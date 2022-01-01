Brewpubs & Breweries
Capstan Bar Brewing Company
Capstan Bar Brewing Company (CBBC) is a family-owned small-scale craft brewery and taproom located in Hampton, Virginia. CBBC creates outstanding handcrafted beers using the finest sourced ingredients, blending old-world techniques with modern innovations in recipe development, bringing west coast-styles, local favorites, and rotating artisanal handcrafted beers to the Hampton Roads Region of Virginia. Cheers!!
2036 Exploration Way, Hampton, VA 23666
