Captain Benny's Gulf Freeway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome Aboard!
Location
8253 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX 77017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ninfas Mexican Restaurant - 8553 Gulf Freeway
No Reviews
8553 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77017
View restaurant
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd - Spanky's Telephone
No Reviews
4659 Telephone Road Houston, TX 77087
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant