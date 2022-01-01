Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Captain Ratty's

review star

No reviews yet

202 Middle Street

New Bern, NC 28560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Shrimp & Grits
Seared Scallop Salad

Signature Egg Dishes

First Light On The Pamlico

$10.99

Santa Fe Rays

$11.99

Chicken & Waffles

$9.95

Classic Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Western Omelet

$11.99

First Mate's Breakfast

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Biscuit

$2.75

Bacon Biscuit

$3.75

Sausage Biscuit

$3.75

Veggie Omlette

$12.99

Meat Lovers Omlette

$12.99

Custom 3-Egg Omelet

$12.99

Oscar Benedict

$15.99

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$12.99

Little Mates Breakfast

$4.99

On The Side

1 Egg

$1.25

Applewood Bacon

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.50

Cereal

$2.99

Grits

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Morning Muffin

$2.99

Sausage Links

$2.99

Sausage Patty

$2.99

Toast

$1.50

FRUIT

$2.99

Plain Oatmeal

$3.99

Sweet Somethings

Full Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Full Order Cinnamon Vanilla French Toast

$7.99

Single French Toast

$3.50

Single Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancake

$2.25

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Special Breakfast

Captains Special

$11.99

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Salads/Soup

Alpine Salad

$10.99

Baja Salad

$10.99

Clam Chowder

$3.99+

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Seared Scallop Salad

$16.95

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Soup of the day

$3.99+

Salad Bar

$12.95

Kid salad bar

$6.95

Seafood Entrees

Fish & Chips

$20.95

Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

Crab Cake Entree

$36.95

The Bounty

$25.95

Oyster Entree

$20.95

Shrimp Entree

$20.95

Scallop Entree

$22.95

Sesame Seared Tuna

$21.99

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.95

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Scallop Scampi

$22.95

Blacken Salmon Alfredo

$26.95

Sandwiches/Burgers

The Captain's Burger

$14.95

Ratty's Cheese Steak

$12.99

Po Boy

$12.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta no Sauce

$2.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Slider

$4.99+

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Pasta & Marinara Sauce

$3.99

SIDES

Baked Potato

$2.50

Bowl of Fruit

$3.25

Coleslaw

$1.99

French Fries

$2.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Salad Bar w/ Entree

$4.95

Sweet Potato

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Vegetable Of The Day

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.95

Fresh Catch Fish

$13.95

Crabcake A la Carte

$15.95

Steak & Chicken

Filet Mignon

$34.95

Hammerhead Ribeye

$32.95

Sailor's Chicken

$18.99

Seafood

Lunch Basket Choose One

$15.95

Lunch Basket Choose Two

$17.95

Lunch Basket Choose Three

$19.95

Fish & Chips

$20.95

Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

The Captain's Burger

Captain Burger BYO

$14.95

Kid's Menu under 10

Kids Pasta no Sauce

$2.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Slider

$4.99+

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Pasta & Marinara Sauce

$3.99

Sides

Bowl of Fruit

$3.25

Coleslaw

$1.99

French Fries

$2.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Salad Bar w/ entree

$4.95

Sweet Potato

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Vegetable Of The Day

$2.99

Sandwiches

Baja Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Cannonball Shrimp Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Ratty's Cheesesteak

$13.99

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Po Boy

$12.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.99

Chicken Tender Plate

$9.95

Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

Appetizers

1/2lb Shrimp Steamed

$10.99

Calamari

$12.99

Cannonball Shrimp

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Hand-Cut Onion Rings

$8.99

Steamed Shrimp 1LB

$18.99

Tuna Guac

$13.99

Beef Quesadilla

$13.95

Sauteed Mussels

$14.99

Captain's Shrimp Cocktail

$14.90

Crab Dip

$15.95

Wings - Half Dozen

$6.99

Wings - Dozen

$13.99

Salmon Dip

$11.99

Tater Kegs

$10.00

Sauces

Ranch

Honey mustard

Balsamic

Italian

Blue Cheese

Caesar

Bistro

Cocktail

Tartar

Butter

Brown Sugar

Thousand Island

Slap Sauce

Warrior Sauce

Boom Boom Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best meal in town! You haven't experienced New Bern until you try one of Captain Ratty's signature dishes.

Website

Location

202 Middle Street, New Bern, NC 28560

Directions

Gallery
Captain Ratty's image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capt. Jack's
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Main St. Havelock, NC 28532
View restaurantnext
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville - 2121 N Marine Blvd
orange star3.0 • 2
2121 N Marine Blvd Jacksonville, NC 28546
View restaurantnext
Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe
orange star4.3 • 529
110 S Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540
View restaurantnext
Captain's Table - Morehead City
orange star5.0 • 202
4113 Arendell St Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Bern
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston