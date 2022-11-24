Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain Roy's

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Saylor Rd

Des Moines, IA 50313

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
Nachos
Taco

Appetizers

Breaded Button Mushrooms

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Spicy Crab Bites

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Shareables

Nachos

$10.00

Sandwiches

Bus Burger

$10.00

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$11.00

Graziano Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

TCB Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Tenderloin

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Veggie Burger Deluxe

$11.00

Entrees

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Taco

$3.50

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Xtra Sauce

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Non Alcoholic (Copy)

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yellow

$2.75

Orange Bus Soda

$2.75

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines, IA 50313

Directions

Gallery
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

