Captain Jack's Island Grill 672 Front Street

No reviews yet

672 Front Street

Lahaina, HI 96761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Apps

Kracken Calamari

$12.00

Six panko crusted fried calamari strips, spicy house tartar, and cocktail sauce

Fresh Island Ceviche

$19.50

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips, and avocado

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Five large seasoned and steamed shrimp, served chilled with house made cocktail sauce

Bucko's Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Five fried coconut coated shrimp, sweet chili sauce

Captain's Combo

$16.00

3 panko crusted calamari, 3 coconut shrimp, spicy house tartar, and sweet chili sauce

Jack's Wings

$16.00

6 chicken wings, celery, carrots

Calypso's Slider Trio - Pork

$11.00

Pulled pork, house BBQ, and fried onions

Calypso's Slider Trio - Beef

$11.00

American cheese, house aioli, and fried onions

Hempin Jig BBQ Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded chicken, flour tortilla, mixed cheese, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa

Me Hearties Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

Homemade clam chowder (contains bacon)

Me Hearties Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$12.00

Homemade clam chowder (contains bacon)

Chips

$4.00

Tortilla chips

Fring

$9.00

Salads

Tropical Fish Salad

$22.00

Cajun seared fresh fish, romaine lettuce, local Kula greens, pineapple salsa, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, and mango vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach greens, tomato, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette

Shark Bait Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, local Kula greens, seasoned chilled shrimp, tomato, avocado, and croutons

Captain Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, pepperoncinis house caesar dressing, and croutons

Bleubeard's Wedge Salad

$19.00

Grilled sliced steak, iceburg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese dressing

Landlubber Southwest Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, avocado, and tortilla chips

Black Bart's BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, local Kula greens, tomato, red onion, jack and Cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips

House Salad

$7.00

Local Kula greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons

Side House Salad

$5.00

Local Kula greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, pepperoncinis, house caesar dressing, and croutons

Side Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bluecheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Spinach greens, tomato, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette

Mexican

Baja Tacos

$18.50

Lilikoi beer battered ono, flour tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pineapple pico de gallo

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pulled chicken, corn tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo

Fresh Fish Tacos

$22.00

Grilled fresh fish, corn tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo

Veggie Tacos

$17.00

Moku roots taro patty, corn tortillas, cheese, avocado cream, cabbage, and pico de gallo

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Grilled steak, corn tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Pulled pork, flour tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo

Burrito

$15.00

Sandwiches

Black Beard's Philly Cheese Steak

$19.00

Fresh sliced ribeye steak, grilled onions, and bell peppers, white American cheese, and amoroso roll

First Mate

$21.00

Grilled fresh fish, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house tartar sauce

The Skipper

$22.00

Deep fried fresh fish, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house tartar sauce

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Pulled chicken, lettuce, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, guacamole, and flour tortilla wrap

Hawaiian Polly

$15.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, mayo, and pineapple pico de gallo

Mary Reed

$16.50

Chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo

Calico Jack's Burger

$16.00

Fresh 6.5 oz certified angus beef burger, bacon, cheddar, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island, and mayo

Shipwreck Burger

$18.00

Fresh 6.5oz certified angus beef burger, pulled pork, cheddar, house BBQ, mayo, and fried onions on toasted ciabatta bun

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Pulled pork, house BBQ, cole slaw, and amoroso roll

Hot Booty Rueben

$17.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, grilled rye bread, and thousand island dressing

Vegetarian Beyond Burger

$16.00

Plant based burger patty, cheddar, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo

Vegan Local Taro Burger

$16.50

Moku roots patty, citrus herb oil, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pineapple pico de gallo, and toasted ciabatta bun

Entrees

Captain's Ribeye

$30.00

12 oz. Center cut ribeye, garlic butter, mashed potatoes, and sautéed house vegetables

Steak & Shrimp

$35.00

12 oz center cut ribeye, sautéed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, white wine, house spices, rice or mashed potatoes

Ladder of Ribs

$29.00

Half rack baby back ribs, house BBQ, coleslaw with fries

Steak Plate Lunch

$19.00

Poke-style grilled steak with red onion, sesame seeds, rice, and mac salad

BBQ Plate Lunch

$25.00

1/4 rack ribs, pulled pork, rice, mac salad, and coleslaw

Loco Moco

$15.00

Burger, rice, two eggs, house gravy

Pork Moco

$15.00

Pulled pork, rice, two eggs, and house gravy

Philly Moco

$20.00

Shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, white American, rice, two eggs, and house gravy

Super Loco Moco

$22.00

Two burger patties, rice, two eggs, and house gravy

Buccaneer's Penne

$18.00

Chipotle sundried tomato cream, penne pasta, mushrooms, onions, bacon, parmesan, and garlic bread

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Pine nut pesto cream, penne pasta, tomatoes, basil, parmesan, and garlic bread

Fish

2pc Fish & Chips

$18.00

Lilikoi beer battered ono, coleslaw, house tartar sauce

3pc Fish & Chips

$21.00

Lilikoi beer battered ono, coleslaw, house tartar sauce

4pc Fish & Chips

$24.00

Lilikoi beer battered ono, coleslaw, house tartar sauce

Fish Plate Lunch

$24.00

Grilled fresh fish, green salad with mango vinaigrette, rice, and mac salad

Grilled Fresh Fish

$27.00

Grilled fish, rice or mashed potatoes, sautéed house vegetables, and butter sauce

Bacon & Herb Crusted Fish

$29.00

Bacon and herb panko crust, mashed potatoes, roasted garlic aioli, and sautéed house vegetables

Blackened Fish

$28.00

Spicy Cajun grilled fish, rice, sautéed house vegetables, tropical salsa, and citrus herb oil

Fish & Shrimp

$35.00

Grilled fresh fish, sautéed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, white wine, house spices, and rice or mashed potatoes

Siren's Shrimp

$27.00

Sautéed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon white wine, house spices, house vegetables, and rice or potatoes

Kids

Kid Fish & Chips

$15.00

2 pieces fish, kid French fries

Kid Nuggets

$11.00

6 nuggets, kid French fries

Jr. Calamari

$11.00

4 pieces calamari, kid French fries

Jr. Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese quesadilla, kid French fries

Kid Grill

$9.00

White American grilled cheese, kid French fries

Kid Sliders

$10.00

2 beef sliders with cheese, kid French fries

Butter Pasta

$7.00

Buttered penne, parmesan

Kid Lava Flow

$9.00

Non alcoholic lava flow

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry lemonade

Side Starches

Small Fries

$4.00

Wedge cut french fries

Large Fries

$7.00

Wedge cut french fries

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Thick cut battered onion rings

Large Onion Rings

$8.00

Thick cut battered onion rings

Gravy

$2.00

House brown gravy

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted with parmesan

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Red potatoes, salt, pepper, garlic, heavy cream, butter

Mac Salad

$4.00

Macaroni, mayo, dijon mustard, red bell peppers, celery, cheese

Rice & Beans

$8.00

Spanish rice and black beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Black beans

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Spanish rice, corn, celery, onion

White Rice

$4.00

White sticky rice

As Appetizer

Side Veggies

Avocado

$5.00

Fresh sliced avocado

Coleslaw

$3.00

Green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, dressing

2 Oz Guacamole

$5.00

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo

4 Oz Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo

House Vegetables

$5.00

Broccoli, zucchini, carrots

Celery & Carrots

$4.00

Celery and carrots

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Wedge

$8.00

Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Add Ons

2 Pc Bacon

$2.50

4 Pc Bacon

$5.00

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$5.00

2 eggs

3 Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

4 Grilled shrimp

3 Siren's Shrimp

$15.00

4 Sauteed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, white wine, house spices

Extra Patty

$7.00

Side Fish

$13.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Extra Sauce

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Serrano

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add Grilled Onions

$2.00

Add Grilled Mushrooms

$2.00

Blackened

$1.00

As Wrap

$1.00

On Side

Side Avocado

$4.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Steak

$6.00

Everything

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Ciroc Pine

$7.00

Ketel Citris

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Ocean

$8.00

Double Titos

$14.00

Double Grey Goose

$18.00

Double Ketel One

$16.00

Double Stoli Vanilla

$13.00

Double Absolut

$13.00

Double Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

Double Ciroc Pine

$13.00

Double Ketel Citris

$16.00

Double Stoli

$14.00

Double Stoli Blue

$16.00

Double Well Vodka

$9.00

Double Ocean

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Kraken

$9.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

Kula Silver

$8.00

Kula Coconut

$8.00

Kula Spiced

$8.00

Old Lah Dark

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Double Bacardi

$13.00

Double Sailor Jerry

$15.00

Double Kraken

$16.00

Double Malibu

$13.00

Double Capt Dark

$13.00

Double Diplomatico

$16.00

Double Kula Silver

$14.00

Double Kula Coconut

$14.00

Double Kula Spiced

$14.00

Double Old Lah Dark

$14.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$10.00

Casamigo Repo

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigo Mezcal

$14.00

Herradura Repo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Espalon Blanco

$9.00

Espalon Repo

$10.00

Double Hornitos

$15.00

Double Cazadores Blanco

$15.00

Double Cazadores Reposado

$16.00

Double Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Double Casamigo Blanco

$18.00

Double Casamigo Repo

$24.00

Double Casamigo Mezcal

$26.00

Double Herradura Repo

$18.00

Double Patron Silver

$18.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Bushmill

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$6.00

WP Rye 6Yr

$9.00

Woodford

$9.00

Double Well Whiskey

$11.00

Double Jack Daniels

$14.00

Double Jameson

$14.00

Double Seagrams 7

$12.00

Double Makers Mark

$16.00

Double Wild Turkey

$13.00

Double Bulleit

$15.00

Double Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Double Crown Royal

$13.00

Double Bushmill

$13.00

Double Fireball

$11.00

Double Makers Mark

$15.00

Double Screwball

$11.00

Double WP Rye 6Yr

$16.00

Double Woodford

$16.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Double Beefeater

$12.00

Double Hendricks

$22.00

Double Bombay

$13.00

Double Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Dissarono

$8.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Banana Liquor

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnaps

$5.00

Godiva

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Rumple Mints

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Double Dissarono

$14.00

Double Tuaca

$12.00

Double Banana Liquor

$8.00

Double Kahlua

$12.00

Double Baileys

$12.00

Double Grand Marnier

$18.00

Double Triple Sec

$8.00

Double Cointreau

$12.00

Double Midori

$12.00

Double Peach Schnaps

$8.00

Double Godiva

$12.00

Double Fernet

$12.00

Double Hennessy

$28.00

Well Drinks

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Dark Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bailey Coffee

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

L.I.I Tea

$14.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mai tai

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breaze

$10.00

Side Car

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Whisky Sour

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Tropical Drinks

Jacks Mai Tai

$12.00

Lahaina Flow

$13.00

Treasure Marg

$12.00

Sirens Lemonade

$12.00

Lahaina Lemonade

$12.00

Maui Mule

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Tropical Pirate

$11.00

Bloody Kettle

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Chi Chi

$12.00

Elderflower

$11.00

Blue Hawaii

$9.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Double Jack Mai Tai

$16.00

Double Lahaina Flow

$18.00

Double Treasure Marg

$16.00

Double Sirens Lemonade

$16.00

Double Lahaina Lemonade

$18.00

Double Maui Mule

$19.00

Double Dark & Stormy

$16.00

Double Tropical Pirate

$16.00

Double Bloody Kettle

$16.00

Double Black Manhatten

$18.00

Double Pina Colada

$16.00

Double Chi-Chi

$18.00

Double Elderflower

$17.00

Double Blue Hawaii

$18.00

Double Daquiri

$15.00

Double Moscow Mule

$19.00

Shots

Tic Tac

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Blueberry Mindy

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Citron my Face

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Choc Cake

$10.00

Kamikazi

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Duck Fart

$10.00

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Pineapple Tini

$12.00

Apple Tini

$11.00

Traditional Tini

$10.00

Beer

16oz Draft

16 Oz Light

$5.00

16 Oz Lilikoi

$7.00

16 Oz Pilsn Kohola

$7.00

16 Oz R/S Kohola

$7.00

16 Oz Big Wave

$7.00

16 Oz Longboard

$7.00

16 Oz Kona IPA

$7.00

16 Oz Talk Story

$7.00

23oz Draft

23 Oz Light

$8.00

23 Oz Lilikoi

$10.00

23 Oz Pilsn Kohola

$10.00

23 Oz R/S Kohola

$10.00

23 Oz Big Wave

$10.00

23 Oz Longboard

$10.00

23 Oz Kona IPA

$10.00

23 Oz Talk Story

$10.00

Domestic/Seltzers

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lt

$5.00

Odouls N/a

$5.00

P.Dragon Cider

$7.00

Nooners

$6.00

Maui Seltzer

$7.00

Premium Cans/Bottles

Bikini Blonde

$7.00

Coconut Porter

$7.00

Mana Wheat

$7.00

Big Swell

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Lt

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

805 Firestone

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Sea Quench

$7.00

Fire Rock

$7.00

Seasonal Sour

$8.00

Wine

Glass Wine

Glass Cab

$7.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$7.00

Glass Merlot

$7.00

Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Prosecco Split

$12.00

Rose Split

$13.00

Bottle Wine

Bottle Cab

$28.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Chard

$28.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$28.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Cherry Cola

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

POG Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Lava Flow

$9.00

Virgin Mango Flow

$9.00

Virgin Colada

$8.00

Virgin Mudslide

$9.00

Virgin Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Mango Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Straw Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Virgin Maui Mule

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Kid Bev

Kid Cola

$4.00

Kid Diet Coke

$4.00

Kid Sprite

$4.00

Kid Rootbeer

$4.00

Kid Lava Flow

$9.00

Kid Lemonade

$4.00

Kid Straw. Lemonade

$4.00

Kid Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Kid Shirley Temple

$5.00

Kid Iced Tea

$4.00

Kid Cherry Coke

$5.00

Kid Milk

$4.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Kid Colada

$8.00

Kid Straw Daquiri

$8.00

Kid Mango Daquiri

$8.00

Kid Blue Seas

$5.00

Kid Cranberry

$4.00

Kid OJ

$4.00

Kid POG

$4.00

Retail

Womens

Mustard WClassic

$24.00

Indigo WClassic

$24.00

White WShip

$30.00

Black WShip

$30.00

Black Kracken

$24.00

Muave Kracken

$24.00

Blue Kracken

$24.00

Mens

Black MCapt

$24.00

Fog MCapt

$24.00

Grey MCapt

$24.00

Green MShip

$24.00

Ox MShip

$24.00

Mens Tank

$24.00

Logo

Metal Coozie

$28.00

Mug

$15.00

Coozie

$6.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

Shot Plastic

$3.00

Stickers

$1.96

Hats

Flex-Fit S/M

$25.00

Flex-Fit M/L

$25.00

Green Trucker

$22.00

Limited Logo Hat

$40.00

CamoTrucker

$22.00

Grey Kraken

$22.00

Red Snap Hat

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

672 Front Street, Lahaina, HI 96761

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

