Captain Benny's Austin

5700 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Austin, TX 78751

Popular Items

Hot N' Spicy Boiled Crawfish
Seafood Gumbo Cup
Broiled Platter

Capt Benny Austin

Add Ons

1 Fried Fish Filet

1 Fried Fish Filet

$4.79
1 Stuffed Crab

1 Stuffed Crab

$5.99

Blue Crab Shell stuffed with Scratch made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing.

1 Stuffed Shrimp

1 Stuffed Shrimp

$3.49

Shrimp stuffed with Scratch made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing.

3 Fried Oysters

3 Fried Oysters

$5.99

3 Fried Oysters or 1 Stuffed Crab

3 Jumbo Shrimp

3 Jumbo Shrimp

$4.79

3 Jumbo Shrimp

3 Raw Oysters

$6.99

1 Raw Oyster

$2.29

Appetizers

1 lb Boiled Shrimp

1 lb Boiled Shrimp

$26.99

Our Famous Jumbo Boiled Shrimp Served Chilled or Hot N' Spicy

1/2 lb Boiled shrimp

1/2 lb Boiled shrimp

$13.99

Our Famous Jumbo Boiled Shrimp Served Chilled or Hot N' Spicy

1/4 lb Boiled Shrimp

1/4 lb Boiled Shrimp

$7.49

Our Famous Jumbo Boiled Shrimp Served Chilled or Hot N' Spicy

Alligator

Alligator

$13.99Out of stock

Cajun fried chicken.

Calamari 1/2 Lb.

Calamari 1/2 Lb.

$11.99

1/2 Pound Fried Calamari in the Capt's Spicy Cajun Batter

Combo Appetizer Platter

Combo Appetizer Platter

$29.99

Calamari, Popcorn Shrimp, 3 Stuffed Jalapenos & 3 Shrimp Diablos

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$16.99

1/4 pound Crab Fingers Fried or Broiled

Jalapeno Boudin

Jalapeno Boudin

$6.99

Spicy Rice & Pork Sausage served with Garlic Bread

Jalapeno Boudin Balls

Jalapeno Boudin Balls

$8.49

Our Spicy Boudin made in to Balls, then Battered and Fried.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.49

Spicy Little Shrimp Poppers

Shrimp Diablos 3

Shrimp Diablos 3

$5.99

Shrimp and Jalapeno Wrapped in Bacon

Shrimp Diablos 6

Shrimp Diablos 6

$9.99

Shrimp and Jalapeno Wrapped in Bacon

Stuffed Peppers 3

Stuffed Peppers 3

$7.99

Jalapeno stuffed with Scratch made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing.

Stuffed Peppers 6

$14.99

Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Scratch-Made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing Lightly Breaded then Fried

Baskets

12pc Shrimp Basket

12pc Shrimp Basket

$15.99

12 large fried shrimp w/ff, hush puppies, & garlic toast

8pc Shrimp Basket

8pc Shrimp Basket

$12.49

8 Lg fried Shrimp served w/FF, hush puppies, garlic toast

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$12.99

4 Lg Shrimp & 2 Pieces fish fried & served w/ ff, hush puppies, garlic toast

Fried Chickem Tender Basket

Fried Chickem Tender Basket

$12.99

1/2 pound tenders in spicy breading served w/ Fries, Garlic Toast & Cream Gravy

Fried Fish Basket

Fried Fish Basket

$11.99

3 Pieces of fried fish served w/ FF, hush puppies, garlic toast

Jumbo Combo Basket

Jumbo Combo Basket

$16.99

6 Lg Shrimp & 3 Pieces of Fish fried & served w/ FF, hush puppies, garlic toast

Bulk Gumbo/Sauces

Gallon Gumbo

$69.49

1/2 Gallon Gumbo

$35.49

Michelada Pint

$5.79

Michelada 1/2 Pint

$2.99

Tartar Pint

$5.49

Tartar 1/2 Pint

$2.99

Red Sauce pint

$3.99

Red Sauce 1/2 pint

$2.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Locally made New York Style Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

Dinners

12 Fried Shrimp

12 Fried Shrimp

$22.99

The Biggest and Best in Town

6 Fried Shrimp

6 Fried Shrimp

$14.99

The Biggest and Best in Town

9 fried Shrimp

9 fried Shrimp

$18.49

The Biggest and Best in Town

Broiled Fish Fillet

Broiled Fish Fillet

$14.99

10 oz. Jumbo Fish Filet.

Broiled Scallop Kabob

Broiled Scallop Kabob

$21.99

8 Scallops, Skewered with bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Red Onion

Broiled Shr / Scallop Kabob

Broiled Shr / Scallop Kabob

$19.99

4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 Scallops with Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onion

Broiled Shrimp Kabob

Broiled Shrimp Kabob

$18.99

8 Jumbo Shrimp, Skewered with Bell Peppers , Mushrooms and Red Onion

Broiled Stuffed filet

$20.99

Flounder Whole

$31.99

Sweet & Delicate. Good to the Bone! Fried in Cornmeal, Naked or Broiled

Flounder Whole Stuffed

Flounder Whole Stuffed

$36.99

Sweet, Delicate and Stuffed to the Bone with our Scratch Made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing

Fried Fish Filet

Fried Fish Filet

$13.99

"No Bones" About it. A Southern Tradition two 4oz. fish filets

Fried Gulf Oysters 12

Fried Gulf Oysters 12

$25.99

Gulf Oysters Fried in Capt's Seasoned Cornmeal

Fried Oysters 6

$15.99
Louisiana Crawfish Tails

Louisiana Crawfish Tails

$19.99Out of stock

Louisiana Crawfish Tails served Fried or Broiled

Scallops

Scallops

$19.99

8 Slightly Sweet and Buttery Scallops. Fried or Broiled.

Scarlett Snapper

Scarlett Snapper

$27.99

Served Fried or Broiled

Scarlett Snapper Stuffed

$32.99
Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$19.99

4 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Crab and Shrimp Stuffing, Served Fried or Broiled

Tilapia Filet Stuffed

$20.99

Tilapia Fillet

$15.99

Fried or Broiled

Whole Catfish & 6 Shrimp Fried

Whole Catfish & 6 Shrimp Fried

$22.99

Whole Fried Catfish & 6 Fried Shrimp

Whole Tilapia

Whole Tilapia

$23.99

Fried in Flour, Naked or Broiled

Features

4 shrimp/4 scallops/2 fish filets/2 St shrimp/2 St Crabs Feeds 2-3

Admiral's platter For 2

$49.99

4 Fried Shrimp, 4 Fried Scallops, 2 Fried Fish Fillets, 2 Stuffed Shrimp, 2 Stuffed Crabs. Served with Fries, coleslaw, Hushpuppies & Garlic Toast

Captains Platter

Captains Platter

$26.99

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Fried Scallops, 1 Fried Fish Fillet, 1 Stuffed Crab. Served with Fries, Hushpuppies, Coleslaw & Garlic Toast

Mate's Plate (Create your own Fried Platter)

Mate's Plate (Create your own Fried Platter)

$16.99

Shrimp, Stuffed Crab, Scallops, Fish. Served with Fries & Garlic Toast

Broiled Platter

Broiled Platter

$26.99

Fish Fillet, Half Scallop Kabob, Half Shrimp Kabob. Served with Shrimp & Veggie Rice, Coleslaw, & Garlic Toast

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Shrimp in a mayo base with celery, green onion, boiled eggs, and spices set on top of lettuce

Sandwiches

Crawfish Pirogue

Crawfish Pirogue

$19.99

Louisiana Crawfish tails Sauteed with Mushrooms, Green Onions & Capt's Spices. Baked in a Hollowed French Loaf topped with Jack Cheese

Fish Po'Boy

Fish Po'Boy

$14.49

Capt's Seasoned Fried Fish Filet on a French Loaf with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Red Onions

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Our Famous popcorn Fried Shrimp on a French Loaf with Lettuce, tomatoes & Red Onions

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$19.99

Golden Fried Oysters on a French Loaf with Lettuce, tomatoes & Red Onions

Po'Boy Combo Fish

Po'Boy Combo Fish

$15.99

Half of any Po'Boy & a Cup of Gumbo

Po'Boy Combo Shrimp

$15.99

Po'Boy Combo Oysters

$15.99

Po'Boy Sliders

$15.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

Coleslaw

French Fry Basket

$3.29

French Fry Basket

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Garlic Toast

Hushpuppies

$1.99

Hushpuppies

Shrimp & Veggie Rice

$3.29

Shrimp & Veggie Rice

Sweet Potato French Fry Basket

$3.49

Sweet Potato French Fry Basket

Soups

Craw Etouffee Lrg

Craw Etouffee Lrg

$23.99

A Spicy Cajun Classic with Louisiana Crawfish, Onions, Bell Peppers and Capt. Spices

Craw Etouffee Sm

Craw Etouffee Sm

$12.99

A Spicy Cajun Classic with Louisiana Crawfish, Onions, Bell Peppers and Capt. Spices

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$9.99

Our Famous Shrimp & Crab Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo Cup

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Our Famous Shrimp & Crab gumbo

Gumbo Pint SF

Gumbo Pint SF

$10.49
Gumbo Half Gal

Gumbo Half Gal

$35.49
Gumbo Gal

Gumbo Gal

$69.49

Specials

Whole Catfish

$16.49

Shrimp Lovers

$19.99

Whole Catfish & 3 shrimp

$18.79

1/2 lb Tilapia & 10 Shri

$21.99
Hot N' Spicy Boiled Crawfish

Hot N' Spicy Boiled Crawfish

$8.99

Hot N' Spicy Boiled Crawfish Capt. Benny's style. Served with 1 Corn and 1 Potato per Pound, butter and Cajun Seasoning.

Boiled Crawfish/Shrimp Combo

$19.99Out of stock

Wee Mates