Captain Jack's Island Grill
672 Front Street
Lahaina, HI 96761
Food
Apps
Kracken Calamari
Six panko crusted fried calamari strips, spicy house tartar, and cocktail sauce
Fresh Island Ceviche
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips, and avocado
Shrimp Cocktail
Five large seasoned and steamed shrimp, served chilled with house made cocktail sauce
Bucko's Coconut Shrimp
Five fried coconut coated shrimp, sweet chili sauce
Captain's Combo
3 panko crusted calamari, 3 coconut shrimp, spicy house tartar, and sweet chili sauce
Jack's Wings
6 chicken wings, celery, carrots
Calypso's Slider Trio - Pork
Pulled pork, house BBQ, and fried onions
Calypso's Slider Trio - Beef
American cheese, house aioli, and fried onions
Hempin Jig BBQ Quesadilla
Shredded chicken, flour tortilla, mixed cheese, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa
Me Hearties Clam Chowder Cup
Homemade clam chowder (contains bacon)
Me Hearties Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
Homemade clam chowder (contains bacon)
Chips
Tortilla chips
Fring
Salads
Tropical Fish Salad
Cajun seared fresh fish, romaine lettuce, local Kula greens, pineapple salsa, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, and mango vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Spinach greens, tomato, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Shark Bait Salad
Romaine lettuce, local Kula greens, seasoned chilled shrimp, tomato, avocado, and croutons
Captain Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, pepperoncinis house caesar dressing, and croutons
Bleubeard's Wedge Salad
Grilled sliced steak, iceburg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese dressing
Landlubber Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, avocado, and tortilla chips
Black Bart's BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, local Kula greens, tomato, red onion, jack and Cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips
House Salad
Local Kula greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons
Side House Salad
Local Kula greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, pepperoncinis, house caesar dressing, and croutons
Side Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bluecheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Side Spinach Salad
Spinach greens, tomato, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Mexican
Baja Tacos
Lilikoi beer battered ono, flour tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pineapple pico de gallo
Chicken Tacos
Pulled chicken, corn tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo
Fresh Fish Tacos
Grilled fresh fish, corn tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo
Veggie Tacos
Moku roots taro patty, corn tortillas, cheese, avocado cream, cabbage, and pico de gallo
Steak Tacos
Grilled steak, corn tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo
Pork Tacos
Pulled pork, flour tortillas, cheese, bacon aioli, cabbage, and pico de gallo
Burrito
Sandwiches
Black Beard's Philly Cheese Steak
Fresh sliced ribeye steak, grilled onions, and bell peppers, white American cheese, and amoroso roll
First Mate
Grilled fresh fish, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house tartar sauce
The Skipper
Deep fried fresh fish, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house tartar sauce
Southwest Wrap
Pulled chicken, lettuce, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, guacamole, and flour tortilla wrap
Hawaiian Polly
Cajun grilled chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, mayo, and pineapple pico de gallo
Mary Reed
Chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
Calico Jack's Burger
Fresh 6.5 oz certified angus beef burger, bacon, cheddar, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island, and mayo
Shipwreck Burger
Fresh 6.5oz certified angus beef burger, pulled pork, cheddar, house BBQ, mayo, and fried onions on toasted ciabatta bun
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, house BBQ, cole slaw, and amoroso roll
Hot Booty Rueben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, grilled rye bread, and thousand island dressing
Vegetarian Beyond Burger
Plant based burger patty, cheddar, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
Vegan Local Taro Burger
Moku roots patty, citrus herb oil, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pineapple pico de gallo, and toasted ciabatta bun
Entrees
Captain's Ribeye
12 oz. Center cut ribeye, garlic butter, mashed potatoes, and sautéed house vegetables
Steak & Shrimp
12 oz center cut ribeye, sautéed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, white wine, house spices, rice or mashed potatoes
Ladder of Ribs
Half rack baby back ribs, house BBQ, coleslaw with fries
Steak Plate Lunch
Poke-style grilled steak with red onion, sesame seeds, rice, and mac salad
BBQ Plate Lunch
1/4 rack ribs, pulled pork, rice, mac salad, and coleslaw
Loco Moco
Burger, rice, two eggs, house gravy
Pork Moco
Pulled pork, rice, two eggs, and house gravy
Philly Moco
Shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, white American, rice, two eggs, and house gravy
Super Loco Moco
Two burger patties, rice, two eggs, and house gravy
Buccaneer's Penne
Chipotle sundried tomato cream, penne pasta, mushrooms, onions, bacon, parmesan, and garlic bread
Pesto Pasta
Pine nut pesto cream, penne pasta, tomatoes, basil, parmesan, and garlic bread
Fish
2pc Fish & Chips
Lilikoi beer battered ono, coleslaw, house tartar sauce
3pc Fish & Chips
Lilikoi beer battered ono, coleslaw, house tartar sauce
4pc Fish & Chips
Lilikoi beer battered ono, coleslaw, house tartar sauce
Fish Plate Lunch
Grilled fresh fish, green salad with mango vinaigrette, rice, and mac salad
Grilled Fresh Fish
Grilled fish, rice or mashed potatoes, sautéed house vegetables, and butter sauce
Bacon & Herb Crusted Fish
Bacon and herb panko crust, mashed potatoes, roasted garlic aioli, and sautéed house vegetables
Blackened Fish
Spicy Cajun grilled fish, rice, sautéed house vegetables, tropical salsa, and citrus herb oil
Fish & Shrimp
Grilled fresh fish, sautéed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, white wine, house spices, and rice or mashed potatoes
Siren's Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon white wine, house spices, house vegetables, and rice or potatoes
Kids
Kid Fish & Chips
2 pieces fish, kid French fries
Kid Nuggets
6 nuggets, kid French fries
Jr. Calamari
4 pieces calamari, kid French fries
Jr. Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla, kid French fries
Kid Grill
White American grilled cheese, kid French fries
Kid Sliders
2 beef sliders with cheese, kid French fries
Butter Pasta
Buttered penne, parmesan
Kid Lava Flow
Non alcoholic lava flow
Kid Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade
Side Starches
Small Fries
Wedge cut french fries
Large Fries
Wedge cut french fries
Small Onion Rings
Thick cut battered onion rings
Large Onion Rings
Thick cut battered onion rings
Gravy
House brown gravy
Garlic Bread
Toasted with parmesan
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Red potatoes, salt, pepper, garlic, heavy cream, butter
Mac Salad
Macaroni, mayo, dijon mustard, red bell peppers, celery, cheese
Rice & Beans
Spanish rice and black beans
Black Beans
Black beans
Spanish Rice
Spanish rice, corn, celery, onion
White Rice
White sticky rice
As Appetizer
Side Veggies
Avocado
Fresh sliced avocado
Coleslaw
Green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, dressing
2 Oz Guacamole
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo
4 Oz Guacamole
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo
House Vegetables
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots
Celery & Carrots
Celery and carrots
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Side Wedge
Side Spinach Salad
Add Ons
2 Pc Bacon
4 Pc Bacon
1 Egg
2 Eggs
2 eggs
3 Grilled Shrimp
4 Grilled shrimp
3 Siren's Shrimp
4 Sauteed shrimp in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, white wine, house spices
Extra Patty
Side Fish
Side Ranch
Side Extra Sauce
Add Sour Cream
Add Jalapenos
Side Serrano
Chicken Breast
Add Grilled Onions
Add Grilled Mushrooms
Blackened
As Wrap
On Side
Side Avocado
Add Chicken
Add Steak
Everything
Liquor
Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli Vanilla
Absolut
Absolut Mandarin
Ciroc Pine
Ketel Citris
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Well Vodka
Ocean
Double Titos
Double Grey Goose
Double Ketel One
Double Stoli Vanilla
Double Absolut
Double Absolut Mandarin
Double Ciroc Pine
Double Ketel Citris
Double Stoli
Double Stoli Blue
Double Well Vodka
Double Ocean
Rum
Bacardi
Sailor Jerry
Kraken
Diplomatico
Kula Silver
Kula Coconut
Kula Spiced
Old Lah Dark
Captain Morgan
Double Bacardi
Double Sailor Jerry
Double Kraken
Double Malibu
Double Capt Dark
Double Diplomatico
Double Kula Silver
Double Kula Coconut
Double Kula Spiced
Double Old Lah Dark
Tequila
Hornitos
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigo Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigo Mezcal
Herradura Repo
Patron Silver
Espalon Blanco
Espalon Repo
Double Hornitos
Double Cazadores Blanco
Double Cazadores Reposado
Double Don Julio Anejo
Double Casamigo Blanco
Double Casamigo Repo
Double Casamigo Mezcal
Double Herradura Repo
Double Patron Silver
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Seagrams 7
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Bushmill
Fireball
Makers Mark
Screwball
WP Rye 6Yr
Woodford
Double Well Whiskey
Double Jack Daniels
Double Jameson
Double Seagrams 7
Double Makers Mark
Double Wild Turkey
Double Bulleit
Double Bulleit Rye
Double Crown Royal
Double Bushmill
Double Fireball
Double Makers Mark
Double Screwball
Double WP Rye 6Yr
Double Woodford
Gin
Liqueurs / Cordials
Dissarono
Tuaca
Banana Liquor
Kahlua
Baileys
Grand Marnier
Triple Sec
Cointreau
Midori
Peach Schnaps
Godiva
Fernet
Rumple Mints
Jagermeister
Double Dissarono
Double Tuaca
Double Banana Liquor
Double Kahlua
Double Baileys
Double Grand Marnier
Double Triple Sec
Double Cointreau
Double Midori
Double Peach Schnaps
Double Godiva
Double Fernet
Double Hennessy
Well Drinks
Cocktails
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bailey Coffee
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Gimlet
Irish Coffee
L.I.I Tea
Long Beach
Madras
Manhattan
Mai tai
Margarita
Mezcal Paloma
Negroni
Old Fashion
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breaze
Side Car
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Whisky Sour
Aperol
Tropical Drinks
Jacks Mai Tai
Lahaina Flow
Treasure Marg
Sirens Lemonade
Lahaina Lemonade
Maui Mule
Dark & Stormy
Tropical Pirate
Bloody Kettle
Black Manhattan
Pina Colada
Chi Chi
Elderflower
Blue Hawaii
Daiquiri
Moscow Mule
Double Jack Mai Tai
Double Lahaina Flow
Double Treasure Marg
Double Sirens Lemonade
Double Lahaina Lemonade
Double Maui Mule
Double Dark & Stormy
Double Tropical Pirate
Double Bloody Kettle
Double Black Manhatten
Double Pina Colada
Double Chi-Chi
Double Elderflower
Double Blue Hawaii
Double Daquiri
Double Moscow Mule
Shots
Beer
16oz Draft
23oz Draft
Domestic/Seltzers
Premium Cans/Bottles
NA Beverages
Soda
Virgin Drinks
Kid Bev
Kid Cola
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Sprite
Kid Rootbeer
Kid Lava Flow
Kid Lemonade
Kid Straw. Lemonade
Kid Dr. Pepper
Kid Shirley Temple
Kid Iced Tea
Kid Cherry Coke
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
Kid Colada
Kid Straw Daquiri
Kid Mango Daquiri
Kid Blue Seas
Kid Cranberry
Kid OJ
Kid POG
Retail
Womens
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
672 Front Street, Lahaina, HI 96761