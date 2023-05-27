A map showing the location of Capt. Max’s Dockside Bar & Grill 5550 N Lagoon DriveView gallery

Capt. Max’s Dockside Bar & Grill 5550 N Lagoon Drive

review star

No reviews yet

5550 N Lagoon Drive

Panama City Beach, FL 32408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Snack Bites

MAX’S SMOKED TUNA DIP & TORTILLA CHIPS

$10.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$10.00

HUSH PUPPY BASKET with CAPT. MAX’S SAUCE

$8.00

MAX’S MARINA NACHO’S

$12.00

Taco or Sammy Baskets

TWO TACOS

$12.00

BOWL

$12.00

CUBAN

$12.00

ITALIAN

$12.00

UPPER DECK BURGER

$12.00

UPPER DECK DOUBLE BURGER

$15.00

TWO HOT DOGS

$10.00

Salads

Salad

$12.00

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.00

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

BLACK BEAN SALSA

$3.00

Capt. Mates

HAMBURGER & FRIES

$8.00

CHICKEN BITES & FRIES

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$6.00

HOT DOG & FRIES

$6.00

Sweet Tooth

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$6.00

SPECIALTY ITEM

Hook N Cook

$14.00

DRINKS

Drinks

PEPSI

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

CRANGRAPE JUICE

$2.50

WATER

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.50

STARBUCKS COFFEES

$2.50

ENERGY DRINKS

$2.50

MERCHANDISE

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT S

T-SHIRT M

T-SHIRT L

T-SHIRT XL

T-SHIRT 2XL

MISC. MERCH

DRAMAMINE

HATS

SUNGLASSESS

SUNCSREEN

All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5550 N Lagoon Drive, Panama City Beach, FL 32408

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Panama Pizzeria - East End
orange star4.3 • 913
3123 Thomas Drive Panama City, FL 32408
View restaurantnext
Shoobie's Beachfront Grill
orange starNo Reviews
na Panama City Beac, FL 32408
View restaurantnext
St. Andrews Slice House
orange star4.5 • 475
1127 1/2 Beck Avenue Panama City, FL 32401
View restaurantnext
Enzo's Pizza and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1322 Beck Ave. Panama City, FL 32401
View restaurantnext
The Drip Coffee Co - 2440 St. Andrews Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2440 St. Andrews Blvd Panama City, FL 32405
View restaurantnext
Bayou on the Beach Steamers & Mercantile
orange starNo Reviews
11115 Huchinson Blvd. Panama City Beach, FL 32407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Panama City Beach

Beef 'O' Brady's - Callaway FL
orange star4.3 • 2,128
842 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway, FL 32404
View restaurantnext
Panama Pizzeria - East End
orange star4.3 • 913
3123 Thomas Drive Panama City, FL 32408
View restaurantnext
St. Andrews Slice House
orange star4.5 • 475
1127 1/2 Beck Avenue Panama City, FL 32401
View restaurantnext
History Class Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 214
6 East 4th Street Panama City, FL 32401
View restaurantnext
Salty Hobo
orange star4.8 • 86
1118 Bayview Ave Panama City, FL 32401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston