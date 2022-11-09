- Home
- /
- Cape Coral
- /
- Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai
Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai
No reviews yet
2612 Santa Barbara Blvd.
Cape Coral, FL 33914
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
EDAMAME
Steamed soy beans with salt
SPICY EDAMAME
Steamed soy beans with spicy garlic sauce.
GYOZA
Steamed or deep fried pork dumplings
SHUMAI
Steamed or deep fried pork dumplings
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL
3 Deep fried rolls with white cabbage, carrots and celery with sweet chili sauce
HOOK'S CALAMARI
Deep fried crispy seasoned & breaded squid rings served with tartar sauce
MINI-CRAB CAKE
Real crab meat served with yum-yum sauce
TUNA CRISPS
Yellow fin tuna, seaweed salad, scallions, masago, spicy mayo over crispy wonton drizzled with wasabi cream & eel sauce
BUTTERFLY COCO-SHRIMP
Crispy fried butterfly shrimp over lettuce, cucumber served with sweet chili sauce
CHICKEN SATAY
Skewered grilled bite size chicken marinated with coconut milk & yellow curry served with peanut sauce
SASHIMI APPETIZER
Chef choice of 12 pieces sashimi/ yellowfin tuna, salmon, escolar
TUNA TATAKI
Thinly sliced seared yellowfin tuna, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, scallions with ponzu sauce
DYNAMITE GREEN MUSSEL
Fresh baked mussels topped with mixed krab, shrimp, masago, scallions, spicy mayo drizzled with eel sauce
SOFT SHELL CRAB
Deep fried crispy soft shell crab served with scallions, spicy ponzu sauce
SALADS
SEAWEED SALAD
Cold seasoned green salad
GINGER SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, avocado with homemade ginger dressing
TUNA YUKI SALAD
Yellowfin tuna, over cucumber, seaweed salad, carrots, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with spicy kimchee sauce
SALMON YUKI SALAD
Salmon, over cucumber, seaweed salad, carrots, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with spicy kimchee sauce
SPICY BEEF SALAD
Tender slice of grilled beef, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions, cilantro, dressed with chili lime sauce served on a bed of crispy lettuce
THAI CHICKEN SALAD (LAB KAI)
Minced chicken mixed with Thai herbs and lime juice served on a bed of crisp lettuce
AHI TUNA SALAD
Sesame seared seasoned yellowfin tuna with cucumber, asparagus, avocado, seaweed salad drizzled with wasabi cream and eel sauce
QUINOA KRAB AVOCADO SALAD
Mixture of spicy mayo, krab stick, tempura flakes, avocado, carrots, cucumber, mixed greens, with homemade ginger dressing
SPICY MIXED SEAFOOD SALAD
Yellowfin tuna, octopus, conch, shrimp, krab, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, with spicy kimchee sauce
BABY OCTOPUS SALAD
Cooked marinated baby octopus over cucumber, romaine, sesame seeds and scallions
SOUPS
PHO NOODLES SOUP
Famous Vietnamese noodles soup with onion & scallions. Served with a side of beans sprout, basil leaves, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.
TOM YUM SOUP
Best Thai spicy and sour soup with lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, hint of lime juice and roasted chili paste flavored
TOM KHA SOUP
A Tom Yum versionn with coconut milk
MISO SOUP
Soybean paste, tofu, seaweed, scallions
WONTON SOUP
Chicken wrapped in soft wonton skin with bean sprouts and scallions, topped with fried garlic
CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP
Chicken and mixed vegetables in a clear onion broth topped with fried garlic
SUSHI
AMERICAN DREAM
Half tuna, half fresh salmon, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber and tempura flakes topped w/ sushi shrimps, avocado, mixed lobster & blue crab meat & yum-yum sauce
SLAMMIN SALMON
Fresh salmon, Krab, cucumber and avocado topped w/ salmon, macadamia nuts, scallions drizzled w/ yum yum sauce
SKY RAINBOW
Regular California roll topped with yellowfin tuna, escolar , salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Yellowfin tuna, cucumber, scallions, tempura flakes with spicy sauce
CAPE TOWN
Deep fried butterfly coconut shrimp, Krab, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, masago, with yellowtail on top
RED DRAGON
Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo topped w/ yellow fin tuna
SPICY SALMON ROLL
Fresh Scottish salmon, cucumbers, scallions, tempura flakes, with spicy sauce
HIGH FIVE
Fresh tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail, asparagus, scallions & cream cheese topped w/ spicy Krab
LAS VEGAS
Deep fried white fish, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, asparagus, jalapeno, cream cheese topped w/ yellow fin tuna & spicy sauce
FIRE CRACKER
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped w/ crunchy Krab salad, scallions, jalapeno & sriracha sauce
TUNA EMPIRE
Yellowfin tuna, crunchy Krab, cucumber, cream cheese, w/ sesame ahi tuna & avocado on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream sauce
ORANGE DRAGON
Crunchy shrimp tempura, krab, massago, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo w/ fresh salmon on top
TUNA ROCK
Deep fried roll with yellowfin tuna, cream cheese, avocado thinly sliced w/ mixed tuna, tempura flakes, scallions, spicy mayo & masago on top
JAPANESE BAGEL
Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds
SEVEN SEAS
Shrimp tempura, spicy Krab salad & masago topped w/ fresh tuna, yellowtail, escolar & salmon
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Krab, avocado,cucumber, massago, sesame seeds
DEEP SEA
Deep fried white fish, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber, avocado topped w/ sushi shrimps, Krab salad, scallions drizzled w/ wasabi cream & eel sauce
GREEN DRAGON
Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, avocado, asparagus, scallions & spicy mayo topped w/ avocado & eel sauce
JAPANESE BAGEL TEMPURA
Deep fried roll w/ fresh salmon, krab, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds thinly sliced w/ eel sauce
LADY MERMAID
Crunchy shrimp tempura, avocado, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat w/ sushi shrimp, macadamia nuts on top drizzled w/ yum yum sauce
DANCING EEL
Fresh water bbq eel , crunchy krab, cream cheese, cucumber topped w/ more bbq eel, avocado & eel sauce
SUPER CRUNCH
Crunchy shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber topped w/ Krab, tempura flakes & spicy mayo
SPIDER
Deep fried crispy softshell crab, masago, asparagus, avocado, scallions w/ eel sauce
BLACK DRAGON
Crunchy shrimp tempura, masago, krab, avocado, asparagus, scallions w/ fresh water bbq eel on top drizzled w/ eel sauce
MEXICAN FAVE
Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese w/ spicy mayo
KEY WEST
Deep fried coconut shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, masago, tempura flakes w/ sweet chili sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA
Crunchy shrimp tempura, masago, krab, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce
THE PIRATES
Crunchy shrimp tempura, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber, avocado topped w/ yellowfin tuna, masago, more mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat on top drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
CAPE CORAL REEF
Crunchy coconut shrimp, mixed blue crab & steamed lobster meat, escolar, asparagus, avocado with tuna, yellowtail, salmon and masago on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream
LOBSTER TAIL
3 oz. Lobster tail tempura, asparagus, Krab, avocado, spicy mayo topped w/ thinly sliced avocado, crunchy Krab salad and masago w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
TAAL VOLCANO
Deep fried roll w/ fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallions/ topped w/ thinly sliced baked shrimp, scallops, Krab & masago
SEA HARVEST
Mixed cooked lobster & blue crab meat, yellowfin tuna, sushi shrimp, cucumber, avocado, scallions w/ yellowtail, salmon, masago on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream sauce
AVOCADO ROLL
Avocado or cucumber, sesame seeds
CUCUMBER ROLL
VEGETABLE ROLL
Carrots, asparagus, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
TOFU AND VEGETABLE ROLL
Tofu, carrots, asparagus, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL
Deep fried roll w/ asparagus, carrots, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, cream cheese and sesame seeds, thinly sliced w/ eel sauce
Krab Stick
Escolar
Octopus
Salmon
Shrimp
Squid
Saba (Mackerel)
Masago
Tuna
Yellowtail
Eel
Ikura
Sea Scallops
Ama Ebi (Sweet raw sea shrimp)
CHEF'S COMBO
Shrimp tempura roll, 9 pieces sashimi, 3 pieces sushi
HOOK'S TRIO
Tuna Rock Roll, Orange Dragon Roll, Japanese Bagel Tempura Roll
SASHIMI DINNER
Chef's choice of 16 pieces sashimi, w/ tuna tataki flower & spicy tuna, avocado, scallions martini salad
CAPTAIN HOOK'S PLATTER (all tuna)
Spicy tuna roll, 9 pieces sashimi, sesame ahi tuna, 3 pieces sushi, w/ a spicy tuna avocado, asparagus & scallions martini salad
CHIRACHI
Assorted variety of sashimi, artistically arranged on a bed of sushi rice
BOAT FOR 1
Shrimp tempura roll, 12 pieces sashimi, 7 pieces sushi
BOAT FOR 2
Shrimp tempura roll, JB roll, Spicy tuna roll, 20 pieces sashimi, 12 pieces sushi
BOAT FOR 3
Shrimp tempura roll, JB roll, Spicy tuna roll, JB Tempura roll, 32 pieces sashimi, 24 pieces sushi
THAI DINNER ENTREE/RICE/NOODLES/CURRY
THAI BASIL SAUCE (served with rice)
Sauteed with onion, bell pepper, green beans, carrots, basil and fresh chili sauce
GARLIC SAUCE (served with white rice)
Sauteed with garlic sauce and white pepper on a bed of mixed steamed vegetables
FRESH GINGER (served with rice)
Sauteed with ginger, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, carrots, celery, mushrooms and scallions.
CASHEW NUTS (served with rice)
Sauteed with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, carrots, celery, scallions and water chestnuts
OYSTER SAUCE (served with rice)
PAD THAI
Thai popular dish sauteed rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts.
CLEAR NOODLES
Sautéed clear noodles, scallions, eggs, tomatoes, napa cabbage, celery & mushrooms with brown sauce.
PAD SEE EW
Sauteed flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and sweet brown sauce
PAD LAH NAH
Sauteed flat rice noodles with broccoli and thick brown gravy sauce
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Sauteed flat rice noodles with onions, bell pepper, green beans, bamboo shoots and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce.
FRIED RICE
Sauteed rice with eggs, tomato, peas, scallions & onions
THAI RED CURRY (served with rice)
Bamboo shoots, carrots, bell pepper, basil leaves, curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk.
MASSAMAN CURRY (served with rice)
Potato, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, thai herbs, massaman curry paste and coconut milk
PANANG CURRY (served with rice)
Green beans, carrots, bell peppers, ground peanut, Thai herbs, panang curry paste, and coconut milk
DESSERT
BANANA TEMPURA WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM
Fried banana with vanilla ice cream; topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup
GREEN TEA ICE CREAM
Topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup
LAVA CAKE WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM
Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream; topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup
MOCHI BITES
SUSHI LUNCH
BUSINESS LUNCH
Choice of: Fire Cracker Roll or JB Tempura Roll or Tuna Rock Roll or Shrimp Tempura Roll or Orange Dragon Roll or Red Dragon Roll
HEALTHY LUNCH
Spicy Tuna Roll, 7 pieces sushi: 2x tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, shrimp, krab
SASHIMI SELECT (LUNCH) (served with sushi rice)
Chef choice of: 12 pieces sashimi - yellowfin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar
LAND AND SEA COMBO (LUNCH)
Spicy Tuna Roll, 9 pieces sashimi, 3 pieces sushi with choice of beef or chicken teriyaki
THAI LUNCH RICE/NOODLES/CURRY
PAD THAI (LUNCH)
Thai popular dish sauteed rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts.
FRIED RICE (LUNCH)
Sauteed rice with eggs, peas and onions.
CLEAR NOODLES (LUNCH)
Sautéed clear noodles, scallions, egg, napa cabbage, tomatoes, celery and mushrooms with brown sauce.
THAI BASIL SAUCE (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Sautéed with onions, bell pepper, green beans, basil leaves and fresh chili sauce.
FRESH GINGER (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Sauteed with ginger, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, celery, mushrooms and scallions.
GARLIC SAUCE (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Sauteed with garlic sauce and black peppers on a bed of mixed steamed vegetables
CASHEW NUTS (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Sauteed with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts
THAI RED CURRY (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil, curry paste, thai herbs and coconut milk. Choice of: beef/ chicke/shrimp/tofu/vegetables
MASSAMAN CURRY (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Potato, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, thai herbs, massaman curry paste and coconut milk
PANANG CURRY (LUNCH) (served with rice)
Green beans, bell peppers, ground peanut, Thai herbs, panang curry paste, and coconut milk
SAUCES
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
"Captain Hook's is a family owned Sushi/Pho/Thai restaurant! We are located on the corner of Veterans Pkwy and Santa Barbara Blvd in Cape Coral, FL. We strive to give you the best service possible, and serve the best quality food we have to offer! All aboard the Captain's ship for the freshest Sushi, unique Thai flavors, and Pho bowl you've never had!!! See you soon!!"
2612 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33914