Seafood

Captain Harrell's

review star

No reviews yet

200 Fountains Lane, Suite A

Poquoson, VA 23662

Bow Bites

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Hushpuppies

$6.99

Basket of hushpuppies, served with butter.

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$12.99

Spicy Island Shrimp

$8.99

Hand battered and lightly fried, tossed in a creamy island sauce. Finished in the broiler for maximum flavor.

Nor'easter Shrimp

$8.99

Hand battered and lightly fried, tossed in a sweet Thai chili sauce. Finished in the broiler for maximum flavor.

Spring Rolls

$11.99

1/2 Dz Chicken Wings

$8.99

Lightly fried, tossed in one of your favorite flavors. Served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce. Choose from creamy buffalo, honey chipotle, sweet thai chili, bourbon BBQ or just plain!

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Hand cut french fries, smothered in cheddar cheese and topped with real bacon!

1 Dz Chicken Wings

$15.99

Lightly fried, tossed in one of your favorite flavors. Served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce. Choose from creamy buffalo, honey chipotle, sweet thai chili, bourbon BBQ or just plain!

Jalepeno Poppers

$8.99

Calamari

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes (5)

$6.99Out of stock

Oyster App

$16.99Out of stock

Oyster RockaHarrell

$15.99Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Crab Dip

$10.99Out of stock

10 Wing Special

$13.99Out of stock

Starboard Sandwiches & Wraps

Thai Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Fish Tacos (2)

$14.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.99

Made from scratch with local crab meat. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Flounder Sandwich

$14.99

Lightly battered and fried golden brown. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Lightly battered and fried golden brown. Served on toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Freshly made all beef patty. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and a pickle spear.

Back River Burger

$15.99

Freshly made all beef patty topped with lump crab meat. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna seasoned or blackened to perfection in cast iron skillet. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Spicy Island Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Lightly battered and fried, tossed in a creamy island sauce. Served in a wrap with lettuce and tomato and a side of hand cut french fries.

Nor'easter Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Lightly battered and fried, tossed in a sweet thai chili sauce. Served in a wrap with lettuce and tomato and a side of hand cut french fries.

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders served in a wrap with lettuce and tomato and a side of hand cut french fries.

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Spinach Wrap

$15.99Out of stock

Softshell Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Based on availability. Locally caught! Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion, a side of hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Cobia Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Ham And Turkey BLT

$8.99Out of stock

Portside Platters

Fish And Chips

$15.99Out of stock

1lb Steamed Shrimp Special

$12.50Out of stock

Capt Harrell's Platter

$29.99

Ebb Tide

$20.99

Flood Tide

$25.99

Broiled Crabmeat

$21.99

Crabcake

$25.99

Crabcake (Small)

$17.99

Sea Scallops

$24.99

Tuna

$18.99

Shrimp

$18.99

Catfish

$16.99

Flounder

$16.99

Clamstrips

$16.99

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$13.99

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$19.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99Out of stock

Pile On

$40.00Out of stock

Fried Oysters

$21.99Out of stock

Ribeye

$21.99Out of stock

Softshell Crab

$24.99Out of stock

Deviled Crab Platter

$16.99Out of stock

Cobia Nuggets

$16.99Out of stock

Broiled Crabmeat - LUMP

$18.99Out of stock

Sauteed Claw Meat

$16.99Out of stock

Young Skippers

Kid - Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid friendly size! Freshly made all beef patty. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion, and a side of hand cut french fries.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce (ranch, BBQ, ketchup) and a side of hand cut french fries.

Choice of 1 Seafood Item

$10.99

Kid friendly portion of 1 seafood item of their choice. Includes a side of hand cut french fries.

Crab Pot Salad

$8.99

Kid friendly portion of a fresh garden salad, topped with cucumbers, green onion, cherry tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of either shrimp or crispy chicken tenders!

Soups & Salads

Cup She Crab Soup

$7.99

Made with perfection daily! Local lump crab meat, sherry and house seasonings in a savory creamy base. Served with lightly toasted, Old Bay pita chips.

Bowl She Crab Soup

$9.99

Bow Line Salad

$8.99

Large salad. Fresh greens topped with boiled egg, bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes and blue cheese! Add shrimp, tuna or crabmeat for $5.99. Add chicken tenders for $3.99

Waterman's House Salad

$7.99

Large salad. Fresh greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green onion and shredded cheddar cheese! Add shrimp, tuna or crabmeat for $5.99. Add chicken tenders for $3.99

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.99Out of stock

Flavorful, cream base full of clams and potatoes! Served with oyster crackers.

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.99Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$16.99Out of stock

House Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Small salad. Fresh greens. Topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green onion and shredded cheddar cheese!

Soup and Salad

$9.99Out of stock

She crab QUART

$18.00Out of stock

Chowder QUART

$15.00Out of stock

Bowl Bull Island

$8.99Out of stock

Cup Bull Island

$6.99Out of stock

Sea Sides

Hand Cut French Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Seasonal Veggies

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Garlic potatoes

$2.99

MeeMaw's Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy Lemon Squares

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Blonde Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$1.00Out of stock

Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Truffles

$5.00Out of stock

Dream Pies

$5.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$3.50Out of stock

A La Carte

Extra Pitas

$4.00

Scallops ONLY

$18.00

Flounder ONLY

$8.99

Clamstrips ONLY

$9.99

Crabcake ONLY

$8.99

Shrimp ONLY

$6.99

Softshell Crab ONLY

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Oysters ONLY

$18.99Out of stock

Breakfast

PANCAKES

$11.99

Egg Platter

$11.99

Tower 1

$10.99

A LA Carte

Bagel Platter

$11.99

Bagel

$7.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Fried Potatos

$2.99

Fruit Salad

$2.99

Toast

$1.50

Fish

$6.99

1 egg

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

To Go *

**To GO**

Prom Package

Prom Package

$45.00

Grad Package

15 lbs Steamed Shrimp

$195.00

Tray of hushpuppies

$30.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Orange

$2.49

Pibb Extra

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$1.50

Water

Hot Tea

$0.99

OJ

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Fountains Lane, Suite A, Poquoson, VA 23662

Directions

Captain Harrell's image
Captain Harrell's image
Captain Harrell's image

