Breakfast

1/2 B&G

$6.00

Buttermilk biscuits made fresh daily, & topped with a heaping serving of homemade sausage gravy

$8.00

Buttermilk biscuits made fresh daily, & topped with a heaping serving of homemade sausage gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Two eggs scrambled, choice of bacon, sausage OR ham, black beans, homemade pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Side of home fried OR grits. * Upgrade to chorizo +2

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

One egg, bacon, sausage OR ham & choice of cheese. Served on your choice of toast, english muffin, or homemade grilled biscuit. SIde of home fries OR grits *Upgrade to a croissant or bagel +1

Captain's Feast

$14.00

three farm fresh eggs, choice of bacon, ham, OR sausage. Served with three buttermilk pancakes, & choice of toast, biscuits, OR english muffin, and side of home fries OR grits

Catch Breakfast

$15.00

Flakey white fish prepared grilled, blackened, OR fried, served with two eggs, choice of toast OR homemade biscuit. SIde of home fries OR grits *Upgrade to Mahi +4

Classic

$12.00

two farm fresh eggs, choice of meat bacon, ham OR sausage. Served with choice of toast, biscuits, OR two buttermilk pancakes. Choice of home fries or grits

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs, choice of toast OR homemade biscuit. Served with home fries OR grits

Diced Ham & Scram

$11.00

A tasty combination of two eggs scrambled with diced ham & choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits, OR buttermilk pancakes. Side of home fries OR grits

Edgartown Sunrise

$11.00

One egg, grilled tomato slice, topped with hollandaise sauce, on a grilled croissant. Side of home fries OR grits

Hash & Eggs

$13.00

Crispy grilled corned beef hash, served with two eggs, choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits OR buttermilk pancakes. Side of home fries OR grits

Mini Mate

$9.00

one egg, one piece of bacon, one buttermilk pancake. SIde of home fries OR grits

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.00

Center cut bone-in pork chop, grilled OR fried, served with two eggs & choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits OR buttermilk pancakes. Side or home fries OR grits

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

NY Strip perfectly seasoned, served with two farm fresh eggs, choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits OR buttermilk pancakes. Choice of home fries OR grits. *Add on sauteed mushrooms & onions +2

Omletes

$11.00

3 farm fresh eggs, with your favorite toppings added inside. Served with choice of toast, homemade biscuits, buttermilk pancakes, OR english muffin

Country Club

$14.00

Shaved turkey breast, diced tomatoes & American cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce, bacon strip & fresh chives, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes

Downtown

$14.00

Diced ham, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, topped with American cheese & a bacon strip. Served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits or buttermilk pancakes.

Granny's Griddle

$14.00

Diced ham,green peppers, onions, home fries, & American cheese, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes

Greek

$14.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, & feta cheese, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes

Mexican

$16.00

House made chili and pepper jack cheese, topped with more chili and shredded lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, jalapenos, & black olives. Served with guacamole, sour cream, & tortilla chips, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shredded sirlon steak, sauteed onions & green pepperstopped with shredded mozzeralla cheese, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes

Seafood

$16.00

Fish, Shrimp, & krabmeat in rich au-gratin sauce and American cheese, finished with hollandaise & fresh chives, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes

Griddle

$8.00

Three of the Captains FAMOUS buttermilk pancakes piled high

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Thick & crispy, topped with whipped cream & dusted with powdered sugar *( add on two eggs & choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$12.00

Thick & crispy, topped with whipped cream & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs & choice of meat.

Chicken n Waffle

$14.00

Four hand breaded chicken tenders, fried golden, piled on top of a thick Belgian waffle. Served with side of house made spicy honey butter syrup.

Wicked Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Four hand breaded chicken tenders, fried golden, piled on top of a thick Belgian waffle, topped with two eggs & crumbled bacon, Served with side of house made spicy honey butter syrup.

French Toast (4)

$8.00

Four slices of real French bread dipped in vanilla & cinnamon egg batter, then grilled to perfection. Finished with dusting of powdered sugar.

French Toast Breakfast

$12.00

Four slices of real French bread dipped in vanilla & cinnamon egg batter, then grilled to perfection. Finished with dusting of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, & choice of meat.

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Exactly like our traditional French toast, but stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling & topped with choice of homemade seasonal fruit compote

Stuffed French Toast Breakfast

$15.00

Exactly like our traditional French toast, but stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling & topped with choice of homemade seasonal fruit compote. Served with two eggs & choice of meat

$3.00

One buttermilk pancake

$5.00

Two buttermilk pancakes

$8.00

Six silver dollar sized buttermilk pancakes

$11.00

Sausage links wrapped in three buttermilk pancakes

1/2 French Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Benedicts

1/2 Southern benedict

$8.00

Sausage patty, one poached egg, served on top of a grilled home made biscuits & finished with sausage gravy.

1/2 Traditional benedict

$7.00

Grilled ham, one poached egg, served on top of an english muffin, & topped with hollandaise sauce

California benedict

$13.00

Fresh avocado, sliced tomato, two poached eggs served on an english muffin, & topped with hollandaise sauce, Served with a choice of home fries or grits

Crab cake benedict

$16.00

Grilled crab cakes, crispy fried green tomatoes, two poached eggs, served on an english muffin & finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with a choice of home fries or grits

Southern benedict

$14.00

Sausage patties, two poached eggs, served on top of a homemade buttermilk biscuit & finished with sausage gravy. Topped with crumbled bacon. Served with a choice of home fries or grits

Traditional benedict

$12.00

Grilled ham, two poached eggs, served on top of an english muffin, & topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a choice of home fries or grits

Breakfast Bowls

$14.00

Seasoned cubed potatoes, sauteed onions, green peppers, mushroom, & your choice of crumbled bacon, diced sausage, or ham. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, & two eggs, served with grilled homemade buttermilk biscuits.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Seasoned cubed potatoes, spicy chorizo, sauteed onions, green peppers & black beans. Topped with two eggs, fresh avocado, queso fresco, homemade pico de gallo, a dollop of sour cream, & a sprig of cilantro. Served with grilled tortillas.

$18.00

NY strip steak cooked to order & sliced, marinated onions, sauteed mushrooms, seasoned cubed potatoes, mozzarella cheese, & two eggs. Served with a grilled homemade buttermilk biscuit

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Cheesy stone-ground grits served with six blackened shrimp, topped with our homemade creamy onion, tomato, garlic, & jalapeno gravy. Finished with crispy crumbled bacon & fresh chives

Light & Healthy

$13.00

A perfect blend of chilled acai & bananas topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, & bananas. Finished with toasted honey almond granola & drizzled with honey

$13.00

Chunky avocado served on thick multigrain toast, topped with EVOO, fresh lime juice & Maldon salt. Served with mixed greens & housemade pico de gallo

$12.00

Fresh seasonal fruit, served with two thick halves of grilled homemade seasonal bread

$15.00

Three egg whites, shaved turkey, sauteed spinach, diced tomatoes, & feta cheese. Served with thick cut multigrain toast

$7.00

Chunky avocado served on thick multigrain toast, topped with EVOO, fresh lime juice, housemade pico de gallo & Maldon salt.

$2.00

One scoop of vanilla greek yogurt

$6.00

Layers of fresh berries and bananas finished with toasted honey almond granola & drizzled with honey

Quiche

Caprese Quiche

$12.00Out of stock

Farm fresh eggs, fresh mozzeralla, roma tomatoes, basil, & balasmic drizzle

Meat Lovers Quiche

$14.00Out of stock

Farm fresh eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side

Quiche Lorriane

$12.00Out of stock

Farm fresh eggs, bacon, onions, & swiss. Served with choice of side

Sausage & Onion Quiche

$12.00Out of stock

Farm fresh eggs, sausage, onion, cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side

Seafood Quiche

$14.00Out of stock

Seafood medley, in creamy cheese sauce. Served with choice of side

Spinach & Cheddar Quiche

$10.00Out of stock

Farm fresh eggs, spinach, & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side

Club Quiche

$14.00

Autumn Harvest Quiche

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.50

one egg, cooked to order

Two Eggs

$3.00

two eggs, cooked to order

$3.50

4 bacon strips

$1.00

1 strip bacon

$3.50

2 sausage patty

$2.00

1 sausage patty

$3.50

4 sausage links

$1.50

1 sausage link

$4.00

2 turkey sausage patties

$3.50

Grilled ham slice

$4.00

Cirspy grilled corned beef hash

$4.00

Side spicy chorizo sausage

$2.00

Small side grits

$4.00

Large side grits

$3.00

Small side cheese grits

$5.00

Large side cheese grits

$2.50

Side sliced tomato

$3.00

Side sliced avocado

$2.50

Home fries

$4.00

Home fries loaded with sauteed onions & peppers, topped with cheddar cheese

$4.00

5 Crispy fried round potato cakes

$4.00

4 Breaded fried green tomatoes

$3.00

Side homemade sausage gravy

$3.00

Seasoned fried cubed potatoes

Fruit

$3.00

$5.00

$3.00

$5.00

$3.00

$4.00

$3.00

Bread

$2.00

White toast

$1.00

1 slice white toast

$2.00

Wheat toast

$1.00

1 slice wheat toast

$2.00

Rye Toast

$1.00

1 slice rye toast

$2.00

Sour Dough toast

$1.00

1 slice sour dough toast

$3.00

Multi Grain toast

$1.50

1 slice multi grain toast

$3.00

crossiant

$3.00

plain bagel - toasted

$3.00

everything bagel - toasted

$2.00

english muffin - toasted

$1.50+

(2) biscuits

$2.00

Raisin Bread

$1.00

1 raisin bread

$4.00

Homemade Seasonal Bread, served warm

$1.00

Grilled tortilla

Sauces

$2.00

Side Diablo Sauce

$2.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Blueberry Comp

$2.00

Side Apple Comp

$2.00

Side Strawberry Comp

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Whipped Cream

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side A1 sauce

$1.00

Side Caramel Sauce

Side Nutella (2oz)

$2.00

Retail

$18.95

t-shirt

Lunch

Sandwiches

$11.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato, served on your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken breast & fried golden brown, served on a brioche bun, topped with ham & swiss. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$13.00

Chicken, smothered with marinated onions & mozzarella cheese served on a toasted roll. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$13.00

Grilled tortilla with stuffed with grilled chicken & pepper jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.

$12.00

Homade chicken salad, made from all white meat chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion, served on your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served on brioche bun, with choice of french fries or cole slaw

$13.00

Corned beef layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$15.00

A flaky white fish filet rolled in corn flakes & almonds and then deep fried to perfection. Served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$14.00

Stuffed with sweet ham, mojo pork, dill pickles, swiss cheese & mustard, pressed until toasty. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$8.00

Choice of toast, with melted American cheese. Choice of side

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken breast & fried golden brown, served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$17.00

Fresh Mahi, blackened, topped with coleslaw & swiss cheese, served on grilled rye. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$17.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried, served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries.

$17.00

Flaky white fish, fried golden brown, with lettuce tomato and pickles. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$17.00

Perfectly blackened Mahi with both American & swiss cheeses, crisp red onion, & tomato, served on grilled rye. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$13.00

Lean corned beef, topped with swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Homemade thousand island dressing available upon request. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$13.00

Grilled catch, topped with swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye brea. Homemade 1000 Island dressing available upon request. Served with cole slaw or fries

$17.00

Grilled mahi, topped with swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Homemade thousand island dressing available upon request. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$13.00

Steak, smothered with marinated onions, & mozzarella cheese served on toasted roll. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$14.00

Grilled tortilla with stuffed with steak & pepper jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream & guacamole

$12.00

Freshly made tuna salad served on grilled rye bread, topped with a slice of tomato & swiss cheese. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries

$11.00

Freshly made tuna salad, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served on your choice of toast, & your choice of cole slaw or french fries.

$13.00

$13.00

Burgers

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened burger, topped with melted bleu cheese. Served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Choice of cole slaw or french fries.

$16.00

Topped with bacon & mac-n-cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Side of cole slaw or french fries

$13.00

Grilled just the way you like it, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served on a brioche bun, choice of cole slaw or french fries

$16.00

Layered with grilled potatoes, bacon, cheese, & one farm fresh egg. Served on a brioche bun, with french fries or cole slaw.

$15.00

Piled with grilled mushrooms & swiss cheese. topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of french fries or cole slaw.

$14.00

Marinated onions, swiss cheese, on grilled rye bread. Choice of french fries or cole slaw

$16.00

Bacon, jalapenos, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, & bbq sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles, served on a brioche bun. Choice of french fries & cole slaw

Lunch Platters

$13.00

Five chicken fingers hand breaded to order, served with french fries

$14.00

Five fish finger hand breaded to order, served with french fries, cole slaw, & 2 hushpuppies

$15.00

Six butterflied shrimp, hand breaded to order. Served with french fries, cole slaw, & hushpuppies

$15.00

Three butterflied shrimp, and three fish fingers hand breaded to order, and deep fried to perfection. Served with hushpuppies, french fries, & coleslaw.

Lunch Entree

$14.00

Flaky white fish prepared grilled, blackened, or fish. Served with your choice of sides

$15.00

A half pound chopped sirloin steak smothered with mozzeralla cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, & brown gravy. Served with your choice of sides

$13.00

Just the way grandma would make it! We suggest our homemade mashed potatoes with brown gravy, & green beans with bacon.

$14.00

Topped with homemade sausage gravy & your choice of sides

$9.00

Eight thick slices of fresh green tomatoes seasoned, breaded & fried to perfection. Served with house made ranch dressing

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Crispy romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, homemade croutons, & parmesan cheese

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, celey, cucumber, red onion & cheddar cheese

$15.00

Mixed greens , turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, & hard boilded egg

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg, & bleu cheese crumbles

$14.00

Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine lettuce, homemade chili, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh pico, jalapenos, topped with guacamole, & sour cream

SIde Salad Dressing (2oz)

$0.50

$4.00

Mixed greens topped with tomaotes, carrots, celery, cucumber, red onion, & cheddar cheese

$4.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, home made croutons, & parmesan cheese

$4.00

Cup of homemade soup du jour

$7.00

Bowl of homemade soup du jour

$4.00

Cup of homemade chili

$7.00

Bowl of homemade chili

Lunch Sides

$3.00

Homemade mashed potatoes

$3.00

Homemade mashed potatoes, & brown gravy

$3.00

$2.00

Dennis's famous homemade cole slaw

$3.00

$3.00

$2.00

$1.00

$3.00

$3.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$2.00

Lunch Add On's

$6.00

Side chicken breast

$5.00

Three chicken fingers hand breaded to order

$6.00

Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried

$1.50

Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried

$8.00

Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried

$6.00

Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried

$5.00

Three hand breaded to order fish fingers

$3.50

$7.00

$6.00

Cooked to order, topped with marinated onions & brown gravy

$10.00

NY Strip steak, cooked to order

$6.00

Grilled or fried

$3.00

Homemade chicken salad, made from all white meat chicken

$3.00

Freshly made tuna salad

$6.00

$6.00

Desserts

$5.00

Made the Galley way

$6.00

CInnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

$10 Lunch Menu

$10.00

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & onion

$10.00

Freshly made tuna salad

$10.00

Flour tortilla, thinly sliced turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & may. Choice of side

$10.00

Flour tortilla, thinly sliced ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & may. Choice of side

$10.00Out of stock

Spring mix greens, fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, basil, & balasmic drizzle

$10.00

Thinly slice roast beef, served on top of toasted white bread, smothered with gravy

$10.00

Sliced pork topped w/ bbq sauce & homemade cole slaw. Served on a brioche bun

$10.00

All beef hot dog, topped with homemade chili, diced red onions, & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side

$10.00

2 egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese. Served with homemade thousand island dressing,

$10.00

Fried chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, & chives

Beverages

Coffee Beverages

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Decaf Macchiato

$5.00

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.00

Caramel Iced Coffee

$8.00

Spiked Seasonal Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Decaf Hot tea

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Smart Water-Bottle

Juices & Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Watermelon Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Cocktail's

$9.00

Vodka, bloody mix, & garnishes

$7.00

Champagne & Juice

$7.00

Prosecco & nectar

$8.00

Rum, orange juice, pineapple, & grendaine

$8.00

vodka & orange juice

$8.00

Tequila, orange juice, grendaine

$7.00

vodka, lemonade, & sweet tea

$9.00

Spike Seasonal Cocktail

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade Splash

$7.00

Vodka

$7.00

Rum

$7.00

Tequila

$5.00

bloody mix, & garnishes

Wine

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Sauignon Blanc

$5.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

White Sangria

Beer

$3.00

Draft Miller Lite

$4.00

Bottle Coors Light

$4.00

Bottle Yuengling

$5.00

Bottle Heinkein

$5.00

Bottle Dos Equis

Misc/Kids

Kids

$4.50

$4.50

$4.50

$6.00

$5.50

$4.50

$5.50

$5.00