Captain's Table & Takeaway
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh New England Seafood restaurant & market. Family owned and operated since 1946. Selections from fresh shellfish, fillets of haddock, Sole, Atlantic salmon, sea scallops, wild gulf shrimp, whole belly clams, lobsters, pasta dishes, seafood rolls, burgers and sandwiches, house made clam chowder, salads, appetizers and desserts. We are BYOB, so bring your favorite beer or wine.
279 LINDEN ST, Wellesley, MA 02482
