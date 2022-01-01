  • Home
Seafood

Captain Jim's Seafood Market Restaurant 12950 West Dixie Highway

No reviews yet

12950 West Dixie Highway

North Miami, FL 33161

Order Again

STARTERS

Lobster Mac & Chesse CROQUETTES

Lobster Mac & Chesse CROQUETTES

$9.99

Lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection topped with a parmesan cheese sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$13.99

Fried calamari, perfectly seasoned and lightly breaded, served with our home-made marinara sauce.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$13.99

Tender pieces of conch, finely chopped with onions & peppers, mixed with spices & batter, fried to a golden brown.

Fish Fingers

$14.99

Lemon seasoned fish, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with our pink sauce.

Conch Salad

Conch Salad

$16.99

Fresh conch tossed with onions, bell peppers, and home-made citrus dressing.

CJ Cakes

$14.99

Fresh crabmeat seasoned and fried to perfection served with our pink sauce.

Gulf Coast Shrimp

Gulf Coast Shrimp

$14.99

Perfectly seasoned and lightly breaded, fried to golden brown, served with our pink sauce.

Fried Cracked Conch

Fried Cracked Conch

$17.49

Perfectly seasoned and lightly breaded, fried to golden brown, served with our pink sauce.

Pan Seared Scallops

$15.99

Sautéed in a garlic butter sauce.

Dave's Buffalo Shrimp

Dave's Buffalo Shrimp

$16.99

Gulf Coast shrimp, tossed in our home-made buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese.

Original Krab Salad

Original Krab Salad

$6.99

Captain’s old recipe of imitation crab meat.

SOUPS AND SALADS

CONCH CHOWDER CUP

$5.99

A slightly spicy, tomato-based soup with conch, chopped celery, onions, carrots, and diced potatoes.

CONCH CHOWDER BOWL

$8.99

CARIBBEAN FISH SOUP CUP

$5.99

Grouper fish broth with carrots, celery, cilantro, and corn.

CARIBBEAN FISH SOUP BOWL

$8.99

LOBSTER BISQUE CUP

$5.99

Cream-based soup with Florida lobster, pureed celery, onions, red bell peppers, carrots, and tomatoes.

LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL

$8.99

NE CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$5.99

Cream-based soup with chopped clams, celery, onions, and diced potatoes.

NE CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$8.99

BORDER SALAD

$17.99

Blackened shrimp mixed greens, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, corn, olives, and avocado tossed in a cilantro lime dressing.

CAESAR SALAD + MAHI

$16.99

Mahi fillet over our classic Caesar salad topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad + Chicken

$13.99

Caesar Salad + Corvina

$15.99

Caesar Salad + Grouper

$18.99

Caesar Salad + Shrimp

$16.99

House Salad

$7.99

House Salad + Chicken

$13.99

House Salad + Corvina

$15.99

House Salad + Grouper

$18.99

House Salad + Mahi

$16.99

House Salad + Shrimp

$16.99

ON A BUN

CAPTAIN'S TAIL SANDWICH

CAPTAIN'S TAIL SANDWICH

$17.99

Freshly caught snapper fillet, perfectly seasoned and lightly breaded, fried to a golden crisp topped with cilantro lime slaw and our pink sauce; with your choice of French fries or cole slaw.

KING'S CRACKED CONCH BUN

KING'S CRACKED CONCH BUN

$19.99

Tenderized, breaded, and deep-fried conch, topped with fresh slaw and our home-made tartar sauce; with your choice of French fries or cole slaw.

N. EAST LOBSTER ROLL

$29.99

NEWMAN'S SHRIMP PO BOY

$18.99

Perfectly seasoned shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and bacon on a light Ranch lathered bread roll; with your choice of French fries or cole slaw.

Shrimp Sandwich

$16.99

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Corvina Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grouper Sandwich

$18.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

ENTREES

CONCH PLATTER

$23.99

CORVINA FILLET

$19.99

MAHI FILLET

$19.99

LARGE SHRIMP

$21.99

GROUPER FILLET

$25.99

SALMON FILLET

$24.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$15.99

FAVORITES

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$22.99

Large shrimp perfectly seasoned, and sautéed with a cream-based sauce, served over grits, topped with bacon and scallions.

FISH + GRITS

FISH + GRITS

$22.99

Cj's Fish Tacos

$15.99

Served on soft tortillas with onion and cilantro lime slaw.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99
Corvina Francaise

Corvina Francaise

$24.99

Corvina fillet dusted in flour, dipped in egg wash, and prepared in a light lemon sauce, served over linguine.

Snapper Fillet + Shrimp Escabeche

Snapper Fillet + Shrimp Escabeche

$27.99

Fish and shrimp perfectly seasoned and lightly breaded, topped with pickled vegetables and served with coconut rice and beans, and sweet plantains.

Scallop Scampi

$26.99

Sautéed scallops in a garlic and lemon sauce, served with white rice or linguine.

Shrimp Creole

$24.99

Shrimp prepared in a slightly spicy sauce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and garlic, served with white rice.

Salmon over Spinach

Salmon over Spinach

$24.99

Grilled salmon served over a bed of sautéed spinach.

Seafood Puttanesca

Seafood Puttanesca

$31.99

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, and clams with chopped tomatoes, garlic, black olives, capers, and a hint of spice, served over a bed of linguine.

Captain's Combo

$27.99

Customer fav - fish, conch, and shrimp, prepared all grilled, blackened or fried, with your choice of one side.

Pecan-Crusted Grouper

$29.99

Grilled and served with fried Brussels sprouts drizzled in a coconut lime sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Parmesan-breaded chicken topped with Italian cheeses and marinara sauce, served with linguine.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.99

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic and lemon sauce, served with white rice or linguine.

SIDES

Asparagus

$5.99

Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

CAPTAIN'S COLESLAW

$4.49

1.5 oz COCTAIL

$0.75

Creamed Spinach

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Hawaiian Plantains

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Grits

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Large Cole Slaw

$7.99

Large Creamed Spinach

$19.99

Linguine

$3.99

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Red Beans

$3.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

White Rice

$3.99

1.5oz Sauce

$0.75

8oz SAUCE

$8.00

16oz SAUCE

$12.00

Bring Your Own Fish (P/P)

$15.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.99

KIDS FISH FINGERS

$9.99

KIDS LINGUINE TOMATO SAUCE + CHEESE

$6.99

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$6.49

ICE CREAM VANILLA

$1.99

COCONUT GUAVA CAKE

$7.99

FLAN

$6.49

KEY LIME PIE

$6.49

Whole Coconut Guava Cake

$70.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$39.99

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Brisk Tea

$2.50

Coke Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

San Pellegrino

$3.29

San Pellegrino 16.9oz

$5.99

San Pellegrino 1L

$7.99

Soda

$2.49

Open Drink

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Glass Milk

$2.99

Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

Colada

$2.99

Latte / Cortadito

$2.99

Americano

$2.49

BEER

Corona - Bottle

$5.49

Stella Artois - Bottle

$5.49

Heineken - Bottle

$5.49

Miller Lite - Bottle

$4.49

Amstel Light - Bottle

$5.49

Playita - Draft

$6.49

El Farito IPA - Draft

$6.49

Blue Moon Draft

$5.49

Modelo Draft

$5.49

WINE

Chardonnay - Glass

$6.99

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$6.99

Pinot Grigio / Glass

$6.99

Zinfandel - Glass

$6.99

Cabernet - Glass

$6.99

Merlot - Glass

$6.99

Pinot Noir - Glass

$6.99

House Bottle Chardonnay

$24.99

House Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$24.99

House Bottle Pinot Grigio

$24.99

House Bottle Cabernet

$24.99

House Bottle Merlot

$24.99

House Bottle Pinot Noir

$24.99

13 CELSIUS Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

IMAGERY CHARDONNAY

$46.00

IMAGERY Pinot Noir

$44.00

SANTA MARGHERITA Pinot Grigio

$48.00

TRIBUTE CABERNET SAUV

$48.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$14.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
12950 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL 33161

