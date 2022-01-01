Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Capstan Bar Brewing Company

314 Reviews

$$

2036 Exploration Way

Hampton, VA 23666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CBBC Can Glass
Smoked Porter 64oz. Pick-Up

BEER DELIVERY

Watermelon Gose Delivery

$8.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Kölsch Delivery

$8.00+
Kölsch Delivery

Kölsch Delivery

$6.00+

CBBC's Kölsch is a light, crisp, and refreshing unfiltered version of the classic German beer from Cologne. Our Kölsch is brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts and delicately hopped with German Hersbrucker hops. This beer was fermented with an authentic Kölsch yeast to give it a crisp, clean flavor profile with notes of grain and subtle fruit. 5.1% ABV • 20 IBUs

Hefeweizen Delivery

$8.00+

West Coast Red Ale Delivery

$6.00+

Smoked Porter Delivery

$8.00+

Citra Hazy IPA Delivery

$8.00+
Radler Kit Delivery

Radler Kit Delivery

$9.00+

CBBC's Radler Kit consists of a 16oz. can of Kölsch and 2 cans of Izze juice spritzers. This allows you to mix approximately 2 Radlers (depending on your mix ratio) at home! Call in to see what flavors of Izze we can send with the order!

CANS TO-GO

Seltzer Cans

$6.00+

Golden Strong Cans

$8.00+

Kolsch IPA Cans

$8.00+

Amber Cans

$8.00+

Oatmeal Milk Stout Cans

$8.00+

Watermelon Gose Cans

$8.00+

Quad Cans

$8.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Kölsch Cans

$8.00+
Kölsch Cans

Kölsch Cans

$6.00+

CBBC Kölsch is a light, crisp, and refreshing unfiltered version of the classic German beer from Cologne. Our Kölsch is brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts and delicately hopped with German Hersbrucker hops. This beer was fermented with an authentic Kölsch yeast to give it a crisp, clean flavor profile with notes of grain and subtle fruit.

Hefeweizen Cans

$8.00+

WC Red Ale Cans

$6.00+

Smoked Porter Cans

$8.00+

Hazy IPA Cans

$8.00+
Radler/Shandy Kit Cans

Radler/Shandy Kit Cans

$9.00

CBBC's Radler Kit consists of a 16oz. can of Kölsch and 2 cans of Izze juice spritzers. This allows you to mix approximately 2 Radlers (depending on your mix ratio) at home! Call in to see what flavors of Izze we can send with the order!

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

Coke

$1.00

Classic, delicious cola taste to share with family and friends.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Original blend of 23 authentic flavors with a unique flavor, unlike any other drink!

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.00

One-of-a-kind, unique, bold taste! Chuggable intense refreshment.

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Zero calories per can. Light, crisp and refreshing.

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea

$1.00

The original iced tea with a bold lemon flavor!

Maine Root Soda

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Great Drinks for Good People. Maine Root Sodas are Fair Trade Certified, using 100% organic sugar cane from Brazil as the sweetener. We offer several flavors well worth trying: Root Beer, Mexicane Cola, Lemon-Lime, Ginger Brew and Blueberry!!

La Croix

La Croix

$1.00

LaCroix is the perfect drink for every occasion. LaCroix Mocktail recipes provide a splash of fun for your healthy lifestyle!

Izze Juice Spritzer

Izze Juice Spritzer

$2.00

IZZE Sparkling Juices are a delectable mix including 70% fruit juice and a splash of sparkling water, making them the perfect feel-good drink to brighten up your days. CBBC offers a good variety of flavors in 8.4oz. cans.

Honest Kids Juice

Honest Kids Juice

$1.00

The Honest company seeks to create and promote great-tasting, organic beverages. We dig their juice boxes and CBBC offers Fruit Punch, Appley Ever After, Grape Goodness, and Berry Lemonade.

Cold Coffee

Cold Coffee

$3.00

We are offering a selection of canned Victor Allen Iced Latte Coffees. The flavors we will try to have on hand include: Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla. Please call and ask what we have in stock when you order!

PATIO PICK-UP GROWLERS

Watermelon Gose 64oz. Pick-Up

$30.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Kölsch 64oz. Pick-Up

$30.00

Hefeweizen Pick-Up

$30.00

Kölsch 64oz. Pick-Up

$22.00

CBBC Kölsch is a light, crisp, and refreshing unfiltered version of the classic German beer from Cologne. Our Kölsch is brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts and delicately hopped with German Hersbrucker hops. This beer was fermented with an authentic Kölsch yeast to give it a crisp, clean flavor profile with notes of grain and subtle fruit.

West Coast Red Ale 64oz. Pick-Up

$22.00

Citra Hazy IPA 64oz. Pick-Up

$30.00

Smoked Porter 64oz. Pick-Up

$30.00
Growler Shandy/Radler Kit 64oz. Pick-Up

Growler Shandy/Radler Kit 64oz. Pick-Up

$30.00

CBBC's Radler Kit consists of a 64oz. growler of Kölsch and 8 cans of Izze juice spritzers. This allows you to mix approximately 8 Radlers (depending on your mix ratio) at home! Call in to see what flavors of Izze we can send with the order!

Draft Beer

Kölsch HH

$5.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Kölsch HH

$7.00+

Hefeweizen HH

$7.00+

Tart Apple Kolsch HH

$7.00+

Amber HH

$7.00+

Golden HH

$7.00+

Gose HH

$7.00+

Oatmeal Milk Stout HH

$6.00+

Seltzer HH

$5.00+

WC Red Ale HH

$5.00+

Brown Ale HH

$5.00+

Smoked Porter HH

$7.00+

Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Pay it Forward Beer

$7.00

Radler HH

$7.00

KIPA HH

$7.00+

Quad HH

$7.00+

Snacks

Knotty Pretzles

$6.00
Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$1.00

Dirty chips are kettle chips with attitude! We offer bold, disruptive, trend-setting flavors (Sea Salted, Mesquite BBQ, and Sour Cram and Onion) with authentic ingredients and small-batch quality.

Zapp’s Chips

$0.50
Candy

Candy

$1.50

CBBC offers a variety of Mars candies, including M&Ms and other varieties! Ask what we have in stock!

Kar's Sweet & Salty

Kar's Sweet & Salty

$0.75

The perfect sweet ‘n salty blend of gently roasted and salted peanuts, naturally sweet raisins, tasty cocoa candies and crunchy roasted and salted sunflower kernels.

Harry’s Slice

$1.50

Harry’s Pizza Full

$10.00
Dukes

Dukes

$5.00

This is the recipe that started it all. Duke's begins with a simple blend of classic spices before adding chopped green Italian parsley and a touch of real roasted garlic to give these Smoked Shorty Sausages their authentic old world flavor. NO HORMONES ADDED - NO NITRITES ADDED - GLUTEN FREE No MSG - No Preservatives - Natural flavor without fillers - NO LIQUID SMOKE

Fire Roasted Garlic & Onion Virginia Peanuts

Fire Roasted Garlic & Onion Virginia Peanuts

$4.50

A delicious combination of fire roasted garlic, sweet onions and smoke delivers a savory balance of flavors when combined with our "Home-Cooked" Virginia peanuts.

Whit's Party Mix

Whit's Party Mix

$4.50

This tasty snack mix has the perfect combination of sweet and spicy! Grab a handful and enjoy the flavorful blend of hot Cajun sticks, almonds, smoky habanero chili lime peanuts, honey roasted sesame sticks, pumpkin seeds, butter toffee peanuts, toasted corn nuts, and taco sesame sticks.

GLASSWARE

CBBC Growler

CBBC Growler

$8.00

CBBC Growlers are a 64oz. glass and perfect for porting your favorite CBBC beer!

CBBC Pub Pint Glass

CBBC Pub Pint Glass

$6.00

CBBC's 20oz. Pub Pint is what we use in out Taproom and gives your beer the perfect pub look! Awesome for an array of craft beer styles, but perfect for your favorite CBBC Beer! Cheers!

CBBC Anchor Logo Pint

CBBC Anchor Logo Pint

$6.00

This is CBBC's 16oz. Shaker Pint glass. It is a perfect pairing to an amazing CBBC Beer!

CBBC Flight Glass

CBBC Flight Glass

$4.50

These little glasses are a superb way to taste your favorite CBBC Beer! 7.75oz. and oh so adorable!

CBBC Renaissance Glass

CBBC Renaissance Glass

$5.00

These 13oz. glasses are curvy and the perfect middle-of-the-road size-wise option for your favorite CBBC Beer!

CBBC Can Glass

CBBC Can Glass

$6.00

This 16oz. glass looks like a can and is made even that much cooler with our awesome logo and info!!

APPAREL

Black Hoodie

$30.00

Royal Blue Long Sleeve - Unisex

$20.00

Sunset Tee

$25.00

Sunset Tank

$25.00

Trivia Tee

$20.00
Battle of the Capes Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

Battle of the Capes Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

$45.00

This is a great full-zip hoodie sweatshirt!

Battle of the Capes Vineyard Short Sleeve

Battle of the Capes Vineyard Short Sleeve

$25.00

This garment-dyed T-shirt feels oh so great and looks ultra sharp!

Battle of the Capes Hemp Long Sleeve

Battle of the Capes Hemp Long Sleeve

$30.00

This long sleeve T-shirt is also garment-dyed and feels wonderful! A perfect shirt for the falling temps!

Short Sleeve Ladies T Navy

Short Sleeve Ladies T Navy

$25.00

CBBC shirts are US made and locally printed. These ladies T's have a more sleek cut and are a rich navy color with white ink for the printed design. These are super high-quality! A perfect way to rep CBBC wherever you go!

SWAG

CBBC Challenge Coin

CBBC Challenge Coin

$10.00

A perfect trinket for the military member in your life or anyone who just want's to carry around a solid hunk of metal to rep your favorite brewery! CBBC challenge coins are individually numbered and are a limited pressing.

CBBC Koozie

CBBC Koozie

$1.00

You know you need one... or maybe five... these neoprene koozies help to keep your favorite CBBC beer nice and cold (or a hot beverage hot?). They come in a nice sand color and printed both sides with two of Capstan's logos.

CBBC Ships Wheel Keychain

CBBC Ships Wheel Keychain

$8.00
CBBC Poker Chip

CBBC Poker Chip

$2.00

These "poker" chips are magnetic and have the CBBC logo and info on them. We have them available in a few colors. Please call to see what we have on hand. They also work great for golf ball markers!!

CBBC Sticker

CBBC Sticker

$1.00

The perfect way to rep your favorite brewery! CBBC stickers are UV resistant and perfect for both interior and exterior applications!

CBBC Xmas Ornament

CBBC Xmas Ornament

$5.00

Oh to be the finest ornament on the tree... or it will be once you crush a growler of whatever winter brew Jonathan has up his sleeve! These durable ornaments are perfect for the holidays or year-round for that matter!

CBBC Sticker #2

CBBC Sticker #2

$1.00

Art Events

Paint Glass no Pint

$5.00

Crab Craft Night

$40.00

Wardroom Member

CBBC is offering a limited number of VIP Memberships for 2021, similar to a Mug Club; however, we will not be keeping a dedicated mug here at the brewery. Please visit our website on the VIP Membership button for the details one the benefits available.
Wardroom Member

Wardroom Member

$125.00

CBBC is offering a limited number of VIP Memberships for 2021, similar to a Mug Club; however, we will not be keeping a dedicated mug here at the brewery.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Capstan Bar Brewing Company (CBBC) is a family-owned small-scale craft brewery and taproom located in Hampton, Virginia. CBBC creates outstanding handcrafted beers using the finest sourced ingredients, blending old-world techniques with modern innovations in recipe development, bringing west coast-styles, local favorites, and rotating artisanal handcrafted beers to the Hampton Roads Region of Virginia. Cheers!!

Website

Location

2036 Exploration Way, Hampton, VA 23666

Directions

Gallery
Capstan Bar Brewing Company image
Capstan Bar Brewing Company image
Capstan Bar Brewing Company image
Capstan Bar Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Elation Brewing
orange star4.5 • 39
5104 Colley Ave Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Brewing Company - 2444 Pleasure House Rd
orange star4.6 • 946
2444 Pleasure House Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Pleasure House Brewing
orange star4.5 • 322
2032 Pleasure House Road Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Precarious Beer Hall
orange star4.7 • 448
110 S Henry St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hampton

Juicy King Crab House - Hampton
orange star4.4 • 2,978
55 Towne Center Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Hampton
orange star4.3 • 1,273
73 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
orange star4.7 • 591
207 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Hampton
orange star4.7 • 308
2040 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge - 604 E Pembroke Ave
orange star4.6 • 90
604 E Pembroke Ave Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hampton
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston