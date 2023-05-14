Restaurant info

Captain Frosty's has been serving award-winning fried seafood for over 45 years! Our 50's style clam shack is a roadside tradition for locals and visitors alike every summer! Come try our Atlantic Cod - delivered FRESH daily - along with native fried clams & local day-boat scallops. We love New England classics the way you do. Meaty lobster rolls, hand-cut onion rings and fan-favorites like homemade clam cakes with a side of clam chowder! Order To-Go, grab a booth inside, or relax outdoors on our shaded patios. Lunch or dinner - anytime is the right time! We look forward to seeing you at Captain Frosty's!

Website