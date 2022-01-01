A map showing the location of Hemingway's Grille 139 W. Marion AveView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Hemingway's Grille 139 W. Marion Ave

139 W. Marion Ave

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Starters & Sharing

Goat Cheese

$12.00

Citrus remoulade, fries

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Calamari

$17.00

Sriracha mayo, praline bacon

Filet Sliders

$14.00

Flash fried, sweet Thai chili, wasabi mayo

Rockafella Oysters

$17.00

Florida corn, fresh herbs

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Shrimp, Mussles, Fresh Fish Tomato Base

Snow Crab Claws

$16.00Out of stock

Prawn Cocktail

$16.00

Seafood Chowder App

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

The Standard

$9.00

Fire N Ice

$11.00

The Riposo

$12.00

Entrees

8oz Filet

$41.00

Burger Old Fashioned

$16.00

Everyday Burger

$14.00

Mashed Spuds and Green Beans

Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Aged cheddar, mushroom ragout

Meatloaf

$21.00

Nashville Chicken

$24.00

Mild hot sauce, mashed spuds, green beans

Pork Chop

$29.00

Rib & Shrimp

$34.00

Mashed spuds, asparagus

Salmon & Shrimp

$32.00

Scallops

$31.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Seafood Chowder

$20.00

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Dinner Special

$43.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Carrots & Celery

$1.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Greens Salad

$1.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Banana's Fosters Chz Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler Chz Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry FlapJack

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Nemesis

$10.00

Caramel Chz Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Chzcake

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Chz Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Chzcake

$7.00

Sides

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Side Fried Oysters

$6.00

Side Scallops (2)

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Mash

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Warm Tomato Sal

$5.00

Side Carrots

$4.00

Side Spinach&Bacon

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Filet

$20.00

Side Sauce

Side Mahi

$12.00

Side Short Rib

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Coastal Kitchen

139 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

