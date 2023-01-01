Captain's Resto Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
50 Waterfront Drive, Warwick, RI 02889
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery - Warwick, RI
No Reviews
1705 W Shore Road Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurant
Corner Market Café #19 - 19C Cafe 2055 Warwick Ave
No Reviews
2055 Warwick Ave Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurant