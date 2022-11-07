Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Caterers

Union Station Cafe

231 Reviews

$$

9960 NW 116th Way

Suite 1

Medley, FL 33178

Popular Items

Smash Cheese Burger
Chipotle Wrap
Chicken Teriyaki Plate*

Specials

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$15.99

Atlantic Salmon Fillet Marinated in Lime Juice, Avocado, Mango, Pineapple, Onions, Sweet Potato, Fresh Cilantro.

Double Fondue BURGER

Double Fondue BURGER

$11.99

Two Angus Beef Patties, Fondue Cheese Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Buttered Brioche Bun.

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$11.99Out of stock

8 Classic Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Chopped Chicken, Green Chili Crema, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sweet Plantains, Lettuce, Corn & Bean Pico, Rice, White Flour Tortilla

Angus Steak Chimichurri

Angus Steak Chimichurri

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Angus Skirt Steak, House-made Chimichurri, Choice of Sides

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

﻿Homemade as always!

Tex-Mex Bowl

Tex-Mex Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro Lime Aioli.

Competition BURGER *NEW*

Competition BURGER *NEW*

$11.99Out of stock

8 oz Premium Black Angus Chuck Patty, Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun.

Bowls & Plates

Tex-Mex Bowl

Tex-Mex Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Steamed Rice, Corn, Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Aioli.

Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.99

Choice of Side: Caesar Salad or French Fries

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$10.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenderloin & French Fries.

Chicken Teriyaki Plate*

Chicken Teriyaki Plate*

$10.99

Roasted Chicken Breast, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Plate

Salmon Teriyaki Plate

$15.99

Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$15.99

Oven Roasted Atlantic Salmon, with Choice of Sides.

Special Wraps

Santa Cruz Wrap

Santa Cruz Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Breast, Corn, Tomato, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese Blend, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Flour Tortilla

Avocado Chicken Wrap

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Avocado Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Flour Tortilla

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99

Deli Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Flour Tortilla

Tuna Wrap *

Tuna Wrap *

$8.99

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Flour Tortilla.

Chipotle Wrap

Chipotle Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Potato, Mexican Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Wisconsin Blue Cheese, Lettuce.

Panini Selection

Tuscan Chicken Panini

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Ciabatta Bread.

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$8.99

Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, Ciabatta

Subs, Sandwiches & Burgers

Competition BURGER *NEW*

Competition BURGER *NEW*

$11.99Out of stock

8 oz Premium Black Angus Chuck Patty, Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun. This burger is made with meat from the best butcher in Florida!

Smash Cheese Burger

Smash Cheese Burger

$8.49

100% Angus Beef, Secret Sauce, American Cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Gourmet Pickles, Brioche Bun.

Original Bacon Burger

Original Bacon Burger

$10.49

100% Angus Beef, Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Crispy Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Beyond Burger *NEW*

Beyond Burger *NEW*

$8.99

100% plant-based Beyond Burger® -Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill Pickles, Secret Sauce.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Thinly Sliced Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, NY Style Sub Bread.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, NY Style Sub Bread.

Classic Turkey Sub

Classic Turkey Sub

$8.99

Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, NY Style Sub Roll.

CLASSIC ITALIAN SUB

CLASSIC ITALIAN SUB

$9.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Smoked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Sub Dressing, NY Style Hoagie Roll

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, NY Style Sub Roll.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.99

Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.

Sides

Side of French Fries

Side of French Fries

$3.99
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$5.49
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Served with Smokey Chipotle Aioli.

Falafel Appetizer

Falafel Appetizer

$5.99

Six Falafel served with a side of Cilantro Lime Sauce. (Our Falafels 100% Vegetarian & Gluten Free).

Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

"DIRTY" Potato chips are cooked kettle style in a peanut oil, gluten free and cholesterol free.

Side of Steamed White Rice

Side of Steamed White Rice

$1.99
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Served with a side of Caesar Dressing.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Served with a side of Champagne Vinaigrette.

Coffee & Tea

Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.75

Espresso shot with steamed milk

Cuban Coffee

Cuban Coffee

$2.75

Sweetend espresso shot

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

One shot of espresso

Colada

Colada

$2.99

Sweetened double espresso shot

Café con leche

Café con leche

$3.69

Tall double shot espresso with steamed milk, similar to a latte

Americano

Americano

$2.99

espresso shot with hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.99

Espresso shot with velvety foam and steamed milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.99

Wonderfully aromatic & satisfying teas

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Order Directly Online! on your Phone, Tablet or Desktop

Location

9960 NW 116th Way, Suite 1, Medley, FL 33178

Directions

