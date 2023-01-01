Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain's Resto Bar

No reviews yet

50 Waterfront Drive

Warwick, RI 02889

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Kitchen

Entree

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Pasta with creamy white Alfredo sauce with a choice of side - add a protein, extra charge

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Battered and fried cod with fries and coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Breast with Green Beans and Baked Potato

$16.95

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Tender lobster meat tossed in butter on a grilled roll with crispy lettuce and a side of French fries and coleslaw

Grinder

Captain's Italian

$11.95

Traditional albacore tuna/mayo blend with lettuce and tomato on fresh bread

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Breaded chicken covered in sauce

Ham

$9.95

Fresh ham with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Hot Pastrami

$11.95

Grilled New York style black pastrami blended with melted cheese served up hot

Steak and Cheese

$11.95

Classic shredded steak with onions, peppers, and cheese served up hot

Tuna

$8.95

Traditional albacore tuna/mayo blend with lettuce and tomato on fresh bread

Turkey Bacon

$11.95

Stacked turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Guppies Menu

Kids Burger with Fries

$8.99

Single patty built by you

Kids Chicken Strips With Fries

$8.99

3 crispy chicken strips on a bed of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.99

Local favorite

Kids Mac and Cheese with Fries

$8.99

Mac and cheese with a side of fries

Rolls

Clam Roll

$12.00

A combination of fresh lobster and shrimp mixed with mayo, celery , white and black pepper, and spices

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Tender lobster meat tossed in butter on a grilled roll with crispy lettuce and a side of French fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Shrimp meat tossed in butter on a grilled roll with crispy lettuce and a side of coleslaw

Salad

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy ceasar dressing topped with white anchovies and house made croutons

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chef's choice. Let the chef take the wheel on this one

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, house made crutons and dressing of choice

Summer Salad

$14.00

Spinach & candied walnuts topped with mango, watermelon, avocado, feta cheese and house made croutons

Captain's Caesar Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Black Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

New York style black pastrami on rye topped with sauerkraut, thousand island, and a kosher pickle

BLT

$11.00

Thick cut bacon, romaine lettuce, with beefsteak tomatoes

Crew Burger

$12.00

Single patty, built your way

First Mate Burger

$11.00

2 Patties stacked, built your way

Turkey Club

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, thick cut bacon, and mayo on toasted bread

Turkey & Bacon

$11.00

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Hot Pastrami

$12.00

Sea Chips and Dips

Blooming Onion

$11.00

A large onion flower cut and battered, and deep fried to crispy perfection

Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Crunchy tortilla chips covered with shredded beef brisket and cheese, corn, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and pico de gallo

Calamari

$11.00

Plate of crispy bites served with tartar sauce

Captain's Signature Shrimp Harpoons

$11.00

Captain's signature shrimp with perfectly blended flavor and heat on skewers

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Dill pickles battered and deep fried with a side of ranch or Captain's sauce

Onion Rings

$5.00

Battered and deep-fried onions with Captain's sauce

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Signature seafood stuffing topped with cheese

Sides

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fixed to perfection

Green Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Blanched and seasoned with garlic and butter

French Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut in house

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut in house

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Add your choice of dressing

Coleslaw

$4.00

Clam Chowder (Cup)

$5.00

Clam Chowder ( Bowl)

$8.00

Specials

Clams Casino(4)

$8.00

Drunken Clam (4)

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail (2)

$11.00

Appetizers

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Signature seafood stuffing topped with cheese

Captain's Signature Shrimp Harpoons

$11.00

Captain's signature shrimp with perfectly blended flavor and heat on skewers

Blooming Onion

$11.00

A large onion flower cut and battered, and deep fried to crispy perfection

Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Crunchy tortilla chips covered with shredded beef brisket and cheese, corn, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and pico de gallo

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Add your choice of dressing

Fried Green Beans

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy bone-in wings

$12.00

Calamari

$11.00

Plate of crispy bites served with tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Deep-fried crunchy strips of real chicken

Spirits

Blended Whiskey

CC

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Screwball

$9.00

Well Whiskey (Seagram's 7)

$9.00

Bourbon

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$13.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kapali

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

Rum Haven

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$11.00

rum haven coconut

$12.00

Well Rum (Bacardi)

$10.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Tequila

1800

$11.00

1800 Coconut

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Cocktail Menu

All Iced Teas

$13.00

Captain's Bloody Inferno

$15.00

Captain's Mudslide

$15.00

Captian's Homemade Tito's Seltzer

$10.00

Champagne Squiffys

$12.00

Conjuring Calypso

$15.00

Half in the Bag

$14.00

Jolly Roger

$14.00

Kraken's Kurse

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$12.00

Neptune's Siren Song

$15.00

Queen Ann's Revenge

$13.00

S.S Minnow

$16.00

Shipwrecked (Mojito)

$12.00

The Black Pearl

$14.00

The Flying Dutchman

$20.00

The Flying Dutchman REFILL

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$16.00

Beer

Bottled Ale

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guniness

$6.50

Heinek Silver

$5.00

Land Shark

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Canned Ale

Whalers

$5.00

Capetian's Daughter

$5.00

Highnoon

$6.00

DD Drought

Virgin Heiny

$4.00

Wine

Red Wine

Apothic Cab

$10.00

Apothic Inferno

$11.00

Apothic Merlot

$10.00

Canyon Red

$7.00

Gooseneck Cabernet

$8.00

Gooseneck Rhody Red

$8.00

White Wine

Gooseneck Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gooseneck Chardonnay

$8.00

Gooseneck Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Risata

$7.00

7 Daughters

$10.00

Rosé

Gooseneck

$8.00

The Wrecked Pirate (Red Sangria)

Red Sangria

$13.00

Sea's the day Sangria (White Sangria)

White Sangria

$10.00

Mocktail

Mocktail Cocktails

Captian Hook's (Refill)

$3.00

Captian's Hook (Roy Rogers)

$6.00

Carbonated Beverages

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Designated Driver Free Soda

Ice tea

$2.00

Lemoade

$2.00

Mermaid Party Punch

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Mocha Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Shipwrecked (Non Alcoholic)

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Shirley Temple (Refill)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Waterfront Drive, Warwick, RI 02889

Directions

