.99

Cranberry Mezcalini

$9.99

Mix Capricho

$9.99

Clericot

$9.99

La Frida

$9.99

Toxica

$9.99

Liquid Marihuana

$9.99

Zombie

$7.99

Bob Marley

$9.99

Clamato Especial

$9.99

Orange Shot

$7.99

La Picosita

$7.99

Adios

$9.99

Mimosa

$3.99

Sandi

$8.00

Whiskys

Buchanans 12

$150.00

Buchanas 18

$200.00

Chivas regal

$150.00

glenfiddich

$150.00

Macallan

$180.00

black label

$150.00

botella evento

$120.00

Crown royal

$99.99

Blue label 🍾

$350.00

Botella 110

$110.00

Tequilas

Casa Dragones Blanco botella

$170.00

Casa Dragones Joven botella

$350.00

Don julio 70 botella

$200.00

Don julio Reposado Botella

$130.00

Maestro Dobel botella

$170.00

tamarindo evento

$100.00

Maestro Dobel 150

$150.00

mezcal

400 conejo Botella

$120.00

champagne

prosecco

$50.00

Moët

$150.00

Vino

Casillero del diablo

$70.00

Promoción

Black label +15 shots

$220.00

Buchanans +15 shots

$220.00

Black label 120

$120.00

Buchanans 120

$120.00

Maestro 120

$120.00

Maestro+ 15 shots

$220.00

Ritos vodka

$100.00

Shots prom

Vegas bomb 💣

$6.00

Manguito 🥭

$6.00

100

$100.00

50

$50.00

Descorche

40.00

$40.00

Shots

Vegas bomb special

$6.00

Mexican special

$6.00

Manguito special

$6.00

Wuami 2x1

Wuami 2x1

$12.99

Comida

Chilaquiles verdes

$9.99

Taco maiz picanha

$2.99

Taco harina picanha

$3.99

Molletes

$4.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M, Brownsville, TX 78526

Directions

