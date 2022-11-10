Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capri

review star

No reviews yet

130 East Avenue Ste 140A

Rochester, NY 14604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean gyro

Starters

Calamari

$15.95

Burrata

$12.95

Artichokes

$13.95

Arancini

$12.95

Caprese salad

$11.95

Autumn Salad

$12.95

Soup du jour

$6.95

Panini

Eggplant caprese

$13.95

Chicken caprese

$13.95

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Roasted Veggie

$12.95

Prosciutto and Burrata

$14.95

Chicken souvlaki

$12.95

Mediterranean gyro

$12.95

Mains

Veggie Tortellini

$18.00

Seafood pasta

$28.00

Chicken pulao

$19.00

Sides

Italian fries

$7.00

House salad

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 East Avenue Ste 140A, Rochester, NY 14604

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Nox: Craft Cocktails and Comfort Food
orange starNo Reviews
302 N Goodman Street Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 809
302 North Goodman Street Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
The Mercantile On Main
orange starNo Reviews
240 East Main Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
La Bola - 240 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
240 E Main St Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Fifth Frame Brewing
orange star4.5 • 663
155 Saint Paul St Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston