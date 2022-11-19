Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain Joe's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

9901 NORTH MAIN ST

WHITMORE LAKE, MI 48189

Order Again

Popular Items

ANGUS BURGER
CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO
CHICKEN TENDERS

APPETIZER

BOURBON FILET TIPS

$15.99

Signature item. Beef tenderloin tips, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bourbon cream, and Blue Cheese crumbles.

BAKED ESCARGOT

$11.99

12 snails, Parmesan, mushrooms, and garlic butter sauce served with toasted crostini.

CALAMARI

$10.99

Signature item. Seasoned strips of calamari flash fried then sauteed with white wine garlic lemon sauce with banana peppers and diced tomatoes.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$11.99

Served with sweet thai chili dipping sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

Crispy, golden chicken tenders. Served with a side of ranch. Buffalo-style available.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.99

Oven-baked spinach artichoke dip, topped with a blend of cheeses. Served with tortilla chips.

CRISPY ASPARAGUS

$7.99

Signature item. Tender asparagus drenched in a seasoned batter, fried golden brown. Served with our famous wasabi sauce.

1.LB CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99

Wings fried to perfection.

HOMEMADE HUMMUS

$8.99

Comes with warm pita bread. Available with chicken shawarma or lamb shawarma for an additional charge.

FALAFEL PLATE

$11.99

10 pieces. chickpea patties fried and served with pickles, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and house tahini sauce with warm pita bread.

BABA GHANOUSH

$8.99

Roasted eggplant dip made with lemon juice, garlic & tahini finished with extra virgin olive oil, served with pita bread

MEDITERRANEAN APPETIZER COMBO

$14.99

Signature item. A taste of 3 delicious Mediterranean appetizers in smaller portions.

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.99

Balsamic reduction drizzle

SOUP & SALADS

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Fresh romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan.

SMALL CAESAR

$6.99

LARGE FATOUSH

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crispy pita, and lemon-herb vinaigrette.

SMALL FATOUSH

$6.99

LARGE SPINACH SALAD

$10.99

Fresh spinach, green apples, dried cranberries, Blue Cheese crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

SMALL SPINACH SALAD

$6.99

LARGE WEDGE SALAD

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced deli ham and turkey, Mozzarella cheese, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and crispy bacon.

SMALL WEDGE SALAD

$7.99

LARGE MICHIGAN SALAD

$10.99

Signature item. Mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.

SMALL MICHIGAN SALAD

$6.99

TOSSED SALAD

$3.99

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$5.99

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.99

CUP OF SOUP

$4.49

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.99

CUP OF CHILI

$5.49

SANDWICH & BURGERS ALL DAY

2 PIECE BAJA FISH TACOS

$11.99

Soft-shell tacos stuffed with lightly breaded cod fillets, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime sauce, citrus slaw, and pico de gallo.

2 PIECE BLACKEND SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

Signature item. Soft-shell tacos loaded with grilled shrimp, Cheddar cheese, citrus slaw, chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo.

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA

$10.99

Signature item. Garlic sauce, pickles, lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in pita bread.

GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Fresh deli corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with a side of 1000 Island dressing.

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP SANDWICH

$15.99

Signature item. Thinly sliced prime rib on a toasted sub roll with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

PULLED PORK PO BOY SANDWICH

$12.99

1/2 lb. tender pulled pork slow-simmered in homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw. Served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes. Side of ranch dressing

ANGUS BURGER

$11.49

Fresh Angus beef grilled to your liking and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.

BLACK JACK BURGER

$12.99

Cajun seasoning, pepper jack & blue cheese crumbles served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.

FARMERS BURGER

$13.99

Fresh Angus, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese. served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.

SWISS/MUSH BURGER

$12.99

Fresh Angus, Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese. served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.

FIESTA BURGER

$13.99

Fresh Angus beef topped with smashed avocado and pico de gallo, cheddar cheese.

LUNCH SANDWICH 11AM-4PM

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99

Signature item. A fresh tortilla filled with lightly Cajun seasoned chicken, jack cheeses, onions, and green peppers. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.

CLASSIC CLUB CIABATTA

$12.99

SMOKED TURKEY, HAM, BACON, AMERICAN & SWISS CHEESE'S SERVED ON GRILLED CIABATTA ROLL WITH LETTUCE & TOMATOES

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$12.99

Signature item. A fresh tortilla filled with lightly Cajun-seasoned shrimp, Jack cheese, onions, and green peppers. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.

STEAKS & SEAFOOD

AGED BONE IN RIBEYE STEAK

$38.99

18 oz. cut char-grilled to perfection. Served with house-mashed potatoes, and asparagus.

AGED NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$32.99

14 oz. cut char-grilled to perfection. Served with house-mashed potatoes and asparagus.

PORK TENDERLOIN

$17.99

Char-grilled to your liking topped with mushrooms marsala sauce – served with house mashed & asparagus

GORGONZOLA FILET TIPS

$26.99

Signature item. 9 oz. tender filet mignon tips, caramelized onions, green peppers, and mushrooms tossed in red wine blue cheese demi-glace. Served over house-mashed potatoes.

PRIME RIB 12.OZ

$34.99Out of stock

Available Friday & Saturday only after 4pm. served with Au-jus, house mashed potatoes and asparagus

PRIME RIB 16.OZ

$39.99Out of stock

Available Friday & Saturday only after 4pm. served with Au-jus, house mashed potatoes and asparagus

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON

$22.99

Fresh salmon grilled with artichokes, spinach, Kalamata olives, and white wine lemon caper sauce. Served with rice pilaf.

BLACKENED AHI TUNA

$25.99

Signature item. 8 oz. sushi-grade ahi tuna blackened to rare, mango salsa, house rice, crispy Brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction and wasabi cream.

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$24.99

Two Maryland style crab cakes made with blue crab meat - pan roasted to golden brown - served with honey dijon sauce, rice pilaf and asparagus.

SAUTEED LAKE PERCH

$22.99

Lightly seasoned, pan sauteed, served with house-mashed potatoes, asparagus, and picatta sauce.

SWAMP JUMBO SHRIMP

$20.99

Louisiana style house-seasoned 10 grilled jumbo shrimp, white rice, and asparagus with drawn butter.

FISH & CHIPS

$17.99

Lightly battered cold water cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$18.99

Crispy Shrimp basket served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw & fries

PASTA & BAYOU

CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.99

Linguine pasta tossed with broccoli and creamy garlic Parmesan Alfredo then topped with blackened chicken and shaved Parmesan.

JAMBALAYA

$18.99

Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage in our house recipe creole sauce. Served over white rice.

NEW ORLEANS MEDLEY

$22.99

Signature item. An unforgettable spicy medley of grilled shrimp, filet tips, and bay scallops mixed with mushrooms and onions, served over rice.

CAPTAIN'S TRUFFLE MAC N' CHEESE

$13.99

Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions.

CAPTAIN'S BBQ MAC N'CHEESE

$18.99

Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions. with Pulled pork, bacon, b.b.q sauce

CAPTAIN'S BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC CHEESE

$18.99

Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions. with Nashville hot crispy chicken, fresh jalapenos, blue cheese crumbles

CAPTAIN'S SEAFOOD MAC N' CHEESE

$20.99

Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions. with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Andoullie sausage

MEDITERRANEAN / DINNER

SHISH KAFTA

$19.99

12 oz. ground lamb, mixed with onion, parsley and our house spices. Chargrilled to your liking. topped with seasoned onions, tomatoes, Mediterranean pickles & tahini sauce with rice pilaf and pita.

CHICKEN SHAWARMA DINNER

$18.99

Rotisserie slow-roasted chicken breast and thigh topped with seasoned onions, tomatoes, Mediterranean pickles, and tahini sauce with rice pilaf and pita.

MEDITERRANIAN CHICKEN BOWL

$18.99

Rotisserie chicken , rice pilaf, brussels sprouts, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives, balsamic glaze

PIZZA'S

10" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

14" PIZZA W/CHEESE

$15.99

Tradition or Cajun crust. Add toppings for an additional charge.

14" CHEESY BREAD

$15.99

House-baked pizza dough baked and topped with cheese trio. Served with pizza sauce or ranch dressing

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$22.99

14" pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef.

SPICY HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$22.99

14" pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, and Cajun crust.

B.B.Q CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.99

14" pizza with grilled chicken, red onion, house BBQ sauce, and Mozzarella & Jack Cheddar cheeses.

B.L.T PIZZA

$22.99

14" pizza loaded with triple bacon crumbles, Mozzarella cheese, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, and lettuce.

KIDS MENU

KIDS BREADED SHRIMP WITH FRIES

$7.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES

$8.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$6.99

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS WITH FRIES

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE WITH FRIES

$5.99

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.99

DESSERTS

LARGE TIRAMISU

$7.00

Ladyfingers, espresso, and Mascarpone cheese.

OUR FAMOUS KAHLUA BROWNIE

$7.00

Large house-made brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.

TOASTED ALMOND CREAM CAKE

$7.00

Served with Mascarpone cheese and Amaretto cream.

CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

Please ask your server for this month’s feature

CAPTAIN'S CHOCOLATE COOKIE BOMB

$4.99

Baked soft cookie dough topped with premium vanilla ice cream, whipped cream your choice of                                        ¬ M&M Chocolate Chip with chocolate sauce. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup,  with caramel sauce. 

CAPTAIN'S PEANUT BUTTER BOMB

$4.99

SIDES

FULL SIDE OF FRIES

$3.99

FULL SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

FULL SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$7.99

FULL SIDE MASHED POTATOS

$3.99

FULL SIDE RICE PILAF

$3.99

BASKET POTATO CHIPS

$3.99

FULL SIDE OF BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.99

Drizzled with balsamic glaze.

FULL SIDE OF GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$5.99

Drizzled with balsamic glaze.

FULL SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$4.99

FULL SIDE OF COLESLAW

$1.99

SIDE PITA BREAD

$2.00

SIDE HOUSE BREAD

$2.50

ADD AVOCADO

$1.99

2 STRIPS OF BACON

$1.99

N/A Beverages

coke

$3.49

diet coke

$3.49

sprite

$3.49

lemonade

$3.49

arnold palmer

$3.49

icetea

$3.49

dr pepper

$3.49

ginger ale

$3.49

melloyellow

$3.49

root beer bottle

$3.49

coffee

$2.99

hot tea

$2.99

MILK

$3.49

flavored hot tea

$3.49

tomato juice 12 oz

$3.49

pineapple juice 12 oz

$3.49

orange juice 12.oz

$3.49

cranberry juice

$3.49

grapefruit juice

$3.49

bottled water

$2.00

hot chocolate

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9901 NORTH MAIN ST, WHITMORE LAKE, MI 48189

