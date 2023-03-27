Captain Benny's Austin
5700 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78751
Captain Benny's Austin
Add Ons
1 Fried Fish Filet
1 Stuffed Crab
Blue Crab Shell stuffed with Scratch made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing.
1 Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with Scratch made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing.
3 Fried Oysters
3 Fried Oysters or 1 Stuffed Crab
3 Jumbo Shrimp
3 Jumbo Shrimp
3 Raw Oysters
1 Raw Oyster
Appetizers
1 lb Boiled Shrimp
Our Famous Jumbo Boiled Shrimp Served Chilled or Hot N' Spicy
1/2 lb Boiled shrimp
Our Famous Jumbo Boiled Shrimp Served Chilled or Hot N' Spicy
1/4 lb Boiled Shrimp
Our Famous Jumbo Boiled Shrimp Served Chilled or Hot N' Spicy
Alligator
Cajun fried chicken.
Calamari 1/2 Lb.
1/2 Pound Fried Calamari in the Capt's Spicy Cajun Batter
Combo Appetizer Platter
Calamari, Popcorn Shrimp, 3 Stuffed Jalapenos & 3 Shrimp Diablos
Crab Fingers
1/4 pound Crab Fingers Fried or Broiled
Jalapeno Boudin
Spicy Rice & Pork Sausage served with Garlic Bread
Jalapeno Boudin Balls
Our Spicy Boudin made in to Balls, then Battered and Fried.
Popcorn Shrimp
Spicy Little Shrimp Poppers
Shrimp Diablos 3
Shrimp and Jalapeno Wrapped in Bacon
Shrimp Diablos 6
Shrimp and Jalapeno Wrapped in Bacon
Stuffed Peppers 3
Jalapeno stuffed with Scratch made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing.
Stuffed Peppers 6
Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Scratch-Made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing Lightly Breaded then Fried
Baskets
12pc Shrimp Basket
12 large fried shrimp w/ff, hush puppies, & garlic toast
8pc Shrimp Basket
8 Lg fried Shrimp served w/FF, hush puppies, garlic toast
Combo Basket
4 Lg Shrimp & 2 Pieces fish fried & served w/ ff, hush puppies, garlic toast
Fried Chickem Tender Basket
1/2 pound tenders in spicy breading served w/ Fries, Garlic Toast & Cream Gravy
Fried Fish Basket
3 Pieces of fried fish served w/ FF, hush puppies, garlic toast
Jumbo Combo Basket
6 Lg Shrimp & 3 Pieces of Fish fried & served w/ FF, hush puppies, garlic toast
Dinners
12 Fried Shrimp
The Biggest and Best in Town
6 Fried Shrimp
The Biggest and Best in Town
9 fried Shrimp
The Biggest and Best in Town
Broiled Fish Fillet
10 oz. Jumbo Fish Filet.
Broiled Scallop Kabob
8 Scallops, Skewered with bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Red Onion
Broiled Shr / Scallop Kabob
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 Scallops with Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onion
Broiled Shrimp Kabob
8 Jumbo Shrimp, Skewered with Bell Peppers , Mushrooms and Red Onion
Broiled Stuffed filet
Flounder Whole
Sweet & Delicate. Good to the Bone! Fried in Cornmeal, Naked or Broiled
Flounder Whole Stuffed
Sweet, Delicate and Stuffed to the Bone with our Scratch Made Shrimp and Crab Stuffing
Fried Fish Filet
"No Bones" About it. A Southern Tradition two 4oz. fish filets
Fried Gulf Oysters 12
Gulf Oysters Fried in Capt's Seasoned Cornmeal
Fried Oysters 6
Louisiana Crawfish Tails
Louisiana Crawfish Tails served Fried or Broiled
Scallops
8 Slightly Sweet and Buttery Scallops. Fried or Broiled.
Scarlett Snapper
Served Fried or Broiled
Scarlett Snapper Stuffed
Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
4 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Crab and Shrimp Stuffing, Served Fried or Broiled
Tilapia Filet Stuffed
Tilapia Fillet
Fried or Broiled
Whole Catfish & 6 Shrimp Fried
Whole Fried Catfish & 6 Fried Shrimp
Whole Tilapia
Fried in Flour, Naked or Broiled
Features
Admiral's platter For 2
4 Fried Shrimp, 4 Fried Scallops, 2 Fried Fish Fillets, 2 Stuffed Shrimp, 2 Stuffed Crabs. Served with Fries, coleslaw, Hushpuppies & Garlic Toast
Captains Platter
3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Fried Scallops, 1 Fried Fish Fillet, 1 Stuffed Crab. Served with Fries, Hushpuppies, Coleslaw & Garlic Toast
Mate's Plate (Create your own Fried Platter)
Shrimp, Stuffed Crab, Scallops, Fish. Served with Fries & Garlic Toast
Broiled Platter
Fish Fillet, Half Scallop Kabob, Half Shrimp Kabob. Served with Shrimp & Veggie Rice, Coleslaw, & Garlic Toast
Sandwiches
Crawfish Pirogue
Louisiana Crawfish tails Sauteed with Mushrooms, Green Onions & Capt's Spices. Baked in a Hollowed French Loaf topped with Jack Cheese
Fish Po'Boy
Capt's Seasoned Fried Fish Filet on a French Loaf with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Red Onions
Shrimp Po'Boy
Our Famous popcorn Fried Shrimp on a French Loaf with Lettuce, tomatoes & Red Onions
Oyster Po'Boy
Golden Fried Oysters on a French Loaf with Lettuce, tomatoes & Red Onions
Po'Boy Combo Fish
Half of any Po'Boy & a Cup of Gumbo
Po'Boy Combo Shrimp
Po'Boy Combo Oysters
Po'Boy Sliders
Soups
Craw Etouffee Lrg
A Spicy Cajun Classic with Louisiana Crawfish, Onions, Bell Peppers and Capt. Spices
Craw Etouffee Sm
A Spicy Cajun Classic with Louisiana Crawfish, Onions, Bell Peppers and Capt. Spices
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
Our Famous Shrimp & Crab Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo Cup
Our Famous Shrimp & Crab gumbo