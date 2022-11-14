Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain Mike's Dolphin Adventure Tybee Island

1 Old US Highway 80

Tybee Island, GA 31328

Dolphin Tours

Adult Tour Ticket

$25.00

Child Tour Ticket

$15.00

Babies & Toddlers Tickets

$5.00

Sunset Adult Ticket

$35.00

Sunset Child Ticket

$20.00

Scout Tour Ticket

$15.00

Chaperone Tour Ticket

$20.00

Sunset Scout Ticket

$15.00

Sunset Chaperone Ticket

$20.00

Crew T

White

$20.00+

Light Blue

$20.00+

Navy

$20.00+

Original T

White

$20.00+

Heather Navy

$20.00+

Long Sleeve Crew T

White

$25.00+

Navy

$25.00+

Long Sleeve Original

White

$25.00+

Heather Navy

$25.00+

Hoodie

Navy

$40.00+

Employee Long Sleeve Original

White

$15.00+

Heather Navy

$15.00+

Employee Crew T

White

$12.00+

Light Blue

$12.00+

Navy

$12.00+

Employee Original

White

$12.00+

Heather Navy

$12.00+

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Capri Sun

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Employee Coffee

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Large Powerade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Body Armor

$4.00

Plush

MINI Plush

$3.00

SM Plush

$10.00

MED Plush

$15.00

LRG Plush

$20.00

XL Plush

$50.00

Snacks

Snacks

$2.00

Suckers

Suckers

$1.00

Tumbler

Tumbler

$12.00

Keychain

Keychains

$8.00

Large Keychain

$10.00

Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

GS Patch

Patch

$3.00

Mermaid Bag

Mermaid Bag

$10.00

Cooler Bag

Cooloer Bag

$12.00

Wall Sign

Wall Sign

$15.00

Traveling Stone

Stones

$3.00

No Natz

No Natz

$5.00

Lip Balm

Lip Balm

$2.00

Dramamine

Dramamine

$8.00

Rain Poncho

Rain Poncho

$3.00

SPF Banana

SPF

$2.00

Photo

Photo

$15.00

Hat

$10 Bucket Hat

$10.00

$20 Dress Hat

$20.00

Towel/Blanket

Towel/Blanket

$15.00

Friendship Bracelets

Friendship Bracelet

$3.00

Sunglasses

Adult Sunglasses

$10.00

Kids Sunglasses

$5.00

Scrunchie

Schrunchie

$2.00

Flip Flops

Flip Flops

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Let's set sail!

Location

1 Old US Highway 80, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Directions

