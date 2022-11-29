Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain James seafood palace 2127 Boston St

2,381 Reviews

$$

2127 Boston St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CALAMARI
CJs FRIES
CREAM CRAB

APPETIZERS

CALAMARI

$13.00

LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS

CJs FRIES

$14.00

WAFFLE FRIES TOPPED WITH CRAB DIP AND SHREDDED CHEESES.

CRAB DIP

$15.50

SIGNATURE BAKED CRAB DIP SERVED WITH PRETZEL BREAD

FRIED TOMATO CAPRESE

$18.95

FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRAB MEAT, BALSAMIC GLAZE, CREAM, PICKLED GREEN TOMATO RELISH

MUSSELS BELGIAN

$15.00

SAUTEED WITH CHORIZO AND BELGIAN STYLE BEER.

MUSSEL GARLIC

$14.00

LEMON, BUTTER, WHITE WINE.

OCTOPUS

$15.00

CRISPY GRILLED OCTOPUS. HUMMUS, POTATOS, ONION, CAPER BERRIES, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

SHRIMP SAMBUCCA

$15.00

SAUTEED IN SWEET ANISETTE LIQUEUR AND GARLIC. GRILLED BAGUETTE.

CRAB SPANAKOPITA

$19.95

GREEK SPINACH PIE WITH CRABMEAT. SERVED WITH SMALL GREEK SALAD

WINGS

$17.95

8 WINGS, CHOOSE ONE FLAVOR

LITE FARE

CRABCAKE SAND

$41.95

8 OZ SIGNATURE CRAB CAKE, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

FISH TACOS

$14.00

PO BOY BLACKENED SHRIMP

$16.00

ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES

PO BOY FRIED OYSTER

$15.00

ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES

PO BOY STEAK

$16.00

ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES

SHORE BLT

$19.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATO, BACON, LETTUCE, MAYO, JUMBO LUMP CRAB MEAT. SERVED WITH FRIES.

TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

HOME ROASTED TURKEY, APPLEWOOD BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO. SERVED W FRIES

STEAK SUB

$8.50

SUB IS SHAVED RIBEYE AND BREAD ONLY, PLEASE ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

BURGER

$9.00

SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE

SOUP & SALAD

CHIX NOODLE

$5.00

CREAM CRAB

$8.00

MD CRAB

$7.00

SEAFOOD STEW

$8.00

SCALLOPS, FISH, CALAMARI & CRABMEAT IN A SPICY TOMATO BROTH.

SPLIT LEVEL

$10.00

HALF MARYLAND HALF CREAM OF CRAB SOUPS

CAESAR

$12.00

GARDEN SAL

$9.00

MIXED GREENS,TOMATO, ONION, CUCUMBER & CROUTONS WITH A LEMON THYME VINAIGRETTE.

RAW BAR & STEAMERS

SNOW CRAB LEGS

$59.95

STEAMED, SERVED WITH LEMON & BUTTER.

OYSTERS 1/2 DZ

$18.00

OYSTERS DOZ

$35.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00

PINEAPPLE POACHED SHRIMP SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE.

STEAM SHRIMP 1/2 #

$18.00

WITH J/O SEASONING POTATOES AND ONIONS.

STEAM SHRIMP POUND

$25.00

STEAMED WITH J/O SPICE, POTATOES AND ONIONS.

FRESH CUTS

BIG BOSS NY

$37.00

FILET MIGNON

$44.00

LAMB CHOPS

$37.00

RIB EYE

$44.00

PASTA

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$28.00

LOBSTER, SHRIMP & SCALLOPS IN TRADITIONAL ALFREDO SAUCE OVER FETTUCCINI

CRAB FRA DIAVOLO

$39.00

CRAB MEAT IN SPICY TOMATO SAUCE OVER LINGUINI

PESTO SALMON

$23.00

SALMON PIECES SAUTEED WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS IN A BASIL PESTO CREAM OVER FETTUCCINI.

MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$16.00

FISH & SEAFOOD

MOST FISH & SEAFOOD ENTREES ARE SERVED WITH 2 SIDES OF THE CHEF'S CHOICE.

CRAB FRY RICE

$39.95

TRADITIONAL THAI STYLE FRIED RICE WITH A CRAB BALL AND A FRIED SOFT BLUE CRAB

STUFFED SHRIMP

$39.00

(3) SHRIMP STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL AND TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE.

STUFF CHICKEN

$38.00

EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.

CRAB CAKE

$42.95

TRADITIONAL JUMBO LUMP AND CLAW MIXTURE BROILED TO PERFECTION.

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$37.00

FISH, SHRIMP, SCALLOP, CRAB BALLS & SNOW CRAB CLUSTER.

SCALLOPS & GRITS

$28.00

BROILED SCALLOPS AND CHEDDAR GRITS

SOY SALM

$25.00

GRILLED SALMON FINISHED WITH SOY GLAZE WASABI MAYO AND PICKLED VEGS.

LOBSTER TAILS

$45.00

(3) 4oz Tails broiled, served with lemon and butter.

CRAB IMPERIAL

$49.95

TRADITIONAL MIXTURE OF JUMBO LUMP CRABMEAT AND MARYLAND SEASONINGS TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE AND BROILED TO PERFECTION.

Single Crab Cake

$40.00

SIDES

ASPARAGUS GRILLED

$6.00

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

CHEDDAR GRITS

$4.00

CORN COB

$3.00

DAILY VEG

$4.00

FRIES FRESH CUT

$4.00

FRIED TOMATOS

$7.00

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

HUSHPUPPY

$7.00

MASH POTATO

$4.00

RICE PILAFF

$4.00

ROASTED RED POTATOS

$4.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

SPINACH CREAMED

$4.00

SPINACH SAUTEE

$4.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.00

BROCCOLI

$3.50

UGLIES CHIPS SEA SALT

$2.50

UGLIES CHIPS JALAPENO

$2.50

BRUNCH

B-FAST BURRITO

$9.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUSAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHILI SAUCE, HOME FRIES, CHEDDAR & JACK CHEESES.

BLUE CRAB FRITTATA

$14.00

TRADITIONAL ITALIAN EGG DISH BAKED WITH CRABMEAT, ONION AND POTATO. TOPPED WITH MIXED GREENS DRESSED IN BALSAMIC VINEGAR AND OLIVE OIL.

BUILD YOUR OMELLETTE

$6.00

PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR INGREDIENTS, WE STRONGLY RECCOMEND A LIMIT OF 3 OR 4 IN ORDER TO NOT COMPROMISE THE CONSISTENCY OF THIS DISH.

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

EGG PLTR

$7.50

HANGOVR BURGER

$12.00

GRILLED PATTIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, A1 STEAK SAUCE, SAUTEED ONIONS, OVER EASY EGG AND HOME FRIES.

SHRIMP & CHORIZO PINTO

$13.00

RICE PILAFF TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO, SALSA VERDE AND 2 FRIED EGGS

BRIOCHE FRN TOAST

$7.00

PANCAKES

$6.00

WAFFLES

$7.00

SOFT BEVS

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

CHOC MILK

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR PEPPR

$3.00

GINGER L

$3.00

GRAPE FRT JUICE

$3.00

HALF & HALF

$3.00

HOT T

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MT DEW

$3.00

O J

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

PINEAPL JUICE

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

SWEET T

$3.00

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

UNSWEET T

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

ESPRESSO DBL

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO (16OZ)

$5.50

LATTE (16OZ)

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

B-FAST SIDES

BACON

$4.00

SASG

$3.00

SCRAPPL

$2.00

HOME FRIES

$4.00

EGGS

$5.00

TOAST SIDE

$2.50

DESSERT

CHEESE CK

$7.00

CHEESE CK OREO

$8.00

CHEESE CK STRAW

$8.00

CHOC CAKE

$8.00

RICE PUDDING

$3.95

RETAIL

T-SHIRT

$29.00

BAGS TO GO

TO GO BAG

$0.05
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you, see you soon!

Location

2127 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Captain James seafood palace image
Captain James seafood palace image
Captain James seafood palace image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna Garden
orange starNo Reviews
1616 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
orange star4.4 • 1,554
710 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
orange starNo Reviews
800 S BROADWAY Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market
orange star4.7 • 234
1640 AliceAnna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Last Slyce
orange starNo Reviews
1640 Aliceanna Street Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Bondhouse Kitchen - Fells Point
orange star5.0 • 296
701 S Bond St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
orange star4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
orange star4.6 • 797
2748 Lighthouse Point E Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Mahaffeys Pub
orange star4.7 • 596
2706 Dillon St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Baltimore
orange star4.7 • 312
2400 Boston Street Suite #120 Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston