- Home
- /
- West Yarmouth
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Captain Parker's Pub
Captain Parker's Pub
2,294 Reviews
$$
668 MA-28
West Yarmouth, MA 02673
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Fried Fish Bites
fresh cuts of cod breaded and deep-fried served with tartar sauce and lemon
Fish Cake & Chowder Combo
homemade cod fish cakes, deep fried and drizzled with dill aioli served with a cup of our world-famous clam chowder
Loaded Potato Flatbread
a grilled flatbread topped with mashed potatoes, bacon, cheddar, and smoked gouda, garnished with scallions and roasted garlic aioli
Bacon Jam Cheddar Burger
our half-pound burger grilled to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese and house-made bacon jam served on a brioche roll with a side of french fries
Shaved Prime Rib Au Jus
thin-sliced prime rib warmed and served on a toasted sub roll with American cheese, served with house-fried potato chips and a cup of hot au jus for dipping
Shepherd's Pie
seasoned ground beef simmered in a rich gravy with carrots, corn, onions, and sweet peas topped with mashed potatoes, served with toasted multi-grain
Chicken Pot Pie
tender chicken, green peas, onions, celery, and carrots simmered in a rich chicken gravy and baked in a flakey pie crust, served with mashed potatoes
Chowder & Appetizers
Warm Rolls And Butter
warm rolls and butter are provided complimentary during dine-in service but $0.25 per serving applies for takeout. We appreciate your understanding!
Cup of Chowder
6 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Bowl of Chowder
12 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Bread Bowl of Chowder
12 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder served in a crusty boule of country white bread
Quart of Chowder - Cold
32 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Quart of Chowder - Hot
32 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Quart of Chowder - Base
just add light cream when you're ready to eat, reheating instructions included
Chowder Quahog Combo
a bowl of clam chowder and a stuffed quahog
Stuffed Quahog
a local quahog stuffed with our homemade chorizo-linguica stuffing
Coconut Shrimp
succulent shrimp encrusted with a shaved coconut panko crumb, lightly fried and served with a spiced orange dipping sauce
Street Corn Shrimp
crispy fried shrimp with roasted corn, diced red peppers, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice on a bed of greens topped with Cotija cheese and a drizzle of chipotle crema
Shrimp Bruschetta
tender shrimp sautéed with diced tomatoes and baby spinach tossed in garlic-butter white wine sauce served over garlic toast points
Clams Casino
a half-dozen top neck clams on the half shell filled with garlic-herb butter and topped with crisp bacon
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
half a dozen plump sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon
Pan-Seared Crab Cakes
succulent lump crab meat mixed with peppers, onions, herbs, and spices, pan-seared and served on a bed of arugula drizzled with a lemon-dill aioli
Fried Calamari
lightly breaded and fried calamari rings tossed with diced tomatoes and banana pepper rings finished with a balsamic reduction drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Dip
our homemade creamy buffalo chicken dip, served with tri-colored tortilla chips and celery sticks
Chicken Tenders
hand-cut, hand-breaded boneless tenders tossed in one of our many original sauces
Chicken Wings
bone-in chicken wings tossed in one of our many original sauces
Pretzel Sticks
warm pretzels dusted with coarse salt served with beer cheese sauce for dipping
Fried Mozzarella
accompanied by marinara sauce
Nachos
tri-colored chips layered with cheddar cheese, piled high, topped with onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, and banana peppers. Add our house-made beef chili for $4
Sweet Fries
fried sweet potatoes served with a mango-chutney ketchup
Onion Rings
hand-cut and fried to order
French Fries
our unique "scoop" style french fries are the perfect amount of crisp + fluffy potato filling
Salads & Soups
Homemade Beef Chili
classic beef chili topped with cheese and served with tortilla chips
French Onion Soup
a crock of classic French onion soup topped with garlic-herb croutons and melted Swiss cheese
Simple Salad
mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, carrot, and red onion served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
Asian Salad
mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tri-colored peppers, red onion, bok choy, scallions, celery, and mandarin oranges served with sesame-soy vinaigrette and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons
Iceberg Wedge
mini-iceberg wedges quartered and topped with pieces of smokey bacon, red onions, and crumbled bleu cheese served with creamy bleu cheese dressing
Apple, Walnut, Cranberry Salad
a bed of greens topped with roasted walnuts, candied cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, slices of green apples, grape tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers served with a homemade cranberry vinaigrette
Baby Kale Salad
baby kale mixed with a blend of quinoa, chickpeas, and edamame, topped with walnuts and pear slices served with lemon vinaigrette
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
lobster meat tossed in melted butter served on a roll with a side of coleslaw and french fries
Lobster Salad Roll
lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise, celery, and onions served on a roll with a side of coleslaw and french fries
Captain Burger
our half-pound burger grilled to your liking served on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
Bleu Burger
our half-pound burger grilled to your liking topped with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and caramelized onions served on a brioche roll
BBQ Meatloaf & Smoked Gouda Sandwich
grilled meatloaf slathered with our house BBQ sauce, topped with smoked gouda cheese and caramelized onions on a brioche roll
BBQ Burger
our half-pound burger grilled to your liking topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, and fried onion strings served on a brioche roll
Smashed Avocado Veggie Burger
grilled veggie burger topped with smashed avocado and roasted red peppers served on a brioche roll
Salmon Burger
a homemade patty of fresh Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a brioche roll with arugula and oven-roasted tomato jam, with a side of french fries
Crab & Bacon Stack
our homemade pan-seared crab cake served on a brioche roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayonnaise
Crispy Chicken B.L.T.
a cornflake-breaded fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on a brioche roll
Chicken Caesar Roll-Up
grilled or blackened chicken breast mixed with romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan, tossed with creamy Caesar dressing rolled in a garlic-herb tortilla
Turkey Pub Sandwich
roasted turkey slices, cornbread stuffing, and cranberry mayonnaise served on multigrain bread
The Bomb - Steak
thin-shaved top sirloin grilled with onions, peppers, and mushrooms, served on a toasted sub roll with American cheese
Beer Cheese Pastrami
grilled pastrami piled high on a toasted sub roll with caramelized onions and beer cheese served with french fries
Original Fish Sandwich
fried native cod on a brioche bun with lettuce served with tartar sauce, and french fries
Crunchy Fish Sandwich
local cod battered in a cornflake crumb, deep-fried and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce served with french fries
Cape Cod Reuben
fried cod filet on a brioche bun topped with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw
Entrees
Fried Clam Bellies
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Fried Clam Strips
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Fried Scallops
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp
served with french fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce
Fish & Chips: Original
golden fried local cod served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Fish & Chips: Crunchy
native cod battered in cornflake crumb and deep fried served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Fisherman's Platter
fried shrimp, cod, scallops, and clam strips served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw
Atlantic Salmon
salmon filet either grilled or blackened served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
Baked Cod
fresh local cod sprinkled with sherry-Ritz cracker crumbs and baked served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
Broiled Scallops
sea scallops broiled and seasoned with Ritz cracker crumbs served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
jumbo shrimp stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing and baked in lemon, white wine, and butter served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
Lazy Man's Lobster
fresh chunks of lobster baked in lemon, white wine, and butter topped with a seasoned Ritz cracker crumb served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
Lemon Basil Pork Chop
a grilled bone-in pork chop marinated in fresh basil and lemon topped with basil, lemon zest, and a drizzle of warm bourbon honey served with roasted potatoes and fresh vegetables
Bourbon Steak Tips
house-marinated steak tips grilled to your liking served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
New England Pot Roast
slow-roasted beef pot roast topped with a rich gravy
Garlic-Herb Sirloin
a 12-ounce hand-cut sirloin grilled to your liking, topped with garlic-herb butter
Classic Meatloaf
house-made meatloaf full of ground beef, herbs, and spices, topped with mushroom gravy
Vegetable Stir Fry
an array of fresh vegetables pan-fried then tossed in a light ginger-soy sauce and served over jasmine rice topped with toasted sesame seeds and scallions
Build Your Own Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy white cheddar sauce topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs. mix and match from our list of toppings: Lobster Meat, Bacon, Salmon, Bourbon Steak Tips, Grilled Chicken, Pan-Seared Scallops, Shrimp, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Broccoli, Diced Tomatoes
Children's Menu
Kid Chicken Tenders
hand-cut, hand-battered chicken served with french fries
Kid's Fish & Chips
golden fried local cod served with french fries and tartar sauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
served with french fries
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast
served with fresh vegetables and your choice of potato
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's Pasta
topped with marinara sauce
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Captain Parker’s Pub is a family-friendly restaurant overlooking Parker’s River. We are open year-round, seven days a week, and have been serving Cape Cod for over 40 years. We are most famous for our multi award winning, thick and creamy, New England clam chowder.
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673