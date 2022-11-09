Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain Ron's Pirate Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

16757 State Route 664 South

Logan, OH 43138

Popular Items

10" & 14" Cheese Pizza
Cheesy Bread
Capt's House Salad

Wing Wednesday

99 Cent Wings All Day Wednesday

$0.99+

Specialty Pizza

Taco Pizza

$14.99+

Taco Sauce, Seasoned Chicken or Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Tomatoes and Tortilla Strips. Served with Lettuce and Sour Cream on the Side.

Supreme Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Banana Peppers and Green Peppers.

Meat Sweats

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon and Meatballs

Veggie

$14.99+

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Black Olive and Tomatoes

Meatball

$14.99+

Meatballs, Banana Peppers and Onions

Create Your Own Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

10" & 14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

10" Cauliflower Crust

$16.99

Take and Bake

$10.99+

Create your own Pizza to take home. Please call for Specialty Pizza Take and Bakes

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$8.99+

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Provolone, Chicken, Mushrooms and Baby Spinach

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99+

Ranch Dressing, Hot Sauce, Chicken and Provolone

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Tangy BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Chicken and Red Onion

Wing Pizza

$9.99+

Wing Sauce of Your Choice, Provolone, Chicken, Celery, Onion and Topped with a Wing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.49+

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon and Provolone

Oven Baked Subs - Served W/ Chips

Voyager Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub: Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Italian Dressing.

Shipmate Sub

$8.99

Ham or Turkey with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Pirate Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pepperoni, Provolone and Pizza Sauce

Philly Pirate Cheesesteak

$9.45

Oven Roasted, Thin sliced Sirloin Steak, Provolone, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms, Served with A-1 Sauce

Meatball Sub

$9.45

Italian Meatballs, Marinara & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon and Provolone

Wings

Ahoy 6 Pieces

$8.99+

Swashbuckler 12 Pieces

$15.99+

Treasure Chest 24 Pieces

$29.99+

Yo-Ho Pirate Dogs

Capt. Kid

$3.99Out of stock

All Beef Hot Dog on a Fresh Bun

Capt. Coney Dog

$4.99Out of stock

All Beef Hot Dog on a Bun Topped with Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Onions

Salads

Capt's House Salad

$4.49+

Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Tomatoes, Provolone, Served with Croutons

Capt's Italian

$7.99

Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Provolone, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion. Served with Croutons

Breads

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Served with Pizza Sauce

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Served with Pizza Sauce

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$3.99

Served with Pizza Sauce

Desserts

1/2 Pint Ice Cream

$3.99

Homemade Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla and our Flavor of the Month

Pint Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Family Size

$4.99

Chocolate Brownie - Large

$4.99

Milkshake

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla and our Flavor of the Month

Waffle Cone w/ 1 scoop

$3.99

One scoop of any flavor ice cream with a traditional or chocolate waffle cone.

Sides

Chips

$1.00

French Fries

$1.99

Kids Menu - Served W/ Chips

Kids 1/2 Sub

$5.49

Half of Any Regular Sub

Kids All Beef Hot Dog

$4.49Out of stock

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Beverages

Beverages

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16757 State Route 664 South, Logan, OH 43138

Directions

