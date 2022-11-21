Captain Scott's Lobster Dock imageView gallery

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

2,817 Reviews

$$

80 Hamilton Street

New London, CT 06320

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Hot Lobster Roll
Hot Dog
Large Fry

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Schooner's Lemonade

$3.00

Hosmer Tangerine Seltzer

$3.00
Cheer Wine

Cheer Wine

$3.00Out of stock

Hosmer Creme

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Hosmer Orange Soda

$3.00

Hosmer Grape Soda

$3.00

Large Soda

$3.75

Snapchill Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Schooners Half Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Soups

Rhode Island Clam Chowder

$5.75

Rhode Island Clam Chowder - QT

$13.95

Rhode Island Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl

$8.75

New England Clam Chowder

$5.75

New England Clam Chowder - QT

$13.95

New England Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl

$8.75

Lobster Bisque

$7.95

Lobster Bisque - QT

$19.95

Lobster Bisque in a Bread Bowl

$10.95

Tom's Homemade Chilli

$3.95Out of stock

Sides

3 Clam Fritters

3 Clam Fritters

$3.00
6 Clam Fritters

6 Clam Fritters

$5.95

Small Fry

$3.50

Large Fry

$4.95

Small Onion Ring

$4.25

Large Onion Ring

$6.75

Red Potatoes

$3.50

Steamed baby red potatoes served with butter on the side.

Large Slaw

$2.75

Potato Chips

$2.50

State Line Plain Potato Chips

Scallops Wrapped bacon

$9.95

Sm Cheese Fry

$4.00Out of stock

3 Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Romaine and Spring Mix topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Pepper, and Red Onion

Hot Lobster Meat Garden Salad

$24.95

Garden Salad with HOT fresh picked Lobster Meat.

Cold Lobster Meat Garden Salad

$24.95

Garden Salad with fresh picked COLD Lobster Meat

Lobster Salad Garden Salad

$24.95

Lobster Salad (Fresh picked lobster meat, celery, and mayo) on a Garden Salad

Sea Scallops Garden Salad

$22.95

Fresh Grilled Sea Scallops on a Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$12.95

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken (may choose CAJUN)

Tuna Garden Salad

$12.95

Garden Salad topped with Tuna Salad

Grilled Shrimp Garden Salad

$22.95

Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp (may choose CAJUN)

House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Italian

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Oil & Vinegar

NO Dressing

Lobster Rolls

All Lobster Rolls served with House Made Cole Slaw.

Small Hot Lobster Roll

$19.95

Fresh picked hot lobster meat on a toasted hot dog roll. Served with drawn butter on the side.

Large Hot Lobster Roll

$24.95

Fresh picked hot lobster meat on a long toasted hot dog roll. Served with drawn butter on the side.

Small Lobster Salad Roll

$19.95

Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a toasted hot dog roll.

Large Lobster Salad Roll

$24.95

Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Seafood Sandwiches

All Sandwiches served with House Made Slaw. Don't forget to order your favorite condiments!

Fish Sandwich

$9.25

Fried Cod with Lettuce and Tomato on a Hamburger Bun

Tuna Salad Roll

$7.50

Tuna Salad and lettuce on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Clam Strip Roll

$12.95

Fried Clam Strips on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Fried Sea Scallop Roll

$17.95

Fried Local Scallops on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Fried Oyster Roll

$13.95

Fried Oysters on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Grilled Sea Scallop Roll

$17.95

Grilled Local Scallops on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Scallop BLT

$17.95

Lobster grill cheese

$19.95

Crab Salad Roll

$16.75Out of stock

Fresh picked Maine Crab Meat (with mayo, celery, dill) and lettuce on a long toasted hot dog roll.

Shrimp Salad Roll

$12.95Out of stock

Landlubbers

Hamburger

$4.35

Cheeseburger

$4.85

Hot Dog

$4.00

Cheese Dog

$4.50

Kraut Dog

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken with lettuce and tomato on a hamburger bun.

SMALL Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$6.95

LARGE Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Cheese dog W/ Kraut

$4.50

Double Burger

$6.95

BLT

$6.00

Dinners

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Sea Scallops

$18.95

Clam Strips

$16.95

Fried Oysters

$18.95

Grilled Scallop Dinner

$19.95

Fish-n-Chips, 1 piece

$9.95

Fried Cod, 1 piece with fries and slaw

Fish-n-Chips, 2 piece

Fish-n-Chips, 2 piece

$15.95

Fried Cod, 2 pieces, with fries and slaw

Fried Shrimp, 6 piece

$13.50

Fried Shrimp, 12 piece

$20.50

Specials

Oyster PO boy

Oyster PO boy

$12.75

Fried Oysters on a crispy hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, a pickle and Tom's famous remoulade sauce. Served with a side of slaw or potato chips.

Fish PO boy

$12.75

Fried Fish on a crispy hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, a pickle and Tom's famous remoulade sauce. Served with a side of slaw or potato chips.

Shrimp PO boy

$12.75

Fried Shrimp on a crispy hoagie roll with Tom's famous remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a pickle. Served with slaw or potato chips.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$6.50Out of stock

Fried Cod, in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.

2 Fish Tacos

2 Fish Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Cod in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp, in an 8 inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.

Sword Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna TACO-2

$12.95Out of stock

2 Tuna Tacos

Native Tile Fish Sandwich - Grilled

$10.50Out of stock

Halibut Fish -n- Chip - 1 piece

$16.00Out of stock

Halibut Fish - n- Chip - 2 piece

$19.95Out of stock

Steamed Littlenecks

$10.95Out of stock

Dozen Oysters

$28.00Out of stock

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Tuna Macaroni Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Shimp Mac Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Bang Bang Calamari

$12.95Out of stock

Tuna Taco

$7.95Out of stock

Halibut

$17.95Out of stock

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Cajun Salmon Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Cajun Swordfish Salad

$15.95Out of stock

2 Mahi Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

Cajun Peel N Eat

$11.95Out of stock

Condiments

Ketchup

Tartar

Cocktail

Extra Lemon

Extra Butter

$0.50

Mayo

BBQ

Relish

Mustard

Bangbang

$0.75

Poboy Sauce

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal outdoor restaurant on Shaw's Cove, serving classic New England fare.

Website

Location

80 Hamilton Street, New London, CT 06320

Directions

Gallery
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock image

