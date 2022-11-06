Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Land Ahoy!! Captain Mike’s are ready to bring our award winning Burgers and Mac & Cheese to your next event, workplace or festival. Same great food available from the Galley! In addition our Chef driven catering from Portside. Custom. Seasonal. Elegant.
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140
