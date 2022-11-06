  • Home
Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering

1 Review

$$

5118 6th Ave

Kenosha, WI 53140

Order Again

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Land Ahoy!! Captain Mike’s are ready to bring our award winning Burgers and Mac & Cheese to your next event, workplace or festival. Same great food available from the Galley! In addition our Chef driven catering from Portside. Custom. Seasonal. Elegant.

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140

Directions

