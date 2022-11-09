Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

No reviews yet

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd.

Cape Coral, FL 33914

Popular Items

PHO NOODLES SOUP
PAD THAI
GYOZA

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$7.42

Steamed soy beans with salt

SPICY EDAMAME

SPICY EDAMAME

$9.01

Steamed soy beans with spicy garlic sauce.

GYOZA

GYOZA

$8.48

Steamed or deep fried pork dumplings

SHUMAI

$7.95

Steamed or deep fried pork dumplings

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

$8.48

3 Deep fried rolls with white cabbage, carrots and celery with sweet chili sauce

HOOK'S CALAMARI

$15.90

Deep fried crispy seasoned & breaded squid rings served with tartar sauce

MINI-CRAB CAKE

$16.96Out of stock

Real crab meat served with yum-yum sauce

TUNA CRISPS

$16.96

Yellow fin tuna, seaweed salad, scallions, masago, spicy mayo over crispy wonton drizzled with wasabi cream & eel sauce

BUTTERFLY COCO-SHRIMP

$18.02

Crispy fried butterfly shrimp over lettuce, cucumber served with sweet chili sauce

CHICKEN SATAY

$13.78

Skewered grilled bite size chicken marinated with coconut milk & yellow curry served with peanut sauce

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$16.96

Chef choice of 12 pieces sashimi/ yellowfin tuna, salmon, escolar

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$16.96

Thinly sliced seared yellowfin tuna, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, scallions with ponzu sauce

DYNAMITE GREEN MUSSEL

DYNAMITE GREEN MUSSEL

$18.02

Fresh baked mussels topped with mixed krab, shrimp, masago, scallions, spicy mayo drizzled with eel sauce

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$18.02

Deep fried crispy soft shell crab served with scallions, spicy ponzu sauce

SALADS

SEAWEED SALAD

$8.48

Cold seasoned green salad

GINGER SALAD

$9.01

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, avocado with homemade ginger dressing

TUNA YUKI SALAD

$16.96

Yellowfin tuna, over cucumber, seaweed salad, carrots, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with spicy kimchee sauce

SALMON YUKI SALAD

$16.96

Salmon, over cucumber, seaweed salad, carrots, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with spicy kimchee sauce

SPICY BEEF SALAD

SPICY BEEF SALAD

$14.84

Tender slice of grilled beef, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions, cilantro, dressed with chili lime sauce served on a bed of crispy lettuce

THAI CHICKEN SALAD (LAB KAI)

THAI CHICKEN SALAD (LAB KAI)

$13.78

Minced chicken mixed with Thai herbs and lime juice served on a bed of crisp lettuce

AHI TUNA SALAD

$18.02

Sesame seared seasoned yellowfin tuna with cucumber, asparagus, avocado, seaweed salad drizzled with wasabi cream and eel sauce

QUINOA KRAB AVOCADO SALAD

$15.90Out of stock

Mixture of spicy mayo, krab stick, tempura flakes, avocado, carrots, cucumber, mixed greens, with homemade ginger dressing

SPICY MIXED SEAFOOD SALAD

SPICY MIXED SEAFOOD SALAD

$16.96

Yellowfin tuna, octopus, conch, shrimp, krab, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, with spicy kimchee sauce

BABY OCTOPUS SALAD

$16.96

Cooked marinated baby octopus over cucumber, romaine, sesame seeds and scallions

SOUPS

PHO NOODLES SOUP

Famous Vietnamese noodles soup with onion & scallions. Served with a side of beans sprout, basil leaves, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.

TOM YUM SOUP

Best Thai spicy and sour soup with lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, hint of lime juice and roasted chili paste flavored

TOM KHA SOUP

A Tom Yum versionn with coconut milk

MISO SOUP

$4.24

Soybean paste, tofu, seaweed, scallions

WONTON SOUP

$6.36

Chicken wrapped in soft wonton skin with bean sprouts and scallions, topped with fried garlic

CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.42

Chicken and mixed vegetables in a clear onion broth topped with fried garlic

SUSHI

AMERICAN DREAM

$19.61

Half tuna, half fresh salmon, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber and tempura flakes topped w/ sushi shrimps, avocado, mixed lobster & blue crab meat & yum-yum sauce

SLAMMIN SALMON

$18.02

Fresh salmon, Krab, cucumber and avocado topped w/ salmon, macadamia nuts, scallions drizzled w/ yum yum sauce

SKY RAINBOW

$18.02

Regular California roll topped with yellowfin tuna, escolar , salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$13.78

Yellowfin tuna, cucumber, scallions, tempura flakes with spicy sauce

CAPE TOWN

$20.14

Deep fried butterfly coconut shrimp, Krab, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, masago, with yellowtail on top

RED DRAGON

$19.08

Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo topped w/ yellow fin tuna

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$12.72

Fresh Scottish salmon, cucumbers, scallions, tempura flakes, with spicy sauce

HIGH FIVE

$19.08

Fresh tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail, asparagus, scallions & cream cheese topped w/ spicy Krab

LAS VEGAS

$20.14

Deep fried white fish, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, asparagus, jalapeno, cream cheese topped w/ yellow fin tuna & spicy sauce

FIRE CRACKER

FIRE CRACKER

$18.02

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped w/ crunchy Krab salad, scallions, jalapeno & sriracha sauce

TUNA EMPIRE

$20.14

Yellowfin tuna, crunchy Krab, cucumber, cream cheese, w/ sesame ahi tuna & avocado on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream sauce

ORANGE DRAGON

$19.08

Crunchy shrimp tempura, krab, massago, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo w/ fresh salmon on top

TUNA ROCK

$19.08

Deep fried roll with yellowfin tuna, cream cheese, avocado thinly sliced w/ mixed tuna, tempura flakes, scallions, spicy mayo & masago on top

JAPANESE BAGEL

$15.90

Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds

SEVEN SEAS

$21.20

Shrimp tempura, spicy Krab salad & masago topped w/ fresh tuna, yellowtail, escolar & salmon

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$10.60

Krab, avocado,cucumber, massago, sesame seeds

DEEP SEA

$20.14

Deep fried white fish, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber, avocado topped w/ sushi shrimps, Krab salad, scallions drizzled w/ wasabi cream & eel sauce

GREEN DRAGON

$18.02

Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, avocado, asparagus, scallions & spicy mayo topped w/ avocado & eel sauce

JAPANESE BAGEL TEMPURA

$16.96

Deep fried roll w/ fresh salmon, krab, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds thinly sliced w/ eel sauce

LADY MERMAID

LADY MERMAID

$19.61

Crunchy shrimp tempura, avocado, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat w/ sushi shrimp, macadamia nuts on top drizzled w/ yum yum sauce

DANCING EEL

$19.08

Fresh water bbq eel , crunchy krab, cream cheese, cucumber topped w/ more bbq eel, avocado & eel sauce

SUPER CRUNCH

$19.08

Crunchy shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber topped w/ Krab, tempura flakes & spicy mayo

SPIDER

SPIDER

$18.02

Deep fried crispy softshell crab, masago, asparagus, avocado, scallions w/ eel sauce

BLACK DRAGON

$20.14

Crunchy shrimp tempura, masago, krab, avocado, asparagus, scallions w/ fresh water bbq eel on top drizzled w/ eel sauce

MEXICAN FAVE

$16.96

Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese w/ spicy mayo

KEY WEST

KEY WEST

$20.14

Deep fried coconut shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, masago, tempura flakes w/ sweet chili sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$16.96

Crunchy shrimp tempura, masago, krab, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

THE PIRATES

THE PIRATES

$26.50

Crunchy shrimp tempura, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber, avocado topped w/ yellowfin tuna, masago, more mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat on top drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce

CAPE CORAL REEF

$26.50

Crunchy coconut shrimp, mixed blue crab & steamed lobster meat, escolar, asparagus, avocado with tuna, yellowtail, salmon and masago on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream

LOBSTER TAIL

LOBSTER TAIL

$26.50

3 oz. Lobster tail tempura, asparagus, Krab, avocado, spicy mayo topped w/ thinly sliced avocado, crunchy Krab salad and masago w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce

TAAL VOLCANO

$26.50

Deep fried roll w/ fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallions/ topped w/ thinly sliced baked shrimp, scallops, Krab & masago

SEA HARVEST

$26.50

Mixed cooked lobster & blue crab meat, yellowfin tuna, sushi shrimp, cucumber, avocado, scallions w/ yellowtail, salmon, masago on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream sauce

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.48

Avocado or cucumber, sesame seeds

CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.48

VEGETABLE ROLL

$13.78

Carrots, asparagus, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

TOFU AND VEGETABLE ROLL

$14.84

Tofu, carrots, asparagus, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL

$15.90

Deep fried roll w/ asparagus, carrots, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, cream cheese and sesame seeds, thinly sliced w/ eel sauce

Krab Stick

$6.36

Escolar

$7.42

Octopus

$7.42

Salmon

$7.42

Shrimp

$7.42

Squid

$7.42

Saba (Mackerel)

$7.42

Masago

$7.42Out of stock

Tuna

$7.69

Yellowtail

$7.69

Eel

$7.95

Ikura

$7.95

Sea Scallops

$9.01

Ama Ebi (Sweet raw sea shrimp)

$9.01

CHEF'S COMBO

$28.62

Shrimp tempura roll, 9 pieces sashimi, 3 pieces sushi

HOOK'S TRIO

$37.10

Tuna Rock Roll, Orange Dragon Roll, Japanese Bagel Tempura Roll

SASHIMI DINNER

SASHIMI DINNER

$29.68

Chef's choice of 16 pieces sashimi, w/ tuna tataki flower & spicy tuna, avocado, scallions martini salad

CAPTAIN HOOK'S PLATTER (all tuna)

$33.92

Spicy tuna roll, 9 pieces sashimi, sesame ahi tuna, 3 pieces sushi, w/ a spicy tuna avocado, asparagus & scallions martini salad

CHIRACHI

$29.68

Assorted variety of sashimi, artistically arranged on a bed of sushi rice

BOAT FOR 1

$33.92

Shrimp tempura roll, 12 pieces sashimi, 7 pieces sushi

BOAT FOR 2

BOAT FOR 2

$73.14

Shrimp tempura roll, JB roll, Spicy tuna roll, 20 pieces sashimi, 12 pieces sushi

BOAT FOR 3

$99.64

Shrimp tempura roll, JB roll, Spicy tuna roll, JB Tempura roll, 32 pieces sashimi, 24 pieces sushi

THAI DINNER ENTREE/RICE/NOODLES/CURRY

THAI BASIL SAUCE (served with rice)

Sauteed with onion, bell pepper, green beans, carrots, basil and fresh chili sauce

GARLIC SAUCE (served with white rice)

Sauteed with garlic sauce and white pepper on a bed of mixed steamed vegetables

FRESH GINGER (served with rice)

Sauteed with ginger, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, carrots, celery, mushrooms and scallions.

CASHEW NUTS (served with rice)

Sauteed with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, carrots, celery, scallions and water chestnuts

OYSTER SAUCE (served with rice)

PAD THAI

Thai popular dish sauteed rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts.

CLEAR NOODLES

Sautéed clear noodles, scallions, eggs, tomatoes, napa cabbage, celery & mushrooms with brown sauce.

PAD SEE EW

Sauteed flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and sweet brown sauce

PAD LAH NAH

Sauteed flat rice noodles with broccoli and thick brown gravy sauce

DRUNKEN NOODLES

Sauteed flat rice noodles with onions, bell pepper, green beans, bamboo shoots and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce.

FRIED RICE

Sauteed rice with eggs, tomato, peas, scallions & onions

THAI RED CURRY (served with rice)

Bamboo shoots, carrots, bell pepper, basil leaves, curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk.

MASSAMAN CURRY (served with rice)

Potato, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, thai herbs, massaman curry paste and coconut milk

PANANG CURRY (served with rice)

Green beans, carrots, bell peppers, ground peanut, Thai herbs, panang curry paste, and coconut milk

DESSERT

BANANA TEMPURA WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

$8.00

Fried banana with vanilla ice cream; topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$7.00

Topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup

LAVA CAKE WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

$8.00

Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream; topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup

MOCHI BITES

$8.00

SUSHI LUNCH

BUSINESS LUNCH

$15.90

Choice of: Fire Cracker Roll or JB Tempura Roll or Tuna Rock Roll or Shrimp Tempura Roll or Orange Dragon Roll or Red Dragon Roll

HEALTHY LUNCH

$15.90

Spicy Tuna Roll, 7 pieces sushi: 2x tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, shrimp, krab

SASHIMI SELECT (LUNCH) (served with sushi rice)

$16.96

Chef choice of: 12 pieces sashimi - yellowfin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar

LAND AND SEA COMBO (LUNCH)

$16.96

Spicy Tuna Roll, 9 pieces sashimi, 3 pieces sushi with choice of beef or chicken teriyaki

THAI LUNCH RICE/NOODLES/CURRY

PAD THAI (LUNCH)

$13.73

Thai popular dish sauteed rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts.

FRIED RICE (LUNCH)

$13.73

Sauteed rice with eggs, peas and onions.

CLEAR NOODLES (LUNCH)

$14.79

Sautéed clear noodles, scallions, egg, napa cabbage, tomatoes, celery and mushrooms with brown sauce.

THAI BASIL SAUCE (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$14.79

Sautéed with onions, bell pepper, green beans, basil leaves and fresh chili sauce.

FRESH GINGER (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$14.79

Sauteed with ginger, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, celery, mushrooms and scallions.

GARLIC SAUCE (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$14.79

Sauteed with garlic sauce and black peppers on a bed of mixed steamed vegetables

CASHEW NUTS (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$14.79

Sauteed with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts

THAI RED CURRY (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$13.78

Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil, curry paste, thai herbs and coconut milk. Choice of: beef/ chicke/shrimp/tofu/vegetables

MASSAMAN CURRY (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$13.78

Potato, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, thai herbs, massaman curry paste and coconut milk

PANANG CURRY (LUNCH) (served with rice)

$13.78

Green beans, bell peppers, ground peanut, Thai herbs, panang curry paste, and coconut milk

NON-ALCOHOLIC

APPLE JUICE

$3.18

ORANGE JUICE

$3.18

SWEET TEA

$3.45

UNSWEET TEA

$3.45

HOT JASMINE TEA

$2.92

THAI ICED TEA

$4.24

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.24

LEMONADE

$2.92

FANTA

$2.92

SPRITE

$2.92

COKE

$2.92

ROOT BEER

$2.92

DIET COKE

$2.92

BOTTLED WATER

$2.12

WATER

CLUB SODA WATER

$2.92

SAUCES

Eel Sauce

$0.53

Spicy Mayo

$0.53

Yum Yum

$0.53

Wasabi Cream

$0.53

Spicy Kimchee

$0.53

Ponzu Sauce

$0.53

Sweet Chili

$0.53

Ginger Dressing

$0.53

Special Request Thai Sauce

$2.65

Peanut Sauce

$1.06

Chili Fish Sauce

$0.53

Hot Oil Sauce

$0.53

MISC.

Cream Cheese

$0.80

Avocado

$1.59

SIDE Fried Rice

$6.36

SIDE Rice Noodles

$2.65

White Rice

$3.18

Sm Pho Broth

$5.30

LG Pho Broth

$8.48

Special Request Hand Roll

$5.83
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
"Captain Hook's is a family owned Sushi/Pho/Thai restaurant! We are located on the corner of Veterans Pkwy and Santa Barbara Blvd in Cape Coral, FL. We strive to give you the best service possible, and serve the best quality food we have to offer! All aboard the Captain's ship for the freshest Sushi, unique Thai flavors, and Pho bowl you've never had!!! See you soon!!"

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33914

