Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burgers

Captain Parker's Pub

2,294 Reviews

$$

668 MA-28

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Bowl of Chowder
Cup of Chowder
Simple Salad

Specials

Fried Fish Bites

$16.00

fresh cuts of cod breaded and deep-fried served with tartar sauce and lemon

Fish Cake & Chowder Combo

Fish Cake & Chowder Combo

$15.00

homemade cod fish cakes, deep fried and drizzled with dill aioli served with a cup of our world-famous clam chowder

Loaded Potato Flatbread

$13.00

a grilled flatbread topped with mashed potatoes, bacon, cheddar, and smoked gouda, garnished with scallions and roasted garlic aioli

Bacon Jam Cheddar Burger

Bacon Jam Cheddar Burger

$19.00

our half-pound burger grilled to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese and house-made bacon jam served on a brioche roll with a side of french fries

Shaved Prime Rib Au Jus

$17.00

thin-sliced prime rib warmed and served on a toasted sub roll with American cheese, served with house-fried potato chips and a cup of hot au jus for dipping

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

seasoned ground beef simmered in a rich gravy with carrots, corn, onions, and sweet peas topped with mashed potatoes, served with toasted multi-grain

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

tender chicken, green peas, onions, celery, and carrots simmered in a rich chicken gravy and baked in a flakey pie crust, served with mashed potatoes

Chowder & Appetizers

Warm Rolls And Butter

$0.25

warm rolls and butter are provided complimentary during dine-in service but $0.25 per serving applies for takeout. We appreciate your understanding!

Cup of Chowder

Cup of Chowder

$8.00

6 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder

Bowl of Chowder

Bowl of Chowder

$9.00

12 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder

Bread Bowl of Chowder

Bread Bowl of Chowder

$14.00

12 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder served in a crusty boule of country white bread

Quart of Chowder - Cold

Quart of Chowder - Cold

$18.00

32 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder

Quart of Chowder - Hot

Quart of Chowder - Hot

$18.00

32 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder

Quart of Chowder - Base

Quart of Chowder - Base

$26.00

just add light cream when you're ready to eat, reheating instructions included

Chowder Quahog Combo

Chowder Quahog Combo

$16.00

a bowl of clam chowder and a stuffed quahog

Stuffed Quahog

Stuffed Quahog

$9.00

a local quahog stuffed with our homemade chorizo-linguica stuffing

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

succulent shrimp encrusted with a shaved coconut panko crumb, lightly fried and served with a spiced orange dipping sauce

Street Corn Shrimp

Street Corn Shrimp

$18.00

crispy fried shrimp with roasted corn, diced red peppers, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice on a bed of greens topped with Cotija cheese and a drizzle of chipotle crema

Shrimp Bruschetta

Shrimp Bruschetta

$18.00

tender shrimp sautéed with diced tomatoes and baby spinach tossed in garlic-butter white wine sauce served over garlic toast points

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$18.00

a half-dozen top neck clams on the half shell filled with garlic-herb butter and topped with crisp bacon

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$25.00

half a dozen plump sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon

Pan-Seared Crab Cakes

Pan-Seared Crab Cakes

$18.00

succulent lump crab meat mixed with peppers, onions, herbs, and spices, pan-seared and served on a bed of arugula drizzled with a lemon-dill aioli

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

lightly breaded and fried calamari rings tossed with diced tomatoes and banana pepper rings finished with a balsamic reduction drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

our homemade creamy buffalo chicken dip, served with tri-colored tortilla chips and celery sticks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

hand-cut, hand-breaded boneless tenders tossed in one of our many original sauces

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

bone-in chicken wings tossed in one of our many original sauces

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

warm pretzels dusted with coarse salt served with beer cheese sauce for dipping

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

accompanied by marinara sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

tri-colored chips layered with cheddar cheese, piled high, topped with onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, and banana peppers. Add our house-made beef chili for $4

Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$9.00

fried sweet potatoes served with a mango-chutney ketchup

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

hand-cut and fried to order

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00+

our unique "scoop" style french fries are the perfect amount of crisp + fluffy potato filling

Salads & Soups

Homemade Beef Chili

Homemade Beef Chili

$8.00+

classic beef chili topped with cheese and served with tortilla chips

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

a crock of classic French onion soup topped with garlic-herb croutons and melted Swiss cheese

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.00+

mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, carrot, and red onion served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$15.00

mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tri-colored peppers, red onion, bok choy, scallions, celery, and mandarin oranges served with sesame-soy vinaigrette and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

mini-iceberg wedges quartered and topped with pieces of smokey bacon, red onions, and crumbled bleu cheese served with creamy bleu cheese dressing

Apple, Walnut, Cranberry Salad

Apple, Walnut, Cranberry Salad

$16.00

a bed of greens topped with roasted walnuts, candied cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, slices of green apples, grape tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers served with a homemade cranberry vinaigrette

Baby Kale Salad

Baby Kale Salad

$15.00

baby kale mixed with a blend of quinoa, chickpeas, and edamame, topped with walnuts and pear slices served with lemon vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers and sandwiches are served with french fries and pickles; upgrade to sweet potato fries or onion rings for an additional $3
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$35.00

lobster meat tossed in melted butter served on a roll with a side of coleslaw and french fries

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$35.00

lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise, celery, and onions served on a roll with a side of coleslaw and french fries

Captain Burger

Captain Burger

$18.00

our half-pound burger grilled to your liking served on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$19.00

our half-pound burger grilled to your liking topped with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and caramelized onions served on a brioche roll

BBQ Meatloaf & Smoked Gouda Sandwich

BBQ Meatloaf & Smoked Gouda Sandwich

$16.00

grilled meatloaf slathered with our house BBQ sauce, topped with smoked gouda cheese and caramelized onions on a brioche roll

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$19.00

our half-pound burger grilled to your liking topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, and fried onion strings served on a brioche roll

Smashed Avocado Veggie Burger

$14.00

grilled veggie burger topped with smashed avocado and roasted red peppers served on a brioche roll

Salmon Burger

$18.00

a homemade patty of fresh Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a brioche roll with arugula and oven-roasted tomato jam, with a side of french fries

Crab & Bacon Stack

Crab & Bacon Stack

$18.00

our homemade pan-seared crab cake served on a brioche roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayonnaise

Crispy Chicken B.L.T.

Crispy Chicken B.L.T.

$17.00

a cornflake-breaded fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on a brioche roll

Chicken Caesar Roll-Up

Chicken Caesar Roll-Up

$16.00

grilled or blackened chicken breast mixed with romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan, tossed with creamy Caesar dressing rolled in a garlic-herb tortilla

Turkey Pub Sandwich

Turkey Pub Sandwich

$15.00

roasted turkey slices, cornbread stuffing, and cranberry mayonnaise served on multigrain bread

The Bomb - Steak

The Bomb - Steak

$17.00

thin-shaved top sirloin grilled with onions, peppers, and mushrooms, served on a toasted sub roll with American cheese

Beer Cheese Pastrami

Beer Cheese Pastrami

$16.00

grilled pastrami piled high on a toasted sub roll with caramelized onions and beer cheese served with french fries

Original Fish Sandwich

Original Fish Sandwich

$17.00

fried native cod on a brioche bun with lettuce served with tartar sauce, and french fries

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

$17.00

local cod battered in a cornflake crumb, deep-fried and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce served with french fries

Cape Cod Reuben

Cape Cod Reuben

$17.00

fried cod filet on a brioche bun topped with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw

Entrees

All entrees are served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of mashed potato, rice pilaf, oven-roasted fingerling potatoes, jasmine rice or french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries or onion rings for an additional $3. (Stir-Fry and Lobster Mac & Cheese do not come with a choice of side)
Fried Clam Bellies

Fried Clam Bellies

$30.00+

served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Fried Clam Strips

Fried Clam Strips

$17.00+

served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$28.00+

served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.00+

served with french fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips: Original

Fish & Chips: Original

$24.00

golden fried local cod served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Fish & Chips: Crunchy

Fish & Chips: Crunchy

$24.00

native cod battered in cornflake crumb and deep fried served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Fisherman's Platter

Fisherman's Platter

$39.00

fried shrimp, cod, scallops, and clam strips served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

salmon filet either grilled or blackened served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$27.00

fresh local cod sprinkled with sherry-Ritz cracker crumbs and baked served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side

Broiled Scallops

Broiled Scallops

$38.00

sea scallops broiled and seasoned with Ritz cracker crumbs served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$34.00

jumbo shrimp stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing and baked in lemon, white wine, and butter served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side

Lazy Man's Lobster

Lazy Man's Lobster

$35.00

fresh chunks of lobster baked in lemon, white wine, and butter topped with a seasoned Ritz cracker crumb served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side

Lemon Basil Pork Chop

$23.00

a grilled bone-in pork chop marinated in fresh basil and lemon topped with basil, lemon zest, and a drizzle of warm bourbon honey served with roasted potatoes and fresh vegetables

Bourbon Steak Tips

Bourbon Steak Tips

$26.00

house-marinated steak tips grilled to your liking served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side

New England Pot Roast

New England Pot Roast

$20.00

slow-roasted beef pot roast topped with a rich gravy

Garlic-Herb Sirloin

$36.00

a 12-ounce hand-cut sirloin grilled to your liking, topped with garlic-herb butter

Classic Meatloaf

Classic Meatloaf

$18.00

house-made meatloaf full of ground beef, herbs, and spices, topped with mushroom gravy

Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$17.00

an array of fresh vegetables pan-fried then tossed in a light ginger-soy sauce and served over jasmine rice topped with toasted sesame seeds and scallions

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

$15.00

cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy white cheddar sauce topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs. mix and match from our list of toppings: Lobster Meat, Bacon, Salmon, Bourbon Steak Tips, Grilled Chicken, Pan-Seared Scallops, Shrimp, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Broccoli, Diced Tomatoes

Children's Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

hand-cut, hand-battered chicken served with french fries

Kid's Fish & Chips

$14.00

golden fried local cod served with french fries and tartar sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

served with french fries

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

served with fresh vegetables and your choice of potato

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

topped with marinara sauce

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$8.00

a la mode, homemade

Bread Pudding

$8.00

homemade rotating seasonal flavors

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

a homemade brownie topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Grapenut Custard

$8.00

homemade

Rice Pudding

$8.00

homemade

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Apparel & Gifts

Mug

Mug

$15.00
Crewneck Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$18.00
2 T's for $30

2 T's for $30

$30.00
Youth T-Shirt

Youth T-Shirt

$15.00
2 YOUTH T's for $25

2 YOUTH T's for $25

$25.00
Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$24.00
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$20.00
Baby Bib

Baby Bib

$5.00
Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Captain Parker’s Pub is a family-friendly restaurant overlooking Parker’s River. We are open year-round, seven days a week, and have been serving Cape Cod for over 40 years. We are most famous for our multi award winning, thick and creamy, New England clam chowder.

Website

Location

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Directions

Gallery
Captain Parker's Pub image
Captain Parker's Pub image
Captain Parker's Pub image
Captain Parker's Pub image

