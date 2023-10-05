Popular Items

Broiled Haddock

$21.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Fried Fish Fillet

Grilled Teryaki Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Dinner

Appetizer

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$9.00

2 Housemade Shrimp Egg Rolls

Onion Rings Large

$5.00

Fresh Handmade Onion Rings Large

Onion Rings Regular

$4.00

Fresh Handmade Onion Rings Regular Size

Lobster Quesadilla

$13.00

Large Tortilla, With Cheese, Lobster Salad, Diced Tomato And Sour Cream

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

6 Chicken Breast Tenders W/ Bbq Sauce

Pint Of Sea Scallops

$27.00

Choose Broiled Or Fried Sea Scallops

Fried Point Judith Calamari

$12.00

Lightly Fried Calamri Rings W/ Marinara Sauce

Crab Rangoons

$8.00

5 Hand Made Crab Rangoon

Fried Whole Clams Pint

$32.00

Pint Of Golden Fried Clams

Fried Whole Clams 1/2 Pint

$24.00

Half Pint Of Golden Fried Clams

Steamed Mussels Large

$14.00

Steamed Mussels Regular

$12.00

Mussels Steamed Served With Melted Butter

Captain Roy's Mussels

$14.00

Mussels In Wine Cheese Sauce W/ Garlic Bread

Countneck Clams Each

$2.50

Countneck Clam On Half Shell

Grilled Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

5 Large Shrimp Flame Grilled With Garlic

Maryland Crab Cake

$9.00

2 -2oz Crab Cakes With Cocktail Sauce

Wellfleet Oysters Each

$2.95

Well Fleet Oyster On Half Shell

Double Play

$15.00

2 Each Shrimp Cocktail, Countneck Clams & Wellfleet Oysters

Shrimp Cocktail Each

$2.50

1 Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.00

3 Large Cocktail Shrimp

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Corn bread

cornbread charge

$0.75

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

8oz Of Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

12 Oz Of Clam Chowder

Garden Salad

$5.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, W/ Tomato, Cuccumber, Carrot, Peppers And Red Onion

Lobster Salad Plate

$30.00

Lobster Salad, On A Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast On Garden Salad

Grilled Garlic Shrimp Salad

$19.00

8 - Garlic Grilled Shrimp On Garden Salad

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Arugula, Topped With Tomato, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Grilled Salmon Arugula

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet On Arugula Salad

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.00

Fresh Tuna Salad On Garden Salad

Corn bread nc

Crab cake salad

$12.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Pasta Dishes

Shrimp And Linguini

$17.00

Six Large Wild Gulf Shrimp Over Linguini, With Fresh Herbs, Garlic, Olive Oil

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Wild Sherimp, Maine Mussels, And Se Scallops In A Spicy Tomato Sauce Over Linguini

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$25.00

Chunks Of Lobster In A Creamy Cheese Sauce, With Elbow Macaroni And Crumb Topping

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow Macaroni Tossed In A Creamy Cheese Sauce Topped With Crumbs

Corn bread n/c

Lobster Specialties

Steamed Lobster 1lb

$20.00

Steamed Maine Lobster

Steamed Lobster 1.25lb

$25.00

Steamed Maine Lobster

Steamed Lobster 1.5lb

$32.00

Steamed Maine Lobster

Steamed Lobster 2lb

$45.00

Steamed Maine Lobster

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$34.00

Lazy Man Lobster

$25.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Samon Fillet Sandwhich

$15.00

Atlantic Samon Fillet Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Fried Classic Fish Sandwhich

$11.00

Fried Pollock With Cheese Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Broiled Classic Fish Sandwhich

$11.00

Broiled Pollock Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Fried Haddock Sandwhich

$15.00

Fried Haddock With Cheese Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Broiled Haddock Sandwhich

$15.00

Broiled Haddock Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$13.00

Maryland Crab Cake Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Hamburger

$9.50

Beef Patty Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Beef Patty With Cheese Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Beef Patty With Bacon And Cheese Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Salmon Burger Served On A Grilled Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, And Pickles

Tuna Melt

$12.00

House Made Tuna Slad On Grilled White Or Wheat Bread With American Cheese

Rolls

Whole Clam Roll

$25.00

Whole Belly Clams Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Clam Strip Roll

$14.00

Clam Strips Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Sea Scallop Roll Fried

$20.00

Fried Sea Scallops Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Sea Scallop Roll Broiled

$20.00

Broiled Sea Scallops Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Sea Scallop Roll Grilled

$20.00

Grilled Sea Scallops Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Shrimp Roll Fried

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Shrimp Roll Broiled

$13.00

Broiled Shrimp Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Fried Oyster Roll

$16.00

Fried Oysters Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Lobster Salad Roll

$28.00

Lobster Salad Served On A Grilled Hot Dog Bun With Lettuce

Garlic shrimp roll

$13.00

Fried Dinners

Fried Captains Platter

$33.00

Whole Clams, Haddock, Scallops, And Shrimp

Fried Calamari Dinner

$19.00

Fried Calamari

Fried Sea Scallops Dinner

$28.00

Fried Sea Scallops

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$19.00

Fried Clam Strips

Fried Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$33.00

Fried Whole Belly Clams

Fried Fish N Chips

$15.00

Fried Fish And Chips

Fried Oyster Dinner

$18.00

Fried Oysters

Fried Grey Sole

$20.00

Fried Grey Sole Fillet

Fried Haddock Dinner

$21.00

Fried Haddock Fillet

Chicken Finger Dinner

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

Pick Two

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.00

Broiled

Broiled Scallops

$28.00

Broiled Sea Scallops

Broiled Shrimp

$19.00

Broiled Wild Gulf Shrimp

Broiled Grey Sole

$20.00

Broiled Grey Sole

Broiled Captains Platter

$24.00

Broiled Scallops, Shrimp, And Haddock

Broiled Fish N Chips

$15.00

Broiled Pollock

Baked Stuffed Haddock Crab

$24.00

Haddock Stuffed With Mild Spiced Crab Stuffing Topped With Hollandaise

Baked Stuffed Haddock Veggie

$22.00

Haddock With Vegetable Stuffing Topped With Hollandaise

Grilled

Grilled Cajun Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Wild Gulf Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Scallops

$28.00

Grilled Scallops

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese On White Or Wheat Bread

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Chicken Fingers Served With Bbq Sauce

Kids Hot Dog

$3.50

Hot Dog

Desserts

Triple Chocholate Cake

$7.95

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.75

Boston Cream Pie

$3.50

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.75

Chocholate Chip Brownies

$2.00

Specials

Chunks of Swordfish grilled with Cajun spice

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Fried Combo; Shrimp & Haddock Tidbits

$18.00

Mild Cajun Grilled Swordfish Tidbits

$18.00

Side orders

Baked Beans

$3.00

French fries

$4.00

Pasta w/ sauce

$5.00

Plain Pasta w/ butter

$5.00

Rice pilaf

$3.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Onion rings small

$4.00

Onion rings lg

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked potato

$3.00

Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Seltzer

$1.75

Cranberry Seltzer

$3.00

Nantucket Nectar

$3.50

Tower Rootbear

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocholate Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

bottle water

$1.75

half &half

$3.50

v8

$3.75