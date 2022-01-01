Caps Pizza and Bar imageView gallery

Caps Pizza and Bar

725 Reviews

$$

1428 1st Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
16" Cap's Works
14" Cheese

Appetizers

Wings

$12.95

Boneless Wings

$11.95

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Frings

$8.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.50

French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sampler Platter

$15.95

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Super Sub Sandwich

$10.50

Cappicola Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.50

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.25

Meatball Sandwich

$10.50

Salami & Provolone Sandwich

$9.00

Torpedo Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$9.35

Italian Bird Sandwich

$10.25

Vegetarian Sub Sandwich

$10.25

Half Sandwich w/Soup

$10.75

Half Sandwich w/Salad

$10.75

Soup & Salad

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Cap's Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Antipasto Salad

$12.55

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$12.25

Dinner Salad

$10.00

Side Dinner Salad

$6.75

Side Caesar Salad

$6.75

Pastas

Homestyle Lasagna

$15.00

Veggie Lasagna

$14.55Out of stock

Linguini w/Clams

$16.00

Caps Signature Spaghetti

$12.75

Baked Ziti w/Mozzarella Cheese

$13.00

Spaghetti Evoo

$12.00

4 Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Meat stuffed Ravioli

$14.00

1/2 Ravioli & 1/2 Lasagna

$15.25

1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Lasagna

$14.75

1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Ravioli

$14.75

House Specialties

Caps Capellini

$16.00

Chicken Marsala w/Spaghetti

$19.00

Shrimp Farfalle

$20.25

Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiana w/Spaghetti

$18.75

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.25

Pesto Linguini

$16.25

Lobster Ravioli

$20.25

Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Mediterranean Pasta

$17.00

Small Plates

Small Caps Signature Spaghetti

$8.50

Small Homestyle Lasagna

$9.00

Specailty Pizzas

8" Bbq Chicken

$13.95

8" Meat Lovers Delight

$13.95

8" Mediterranean Chicken

$14.55

8" Cap's Works

$13.95

8" Extravaganza

$13.95

8" Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

8" Four Cheese

$12.55

8" Hawaiian Delight

$12.55

8" Vegetarian

$12.65

8" Mediterranean Shrimp

$15.80

8" Margherita

$12.45

8" Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

14" Bbq Chicken

$21.75

14" Meat Lovers Delight

$22.95

14" Mediterranean Chicken

$23.05

14" Cap's Works

$20.65

14" Extravaganza

$22.95

14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.75

14" Four Cheese

$17.30

14" Hawaiian Delight

$18.95

14" Vegetarian

$20.30

14" Mediterranean Shrimp

$25.30

14" Margherita

$18.95

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.75

16" Bbq Chicken

$27.95

16" Meat Lovers Delight

$27.95

16" Mediterranean Chicken

$29.05

16" Cap's Works

$22.05

16" Extravaganza

$27.05

16" Chicken Alfredo

$27.95

16" Four Cheese

$23.05

16" Hawaiian Delight

$23.45

16" Vegetarian

$25.65

16" Mediterranean Shrimp

$33.30

16" Margherita

$23.45

16" Buffalo Chicken

$27.95

Calzones

Chef Tony's Calzone

$16.00

Four Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Cap's Calzone

$16.50

Three Meat Calzone

$17.00

Vegetable Calzone

$16.75

Create Your Own

8" Cheese

$11.00

14" Cheese

$14.35

16" Cheese

$18.25

Bomb Bread Sticks

Pepperoni Mozzarella Stick

$12.50

Ham Mozzarella Stick

$12.50

Jalapeno, Feta Cheese & Mozzarella Stick

$13.75

Shrimp, Veggie & Mozzarella Stick

$14.75

Mozzarella Stick

$11.50

Plain Stick

$8.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.50

Side Orders

Anchovies

$3.75

Avocado

$2.50

Small Dressing

$0.50

Large Dressing

$0.75

Small Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Large Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.50

Pepperoncini

$1.50

Kalamata Olives

$2.50

Meatballs

$5.50

Sausage (2)

$5.50

Marinated Artichokes

$2.50

Plain Roll

$2.00

Marinara

$3.75

Meat Sauce

$3.75

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Kalamata Olives

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

To Go

$2.35

2 liter

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

CATERING FOOD CHOICES

Caesar Salad HT

$38.99

serves 10-15

Caesar Salad FT

$67.99

Dinner Salad HT

$34.99

Dinner Salad FT

$64.99

Antipasto Salad HT

$44.99

Antipasto Salad FT

$84.99

Med Chkn Salad HT

$57.99

Med Chkn Salad FT

$99.99

Greek Salad HT

$44.99

Greek Salad FT

$84.99

Lasagna HT

$74.99

Serves 10-12 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Lasagna FT

$144.99

Serves 20-22 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Spaghetti Meatsauce HT

$59.99

Serves 10-12 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Spaghetti Meatsauce FT

$115.99

Serves 20-22 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Spaghetti Mari HT

$49.99

Serves 10-12 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Spaghetti Mari FT

$98.99

Serves 20-22 Comes w/Garlic Bread

HT Spaghetti EVOO

$49.99

Serves 10-12 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Spaghetti EVOO FT

$98.99

Serves 20-22 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo HT

$59.99

Serves 10-12 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo FT

$115.99

Serves 20-22 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo Ckn HT

$69.99

Serves 10-12 Comes w/Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo Ckn FT

$129.99

Serves 20-22 Comes with Garlic Bread

Baked Ziti HT

$49.99

Serves 10-12 Comes with Garlic Bread

Baked Ziti FT

$98.99

Serves 20-22 Comes with Garlic Bread

Cheese Ravioli HT

$53.99

Serves 10-12 Comes with Garlic Bread

Cheese Ravioli FT

$91.99

Serves 20-22 Comes with Garlic Bread

Meat Ravioli HT

$53.99

Serves 10-12 Comes with Garlic Bread

Meat Ravioli FT

$101.99

Serves 20-22 Comes with Garlic Bread

Cheese Tortellini HT

$49.99

Serves 10-12 Comes with Garlic Bread

Cheese Tortellini FT

$98.99

Serves 20-22 Comes with Garlic Bread

Wings HT

$42.99

24 pieces

Wings FT

$84.99

48 pieces

Boneless Wings HT

$31.99

Boneless Wings FT

$64.99

Fried Zuchinni HT

$31.99

Fried Zuchinni FT

$60.99

Meatballs 30

$51.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1428 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Caps Pizza and Bar image
Caps Pizza and Bar image

