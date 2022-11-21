Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
2,817 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Seasonal outdoor restaurant on Shaw's Cove, serving classic New England fare.
Location
80 Hamilton Street, New London, CT 06320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
City Dock Restaurant/Oyster Bar - Customs House Pier - New London, CT. 06320 - - citydockrestaurant.com
No Reviews
1 South Water St. New London, CT 06320
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New London
Washington Street Coffee House - 13 Washington St
4.1 • 182
13 Washington Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurant
More near New London