Captain Joe's Grill
No reviews yet
9901 NORTH MAIN ST
WHITMORE LAKE, MI 48189
Popular Items
APPETIZER
BOURBON FILET TIPS
Signature item. Beef tenderloin tips, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bourbon cream, and Blue Cheese crumbles.
BAKED ESCARGOT
12 snails, Parmesan, mushrooms, and garlic butter sauce served with toasted crostini.
CALAMARI
Signature item. Seasoned strips of calamari flash fried then sauteed with white wine garlic lemon sauce with banana peppers and diced tomatoes.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Served with sweet thai chili dipping sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS
Crispy, golden chicken tenders. Served with a side of ranch. Buffalo-style available.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Oven-baked spinach artichoke dip, topped with a blend of cheeses. Served with tortilla chips.
CRISPY ASPARAGUS
Signature item. Tender asparagus drenched in a seasoned batter, fried golden brown. Served with our famous wasabi sauce.
1.LB CHICKEN WINGS
Wings fried to perfection.
HOMEMADE HUMMUS
Comes with warm pita bread. Available with chicken shawarma or lamb shawarma for an additional charge.
FALAFEL PLATE
10 pieces. chickpea patties fried and served with pickles, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and house tahini sauce with warm pita bread.
BABA GHANOUSH
Roasted eggplant dip made with lemon juice, garlic & tahini finished with extra virgin olive oil, served with pita bread
MEDITERRANEAN APPETIZER COMBO
Signature item. A taste of 3 delicious Mediterranean appetizers in smaller portions.
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Balsamic reduction drizzle
SOUP & SALADS
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan.
SMALL CAESAR
LARGE FATOUSH
Romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crispy pita, and lemon-herb vinaigrette.
SMALL FATOUSH
LARGE SPINACH SALAD
Fresh spinach, green apples, dried cranberries, Blue Cheese crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
SMALL SPINACH SALAD
LARGE WEDGE SALAD
Mixed greens topped with sliced deli ham and turkey, Mozzarella cheese, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and crispy bacon.
SMALL WEDGE SALAD
LARGE MICHIGAN SALAD
Signature item. Mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.
SMALL MICHIGAN SALAD
TOSSED SALAD
FRENCH ONION SOUP
BOWL OF SOUP
CUP OF SOUP
BOWL OF CHILI
CUP OF CHILI
SANDWICH & BURGERS ALL DAY
2 PIECE BAJA FISH TACOS
Soft-shell tacos stuffed with lightly breaded cod fillets, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime sauce, citrus slaw, and pico de gallo.
2 PIECE BLACKEND SHRIMP TACOS
Signature item. Soft-shell tacos loaded with grilled shrimp, Cheddar cheese, citrus slaw, chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo.
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA
Signature item. Garlic sauce, pickles, lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in pita bread.
GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH
Fresh deli corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with a side of 1000 Island dressing.
PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP SANDWICH
Signature item. Thinly sliced prime rib on a toasted sub roll with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
PULLED PORK PO BOY SANDWICH
1/2 lb. tender pulled pork slow-simmered in homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw. Served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes. Side of ranch dressing
ANGUS BURGER
Fresh Angus beef grilled to your liking and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.
BLACK JACK BURGER
Cajun seasoning, pepper jack & blue cheese crumbles served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.
FARMERS BURGER
Fresh Angus, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese. served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.
SWISS/MUSH BURGER
Fresh Angus, Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese. served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.
FIESTA BURGER
Fresh Angus beef topped with smashed avocado and pico de gallo, cheddar cheese.
LUNCH SANDWICH 11AM-4PM
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Signature item. A fresh tortilla filled with lightly Cajun seasoned chicken, jack cheeses, onions, and green peppers. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.
CLASSIC CLUB CIABATTA
SMOKED TURKEY, HAM, BACON, AMERICAN & SWISS CHEESE'S SERVED ON GRILLED CIABATTA ROLL WITH LETTUCE & TOMATOES
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Signature item. A fresh tortilla filled with lightly Cajun-seasoned shrimp, Jack cheese, onions, and green peppers. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
AGED BONE IN RIBEYE STEAK
18 oz. cut char-grilled to perfection. Served with house-mashed potatoes, and asparagus.
AGED NEW YORK STRIP STEAK
14 oz. cut char-grilled to perfection. Served with house-mashed potatoes and asparagus.
PORK TENDERLOIN
Char-grilled to your liking topped with mushrooms marsala sauce – served with house mashed & asparagus
GORGONZOLA FILET TIPS
Signature item. 9 oz. tender filet mignon tips, caramelized onions, green peppers, and mushrooms tossed in red wine blue cheese demi-glace. Served over house-mashed potatoes.
PRIME RIB 12.OZ
Available Friday & Saturday only after 4pm. served with Au-jus, house mashed potatoes and asparagus
PRIME RIB 16.OZ
Available Friday & Saturday only after 4pm. served with Au-jus, house mashed potatoes and asparagus
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON
Fresh salmon grilled with artichokes, spinach, Kalamata olives, and white wine lemon caper sauce. Served with rice pilaf.
BLACKENED AHI TUNA
Signature item. 8 oz. sushi-grade ahi tuna blackened to rare, mango salsa, house rice, crispy Brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction and wasabi cream.
MARYLAND CRAB CAKES
Two Maryland style crab cakes made with blue crab meat - pan roasted to golden brown - served with honey dijon sauce, rice pilaf and asparagus.
SAUTEED LAKE PERCH
Lightly seasoned, pan sauteed, served with house-mashed potatoes, asparagus, and picatta sauce.
SWAMP JUMBO SHRIMP
Louisiana style house-seasoned 10 grilled jumbo shrimp, white rice, and asparagus with drawn butter.
FISH & CHIPS
Lightly battered cold water cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
Crispy Shrimp basket served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw & fries
PASTA & BAYOU
CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO
Linguine pasta tossed with broccoli and creamy garlic Parmesan Alfredo then topped with blackened chicken and shaved Parmesan.
JAMBALAYA
Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage in our house recipe creole sauce. Served over white rice.
NEW ORLEANS MEDLEY
Signature item. An unforgettable spicy medley of grilled shrimp, filet tips, and bay scallops mixed with mushrooms and onions, served over rice.
CAPTAIN'S TRUFFLE MAC N' CHEESE
Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions.
CAPTAIN'S BBQ MAC N'CHEESE
Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions. with Pulled pork, bacon, b.b.q sauce
CAPTAIN'S BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC CHEESE
Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions. with Nashville hot crispy chicken, fresh jalapenos, blue cheese crumbles
CAPTAIN'S SEAFOOD MAC N' CHEESE
Signature item. A creamy 5-cheese blend and truffle oil tossed with pasta shells and topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions. with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Andoullie sausage
MEDITERRANEAN / DINNER
SHISH KAFTA
12 oz. ground lamb, mixed with onion, parsley and our house spices. Chargrilled to your liking. topped with seasoned onions, tomatoes, Mediterranean pickles & tahini sauce with rice pilaf and pita.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA DINNER
Rotisserie slow-roasted chicken breast and thigh topped with seasoned onions, tomatoes, Mediterranean pickles, and tahini sauce with rice pilaf and pita.
MEDITERRANIAN CHICKEN BOWL
Rotisserie chicken , rice pilaf, brussels sprouts, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives, balsamic glaze
PIZZA'S
10" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA
14" PIZZA W/CHEESE
Tradition or Cajun crust. Add toppings for an additional charge.
14" CHEESY BREAD
House-baked pizza dough baked and topped with cheese trio. Served with pizza sauce or ranch dressing
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
14" pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef.
SPICY HAWAIIAN PIZZA
14" pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, and Cajun crust.
B.B.Q CHICKEN PIZZA
14" pizza with grilled chicken, red onion, house BBQ sauce, and Mozzarella & Jack Cheddar cheeses.
B.L.T PIZZA
14" pizza loaded with triple bacon crumbles, Mozzarella cheese, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, and lettuce.
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
LARGE TIRAMISU
Ladyfingers, espresso, and Mascarpone cheese.
OUR FAMOUS KAHLUA BROWNIE
Large house-made brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.
TOASTED ALMOND CREAM CAKE
Served with Mascarpone cheese and Amaretto cream.
CHEESE CAKE
Please ask your server for this month’s feature
CAPTAIN'S CHOCOLATE COOKIE BOMB
Baked soft cookie dough topped with premium vanilla ice cream, whipped cream your choice of ¬ M&M Chocolate Chip with chocolate sauce. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, with caramel sauce.
CAPTAIN'S PEANUT BUTTER BOMB
SIDES
FULL SIDE OF FRIES
FULL SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES
FULL SIDE OF ONION RINGS
FULL SIDE MASHED POTATOS
FULL SIDE RICE PILAF
BASKET POTATO CHIPS
FULL SIDE OF BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Drizzled with balsamic glaze.
FULL SIDE OF GRILLED ASPARAGUS
Drizzled with balsamic glaze.
FULL SIDE OF BROCCOLI
FULL SIDE OF COLESLAW
SIDE PITA BREAD
SIDE HOUSE BREAD
ADD AVOCADO
2 STRIPS OF BACON
N/A Beverages
coke
diet coke
sprite
lemonade
arnold palmer
icetea
dr pepper
ginger ale
melloyellow
root beer bottle
coffee
hot tea
MILK
flavored hot tea
tomato juice 12 oz
pineapple juice 12 oz
orange juice 12.oz
cranberry juice
grapefruit juice
bottled water
hot chocolate
Come in and enjoy!
