Captain Frosty's

review star

No reviews yet

219 Main Street, Route 6A

DENNIS, MA 02638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

House Salad

$6.00

Crunchy romaine with dried cranberries, carrots and citrus vinaigrette.

Bacon Cheese Burger Plate

$12.85

5oz. fresh ground beef, bacon and cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries & coleslaw.

MED Clam Cake

$9.00

Rhode Island style fritters.


Plates

Fish & Chips

$18.95

1/2 lb, golden fried FRESH Atlantic Cod. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Lobster Roll Plate

$26.25Out of stock

Claw & Knuckle, meaty lobster. Lightly dressed w/ mayo. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fried Clam Plate

$29.95

Native whole belly clams. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fried Strip Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Fresh, Atlantic surf clam strips. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fried Scallop Plate

$25.45

Local, fresh dayboat scallops. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.45Out of stock

Golden fried crispy shrimp. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fish & Clam Combo

$28.75

Filet of cod with fried whole belly clams. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fish & Scallop Combo

$24.75

Fillet of cod with fried local scallops. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$17.75Out of stock

Fillet of cod with golden fried shrimp. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Fish & Strips Combo

$18.25Out of stock

Fillet of cod with clam strips. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Captain's Plate

$28.95Out of stock

Golden fried fillet of cod, whole belly clams, scallops and shrimp. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.

Grilled Scallop Bowl

$26.45

Grilled fresh dayboat scallops w/ brown rice pilaf & greens.

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled fresh atlantic salmon, w/ brown rice pilaf & greens.

Salmon Sandwich Plate

$17.95Out of stock

Grilled fresh salmon, lettuce, tomato, dijon mayo on local bakery bread. Served with french fries & coleslaw.

Hamburger Plate

$10.95

5oz. fresh ground beef on a grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries & coleslaw.

Cheeseburger Plate

$11.60

5oz. fresh ground beef with cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries & coleslaw.

Bacon Cheese Burger Plate

$12.85

5oz. fresh ground beef, bacon and cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries & coleslaw.

Captain Burger Plate

$13.75

8oz. fresh ground beef on a grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, french fries & coleslaw.

Monty Chicken Sandwich

$13.75Out of stock

Grilled fresh chicken breast with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato & dijon mayo on grilled brioche bun. Served with french fries & coleslaw.

Chicken Tender Plate

$11.75

Meaty, buttermilk breading. Served with french fries & coleslaw.

Cakes & Chowder

$11.95

Bowl of New England style clam chowder and 6 fritters. w/ coleslaw.

Rolls

Lobster Roll

$22.50Out of stock

Claw & Knuckle, meaty lobster. Lightly dressed w/ mayo. On grilled roll.

Fried Clam Roll

$25.50

Native whole belly clams on grilled roll.

Scallop Roll

$19.95

Fried dayboat scallops on grilled roll.

Clam Strip Roll

$12.45Out of stock

Fried fresh atlantic surf clam strips on grilled roll.

Shrimp Roll

$11.95Out of stock

Golden fried shrimp on grilled roll.

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$6.95

5oz. freshly ground beef. From local butcher!

Cheeseburger

$7.60

5oz. freshly ground beef. From local butcher!

Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Golden fried cod on brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Melted cheese on local bakery bread.

Hot Dog

$3.99

Classic kayam's. All natural.

Sides & Kids

Fried Clams - 1/2 Pint

$25.00

Half pint of native whole belly clams.

Chowder

$6.75

New England style calm chowder.

SM Clam Cakes

$5.50

Rhode Island style fritters.

MED Clam Cake

$9.00

Rhode Island style fritters.

LGE Clam Cakes

$16.00

Rhode Island style fritters.

French Fries

$4.45

Tray of golden french fries.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Hand-cut everyday. Lightly breaded rings.

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Homemade daily.

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Seasoned brown rice pilaf.

Kiddie Fish

$9.95

1 golden fried fresh cod fillet with fries.

Kiddie Tender

$6.99

2 tenders with fries.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crunchy romaine with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Grilled fresh chicken on caesar salad.

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$17.95Out of stock

Grilled fresh atlantic salmon on caesar salad.

Grilled Scallop Caesar

$25.45

Grilled fresh dayboat scallops on caesar salad.

House Salad

$6.00

Crunchy romaine with dried cranberries, carrots and citrus vinaigrette.

House Salad w Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled fresh chicken on house salad.

House Salad w Grilled Salmon

$17.95Out of stock

Grilled fresh atlantic salmon on house salad.

House Salad w Grilled Scallops

$25.45

Grilled fresh dayboat scallops on house salad.

Drinks

Homemade Lemonade

$2.75+

Coke

$1.95+

Diet Coke

$1.95+

Root Beer

$1.95+

Ginger Ale

$1.95+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$1.95

Iced Coffee

$1.95Out of stock

Frappe

$6.50

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Orange Freeze

$6.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Hot Coffee

$1.95Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Captain Frosty's has been serving award-winning fried seafood for over 45 years! Our 50's style clam shack is a roadside tradition for locals and visitors alike every summer! Come try our Atlantic Cod - delivered FRESH daily - along with native fried clams & local day-boat scallops. We love New England classics the way you do. Meaty lobster rolls, hand-cut onion rings and fan-favorites like homemade clam cakes with a side of clam chowder! Order To-Go, grab a booth inside, or relax outdoors on our shaded patios. Lunch or dinner - anytime is the right time! We look forward to seeing you at Captain Frosty's!

Website

Location

219 Main Street, Route 6A, DENNIS, MA 02638

Directions

