Capri
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 East Avenue Ste 140A, Rochester, NY 14604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nox: Craft Cocktails and Comfort Food
No Reviews
302 N Goodman Street Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurant